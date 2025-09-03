2025-09-05 Friday

2025-09-05 Friday

U.S. politician’s net worth grows 67% to $30m since taking office in 2019

The post U.S. politician’s net worth grows 67% to $30m since taking office in 2019 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ilhan Omar, the U.S. representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, disclosed a financial filing revealing a net worth of up to $30 million.  The numbers translate to a67% increase since she was first elected in 2019. More impressively, the disclosure revealed that Omar and her husband, political consultant Tim Mynett, saw their wealth surge by more than 3,500% in 2024 compared to 2023.  Unsurprisingly, supporters of both parties were quick to note the sharp mismatch between Omar’s wealth and her dismissals of millionaire claims as right-wing disinformation earlier this year.  “I don’t have stock or own a home and am still paying off my student debt. So if you are going to lie on something that is public, maybe try checking my public financial statements and you will see I barely have thousands let alone millions,” wrote Omar on X. 👋🏽 dummy, first of all I haven’t been in Congress for 8yrs and my net worth isn’t $83 million dollars. I know your brain has rotten from the conspiracy theories you are consuming daily but try not to announce your stupidity to the world. My salary is $174,000 before taxes, I… pic.twitter.com/gdjbPm712x — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2025 Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades Stocks Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions. Enable signal Ilhan Omar’s net worth as high as $30 million Most of the reported money stemmed from Mynett’s business ventures: a California winery and a Washington, D.C. venture capital firm. The former was valued $1–$5 million, while the latter was valued $5–$25 million by year-end 2024. Despite the solid valuation, the firm listed no income in 2024, but its official website claims $60…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 22:52
Judge rules Google must share search data but can keep Chrome and Android

According to a judge's ruling, Google may keep Chrome and Android but must share search data with competitors.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/03 22:51
AVAX Price Eyes Breakout as Avalanche C-Chain Breaks Key Milestone

Activity on the Avalanche C-Chain protocol has seen an outstanding uptick, hitting 35.8 million transactions. The post AVAX Price Eyes Breakout as Avalanche C-Chain Breaks Key Milestone appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/09/03 22:51
Which Crypto to Buy Now? BTC Retesting Steadily $108K, Yet a DeFi Underdog Is Predicted to Surge Past $4 Fast

Bitcoin (BTC)’s steady retest of the $108,000 level has once again reinforced its position as the king of digital assets. But while BTC is admired for its consistency, investors who are seeking exponential growth are beginning to look elsewhere. Analysts tracking what is going on with crypto today are turning their attention to a presale [...] The post Which Crypto to Buy Now? BTC Retesting Steadily $108K, Yet a DeFi Underdog Is Predicted to Surge Past $4 Fast appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/03 22:50
The Rise of Bitcoin Payments in Online Entertainment

Discover how Bitcoin payments in online entertainment are reshaping casinos, streaming, and gaming. Faster, safer, and borderless — crypto is changing how we play.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/03 22:50
Arbitrum Launches ‘Season One’ of $40 Million DeFi Incentive Program

The post Arbitrum Launches ‘Season One’ of $40 Million DeFi Incentive Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program (DRIP) aims to accelerate innovation and liquidity on Arbitrum. The Arbitrum DAO on Wednesday unveiled “Season One” of its DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program (DRIP), which introduces a reward system for specific assets and activities across the Arbitrum ecosystem instead of focusing on individual decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Season One earmarks up to 24 million ARB tokens, worth nearly $12 million at current prices, to fuel growth in the Arbitrum ecosystem. ARB, the L2’s native token, is currently trading near $0.50, up 28% over the past month. It boasts a market capitalization of $2.6 billion, per CoinGecko data. This first season will focus on leveraged looping strategies for yield-bearing Ethereum (ETH) tokens and stablecoins. It will reward activity across select lending and borrowing protocols, including Aave, Morpho, Fluid, Euler, Dolomite, and Silo, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. Participants will be able to earn ARB rewards for borrowing against a curated set of collateral types, including weETH, wstETH, rsETH, ezETH, gmETH, sUSDC, sUSDS, USDe, sUSDe, syrupUSDC, RLP, wstUSR, sUSDai, and thBILL. Arbitrum, an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) network with $3.5 billion in DeFi total value locked (TVL), unveiled its DRIP initiative in April; however, it wasn’t approved by the Arbitrum DAO until June. Sustainable Growth The initiative underscores how DeFi incentives could be modeled in the future. Rather than distributing rewards broadly, Arbitrum is steering them toward strategies that can boost liquidity and promote sustainable growth. “Not all TVL is created equal, and the retention of growth during the program is what matters most,” Matthew Fiebach, co-Founder of Entropy Advisors, told The Defiant. “It’s the combination of new deployments, co-incentives, listings, integrations and parameter changes that lead to structural improvements to the ecosystem.” How it Works Season One is part of a larger…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 22:48
Venus Protocol recovers $13 million stolen in phishing attack

PANews reported on September 3rd that Venus Protocol released an analysis of a phishing incident, stating that on September 2nd, a user lost approximately $13 million in a phishing attack. The Venus team successfully recovered all funds and restored normal operation of the protocol within 13 hours by suspending the protocol and forcibly liquidating the attacker's wallet. A security audit confirmed that the protocol itself was not affected.
PANews 2025/09/03 22:47
Unitree Robotics to File IPO as Global Robot Demand Surges

TLDRs; Unitree plans a 2025 IPO, offering transparency into its finances as it seeks to expand globally. The robotics market is booming, with military and industrial demand projected to nearly triple by 2032. Unitree’s affordable humanoid robots under $6,000 set it apart from premium competitors like Tesla. CEO Wang predicts a robotics “ChatGPT moment” within [...] The post Unitree Robotics to File IPO as Global Robot Demand Surges appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/03 22:47
TRON Overtakes Solana and BNB Chain as Washington Leverages Its Blockchain

The Bureau of Economic Analysis confirmed that the second-quarter GDP figures — which showed 3.3% annualized growth in 2025 — […] The post TRON Overtakes Solana and BNB Chain as Washington Leverages Its Blockchain appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/03 22:46
SBI Launches Crypto CFDs with Major Partnership: What’s Next?

TLDR SBI Securities has launched cryptocurrency contracts for differences (CFDs) on its platform for the first time. The new offering includes CFDs on popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin. SBI has partnered with B2C2 as its primary liquidity provider for the crypto CFD offerings. The platform will allow weekend crypto CFD [...] The post SBI Launches Crypto CFDs with Major Partnership: What’s Next? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/03 22:46
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director