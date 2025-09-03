Arbitrum Launches ‘Season One’ of $40 Million DeFi Incentive Program
The post Arbitrum Launches ‘Season One’ of $40 Million DeFi Incentive Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program (DRIP) aims to accelerate innovation and liquidity on Arbitrum. The Arbitrum DAO on Wednesday unveiled “Season One” of its DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program (DRIP), which introduces a reward system for specific assets and activities across the Arbitrum ecosystem instead of focusing on individual decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Season One earmarks up to 24 million ARB tokens, worth nearly $12 million at current prices, to fuel growth in the Arbitrum ecosystem. ARB, the L2’s native token, is currently trading near $0.50, up 28% over the past month. It boasts a market capitalization of $2.6 billion, per CoinGecko data. This first season will focus on leveraged looping strategies for yield-bearing Ethereum (ETH) tokens and stablecoins. It will reward activity across select lending and borrowing protocols, including Aave, Morpho, Fluid, Euler, Dolomite, and Silo, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. Participants will be able to earn ARB rewards for borrowing against a curated set of collateral types, including weETH, wstETH, rsETH, ezETH, gmETH, sUSDC, sUSDS, USDe, sUSDe, syrupUSDC, RLP, wstUSR, sUSDai, and thBILL. Arbitrum, an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) network with $3.5 billion in DeFi total value locked (TVL), unveiled its DRIP initiative in April; however, it wasn’t approved by the Arbitrum DAO until June. Sustainable Growth The initiative underscores how DeFi incentives could be modeled in the future. Rather than distributing rewards broadly, Arbitrum is steering them toward strategies that can boost liquidity and promote sustainable growth. “Not all TVL is created equal, and the retention of growth during the program is what matters most,” Matthew Fiebach, co-Founder of Entropy Advisors, told The Defiant. “It’s the combination of new deployments, co-incentives, listings, integrations and parameter changes that lead to structural improvements to the ecosystem.” How it Works Season One is part of a larger…
