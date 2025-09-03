2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
The 'Intelligent Investor' Is Dead, Expert Proclaims: 'Bitcoin Will Win' In Times Of 'Ideological Investors'

The long-standing framework of value investing championed by Benjamin Graham no longer read more
Coinstats2025/09/03 22:13
Electric Capital, Paradigm lead $40 million investment into institutional Ethereum advocacy group Etherealize

Etherealize is an institution-focused advocacy and development group led by former EF developer Danny Ryan and Wall Street trader Vivek Raman.
Coinstats2025/09/03 22:12
Quantum gains steam as $320M raise puts Finnish startup IQM in unicorn status

The Finnish quantum computing company IQM announced a $320M Series B round, the biggest late-stage raise in quantum space. Quantum computing companies are scrambling for funding as they move from the research stage to real applications, infrastructure, and connectivity.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 22:11
Still Worried About the Fluctuations of XRP and BTC? Btc Miner Cloud Mining Solves This Problem

XRP plunged from $3 sparking investor panic. BTC Miner offers cloud mining with secure principal, fixed daily returns, and free $500 contracts.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 22:10
Utila Secures Vital $22M Funding Boost

The post Utila Secures Vital $22M Funding Boost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin Infrastructure: Utila Secures Vital $22M Funding Boost Skip to content Home Crypto News Stablecoin Infrastructure: Utila Secures Vital $22M Funding Boost Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/utila-stablecoin-infrastructure-funding/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 22:09
Dogecoin Forms a Cup and Handle Pattern, Targeting $0.47 and Higher

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-forms-a-cup-and-handle-pattern/
Coinstats2025/09/03 22:08
Rally Statement from Famous Stock Exchange CEO! "This Event Could Start the Rally in Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins! Almost There!"

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek stated that the Fed will cut interest rates and that Bitcoin and altcoins will have a strong fourth quarter. Continue Reading: Rally Statement from Famous Stock Exchange CEO! "This Event Could Start the Rally in Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins! Almost There!"
Coinstats2025/09/03 22:08
Crypto Lawyer Bill Morgan Clears Misconceptions About RLUSD and XRP

TLDR Bill Morgan clarifies misconceptions about RLUSD and XRP in Ripple’s payment ecosystem. Lawyer confirms XRP remains the core asset for cross-border payments. RLUSD serves a limited purpose primarily in USD markets or regulatory cases. Ripple’s partnerships do not signal a shift towards RLUSD over XRP. XRP outperforms RLUSD in terms of transaction speed and [...] The post Crypto Lawyer Bill Morgan Clears Misconceptions About RLUSD and XRP appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/03 22:06
U.S. Bancorp Resumes Crypto Custody, Adds Bitcoin ETF

The post U.S. Bancorp Resumes Crypto Custody, Adds Bitcoin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. Bancorp resumes cryptocurrency custody services, adds Bitcoin ETF. Enhancement driven by regulatory shifts and partnerships. Market anticipates potential $5.2 billion custody revenue. U.S. Bancorp has resumed cryptocurrency custody services for institutional clients while adding Bitcoin ETF offerings, as reported by PANews on September 3, enhancing its digital asset portfolio. This move reflects ongoing regulatory adjustments, providing essential momentum to institutional cryptocurrency adoption, with potential $5.20 billion revenue gains from custody services by 2025. Main Content U.S. Bancorp has officially relaunched its cryptocurrency custody services for institutional investors, accompanied by the introduction of a Bitcoin ETF. The bank’s president, Gunjan Kedia, remarked, “Collaborating with providers like NYDIG, we aim to deliver robust, compliant and secure crypto custody solutions for institutional clients.” This initiative follows a period of limited crypto engagement due to regulatory constraints. As regulatory conditions evolve, U.S. Bancorp’s recent adjustments signify a shift towards incorporating digital assets into traditional finance. The re-entry points to broader acceptance and potential regulatory compliance, suggesting a significant impact on market dynamics. Industry reactions reveal optimism about this development’s potential return on investment. With the Federal Reserve, OCC, and FDIC supporting crypto custody under stringent guidelines, it’s anticipated that institutional confidence will rise, possibly earning U.S. Bancorp around $5.2 billion in custody revenue by 2025. Regulatory Shifts Spur U.S. Bancorp’s Crypto Revival Did you know? U.S. Bancorp’s move into crypto custody follows the rescission of SAB 121 in January 2025, which aligns with a broader industry trend towards regulated crypto asset management. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $111,577.16 with a market cap of 2.22 trillion dollars, holding a 57.74% market dominance. Its 24-hour trading volume reached 71.54 billion dollars, showing a 1.89% price increase. BTC’s circulating supply is 19,915,362, as recorded on September 3, 2025, by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 22:06
Ethereum Price Prediction: Wall Street-Backed Fund Adds 150,000 ETH – Institutions are Buying Now

The Ethereum price prediction could be in for a massive boost, after The Ether Machine added to its growing ETH stockpile yesterday.
Coinstats2025/09/03 22:06
