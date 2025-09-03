MEXC Exchange
BTC Price Warning Sign? Bitcoin Whales Start Selling Before Fed Cuts
Bitcoin whales are reducing holdings as the Fed prepares to cut rates, while BTC breaks above a multi-week downtrend.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/03 22:05
Nasdaq rises as Google jumps on antitrust ruling
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq rising as Google shares gained on a significant antitrust ruling that boosted investor confidence in the tech giant. The Nasdaq rose 0.8% to lead the slight bounce for major U.S.…
Crypto.news
2025/09/03 22:05
Which Crypto to Buy Today for Short-Term? SOL Flashes Green, But MUTM Is Targeting Epic 6000% Catalyst Ahead
The post Which Crypto to Buy Today for Short-Term? SOL Flashes Green, But MUTM Is Targeting Epic 6000% Catalyst Ahead appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana (SOL) has grabbed short-term headlines with its green flashes across crypto charts, showing quick spikes in price action. Yet while traders eye these bursts, analysts are pointing toward something bigger unfolding in the presale market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself not just for a bounce but for a transformative run that targets epic …
CoinPedia
2025/09/03 22:05
Bitcoin Miners Rake In $1.66B in August
In August, bitcoin miners generated revenues close to 1.65 billion dollars, a level almost identical to that of July. This maintenance reflects an impressive resilience of the sector, despite a context marked by rising costs and energy pressure. But behind this apparent stability lie structural vulnerabilities that raise questions: can the current mining model really hold in the long term? L’article Bitcoin Miners Rake In $1.66B in August est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/03 22:05
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Cast Revealed—Who Are The Celebrities And Pros?
The post ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Cast Revealed—Who Are The Celebrities And Pros? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Finale” – Once again, the finale episode will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The finalists will each perform a redemption dance assigned by our judges, plus an unforgettable freestyle routine. TUESDAY, NOV. 26 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney A new star-studded season of Dancing With the Stars is just around the corner, and the Season 34 cast was finally announced on Wednesday on Good Morning America. Find out which of your favorite stars and pros will compete for the Mirrorball trophy this fall. DWTS, ABC’s beloved celebrity dance competition, is set to return on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will co-host together for a third year in a row, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return as judges. Robert Irwin, the 21-year-old wildlife conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin, was announced as the first celebrity contestant back in April. Influencer and Hot Mess podcast host Alix Earle was revealed after, along with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck. Jan Ravnik, choreographer and dancer from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, confirmed on GMA last week that he’ll be joining as a new pro. This morning’s GMA announcement contained more than just the cast reveal. Former pro dancer Mark Ballas, who retired in 2023 after 20 seasons and three Mirrorball Trophy wins, is returning to compete in the upcoming season. His most recent victory came in November 2022 with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio. Who’s In The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Cast? Check out all the celebrities and pros competing in Dancing With the Stars Season 34 below. Robert…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:04
Bitcoin mining company American Bitcoin files to raise up to $2.1 billion through at-the-market offering
PANews reported on September 3 that according to Jinshi, American Bitcoin, a Bitcoin mining company related to the Trump family, applied to raise up to US$2.1 billion through a market price issuance.
PANews
2025/09/03 22:03
Treasury to Buy 1,000 BTC Backed by Winklevoss, Nakamoto
The post Treasury to Buy 1,000 BTC Backed by Winklevoss, Nakamoto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The company “Treasury” plans to list on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange through a reverse merger with lender MKB Nedsense. This will make it the first Bitcoin treasury company on a primary European exchange and to make BTC its primary reserve asset. Treasury already holds 1,000 BTC and intends to use a combination of equity issuance and convertible debt to systematically acquire more. Treasury, a Euro-denominated Bitcoin BTC $111 411 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $43.66 B company, has secured $147 million in funding, via a private round led by Nakamoto Holdings and Winklevoss Capital. The company will use the funds to buy more than 1,000 Bitcoins. The firm said that it aims “to be the first Bitcoin treasury company listed on a primary European exchange.” Treasury Plans Listing on Euronext Amsterdam to Expand Bitcoin Holdings European firm Treasury, which is now focusing on building its Bitcoin reserves, has announced plans to list on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange through a reverse merger with lender MKB Nedsense. This is similar to an SPAC merger and bypasses traditional IPO requirements. Khing Oei, the founder and CEO of Treasury, intends to use a combination of future equity issuance and convertible debt to boost its Bitcoin reserves. He added that the company’s goal is to make BTC its primary reserve asset. Treasury currently holds an initial allocation of 1,000 BTC, placing it among Europe’s leading corporate Bitcoin holders. Demand among European firms for Bitcoin as a reserve asset has been increasing recently. According to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Germany’s Bitcoin Group leads the region with 3,605 BTC worth approximately $400 million, followed by France’s Sequans Communications (3,205 BTC) and the UK’s The Smarter Web Company (2,440 BTC). Securing Backing From Winklevoss, Nakamoto Treasury has secured $147 million in fundraise via a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:03
AI Agents to Lead Stablecoin Usage: Insights from Galaxy Digital’s Novogratz
Cryptocurrency industry veteran Mike Novogratz has recently shared his insights on the evolving landscape of digital assets, emphasizing the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins in mainstream adoption. His commentary underscores the increasing intersection of innovative technologies with blockchain ecosystems, promising a new era for crypto users and investors alike. The Impact of [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/03 22:02
Billions in Ethereum Treasuries Raise Opportunity
The post Billions in Ethereum Treasuries Raise Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Ethereum’s rise as a corporate treasury asset has been rapid and dramatic. What began as a niche experiment is now a multibillion-dollar trend, with companies stockpiling Ether on their balance sheets. The strategy is reshaping how institutions think about blockchain, but critics warn that the chase for yield could expose firms to dangers they don’t fully understand. Yield Fever in the Treasury Game Joseph Chalom, co-CEO of SharpLink Gaming, believes many players are getting carried away. He argues that companies piling into Ethereum for quick returns are underestimating the hazards of credit exposure, counterparties failing, duration mismatches, or even smart contract flaws. In his words, the real risk lies with late entrants — firms desperate to “catch up” who may lean on risky structures disguised as safe yield. Scaling Fast, Falling Hard? ETH treasuries can be built with relatively lean teams and scaled quickly, which Chalom admits is part of their appeal. But rapid expansion during a bull cycle can backfire if the market cools. Overstretching balance sheets while prices are high has historically left companies scrambling once sentiment shifts. SharpLink’s Approach Ironically, SharpLink is one of the largest players in the space, holding more than 837,000 ETH — worth over $3.6 billion — and earning thousands of coins in staking rewards. Chalom insists, however, that their approach is long-term and disciplined, anchored by strategic partnerships with figures like Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin. Validation Through Competition Rather than view rivals as threats, Chalom describes the sector as “coopetition” — competition that simultaneously validates Ethereum’s long-term role in finance. Still, he emphasizes that survival won’t be about who grows the fastest, but who manages risk when markets inevitably stumble. The Ethereum treasury boom has made ETH one of the most widely held digital assets among corporations. Whether it becomes a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:01
Bitcoin Crash Alert: Strategist Warns of $10K Meltdown
Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone has thrown cold water on the optimism, suggesting that the world’s biggest cryptocurrency might instead collapse to […] The post Bitcoin Crash Alert: Strategist Warns of $10K Meltdown appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/03 22:01
