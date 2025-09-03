2025-09-05 Friday

Fed Governor Waller Hints at Multiple Rate Cuts Ahead

The post Fed Governor Waller Hints at Multiple Rate Cuts Ahead appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has signaled support for multiple interest rate cuts in the coming months, fueling expectations of easier monetary policy. With inflation cooling, the Fed now has more room to lower borrowing costs, a shift that often favors risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Investors see cheaper capital as a driver of …
CoinPedia2025/09/03 22:43
Hottest Crypto Presales for September: Grok’s Top 4 Picks for Massive Returns

If you have so much as a toe in crypto waters, you’ve probably had one too many ‘experts’ telling you to load up on altcoins like $SOL, $XRP, $LTC, $XLM, and whatnot.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/03 22:43
A $40M Boost For Lending Protocols

The post A $40M Boost For Lending Protocols appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unleash Amazing Arbitrum DeFi Incentives: A $40M Boost For Lending Protocols Skip to content Home Crypto News Unleash Amazing Arbitrum DeFi Incentives: A $40M Boost for Lending Protocols Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/arbitrum-defi-incentives-boost/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 22:42
Treasury B.V. Raises $147 Million to Build Europe’s Largest Bitcoin Reserve

TLDR Treasury B.V. Buys 1,000 BTC to Launch Europe’s Biggest Bitcoin Reserve Dutch Firm Treasury B.V. Raises €126M, Goes All-In on Bitcoin Strategy Reverse Listing, Bold BTC Bet: Treasury B.V. Eyes European Crypto Lead Treasury B.V. Launches with 1,000 BTC, Aims to Outpace EU Crypto Giants With Winklevoss Backing, Treasury B.V. Sets Sights on BTC [...] The post Treasury B.V. Raises $147 Million to Build Europe’s Largest Bitcoin Reserve appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/03 22:41
Dogecoin Rival Tipped for 17,000% Surge By 2026, With Analysts Saying It Could Surpass Pi Coin By October

The post Dogecoin Rival Tipped for 17,000% Surge By 2026, With Analysts Saying It Could Surpass Pi Coin By October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A new contender is shaking up the crypto scene, and it’s gunning directly for the top meme coins. Forget the simple charm of Dogecoin for a moment; a powerful new Layer 2 project called Layer Brett is currently in presale, boasting the kind of utility and scalability that could redefine what a meme token can …
CoinPedia2025/09/03 22:41
The Katana Layer2 And The Kaito Hustle Highlights Sustainable DeFi

Katana is a new DeFi-native Layer 2 blockchain incubated by Polygon Labs and GSR, designed to unify liquidity and deliver sustainable yields. It launched the private mainnet at the end of May, while the public mainnet expected by later this&nbsp;summer. Why the Hype? There will be a mix of unified liquidity, high yields and institutional support! Katana aggregates liquidity from multiple protocols, including Morpho, Sushi, and Vertex, to reduce slippage and provide more predictable lending and borrowing rates. The alpha is given by the yields! By concentrating liquidity and collecting yields from various sources, Katana aims to offer higher and more consistent returns for DeFi&nbsp;users. But the hype and alpha reached new heights when the Katana and Kaito partnership was announced! The leaderboard is liv, so yap now to earn your share. InfoFi isn’t dead, only your bags might&nbsp;be. The time has come, samurai! Katana and Kaito will fight side by side to reward advocates spreading the Katana’s story. This algorithm tracks the sharpest, smartest voices on crypto Twitter, and will score posts based on insight, originality, reputation and&nbsp;reach! The Katana and Kaito alliance brings a pool of 10 million KAT and $20,000 in monthly USDC for top creators. The pre-season snapshot was taken and will reward the early yappers! Season 1 started officially so stay active on-chain and keep&nbsp;yapping. Katana builds sustainable DeFi with vaultbridge, chain-owned liquidity, sequencer fees, and top apps like Morpho and Sushi. Kaito filters out spam to reward genuine contributors. Rewards include 10 million $KAT locked until Feb 2026 and monthly $USDC payouts to top creators. This is your chance to support DeFi that works for users by educating and building conviction, not hype. The blade has chosen you — don’t&nbsp;falter. Why I embraced the vision? Katana is backed by industry players like Polygon Labs and GSR, Katana is positioned to attract significant institutional participation in DeFi. Chads must pre-deposit on Katana assets such as ETH, USDC, USDT, and WBTC during the private mainnet phase to earn KAT tokens from&nbsp;Krates! The Katana Krates are virtual loot boxes that users can open during the pre-deposit phase. Each Krate offers a chance to win KAT tokens and other rewards, such as those very expensive NFTs! Are Krates Worth It? Opening Katana Krates has become a popular way to engage with the platform&nbsp;early. While the exact value of rewards can vary, the high number of Krates opened suggests that users find them worthwhile for gaining early exposure to KAT tokens and other incentives. Additional Incentives? There will be an KAT Airdrop, and approximately 15% of the upcoming KAT token supply is set to be airdropped to $POL stakers on Ethereum. Katana’s approach to consolidating liquidity and offering high yields, combined with its strong backing and innovative participation methods like Krates and Turtle Club, make it a noteworthy project in the DeFi space. And I? I already deposited $USDC, wETH and wBTC&nbsp;… and waiting for the&nbsp;launch! Residual Income: Claim your Zerion&nbsp;XP! Sonium: Sake Fi / Kyo / Arkada / Algem / Untitled&nbsp;Bank AI Agents &amp; Mindshare: Kaito / Newton / Humanity / Theoriq / FantasyTop Content: Publish0x &amp;&nbsp;Hive Play2Earn: Splinterlands &amp;&nbsp;Holozing PVM The Author — My Amazon&nbsp;Books The Katana Layer2 And The Kaito Hustle Highlights Sustainable DeFi was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/03 22:41
FATF Strengthens Transparency Standards for Crypto and Shell Companies

The post FATF Strengthens Transparency Standards for Crypto and Shell Companies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: FATF enhances transparency standards affecting crypto and shell companies. Stronger transparency requirements demand increased KYC compliance. Crypto exchanges face stricter regulations on cross-border payments. On September 3rd, FATF Chairman announced the need for enhanced transparency concerning shell companies in the latest assessments, amid rising cryptocurrency usage in illicit cross-border fund transfers. These changes could increase compliance costs for crypto exchanges and impact the liquidity of tokens like BTC, ETH, USDT, and privacy coins. FATF’s New Rules Target Crypto Vulnerabilities in Transfers This change affects crypto regulation with implications for cross-border payments, highlighting transparency and anti-money laundering efforts. Increased due diligence requirements will impact financial institutions and crypto exchanges significantly. “The FATF plays an important role in the global fight to counter terrorism and proliferation financing… We are encouraged by the FATF’s adoption of reports that respond to private sector demand for more actionable information to combat financial crime as well as modernizing its standards for domestic and cross-border payments.” — Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury, U.S. Treasury Department. Market Overview Did you know? In 2019, FATF’s guidance on the “Travel Rule” prompted crypto exchanges to increase KYC practices, impacting privacy coins significantly. Bitcoin (BTC) price stands at $111,757.43 with a market cap of $2.23 trillion, marking a 2.25% increase over 24 hours. BTC’s trading volume reached $69.72 billion, while the crypto maintained a market dominance of 57.87%, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:39 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap These changes may create a challenging environment for crypto companies as they navigate the new compliance landscape. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/news/fatf-transparency-crypto-shell-companies/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 22:39
Telex from WordPress unveils the AI that creates Gutenberg blocks in one click: the demo at WordCamp US 2025 marks a key milestone

At WordCamp US 2025, during the keynote on September 2, 2025, Matt Mullenweg introduced Telex, all the details.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 22:38
US Congressman French Hill says crypto market structure bill has overwhelming bipartisan support

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Bitcoin Magazine , U.S. Congressman French Hill said that the cryptocurrency market structure bill " CLARITY Act " has received strong support from both Democrats and Republicans.
PANews2025/09/03 22:38
You Don’t Own Your Digital Life. Yet

A guide for Web3 newcomers: understanding the transition from rented to owned digital identities Most people take their online presence for granted assuming their digital life belongs to them. It doesn’t. The harsh truth is that the internet is becoming less free, and your online existence is becoming more dependent, fragmented and&nbsp;fragile. This article will explain why and what you can do about&nbsp;it. Currently, your digital identity — everything from your email address and social media accounts to your business website — relies on an infrastructure that governments and corporations fully control and can manipulate according to their agenda. Your username, your followers, your reputation, even your ability to prove who you are online — all of it depends on companies that profit from keeping you dependent on their&nbsp;systems. Moreover, European Union’s NIS2 directive that went into effect last year gave governments unprecedented power to control domain name systems. Most people don’t notice these changes and where this is heading because everything happens gradually. The Identity Problem You Didn’t Know You&nbsp;Had Consider how you currently exist online and how you prove your digital identity. Like most of us, you probably have several different usernames and accounts across multiple platforms. Maybe your professional identity lives on LinkedIn, then you have your creative work on Instagram, and your thoughts on X, your financial accounts with different banks, your shopping profiles, entertainment subscriptions, cloud storage and so on. Each requires different passwords, follows different rules, and gives you a fragment of what should be a unified digital self. A maze (or mayhem) that eats up your time and energy and sometimes can cost you your personal brand or business. The deeper issue is that none of these identities actually belong to you. They’re usernames assigned by companies that can revoke them based on terms of service that can change without notice. You can spend years building your audience, reputations and business relationships around identities you don’t control. And then, when platforms decide you’re no longer valuable or compliant, years of that work can be gone in a moment. We like to think it won’t happen to us, but it can. And so far, we’ve gone along with&nbsp;it. When the User Became Also the&nbsp;Product The internet (or web2) we use today is far off from its original vision. Instead of the imagined network of equals sharing information freely, we got centralized platforms that collect your personal data for&nbsp;profit. Your every click, search, upload and interaction gets recorded and analyzed. Your browsing habits, purchasing decisions, and social connections become data points in corporate databases used to predict and influence your future online behavior. The platforms you use daily, use you daily — they extract value from every moment you spend&nbsp;online. And it can go deeper and sometimes darker than this. Political campaigns can buy access to your psychological profile to deliver messages that bypass your rational thinking. Retailers adjust prices based on your browsing history and income predictions and insurance companies experiment with denying coverage based on social media analysis. Web3: Democracy Online You’ve probably heard about Web3 in connection with cryptocurrency or NFTs. And that’s where a lot of quick, and often wrong, conclusions came from. While those are applications built on Web3 technology, they’re not what Web3 is really about. In Web3 we go from platforms that extract value to networks that serve&nbsp;users. The big difference is who’s in control. Today, a few big companies run the internet — when you use any major platform, you’re using their servers, following their rules, and they get to keep all the value you create. They can change those rules anytime they want. They can lock you out. They can take your content down. You have no real say in any of&nbsp;it. Web3 works through something called decentralization. Instead of everything running on servers owned by one company, it runs on networks that thousands of people help maintain. No single company gets to make all the decisions. The people using the network actually have a voice in how it operates. For Web3 newcomers, ownership changes everything. When you own your digital identity, no platform can take it away. When you control your data, you decide who gets access and how it’s used. When you own your online presence, it survives platform changes and policy&nbsp;updates. STR.Domains: A New Model of Digital&nbsp;Identity So how we turn those principles into reality and reclaim what we lost with Web2: our autonomy and digital identity? SourceLess does that through advanced blockchain technology and its STR&nbsp;Domains. Unlike traditional domain names that you rent annually, with STR.Domains, you own your digital identity for life, in a way that is secure and fully controlled by you. The domain itself is verifiable, portable, and tradable like a real asset. It functions as multi-layered identity hub that unifies everything you do&nbsp;online: Login and authentication: a decentralized sign-in, replacing platform-dependent usernames and passwords across any service that supports Web3 identity standards. Business presence: a verifiable storefront or professional profile that travels with you across platforms. This makes STR.Domains a self-contained digital passport: ID, wallet, communication, and presence unified under one domain that you control completely. Built for Real-World Use What sets STR.Domains apart from other digital identity solutions is practical integration with a complete Web3 working ecosystem. STR.Domains gives you instant access to tools you can use&nbsp;daily: STR.Talk — private, encrypted communication tied directly to your domain. No corporate intermediary can scan your messages or block your communications. Ccoin Finance — financial independence through your own domain. You can send and receive payments, manage assets, and conduct transactions without depending on traditional banking systems that can freeze accounts or impose restrictions based on changing policies. ARES AI — intelligent management of your digital presence, a personal assistant helping you navigate and optimize your interactions across Web3 and traditional internet services. Privacy and Security in&nbsp;Practice STR.Domains are built on SourceLess’ hybrid blockchain architecture that combines distributed ledger technology with peer-to-peer mesh networking. This eliminates single points of failure that can be targeted by attackers or authorities. All communication tied to your domain uses end-to-end encryption that only you control. No corporation can scan your messages for advertising data. No government can demand backdoor access to your private communications. Most importantly, STR.Domains resist DNS-level censorship. No central registrar can seize or take down your domain because the ownership lives on blockchain infrastructure that no single entity controls. Choosing Digital Independence The internet we’ve been living in trained us to accept dependency as normal. To accept that a company can decide if we exist online, that our identities should be fragmented, that control belongs anywhere but with&nbsp;us. It doesn’t have to stay that&nbsp;way. Web3 solutions can be daunting for beginners. That’s why STR.Domains work as human-readable, user-friendly names that provide permanent digital identity without requiring technical expertise. This accessibility makes STR.Domains an ideal entry point for people transitioning from Web2 to Web3. You get familiar naming conventions but with actual ownership. This way you can start using Web3 tools at your own pace while maintaining compatibility with traditional internet services. For Web3 newcomers, having an STR.Domain means also you don’t have to choose between convenience and ownership. You get both — a simple, permanent identity that works everywhere and gives you control over your entire digital&nbsp;life. Learn more about digital ownership at SourceLess and claim your digital identity at str.domains. You Don’t Own Your Digital Life. Yet was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/03 22:37
