क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
2025-09-05 Friday
Spin Turismo: FortuneJack’s High-Speed September Casino Promotion
The post Spin Turismo: FortuneJack’s High-Speed September Casino Promotion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online casinos are always looking for ways to raise the thrill, but crypto casinos like FortuneJack have taken it to a whole new track. Forget the standard deposit bonuses. This September is about the roar of engines, flashing lights, and maybe even driving away in a Porsche. Welcome to the Spin Turismo Promotion, a month-long ride where players spin the reels, climb leaderboards, unlock prizes, and test out a brand-new feature that’s already turning heads: Freespins Racing. Spin Turismo: FortuneJack’s September Highlight From September 1 to 30, 2025, FortuneJack is going all-in with one of its boldest events yet. Spin Turismo blends the speed of online slots with luxury-level rewards, giving players the chance to race through milestones, stack up bonuses, and chase down prizes worth over a million dollars. Here’s the game plan: Opt in (email verification required). Play online slots or the Aviator crash game. Complete daily challenges and wagering milestones. Grab Symbols in the Bonus Games and move up on the track. Race for a $1,000,000+ prize pool, including two beautiful Porsche 911 Carreras. It’s part tournament, part treasure hunt, and all adrenaline – exactly the kind of crypto casino promotion FortuneJack is known for. Spin Turismo doesn’t just reward you at the end. It keeps the action buzzing with Bonus Games that pop up as you play. They’re like small games inside the race that give you quick rewards. You’ll unlock them by: Wagering on slots or Aviator Depositing $50+ (2 Bonus Games) Logging in daily (1 Bonus Game) Types of Bonus Games You will find four mini-games along the way: Jack’s Slot – a fast spin with instant prizes Card Game – flip a card to see what you get Hot Spin – a board filled with symbols and Free Spins Pyramid – climb higher…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:34
XRP price prediction: In September, the price of XRP entered a period of adjustment and slowed down. The latest forecast indicator of dotminers is that it will rebound by 8% in the future.
The post XRP price prediction: In September, the price of XRP entered a period of adjustment and slowed down. The latest forecast indicator of dotminers is that it will rebound by 8% in the future. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. So far, XRP prices have had a rocky start to September, falling over 3% in 24 hours. While the trend has slowed, dotminers are clearly indicating that market sentiment is gradually improving. On-chain and derivatives indicators are sending positive signals, suggesting a strong rebound may be imminent. DOT Miners’ powerful team of analysts believes that $2.70 is currently a key support level. If the market closes below this level, it could even fall to a new low of $2.43. If it can hold steady, XRP is expected to hit the resistance of $2.96, with a potential rebound of about 8%. Amidst current market uncertainty, relying on DOT Miners’ cloud computing data and trend forecasts can help investors make more prudent decisions. How to help investors achieve more stable returns? Low barrier to entry: Start mining easily with just a mobile phone, no hardware costs required. Stable returns: The platform automatically settles computing power profits daily, and users can view and withdraw funds in real time. Compliance and transparency: DOT Miners is regulated by multiple national and regional regulators, including the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and complies with the EU MiCA framework. Environmentally friendly: All computing power is run in renewable energy data centers, primarily powered by wind and solar energy, achieving carbon neutrality. DOT Miners also offers multi-currency settlement and one-click reinvestment. Users can choose to convert their daily profits into XRP, BTC, or USDT, as well as other currencies of their choice. Through compound interest, profits are expected to multiply exponentially, creating a continuous cash flow. 1. Quickly register and claim your rewards instantly Register in seconds and new users will receive $15 in free hashrate. Experience real returns without any deposit. 2. Flexible Mining Plan Selection DOT Miners offers a variety of income plans to meet different budgets…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:33
Pi Network Update: Ecosystem Upgrades and Mining Cuts Set the Stage for a Surge
Rather than positioning it as just another play-to-earn title, the developers describe it as an experimental economy where farming, governance, […] The post Pi Network Update: Ecosystem Upgrades and Mining Cuts Set the Stage for a Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/03 22:31
Coldplay’s Biggest Hits Surge As The Band’s Historic Tour Nears Its End
The post Coldplay’s Biggest Hits Surge As The Band’s Historic Tour Nears Its End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Six Coldplay classics reappear across U.K. charts as the band closes its Music of the Spheres World Tour, including “Viva La Vida,” “Clocks” and “Fix You.” LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, and Will Champion of Coldplay attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Getty Images for iHeartMedia After more than three years, Coldplay is about to wrap its Music of the Spheres World Tour, the second-highest-grossing concert venture ever, and only the second in history to clear $1 billion dollars. The band is in London for multiple Wembley Stadium shows, which will finish on September 12. Excitement around the closing stretch is spilling onto the charts in the United Kingdom, as a wave of Coldplay smashes return and rise this frame. “Viva La Vida” Surges Again Half a dozen of the group’s best-known tunes find a home on at least one national tally, with several bouncing back on multiple lists — and one title reaches never-before-seen highs. “Viva La Vida” is the week’s standout when it comes to returns, as it reenters the Official Singles Sales chart at No. 62 and the Official Singles Downloads list at No. 58 At the same time, the symphonic track improves dramatically on consumption-based rankings, rising from No. 80 to No. 20 on the Official Singles chart and from No. 66 to No. 49 on the Official Streaming tally. “Fix You” Becomes a Bestseller Again “Fix You” also rocks back onto two sales-focused rosters in the U.K. The Coldplay cut reappears at No. 76 on the Official Singles Sales list and at No. 71 on the Official Singles Downloads chart. “The Scientist” Bounds Back onto Two…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:31
Indonesia Becomes TikTok Shop’s $6.2B Powerhouse, Second Only to US
TLDRs; Indonesia contributed US$6.2 billion GMV to TikTok Shop in 2024, making it the app’s second-largest market after the US. TikTok suspended live shopping in Indonesia amid political demonstrations, citing safety concerns rather than government intervention. The platform holds 11% of Indonesia’s e-commerce market, behind Shopee and Tokopedia, but growing rapidly. Live commerce dependency is [...] The post Indonesia Becomes TikTok Shop’s $6.2B Powerhouse, Second Only to US appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/03 22:31
BlockchainFX Presale Racing Past $6M: The Next Big Crypto With High ROI for 2025
BlockchainFX presale races past $6M, offering 140% upside at launch, high-yield staking, a multi-asset super app, and an exclusive Visa card for early buyers.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/03 22:29
Argentina Tax Revenue (MoM) declined to 15359B in July from previous 16999B
The post Argentina Tax Revenue (MoM) declined to 15359B in July from previous 16999B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:28
Pump.fun Unveils “Project Ascend” to Reshape Creator Economy
Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has introduced “Project Ascend,” a sweeping update designed to strengthen sustainability for token creators and attract long-term projects.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/03 22:27
Galaxy tokenizes SEC-registered shares on Solana
The post Galaxy tokenizes SEC-registered shares on Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Galaxy Digital has partnered with financial technology firm Superstate to launch tokenized versions of its Class A common stock on the Solana blockchain. This marks the first time SEC-registered public equity has been issued directly on a major public chain. Announced on Sept 3, the rollout uses Superstate’s Opening Bell platform, where the firm acts as the SEC-registered transfer agent to record ownership updates onchain in real time as tokens move between wallets. Unlike synthetic products or wrapped securities, Galaxy’s tokenized shares are legally equivalent to traditional stock, carrying full shareholder rights. Initial availability is limited to approved, KYC-verified investors, who can hold and transfer shares within self-custodied wallets. According to Barron’s, as of early September, 21 investors had tokenized 32,374 shares on Solana, underscoring measured but notable uptake. Galaxy’s chief executive Mike Novogratz said the initiative aims to combine the transparency and composability of crypto markets with the protections of regulated equity. By leveraging Solana’s fast settlement, Galaxy shares can be transferred around the clock, a shift from traditional market hours. The firms are also studying how automated market makers (AMMs) could support tokenized equity trading within the SEC’s Project Crypto framework. Blockworks previously reported that corporate treasuries and IPO activity in the digital asset sector have accelerated alongside regulatory shifts, while the SEC and CFTC recently announced a joint initiative to harmonize oversight under Project Crypto and the Crypto Sprint. Galaxy’s tokenization effort fit squarely within this broader backdrop of companies and regulators experimenting with ways to bring traditional finance structures onchain. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/galaxy-tokenizes-sec-shares
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:27
Rich Miner builds a new ecosystem, generating XRP returns for investors
Eased XRP regulation boosts confidence as RICH Miner launches cloud mining to turn holdings into passive income. In recent years, as U.S. regulators have eased oversight of XRP, its regulatory compliance status has become clearer, significantly boosting market confidence. Amid…
Crypto.news
2025/09/03 22:26
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director