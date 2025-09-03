‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Cast Revealed—Who Are The Celebrities And Pros?

The post ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Cast Revealed—Who Are The Celebrities And Pros? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Finale” – Once again, the finale episode will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The finalists will each perform a redemption dance assigned by our judges, plus an unforgettable freestyle routine. TUESDAY, NOV. 26 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney A new star-studded season of Dancing With the Stars is just around the corner, and the Season 34 cast was finally announced on Wednesday on Good Morning America. Find out which of your favorite stars and pros will compete for the Mirrorball trophy this fall. DWTS, ABC’s beloved celebrity dance competition, is set to return on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will co-host together for a third year in a row, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return as judges. Robert Irwin, the 21-year-old wildlife conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin, was announced as the first celebrity contestant back in April. Influencer and Hot Mess podcast host Alix Earle was revealed after, along with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck. Jan Ravnik, choreographer and dancer from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, confirmed on GMA last week that he’ll be joining as a new pro. This morning’s GMA announcement contained more than just the cast reveal. Former pro dancer Mark Ballas, who retired in 2023 after 20 seasons and three Mirrorball Trophy wins, is returning to compete in the upcoming season. His most recent victory came in November 2022 with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio. Who’s In The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Cast? Check out all the celebrities and pros competing in Dancing With the Stars Season 34 below. Robert…