2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
AI and Blockchain: How One Succeeded in Going Mainstream While the Other Stalled

AI and Blockchain: How One Succeeded in Going Mainstream While the Other Stalled

How AI became widely used in everyday life, while blockchain stayed limited to smaller&nbsp;circles.Photo by Growtika on&nbsp;Unsplash Hype of&nbsp;AI At the end of 2022, after the public release of ChatGPT by OpenAI as part of a research experiment, the AI hype soared as never before, and people started using it initially out of curiosity to see how it works and what it can&nbsp;do. Meanwhile, at the start of 2023, Anthropic and Google released Claude and Bard, and OpenAI released its latest model, GPT-4. This sparked competition between the global giants to win the AI race, leading to exponential advancements in the AI ecosystem like never&nbsp;before. Hype of Blockchain The surprising fact is that Blockchain also lived at the same hype level as AI a few years&nbsp;back. In 2017, years after the launch of the Bitcoin network in 2009 and the Ethereum network in 2015, the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) gained momentum after the ERC-20 standard in the Ethereum network was formalized, which meant people no longer needed to create a complete blockchain network from scratch to launch their token. This made it easier for the public to use&nbsp;ICOs. If it has its own blockchain → it’s a cryptocurrency. If it runs on another blockchain → it’s a&nbsp;token. So projects like Filecoin, Tezos, and EOS used ICOs to receive cryptocurrency from people in exchange for tokens of their projects, which was similar to buying company shares. This sparked hype in the business environment, and as a result, blockchain-based startups received millions in funding. Meanwhile, the prices of cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin skyrocketed. Similar to 2017, in 2021, the introduction of NFTs and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) created a second major hype in Blockchain. People started buying NFTs for hefty amounts, and even celebrities joined in, which fueled the&nbsp;hype. At present, Bitcoin has already crossed the $100,000 mark and is still going&nbsp;up. Now, here’s the real question: if AI and Blockchain both rode waves of massive hype, why did their stories diverge so sharply? One went on to become part of daily conversations, apps, and workplaces, while the other struggled to move beyond niche circles and speculative markets. What exactly pushed them onto such different paths, despite starting with the same level of global excitement? The answer lies in a few key aspects that ultimately shaped their destinies. Let’s break them&nbsp;down. Key aspects that changed the fate of AI and BlockchainPhoto by NASA on&nbsp;Unsplash 1. Public Reach and&nbsp;Adoption Blockchain’s public reach is quite an interesting phenomenon. People are aware of cryptocurrencies, but if asked about Blockchain, they often respond with “What is that?” Most of them know the product but not the underlying architecture or even its name. This severely limited Blockchain to finance and investment alone. And even though people from all over the world invest in cryptocurrencies, many others avoid it because it involve financial risk and requires knowledge of the crypto market. This further limited public&nbsp;usage. Meanwhile, when ChatGPT was introduced, people of all age groups and professions started using it, and it impressed everyone with its human-like responses and problem-solving capabilities. It literally gained the saying, “First impression is the best impression,” from the public. People began using it for simple tasks like content writing, homework, and coding, and some even used it as a therapist or a best friend. This level of public reach and adoption for everyday tasks is clearly miles ahead of Blockchain. 2. Ease of Use vs Complexity Blockchain technology is a relatively broad subject built on a completely new architecture, which proposes a decentralized and transparent network as opposed to the centralized, hierarchy-managed network architecture that has been the global standard for ages. Implementing this architecture requires a new set of tech stacks, which in turn makes the implementation process harder. Additionally, working with or even using a Blockchain-related application requires basic knowledge of decentralization and Blockchain architecture. As a result, common people found it very complex to use, and most blockchain-related apps ended up being business-focused rather than intended for common&nbsp;usage. Meanwhile, AI tools like ChatGPT were accessible directly through a website or extensions, just 2–3 clicks away. This meant they could be used by anyone with a device and an internet connection. Moreover, there was no requirement for technical knowledge or prerequisites to use&nbsp;them. 3. Business Integration and Use&nbsp;Cases The main objective behind the creation of Blockchain was to build a network that is 100% secure, transparent, and trusted. This narrowed its use cases to scenarios where data plays a major role and requires a high level of security in the network. In real-world applications, the finance sector and supply chain management closely align with Blockchain’s objectives, and thus, Blockchain integration has been widely experimented with in these areas. However, when considering other sectors like entertainment, Blockchain’s capabilities offer little benefit. As a result, Blockchain cannot serve as a solution for most use&nbsp;cases. When creating AI tools and models, the objective is to assist or help humans with their tasks. Naturally, this makes them suitable for almost any type of task. This has broadened the scope for businesses, leading them to use AI tools in areas such as development processes, customer support, guiding users through applications, and more. AI tools can be leveraged to provide value in most real-time use cases and across a wide range of businesses. 4. The Dark Side of Blockchain Every tech has its part where it gets misused, just like AI today. Even though Blockchain was created to benefit the world, some of its traits have been severely misused, and its flaws exploited, which can be far more dangerous than AI&nbsp;misuse. The first problem is Proof of Work (PoW), which is used for mining Bitcoin. After the cryptocurrency trend and Bitcoin’s price hike, people started mining Bitcoins using PoW, which requires guessing a hash value correctly through brute force — a process that demands enormous computational power. At one point, the crazy power consumption for Bitcoin mining alone matched the electricity usage of an entire city for days. This resulted in serious environmental concerns, leaving a black mark on Blockchain. Secondly, the anonymity of public blockchain is severely misused by criminals as cryptocurrency transactions cannot be tracked, and thus it is widely used in illegal transactions. This is where it proved to be more dangerous than AI&nbsp;misuse. Alongside this, several scams have occurred in the name of ICOs, and most NFT prices dropped by 90–95% after 2022, highlighting the high risk involved in investing in cryptocurrencies. Conclusion Blockchain still holds strong potential for future use cases where there is zero tolerance for compromise in security and integrity, while also ensuring transparency among the parties within the network. Achieving this will require careful, long-term planning and thoughtful implementation. A lot of tech companies are still working on Blockchain projects to create an impact in real-world use cases. If successful, Blockchain can become an integral part of applications that involve large networks of people where complete trust and integrity are essential. Until then, its adoption is likely to remain limited in popularity. AI and Blockchain: How One Succeeded in Going Mainstream While the Other Stalled was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1205+1.43%
शेयर करें
Medium2025/09/03 22:37
शेयर करें
The Two Gravitational Forces of Crypto: A First-Principles Guide to Surviving the Cycles

The Two Gravitational Forces of Crypto: A First-Principles Guide to Surviving the Cycles

From the lens of 7 years in this industry, you learn to see the market not as a single entity, but as a star system governed by two opposing, yet codependent, gravitational forces. There is the slow, immense gravity of the Builder, and there is the explosive, brilliant velocity of the&nbsp;Meme. Every project, every price chart, and every founder’s decision is a product of the constant war between these two forces. One pulls toward long-term, compounding value. The other rockets toward short-term, exponential attention. Understanding which force is in control is the first principle of navigating the cycles without losing your mind or your&nbsp;capital. The Force of Gravity: The Builder’s Creed Gravity is the unglamorous, patient force of long-termism. It is the daily work of ecosystem building: shipping code, writing documentation, fostering a community, and grinding through bear markets when the price is irrelevant and the tourists have all gone&nbsp;home. The Builder’s creed is one of “perfect is the enemy of good, but done is better than perfect.” This isn’t an excuse for sloppy work; it’s a strategy for survival. You ship a minimum viable product to establish a foothold, to create the first kernel of mass around which a community can form. Consensus here is not a fleeting social agreement; it is a deep, technical, and social belief in a project’s long-term mission, forged over years of consistent delivery. For the true builder, the price is a lagging indicator. It is a noisy, often irrational signal that eventually, over a long enough time horizon, catches up to the fundamental value being created. The goal is not to capture today’s liquidity, but to build something so essential that it will capture the world’s liquidity a decade from&nbsp;now. The Force of Velocity: The Meme’s&nbsp;Gambit Velocity is the intoxicating, chaotic force of the short-term. It is the world of meme culture, narrative warfare, and 24/7 attention markets. Its only objective is to achieve escape velocity from the background noise and become the center of the conversation, right&nbsp;now. The playbook of velocity is entirely different. It thrives on imperfection, on viral slogans, and on the raw, untamed power of social consensus. Here, consensus is not about long-term belief; it’s about the lightning-in-a-bottle moment when thousands of people agree, simultaneously, that “this is the thing.” Price is not a lagging indicator; price is the signal. A rising price is proof that the meme is working, which in turn attracts more attention, creating a reflexive loop of pure velocity. This is the domain of the exiter. In a system governed by velocity, the exit is a natural and expected part of the game. The goal is to ride the wave of acceleration and disembark before it inevitably crashes back to earth. There is no pretense of long-term value; there is only the honest pursuit of short-term alpha. The Collision: Where Cycles Are&nbsp;Born The crypto market is the chaotic arena where these two forces collide. The most successful projects are not those that choose one force over the other, but those that learn to harness&nbsp;both. A Builder uses Velocity: A technically brilliant team launches a token with a clever meme, using the short-term speculative energy to bootstrap a community and fund long-term development. The initial velocity serves the ultimate goal of building&nbsp;gravity. A Meme builds Gravity: A project that starts as a pure meme (like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu) survives its initial hype cycle. A core community of believers sticks around and begins to build an actual ecosystem, slowly transforming pure velocity into a small but stable center of&nbsp;gravity. The “exiters” play a crucial role in this system. Their selling pressure is the ultimate test of a project’s gravity. When the short-term players cash out, is there a core of long-term believers and a valuable underlying product left to hold the line? If so, the project survives, stronger and more battle-tested. If not, it returns to the dust from which it&nbsp;came. Surviving the&nbsp;System After seven years, you stop seeing these forces as “good” or “bad.” They simply are. They are the physics of our industry. The bear market is the long reign of gravity, where only the projects with real mass survive. The bull market is the explosive triumph of velocity, where everything seems to&nbsp;fly. The key to survival is to be intellectually honest about which game you are playing. Are you a builder, patiently compounding your efforts to create gravity? Or are you a trader, skillfully surfing the waves of velocity? The danger lies in confusing the two — in believing a short-term meme has long-term gravity, or in expecting a long-term project to provide short-term escape velocity. Understand the forces at play. Know your own strategy. And respect the raw, unforgiving power of&nbsp;both. The Two Gravitational Forces of Crypto: A First-Principles Guide to Surviving the Cycles was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
शेयर करें
Medium2025/09/03 22:37
शेयर करें
PEPE Still Popular but Pepeto Presale Emerging as the Best Crypto to Buy Now

PEPE Still Popular but Pepeto Presale Emerging as the Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post PEPE Still Popular but Pepeto Presale Emerging as the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Which crypto meme coin has the best chance to outperform in 2025, PEPE or Pepeto? With the new bull run underway, meme coins are once again a major focus for traders. Pepe, one of the most popular names of recent years, is back in the spotlight as investors look at its price prediction. Meanwhile, Pepeto …
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002252-19.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.15868+1.52%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000958+0.41%
शेयर करें
CoinPedia2025/09/03 22:36
शेयर करें
My 10X Altcoin Strategy for 2025: How I Plan to Make Millions in Crypto

My 10X Altcoin Strategy for 2025: How I Plan to Make Millions in Crypto

This isn’t a get-rich-quick scheme. It’s a strategic framework for hunting high-potential gems in the wild world of altcoins.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Threshold
T$0.01582+0.25%
Gems
GEMS$0.2239+0.91%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
शेयर करें
Medium2025/09/03 22:36
शेयर करें
Crypto MLM Warning Signs

Crypto MLM Warning Signs

Cryptocurrency has exploded in popularity over the past decade. People are making money, losing money, and chasing that dream of “getting in early” on the next Bitcoin. But here’s the thing wherever there’s hype and confusion, scammers aren’t far behind. One of the biggest traps out there right now? Crypto&nbsp;MLMs. They usually look shiny, promising, and exciting. But behind the curtain, many of them are nothing more than high-tech pyramid schemes. If someone’s been trying to recruit you into one of these “life-changing opportunities,” it’s smart to step back and ask some tough questions. Let’s talk about what these scams look like, why they’re so tempting, and the warning signs you need to watch&nbsp;for. First, What Even Is a Crypto&nbsp;MLM? A crypto MLM is basically a multi-level marketing scheme dressed up with cryptocurrency. Instead of selling makeup or vitamins, you’re buying tokens, “investment packages,” or some kind of subscription that supposedly uses blockchain magic to make you&nbsp;money. The hook? You don’t just earn from your own investment you get rewarded for bringing in friends, family, and anyone else you can convince to join. Sounds familiar? Yep, that’s pyramid-style recruiting with a crypto&nbsp;twist. And here’s the scary part: a lot of these schemes don’t actually do anything. No real products, no real services just money cycling in from new people to pay the old&nbsp;ones. Why People Fall for&nbsp;It Crypto feels complicated. Scammers know most people don’t fully understand how mining, staking, or blockchain actually work. They hide behind jargon to sound legitimate. FOMO is real. Nobody wants to miss “the next Bitcoin.” They make you feel like you’ll regret not jumping&nbsp;in. The lifestyle pitch. Fancy cars, exotic trips, endless cash they make it look like joining their system equals instant&nbsp;freedom. The decentralization myth. They’ll tell you it’s all “decentralized” and can’t fail. In reality, they are pulling the&nbsp;strings. Crypto MLM Warning&nbsp;Signs Alright, let’s get practical. Here are the biggest warning signs you’re looking at a crypto MLM&nbsp;scam: Recruitment is everything. If you make more money signing people up than using the actual product, that’s a pyramid scheme in disguise. Promises of guaranteed returns. If they say you’ll double your money in a few months or earn 10% weekly run. Nobody can guarantee that in&nbsp;crypto. It’s all smoke and mirrors. Tons of buzzwords like “AI trading bot” or “next-gen mining contract” but no clear explanation of how it actually makes&nbsp;money. No transparency. Can’t find info about the founders or the company? That’s a huge&nbsp;problem. Unregistered investments. If they’re selling you tokens or packages that aren’t regulated anywhere, chances are it’s&nbsp;illegal. Over-the-top marketing. If the pitch is mostly luxury lifestyles and not a real product, you’re being sold a dream, not a business. Pressure to join now. If they say “don’t miss out, you have to act today!” they’re trying to bypass your critical thinking. Payouts come from new people, not profits. Classic Ponzi setup. Once recruitment slows, the whole thing collapses. Some Famous (and Painful)&nbsp;Examples BitConnect: Claimed to have a trading bot that guaranteed massive returns. Turned out to be one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in crypto&nbsp;history. OneCoin: Branded itself as “the Bitcoin killer.” Spoiler: it never even had a blockchain. It scammed people out of billions. Fake mining programs: Plenty of schemes sell “cloud mining” or “mining packages.” Most of them are just cover stories for recruiting. Why People Get&nbsp;Hooked Even smart, cautious people fall into these traps.&nbsp;Why? Friends or influencers vouch for it, so it feels trustworthy. They see a few small payouts early on and think it’s&nbsp;working. The idea of financial freedom is so powerful it overrides doubt. Complexity works like camouflage if it’s too technical, people assume it must be&nbsp;real. How to Protect&nbsp;Yourself If you’re considering joining one of these schemes, here’s your survival checklist: Do your own research. Google the company, the founders, and reviews from independent sources. Ask: is there a real product? If there’s nothing of actual value beyond recruiting, that’s your&nbsp;answer. Check licenses. Is the company even registered with regulators? Don’t let them rush you. Real opportunities won’t disappear if you take a few days to&nbsp;think. Listen to your gut. If something feels off, it probably&nbsp;is. What Happens When They&nbsp;Crash These schemes always follow the same playbook: Early hype the first members get paid, word&nbsp;spreads. Peak flashy events, endless recruiting, people showing off&nbsp;wealth. Cracks appear payouts get delayed, excuses pile&nbsp;up. Collapse recruitment dries up, the money stops&nbsp;flowing. Aftermath organizers vanish, regulators step in, most investors lose&nbsp;out. Bottom Line Crypto is exciting, but it’s also the Wild West. And crypto MLMs? They’re one of the most dangerous traps out there. If someone promises you easy money, guaranteed profits, or tells you to just “trust the system,” that’s your cue to step&nbsp;back. Remember: real crypto projects don’t need pyramid-style recruiting to survive. They stand on their own because they actually solve problems or offer real&nbsp;value. So the next time someone tries to pull you into a crypto MLM&nbsp;, look for the warning signs, ask the hard questions, and don’t let FOMO make your decisions. Your wallet (and your peace of mind) will thank&nbsp;you. Crypto MLM Warning Signs was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
शेयर करें
Medium2025/09/03 22:36
शेयर करें
Making $500 a Week Trading Ethereum

Making $500 a Week Trading Ethereum

The brutally honest guide to what it actually takes to generate a consistent income from the crypto markets.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
शेयर करें
Medium2025/09/03 22:36
शेयर करें
Trump-Backed BTC Miner American Bitcoin Debuts on Nasdaq

Trump-Backed BTC Miner American Bitcoin Debuts on Nasdaq

The post Trump-Backed BTC Miner American Bitcoin Debuts on Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump-backed mining company American Bitcoin is set to go public on the Nasdaq today. This follows a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, which the company completed last week. American Bitcoin To List On The Nasdaq Today According to a WSJ report, the Bitcoin mining and accumulation business, which Donald Trump’s two eldest sons co-founded, will list its shares on the Nasdaq today under the ticker ‘ABTC.’ Eric and Donald Trump Jr., Bitcoin miner Hut 8, and other shareholders will own about 98% of the company. This follows a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, which the company’s shareholders approved last week during a special meeting. Investors in Gryphon’s stock, ‘GRYP,’ will hold the remaining 2% of the shares in American Bitcoin. The Trump brothers had first formed the company through a merger with Hut 8 back in March earlier this year. Hut 8 had swapped its bitcoin mining division in exchange for an 80% ownership stake. American Bitcoin had, in June, raised $220 million in cash and Bitcoin from investors, including the Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler. The company used the proceeds to acquire more BTC and mining equipment. Plans To Become The Greatest BTC Treasury Company Commenting on this development, Eric Trump told WSJ that they have become the “obvious name in crypto.” He added that his company will be the greatest treasury company. Meanwhile, in an X post, he remarked that he had put a “tremendous amount of love and work” into the company over the past 12 months. I have put a tremendous amount of love and energy into @AmericanBTC over the past 12 months. It is a huge honor to be listed on the @Nasdaq and begin trading today! #ABTC https://t.co/w1EPqdnyLh — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 3, 2025 Notably, American Bitcoin currently holds almost 2,443 BTC on…
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4239-0.02%
Threshold
T$0.01582+0.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.318+0.20%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 22:35
शेयर करें
Russia’s crackdown on cash withdrawals sparks crypto trader fears

Russia’s crackdown on cash withdrawals sparks crypto trader fears

The new law allowing Russian banks to cap ATM withdrawals at will is going to seriously impact cryptocurrency trading, experts in the field predict. Small exchange offices and peer-to-peer platforms are likely to be affected the most as Russia takes another step towards completely banning crypto circulation. Targeting fraudsters, Russia to hit crypto traders The […]
Capverse
CAP$0.1208+75.58%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0012102-0.17%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 22:34
शेयर करें
American Bitcoin triggered another trading halt, with gains extending to 59%.

American Bitcoin triggered another trading halt, with gains extending to 59%.

PANews reported on September 3rd that American Bitcoin triggered another trading suspension, with the increase expanding to 59%.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02665-0.74%
शेयर करें
PANews2025/09/03 22:34
शेयर करें
BlockchainFX Presale Nears $7M: Here’s Why It’s the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now

BlockchainFX Presale Nears $7M: Here’s Why It’s the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now

BlockchainFX presale nears $7M with tokens at $0.022 ahead of a $0.05 launch, offering early buyers 140% upside, high-yield staking, and a multi-asset super app.
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-7.69%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07865-20.64%
RWAX
APP$0.002573+4.76%
शेयर करें
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 22:34
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director