The post Meme Coin Watchlist 2025: Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, and the Rising Star Layer Brett appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Layer Brett is dominating crypto news lately. This Layer 2 crypto project is absolutely exploding during its presale, grabbing the crypto community’s attention. Can this meme coin truly redefine utility in a space dominated by hype? What about Shiba Inu, Pepe, and Bonk? Analysts are already whispering about a potential 100x altcoin surge, propelling it …
CoinPedia2025/09/03
Trump-backed American Bitcoin discloses holding $273M in BTC on Nasdaq debut, stock jumps 72%

The post Trump-backed American Bitcoin discloses holding $273M in BTC on Nasdaq debut, stock jumps 72% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways American Bitcoin has debuted on Nasdaq with the ticker ABTC after merging with Gryphon Digital Mining. The company focuses on Bitcoin accumulation through self-mining and strategic partnerships like Hut 8. American Bitcoin Corporation, backed by President Trump’s sons and Hut 8, officially made its debut on Nasdaq on Wednesday after merging with Gryphon Digital Mining in a stock-for-stock deal. Trading on Nasdaq as ABTC, American Bitcoin functions as a Bitcoin accumulation platform aimed at advancing US crypto infrastructure. According to a Sept. 3 SEC filing, the company holds 2,443 BTC, valued at nearly $273 million, up from 152 BTC in its first disclosure. American Bitcoin plans to sell up to $2.1 billion of Class A common stock and use the net proceeds to purchase Bitcoin, acquire Bitcoin mining ASICs, and for general corporate purposes, a separate filing shows. The company’s stock jumped about 72% in early trading today, according to Yahoo Finance data. Co-founder Eric Trump said in a statement that the company serves as a top public vehicle for investors seeking Bitcoin exposure. He called Bitcoin “the defining asset class of our time.” “Our Nasdaq debut marks a historic milestone in bringing Bitcoin into the core of U.S. capital markets and advancing our mission to make America the undisputed leader of the global Bitcoin economy,” Trump stated. Commenting on the move, Donald Trump Jr., also a major backer of American Bitcoin, said the company’s Nasdaq debut reflects its mission of promoting values like freedom and transparency while giving investors exposure to Bitcoin as part of strengthening the US economy. “American Bitcoin embodies the values that define American strength: freedom, transparency, and independence,” said Trump Jr. “With our Nasdaq listing, we are elevating this mission onto the global stage, giving investors a vehicle we believe will strengthen the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03
CryptoMiningFirm Has Launched a Novel Application Catering to XRP Users

The global cryptocurrency industry keeps changing at an amazing rate, and at CRYPTOMININGFIRM, we're taking innovation to a whole new level.
Coinstats2025/09/03
Why Solana ecosystem entity card trading platform Collector Crypt token price is soaring

Collector Crypt (CARDS) token has surged over 600% and its market cap has surpassed $45M in a little over two days. The Collector Crypt platform offers tokenised card trading with instant buybacks. The platform has processed $145M+ in transactions, earning a gross revenue $9.65 million so far. The Solana-based card trading platform Collector Crypt has […] The post Why Solana ecosystem entity card trading platform Collector Crypt token price is soaring appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/09/03
The Federal Reserve will hold a payment innovation conference on October 21

PANews reported on September 3rd that the Federal Reserve Board announced it will hold a Payments Innovation Conference on October 21st , focusing on innovation and improvements in the payment system. The conference will cover topics such as the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance, new use cases and business models for stablecoins, the intersection of artificial intelligence and payments, and the tokenization of financial products and services. The conference will be livestreamed on the official website, with further details to be announced later.
PANews2025/09/03
Ariana Grande’s Music Is Climbing Just Before Her Busy Era Begins Again

The post Ariana Grande’s Music Is Climbing Just Before Her Busy Era Begins Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ariana Grande’s single “Yes, And?” and “Twilight Zone” both improve their standings, as does her most recent album Eternal Sunshine. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage) WireImage Ariana Grande has a relatively quiet frame on the U.K.’s charts at the moment, with just a handful of entries – although in every instance, her music is climbing. The Grammy winner isn’t actively promoting anything at the moment, though that will change soon. She will once again team up with Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good, the second installment of the Wicked franchise, which arrives this fall. A recently-announced concert tour, based around her latest chapter, is set to follow. Even as she remains mum for the moment, Grande’s music still manages to grow, and one tune returns as fans in the U.K. keep buying and streaming her latest wares. “Twilight Zone” Rises on Several Charts “Twilight Zone” improves on two sales-focused rankings this frame. The cut climbs from No. 31 to No. 23 on the Official Physical Singles chart, while on the Official Vinyl Singles roster, the track advances from No. 36 to No. 25. The single has now spent five weeks on each tally. It has previously peaked in the runner-up rung on the Official Physical Singles list and No. 3 on the Official Vinyl Singles roster. “Yes, And?” Returns Grande’s other win at the moment is a familiar one. “Yes, And?” reenters the Official Physical Singles chart at No. 87, extending its run as one of the top-selling tracks on any physical format to 58 weeks. The dance-pop smash has already reached No. 1, and it rejoins “Twilight Zone” this week to give the Grammy winner a pair of appearances on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03
Apple’s Lead Robotics AI Researcher Jian Zhang Joins Meta’s Robotics Studio

TLDRs; Apple’s top robotics AI researcher Jian Zhang has joined Meta, adding to a string of high-profile departures. The exits reflect Apple’s growing struggle with AI morale, compensation gaps, and reliance on external partnerships. Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic have all hired former Apple AI researchers in recent weeks, intensifying the AI talent war. Reports suggest [...] The post Apple’s Lead Robotics AI Researcher Jian Zhang Joins Meta’s Robotics Studio appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/03
Top Crypto Coins 2025: BlockDAG $395M Presale, Solana Growth, AVAX, and XRP

The market is heating up again, and investors are lining up to find the next top crypto coins that could […] The post Top Crypto Coins 2025: BlockDAG $395M Presale, Solana Growth, AVAX, and XRP appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/03
Bitcoin World Disrupt: Final 3 Days to Claim Your Startup Exhibition at the Premier Tech Conference 2025

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin World Disrupt: Final 3 Days to Claim Your Startup Exhibition at the Premier Tech Conference 2025 The countdown has begun for one of the most anticipated events in the cryptocurrency and technology world. If your ambition is to elevate your crypto startup, this message is for you. In just three short days, the opportunity to secure an exhibitor table at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 in San Francisco will vanish. This isn’t merely a deadline; it’s the final call to position your innovation directly in the path of industry leaders, investors, and media. With only a handful of tables remaining, the window of opportunity is rapidly closing. Do not let this pivotal moment pass you by. Why This Tech Conference 2025 is a Must-Attend? Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is more than just a gathering; it is the epicenter where the future of technology is forged. It’s where nascent ideas transform into market-defining companies, and where connections are made that can redefine career trajectories. For founders, this tech conference 2025 offers an unparalleled platform to launch, learn, and lead. The atmosphere is charged with innovation, collaboration, and the pursuit of the next big breakthrough. It’s an environment specifically curated to foster growth and accelerate success for promising ventures. This annual event draws a global audience, making it a critical hub for innovation and business development within the tech ecosystem. Elevate Your Startup Exhibition: Who Will You Meet? Imagine showcasing your vision directly to the people who can propel your crypto startup to new heights. A startup exhibition at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 places you in front of a curated audience of decision-makers. This includes: Leading Venture Capitalists: Actively scouting for their next portfolio company, ready to inject crucial Venture Capital funding into innovative projects. They are specifically looking for disruptive technologies and scalable business models in the crypto space. Thousands of Engaged Attendees: A diverse group of potential partners, customers, and collaborators, all eager to discover groundbreaking solutions. These attendees are often early adopters and industry influencers, providing valuable feedback and networking opportunities. Top-Tier Media: Journalists from Bitcoin World and other prominent tech publications, looking for compelling stories to share with a global audience. Securing media coverage here can significantly boost your brand’s visibility and credibility. This direct access is invaluable for any startup aiming for significant market penetration and brand recognition. It’s a chance to make a lasting impression on the people who matter most. What Does Your Bitcoin World Disrupt Exhibit Package Include? Securing an exhibit table at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is an investment in your startup’s future, offering a comprehensive package designed for maximum impact. Your participation ensures: Dedicated Exhibit Space: A 6’ x 30″ table complete with linen and chairs, providing a professional setup for product demonstrations and all-day networking. This space is your command center for engaging with potential leads. Enhanced Brand Visibility: Beyond your table, you receive a Silver Tier sponsor package. This includes branded signage and exposure across multiple Bitcoin World channels – before, during, and after the main event. Your brand will be seen on the Disrupt site, event app, and venue signage, ensuring broad recognition. Team Access: Ten full-access passes for your team. This allows your entire group to experience the conference, attend sessions, and network beyond your exhibit area, maximizing your presence and learning opportunities. Lead Generation Tools: Leverage the Disrupt mobile app for effective lead capture and follow-up. This integrated tool helps you track interactions and convert interest into tangible opportunities. Press and Media Access: Gain access to exclusive press and media lists, providing additional avenues for exposure and storytelling. This direct line to journalists can amplify your message to a wider audience. This robust offering ensures your presence is felt throughout the entire event lifecycle, giving your crypto startup the spotlight it deserves. Securing Venture Capital Funding and Beyond For many startups, the primary goal of attending a premier event like Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is to attract investment. The concentrated presence of leading VCs makes this an unparalleled opportunity for Venture Capital funding. Beyond direct investment, the exposure gained can lead to strategic partnerships, acquisition interest, and talent recruitment. This environment is designed to accelerate your startup’s trajectory, moving from concept to market leader. The connections forged here can open doors to mentorship, strategic advice, and a network that extends far beyond the conference floor. It’s about building relationships that will support your growth for years to come, securing not just capital, but also critical industry support and expertise from seasoned professionals. This unique opportunity arrives once a year. The clock is ticking, and tables are selling out quickly. Do not allow your competitors to claim the spotlight that rightfully belongs to your innovative crypto startup. The final deadline to book your exhibit table is this Friday, September 5, or when the last available space is sold. Take action now to ensure your place at one of the most anticipated tech events of the year. This is your moment to step onto the global stage, make critical connections, and propel your vision forward. Secure your spot at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 and make your mark. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 represents a crucial juncture for any ambitious crypto startup. With only three days remaining to secure an exhibit table, the urgency is real. This premier tech conference 2025 offers an unparalleled platform for a startup exhibition, providing direct access to potential investors, media, and collaborators. From robust brand visibility to invaluable lead generation, the benefits are clear. Do not miss this opportunity to attract vital Venture Capital funding and establish your presence among the industry’s elite. Act decisively and secure your future today. To learn more about the latest AI market trends and how they intersect with blockchain and cryptocurrency, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin World Disrupt: Final 3 Days to Claim Your Startup Exhibition at the Premier Tech Conference 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/03
PAXMINING: The preferred platform for BTC and XRP investors, with a stable daily income of $7,000+.

Amid rising market volatility, a significant shift is taking place in the behavior of long-term crypto investors. Increasingly, seasoned holders of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are moving away from traditional buy-and-hold strategies and turning to the cloud mining platform PAXMINING, seeking solutions that generate sustainable daily returns of over $7,000. What is PAXMINING Cloud [...] The post PAXMINING: The preferred platform for BTC and XRP investors, with a stable daily income of $7,000+. appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/03
