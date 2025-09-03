U.S. politician’s net worth grows 67% to $30m since taking office in 2019

Ilhan Omar, the U.S. representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district, disclosed a financial filing revealing a net worth of up to $30 million. The numbers translate to a67% increase since she was first elected in 2019. More impressively, the disclosure revealed that Omar and her husband, political consultant Tim Mynett, saw their wealth surge by more than 3,500% in 2024 compared to 2023. Unsurprisingly, supporters of both parties were quick to note the sharp mismatch between Omar's wealth and her dismissals of millionaire claims as right-wing disinformation earlier this year. "I don't have stock or own a home and am still paying off my student debt. So if you are going to lie on something that is public, maybe try checking my public financial statements and you will see I barely have thousands let alone millions," wrote Omar on X. 👋🏽 dummy, first of all I haven't been in Congress for 8yrs and my net worth isn't $83 million dollars. I know your brain has rotten from the conspiracy theories you are consuming daily but try not to announce your stupidity to the world. My salary is $174,000 before taxes, I… pic.twitter.com/gdjbPm712x — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2025 Ilhan Omar's net worth as high as $30 million Most of the reported money stemmed from Mynett's business ventures: a California winery and a Washington, D.C. venture capital firm. The former was valued $1–$5 million, while the latter was valued $5–$25 million by year-end 2024. Despite the solid valuation, the firm listed no income in 2024, but its official website claims $60…