2025-09-05 Friday

XRP under threat of crashing to $2.35 as $100 million moves to Coinbase

XRP under threat of crashing to $2.35 as $100 million moves to Coinbase

The post XRP under threat of crashing to $2.35 as $100 million moves to Coinbase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s push to reclaim the $3 resistance could stall as the asset faces renewed selling pressure from whales. Data indicates a massive transaction of 35,122,576 XRP, worth $99 million, was transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, according to insights retrieved from Whale Alert on September 3.    XRP transfer to Coinbase transaction. Source: Whale Alert Historically, such transfers have sparked fears that whales may be preparing to offload holdings, potentially triggering fresh selling pressure and accelerating a price decline. Currently, XRP is holding around the $2.80 level, where technical indicators suggest a fragile balance.  To this end, according to cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez, the token is now supported by a crucial level at $2.74. Martinez noted that XRP has formed a descending triangle pattern, with repeated rejections along a downward trendline and progressively lower highs signaling persistent bearish sentiment. XRP price analysis chart. Source: TradingView The immediate risk is a breakdown below $2.74. If this level is breached, the next major downside target is $2.35.  XRP price analysis  At the same time, Fibonacci retracement levels reinforce this outlook, showing that a breach of $2.74 could pave the way toward $2.62, $2.56, and ultimately $2.35 as key support zones. XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold As of press time, XRP was trading at $2.87, up about 2% in the past 24 hours but down 4.6% on the week. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) stands at $3.09, placing the current price below this level and pointing to short-term weakness. By contrast, the 200-day SMA at $2.48 suggests a broader upward trend, with XRP still trading above it. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 45.16, indicating neutral territory, neither overbought nor oversold. However, its proximity to the lower end hints at the need for caution. Featured image via Shutterstock Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03
Bitcoin ETF inflows reach $333m, strongest in two weeks

Bitcoin ETF inflows reach $333m, strongest in two weeks

Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a resurgence in demand, with $332.7 million in daily net inflows, the strongest level in two weeks. Institutional interest in Bitcoin (BTC) exposure is once again on the rise. On Tuesday, September 2, spot Bitcoin ETFs…
Crypto.news 2025/09/03
Something unusual is building in $9.81 billion of Bitcoin futures flows and it could break either way

Something unusual is building in $9.81 billion of Bitcoin futures flows and it could break either way

The post Something unusual is building in $9.81 billion of Bitcoin futures flows and it could break either way appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s derivatives market entered September with a split message: traders are taking on more positions, but the balance of trading activity is leaning against price strength. Open interest climbed to $41.19 billion on September 3, an increase of $1.02 billion over the past month. At the same time, Bitcoin’s spot price slipped below $110,000. This shows that while more leverage is in play, conviction in the market has not been strong enough to push the price higher. Chart showing the open interest for Bitcoin futures across exchanges from Aug. 3 to Sep. 2, 2025 (Source: CryptoQuant) Funding rates further confirm this. In perpetual futures markets, traders who are long pay a funding fee to those who are short when demand for leverage tilts upward. On September 3, the daily funding rate was 1.73%, with the seven-day average at 1.21% and the thirty-day average at 0.96%. Funding was positive every single day for the past month, which means longs have been consistently paying to maintain exposure. This creates a costly environment for traders betting on upside, especially when prices are not moving in their favor. Paying higher carry costs without price gains usually forces fast-moving accounts to reduce risk unless something shifts the balance. Chart showing the funding rates for Bitcoin perpetual futures from Aug. 3 to Sep. 2, 2025 (Source: CryptoQuant) Trading activity itself explains why the price has been heavy. A useful gauge is the taker buy/sell ratio, which compares the volume of market orders buying contracts versus selling them. When the ratio is below one, it means more traders are hitting the sell button aggressively. On September 3, the ratio was 0.913, very close to the 30-day average of 0.965. Net flow from these market orders was firmly negative: −$9.81 billion across the past month, including −$1.75 billion…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03
Holoworld Foundation is officially established and releases HOLO token economics

Holoworld Foundation is officially established and releases HOLO token economics

PANews reported on September 3rd that the Holoworld Foundation, a decentralized non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the development of the AI-native application ecosystem, has officially been established and launched the HOLO governance and incentive token. The total supply of HOLO is 2.048 billion, with the distribution ratio being 13.11% for ecosystem and marketing, 20.93 % for community growth, 18.40% for the foundation, 15.6% for the team, 3.5% for advisors, 13.46% for investors, 5% for liquidity, and 10% for airdrops. The initial circulating supply is approximately 16.96% , or 347 million tokens.
PANews 2025/09/03
Crypto to Handle 10% of Post-Trades by 2030: Citi Survey

Crypto to Handle 10% of Post-Trades by 2030: Citi Survey

The post Crypto to Handle 10% of Post-Trades by 2030: Citi Survey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A tenth of the global post-trade market turnover is expected to be handled through stablecoins and tokenized securities in less than five years, according to a survey by Citi. The investment bank said in a Securities Services Evolution report released on Tuesday that bank-issued stablecoins were seen as the main method to support collateral efficiency, fund tokenization and private market securities. The report polled 537 custodians, banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and institutional investors in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East between June and July, where over half reporting their firms are also piloting generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) for post-trades. The post-trade market ensures securities trades are verified, executed and finalized, and comes as Wall Street has taken a liking to stablecoins after the US passed laws earlier this year regulating the tokens.   Crypto industry nearing tipping point Citi said in its report that since 2021, the adoption of digital assets has progressed from early experimentation to strategic implementation, and while the “momentum was clear,” the industry has yet to hit a tipping point, but the bank predicts it could be “tantalizingly close.” “After years of groundwork, the global post-trade industry looks set for a period of transformation in speed, cost and resilience on an international scale.” Survey respondents marked liquidity and post-trade cost efficiencies as the key drivers of investments into digital ledger technology (DLT), with a majority citing the areas as being significantly impacted by blockchain in the next three years. “More than half of the survey’s respondents are clearer than ever that the ability of DLT to increase the velocity of securities around the world’s capital markets can have major impacts on their funding costs, financial resource requirements and operating costs before 2028,” Citi said. Some countries expect crypto to handle more turnover The expectations…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03
Bitcoin at Critical Support as U.S. Money Supply Surges

Bitcoin at Critical Support as U.S. Money Supply Surges

The post Bitcoin at Critical Support as U.S. Money Supply Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Analysis The U.S. money supply is expanding at a rapid pace, hitting $22.12 trillion after a $94.6 billion increase in the latest reporting. Analysts argue that this surge in liquidity could provide fuel for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as investors seek assets that can protect against monetary expansion. At the same time, Bitcoin is testing a long-standing support line that has historically triggered rallies. Crypto Rover points to rebounds in September/October 2023, August/September 2024, and March/April 2025, all from the same technical level. With Bitcoin now retesting this support in August/September 2025, speculation is mounting that another bounce could be on the horizon. Adding to the debate, market analyst Ali Martinez warns that Bitcoin is currently facing resistance at around $110,700. Multiple rejections at this level suggest a possible pullback toward $107,200 or even $103,000 if buyers fail to defend support. His charts highlight the channel rejection zone that has repeatedly capped Bitcoin’s upside over the past weeks. The clash between these two signals—strong macro liquidity inflows and local technical resistance—creates a mixed outlook. On one hand, expanding money supply supports risk assets, but on the other, Bitcoin must break above $110,700 decisively to confirm the next leg higher. If the support line once again holds, history suggests Bitcoin could rebound sharply, potentially opening the path toward new highs. However, a breakdown could trigger deeper corrections before any sustainable rally resumes. For now, traders are watching the $107K–$110K range closely, as it will likely determine Bitcoin’s next major move. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $111,700 after the bullsih momentum regained its strength. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03
Apple (AAPL) Stock Jumps 4.3% After Judge Clears $20B Google Search Deal

Apple (AAPL) Stock Jumps 4.3% After Judge Clears $20B Google Search Deal

TLDRs; Apple (AAPL) stock jumped 4.3% after a U.S. judge allowed its $20B Google search deal to continue. Judge Mehta ruled Google can’t sign exclusive contracts but may remain Apple’s default search partner. The agreement generates nearly 20% of Apple’s services revenue, a key driver amid slowing hardware sales. U.S. regulators took a softer stance [...] The post Apple (AAPL) Stock Jumps 4.3% After Judge Clears $20B Google Search Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/03
U.S. Bancorp reenters Bitcoin custody market in post-SEC landscape

U.S. Bancorp reenters Bitcoin custody market in post-SEC landscape

U.S. Bancorp is reportedly reviving its Bitcoin custody business, betting that institutional demand now outweighs the perceived regulatory risks. The bank had shelved the service for three years due to prohibitive capital requirements imposed by the SEC. According to a…
Crypto.news 2025/09/03
$99,004,973 XRP Added to Coinbase Supply: Details

$99,004,973 XRP Added to Coinbase Supply: Details

The post $99,004,973 XRP Added to Coinbase Supply: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major crypto exchange Coinbase has seen the addition of 35,122,576 XRP worth $99,004,973 to its supply. This comes as a whale deposited the said XRP stash to the crypto exchange in recent hours. According to blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, 35,122,576 XRP worth $99,004,973 was transferred from an unknown wallet to the Coinbase crypto exchange. This follows a trend of large transactions seen for XRP at September’s start. On Sept. 1, Whale Alert reported 236,982,903 XRP worth $654,339,020 and 257,105,694 XRP worth $706,032,885 transferred between unknown wallets apart from a massive 1 billion XRP unlock by Ripple. You Might Also Like On Sept. 1, Ripple unlocked 1 billion XRP in its usual manner from its escrow in three tranches of 500 million XRP, 300 million XRP and 200 million XRP. XRP was trading higher at $2.84 at the time of writing. Crypto wins as SEC, CFTC issue joint statement According to crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC have issued a joint statement in a rare move clarifying that SEC and CFTC-registered exchanges are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of certain spot crypto asset products. You Might Also Like The SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets and the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk have announced a cross-agency initiative in furtherance of the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint to coordinate efforts regarding the process for enabling the trading of certain spot crypto asset products. “Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets,” Terrett cited SEC Chairman Paul Atkins’ statement. Source: https://u.today/99004973-xrp-added-to-coinbase-supply-details
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03
Trump Family’s Bitcoin Mining Venture Makes Nasdaq Debut Under Ticker ABTC

Trump Family's Bitcoin Mining Venture Makes Nasdaq Debut Under Ticker ABTC

Trading under the ticker ABTC, the company debuts on the Nasdaq after finalizing a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Aiming […] The post Trump Family’s Bitcoin Mining Venture Makes Nasdaq Debut Under Ticker ABTC appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/03
