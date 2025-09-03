2025-09-05 Friday

ETHZilla bets $100 mln on Ethereum’s DeFi future: ‘Opportunity to enhance returns’

Is ETH about to take Bitcoin’s crown in corporate treasuries?
Coinstats2025/09/03 23:00
Staking Ethereum Is Part Science, Part Game, and Part Tax Puzzle

Ethereum shifted from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake to reduce energy use and strengthen security. Validators stake 32 ETH to propose and attest blocks, earning rewards but risking penalties or slashing for misconduct. The system relies on slots, epochs, committees, and signature aggregation to achieve consensus. Staking can be done solo or via pools, with rewards and penalties carrying tax implications depending on jurisdiction. Overall, Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake incentivizes honest behavior, punishes malicious activity, and reshapes participation in blockchain governance.
Hackernoon2025/09/03 23:00
Pump.fun Unveils Project Ascend but Can It Fix Solana’s Meme Coin Problem?

The Solana meme coin launchpad Pump.fun has introduced “Project Ascend,” a major upgrade aimed at reshaping its ecosystem and tackling one of the most persistent challenges in the crypto sector: sustainable growth for token creators.  The announcement boosted Pump.fun’s native token PUMP by more than 10 percent, showing strong market confidence in the platform’s new direction. Fee Reform as the Core of Project Ascend At the core of Project Ascend lies Dynamic Fees V1, a tiered system that reduces creator fees as a token’s market capitalization increases. By moving away from fixed rates, the Solana meme coin launchpad aims to make new launches more attractive while discouraging high-risk, short-lived projects.  Source: X Addressing Past Weaknesses in Creator Support Pump.fun has acknowledged that its earlier Creator Fees model failed to address the financial needs of long-term development. Many projects struggled with marketing costs, exchange listings, and expansion strategies.  With Project Ascend, the Solana meme coin launchpad is trying to fill this gap by providing creators with a more sustainable financial framework that encourages persistence and growth. Also read: Pump.fun Strikes Back: New $PUMP Rewards Could Revive Token Price Dynamic Fees V1: A New Model for Builders Dynamic Fees V1 applies exclusively to PumpSwap tokens. The system reduces fees for creators as their token grows in value, easing the burden on successful projects while keeping incentives high for newcomers. According to Pump.fun, this structure makes launching new coins “ten times more rewarding,” giving startups, streamers, and independent developers a stronger reason to participate in the Solana meme coin launchpad ecosystem. Strategic Growth Through Acquisitions and Token Sales Project Ascend is part of a broader expansion strategy. In July, Pump.fun acquired Kolscan, a wallet-tracking tool designed to enhance social trading and provide advanced analytics. Shortly afterwards, the Solana meme coin launchpad launched a public token sale seeking to raise up to $600 million, representing 15% of its total supply.  Source: X Pump.fun reported more than 58 million dollars in token buybacks, offsetting over 4% of the circulating supply. To further encourage growth, the Solana meme coin launchpad launched the Glass Full Foundation, a liquidity fund dedicated to supporting promising community projects.  Announced in August, the fund has already backed several tokens, showing a direct effort to support organic development within the ecosystem. Competitive Edge in Solana’s Meme Market Competition among Solana platforms has intensified. In July, rival LetsBonk.fun briefly overtook Pump.fun in daily volumes and revenue. However, by early August, the Solana meme coin launchpad regained dominance.  Data shows Pump.fun earning $1.13 million in daily revenue compared to BonkFun’s 381,000. In terms of token creation, Pump.fun minted more than 16,000 tokens in a single day, significantly outpacing its competitors. Source: Dune Project Ascend comes during a broader decline in Solana’s decentralized exchange activity. Daily active traders dropped from 4.8 million earlier this year to under one million in August.  Transaction volumes also declined sharply. Against this backdrop, the Solana meme coin launchpad is positioning itself as a stabilizing force, aiming to maintain engagement through innovation and transparency. Challenges That Still Remain Despite the improvements, critics caution that structural reforms alone may not stop rug pulls or failed launches. Graduation rates of tokens remain below one percent, reflecting the high churn across platforms. The Solana meme coin launchpad will need to prove that Project Ascend can translate incentive reforms into meaningful long-term value. Conclusion Pump.fun is reshaping the way creators approach token launches by combining flexible fee structures, ecosystem funding, and social trading features. The Solana meme coin launchpad now faces the critical test of converting short-term hype into sustainable growth for projects that can endure market cycles. Also read: Pump.fun Dominates Solana Meme Coin Market With $781M Trading Volume Summary  Pump.fun, a leading Solana meme coin launchpad, has launched Project Ascend—an ecosystem upgrade featuring Dynamic Fees V1 to support sustainable token creation. The update includes fee reform, liquidity funds, and social analytics tools aimed at reducing high-risk launches.    With over $58 million in buybacks and continued dominance over rivals like LetsBonk.fun, Pump.fun positions itself as a central force in Solana’s evolving meme coin market, despite broader declines in trading activity and ongoing challenges like rug pulls and token churn. Appendix: Glossary of Key Terms Solana Meme coin Launchpad – A platform on the Solana blockchain that allows fast and easy creation of meme-based crypto tokens. Pump.fun – A Solana-based meme coin launchpad enabling permissionless token creation, trading, and community engagement. Project Ascend – A major ecosystem upgrade by Pump.fun designed to improve sustainability for token creators through fee reforms and liquidity tools. Dynamic Fees V1 – A tiered fee model that reduces creator fees as the token’s market capitalization grows. Kolscan – A wallet-tracking and analytics tool acquired by Pump.fun to enhance social trading and platform transparency. Glass Full Foundation – A liquidity support initiative by Pump.fun to fund and scale promising community-driven token projects. FAQs for Solana meme coin launchpad Pump.fun  1. What is Solana memecoin launchpad Pump.fun? Solana memecoin launchpad Pump.fun is a permissionless platform that enables users to easily create, trade, and scale meme tokens on the Solana blockchain 2- What is Project Ascend? It is Pump.fun’s major update that introduces a new fee system for creators on the Solana memecoin launchpad. 3- How does Dynamic Fees V1 work? The model reduces creator fees as market cap grows, making it easier for projects to scale successfully. 4- What challenges does Pump.fun face? The biggest issues are rug pulls, failed projects, and low graduation rates. The Solana memecoin launchpad must address these risks to build lasting credibility. Read More: Pump.fun Unveils Project Ascend but Can It Fix Solana’s Meme Coin Problem?">Pump.fun Unveils Project Ascend but Can It Fix Solana’s Meme Coin Problem?
Coinstats2025/09/03 23:00
Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now Ahead of Altcoins Like Sui and Pepe

The crypto market continues to move quickly, with new presales and established coins battling for investor attention. While altcoins like Sui and Pepe have captured headlines, they remain prone to volatility and sharp price drops. In contrast, BlockchainFX (BFX) has become one of the best presales to buy now, edging closer to $7 million. With
Coinstats2025/09/03 23:00
Strategist Warns of $10K Meltdown

The post Strategist Warns of $10K Meltdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin The crypto world is buzzing with predictions that Bitcoin could soar to $150,000, but not everyone is convinced. Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone has thrown cold water on the optimism, suggesting that the world’s biggest cryptocurrency might instead collapse to just $10,000. From “Digital Gold” to Risk Asset McGlone argues that Bitcoin no longer behaves like the uncorrelated hedge investors once hoped for. Instead, its performance now mirrors the S&P 500 more than at any time in history, making it heavily exposed to weakness in broader equities. Gold, by contrast, has rallied nearly 30% since December while Bitcoin has barely moved, showing where investors are actually finding safety. Volatility and Market Signals The strategist also sees warning signs in market volatility. The VIX hit its lowest reading of the year in August before reversing sharply, a pattern McGlone says often marks peaks in risk assets. He believes Bitcoin’s surge past $100,000 may have coincided with that turning point, hinting the next move could be downward. Too Many Cryptos, Too Little Scarcity Another concern lies in supply. Bitcoin’s capped issuance is central to its appeal, but with millions of alternative cryptocurrencies flooding the market, McGlone thinks the scarcity narrative is losing credibility. If investors no longer view Bitcoin as unique, its long-term value proposition may erode. A Market Divided For bulls, the case remains strong: Bitcoin survived every previous crash and could ride liquidity tailwinds to new highs. For skeptics like McGlone, the risk profile looks different this time. Between its equity-like behavior, renewed volatility, and an overcrowded crypto ecosystem, the possibility of a $10,000 retest is one he refuses to dismiss. ﻿ The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 22:58
3 Other Coins Predicted to Rally 1500% Before Bitcoin’s Cycle Peak in 2026

The post 3 Other Coins Predicted to Rally 1500% Before Bitcoin’s Cycle Peak in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Cardano (ADA) has long been a favourite among investors who believe in strong fundamentals and long-term scalability. Nevertheless, as markets prepare to enter the next halving cycle of Bitcoin and a possible peak in the year 2026, there is speculation that a new era of alternative cryptocurrencies should bring as much growth as Bitcoin has shown to date, and even more. Among all these, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Solana (SOL), and Injective (INJ) are gaining significant interest because of their new ecosystem functions and surging growth. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme-Fueled Layer 2 Revolution Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is more than just another meme coin. It is the native utility token of the Little Pepe ecosystem, which operates as a next-generation Layer 2 blockchain designed exclusively for meme culture. Built with ultra-low fees, warp-speed security, and rapid finality, the network positions itself as the world’s first meme-only blockchain. Unlike other projects that merely scale Ethereum, Little Pepe could redefine meme tokens by giving them a dedicated infrastructure. The presale performance underscores its momentum. As of Stage 12, LILPEPE is priced at $0.002, with over $22.4 million raised out of a $25.4 million target. More than 14.2 billion tokens have already been sold from the planned allocation, signalling significant retail and community confidence. At listing, tokens are expected to debut at $0.003, reflecting steady growth potential for early adopters. Tokenomics reveal a structured approach to sustainability. Application of 10% of the supply is dedicated to liquidity so that the exchange can run properly, 26.5% to presale, and 13.5% to staking and rewards to holders in the long term. The remaining 10% t goes to marketing, campaign maintenance and support, influencer networks, and community relationships. Perhaps most notable, the project imposes 0% transaction tax, reinforcing its ethos of financial freedom. The roadmap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 22:57
The increase in the mining company American Bitcoin has fallen back to 40%, after previously rising by over 100%.

PANews reported on September 3 that the growth of Bitcoin mining company American Bitcoin has fallen back to 40%, after previously rising by over 100%.
PANews2025/09/03 22:56
Will the U.S. credit card industry, with its inflated swipe fees, survive stablecoins?

According to financial journalist Paul J. Davies, stablecoins pose a bigger threat to U.S. credit cards than to bank accounts or money market funds. What are the real dynamics between credit cards and stablecoins, and what are the possible outcomes…
Crypto.news2025/09/03 22:55
Sticky Spy Drone Glues Itself To Walls, Then Leaves Without A Trace

The post Sticky Spy Drone Glues Itself To Walls, Then Leaves Without A Trace appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Viper can attach itself to any vertical surface, including windows Motion Robotics A new spy drone can stick to walls and carry out covert surveillance, then detach itself and fly away, leaving no sign that the targets were being bugged. As a new twist on the lurking ‘ambush drones’ seen in Ukraine, it takes urban intelligence gathering to a new level and will inevitably draw comparison with the gadgets created by 007’s fictional Q-Division. Except that this is real. “Its capabilities could be game-changing for intelligence and security services, particularly in denied environments where human risk is high,” Dennis Majoe, CEO of makers Motion Robotics told me. Sticking Around The British company developed the Viper — short for ‘Versatile Intelligent Perch Effect Reconnaissance’ — in a matter of weeks, in response to a requirement from U.S. Special Forces and UK Cyber & Specialist Operations Command (formerly STRATCOM). The VIper has four feet which extrude fast-acting adhesive Motion Robotics Viper can fly up to a wall, window or other vertical surface, flip ninety degrees and use its rotors to press itself against the surface. Four silicone base pads extrude glue which sets rapidly, so the drone remains stuck in place when the rotors are turned off. When it is time to go, the operator activates a heating element to soften the glue, and Viper drops off the wall and flies away. The adhesive system carries enough glue for multiple attachments in one mission so the operator can relocate to a better spot if needed. Viper is agile enough to flip upside down and stick to a ceiling. The adhesive works with brick, concrete, stone, glass and other materials. The drone can even attach itself to vehicles, hitching a ride to their destination before discreetly flying off to find a suitable…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 22:55
Crypto.com towards IPO: revenues of $1.5 billion, agreement with Trump Media and expectations on the Fed

Crypto.com reignites the possibility of a listing: the group estimates revenues around $1.5 billion by 2025.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 22:54
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director