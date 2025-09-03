2025-09-05 Friday

Traders Caution of 12% Drop as Lack of Catalysts Mar Sentiment

The post Traders Caution of 12% Drop as Lack of Catalysts Mar Sentiment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s (BTC) slide into September comes with an uncomfortable reminder for traders that history is not on their side. The largest token by market capitalization has declined in nine of the last 14 September months, with an average monthly loss of around 12%. This seasonality looms large again in 2025. Bitcoin opened the week near $110,000, its weakest level in nearly two months, and total crypto market capitalization has slipped to $3.74 trillion, reaching a three-week low. BTC prices have been flat over the past 24 hours, with Solana’s SOL (SOL) leading gains at 4%, XRP XRP$2.8725 posting 1% and Cardano’s ADA (ADA) rising 1.5%. Traders say the combination of macro uncertainty, fragile sentiment, and thinning volumes leaves little room for error heading into what has historically been the toughest month on the calendar. The technicals don’t inspire much confidence either. Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro, noted that the broader capitalization chart “continues to record a series of lower lows, signaling a downward trend.” He pointed to Bitcoin’s failure to hold $112,000 and warned of “further decline toward the $105,000 area,” a level that has long acted as support before the psychological $100,000 barrier. The crypto fear index has slipped back toward 40, its lowest since April, suggesting nerves are rising before they’ve fully broken. In 2017, bitcoin dropped nearly 8% in September despite the euphoric rally that carried it to $20,000 later that year. In 2019, the token lost almost 14% in September, foreshadowing months of sideways action. Even in the latest cycle, September 2021 and 2022 both saw steep drawdowns, reminding traders that liquidity drains and macro jitters often coincide with the end of summer. This year, those headwinds are visible in ETF flows. After steady accumulation through much of August, spot bitcoin ETFs in the…
3 Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Now and Stack Before They Moon in the 2025 Bull Market

BlockchainFX presale tops $6.6M at $0.022 with 140% upside, staking, a 500+ asset super app, and Visa card, outshining Solana and Chainlink as 2025’s top pick.
Blue Jeans Golf Raises $20 Million To Expand Golf Ranch Concept

The post Blue Jeans Golf Raises $20 Million To Expand Golf Ranch Concept appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Participants gather at a Golf Ranch facility to socialize, have fun and play some golf. Golf Ranch Blue Jeans Golf closed the first round of its $20 million Series B fundraising, led by Old Tom Capital and Creator Sports Capital, to fuel the national expansion of its tech-enabled driving range concept, Golf Ranch, that blends elements of traditional and entertainment golf. The funding will fund site acquisition and development, enabling Golf Ranch to grow from its current four locations to as many as 12 by the end of 2026. Blue Jeans Golf, a golf investment and management company founded in 2021 by former Topgolf employees Devin Charhon and Michael Canfield, is focused on building what it terms the “Golf Lite” category through strategic investment and innovation. Tech-enabled driving ranges, short courses and Par 3s anchor this Golf Lite category, which combines the authenticity of traditional golf with the accessibility and scalability of off-course formats. “Golf Ranch is the clear category leader in Golf Lite, with a repeatable model, an elite team and a bold long-term vision,” said Evan Roosevelt, managing partner of Old Tom Capital, which is an investment holding company that’s focused on shaping the future of golf. “We believe this is the most compelling investment profile in the sport — resilient, community-driven and built for scale.” A lineup of golf bays at a Golf Ranch facility. Golf Ranch According to a recent white paper by Old Tom Capital, the Golf Lite segment offers the highest margin, most scalable, and most underbuilt opportunity in golf today. “Golf is experiencing a generational shift, and we’re excited to be investing in a category that bridges the game into the future,” said Charhon, the co-founder and CEO of Blue Jeans Golf. “Golf Ranch blends technology, community and an accessible playing experience that…
Ondo Brings 100+ Tokenized U.S. Stocks to Ethereum, With Solana and BNB Support Next

TLDR: Ondo Global Markets launched with over 100 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs now live on Ethereum for global investors. The platform plans to expand to more than 1,000 tokenized assets by year-end, backed by U.S. broker-dealers. Tokenized stocks can be transferred 24/7 peer-to-peer and integrated into DeFi platforms like stablecoins. Solana and BNB Chain [...] The post Ondo Brings 100+ Tokenized U.S. Stocks to Ethereum, With Solana and BNB Support Next appeared first on Blockonomi.
Demand for gold and silver ETFs hit record levels

The post Demand for gold and silver ETFs hit record levels  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investor demand for precious metals has surged to unprecedented levels, with holdings in gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hitting new records in August.  This surge reflects the broader 2025 trend, as investors seek safe havens amid heightened economic volatility. To this end, gold-backed ETFs climbed to an all-time high of 2,905 tonnes, up about 310 tonnes year-to-date, according to Bloomberg data shared by The Kobeissi Letter on September 3.  Gold and silver ETF demand. Source: Bloomberg The inflows coincide with gold prices breaking successive records this year, surpassing $3,500 per ounce for the first time. Analysts attribute the rally to growing expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, a weakening dollar, and persistent demand from central banks and institutional investors.  Notably, the pattern has been one of steady accumulation, with short consolidations followed by decisive breakouts, backed by gold’s status as the most reliable safe-haven asset.  Silver’s record demand  Meanwhile, silver ETF holdings rose to 25,044 tonnes in August after seven consecutive months of gains, with nearly 3,000 tonnes added during that span. The rally has pushed the white metal into the low $40s per ounce, marking its sharpest advance in more than a decade. Unlike gold, silver’s momentum has been driven not only by investor inflows but also by industrial demand from solar panel production, electric vehicles, and electronics. Elevated lease rates of around 2%, well above the typical near-zero levels, signal tight supply conditions, further accelerating its climb. At the same time, the contrasting yet complementary trends in the two metals are reflected in the narrowing gold-to-silver ratio, as silver outpaces gold.  While gold continues its steady rally, silver is in a sharper breakout phase, echoing past cycles where it lagged before catching up. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/demand-for-gold-and-silver-etfs-hit-record-levels/
BlockchainFX Versus Bitcoin Hyper Versus Maxi Doge: What’s The Best Crypto To Buy?

The search for the best crypto presale often leads investors to compare emerging tokens with popular projects such as Bitcoin Hyper and Maxi Doge. However, one project has quickly risen above the competition – BlockchainFX (BFX). Having already surged past $6 million in funding and closing in on the $7 million milestone, BlockchainFX’s presale is shaping up to be one of the best presales to buy now in 2025. With its unique staking model, multi-asset trading platform, and presale-exclusive perks, BlockchainFX is positioning itself as the crypto with high ROI that early investors do not want to miss. Presale Gains Accelerate as BlockchainFX Approaches $7 Million At the heart of BlockchainFX’s momentum is its successful presale, which has already blitzed past $6 million and is now fast approaching $7 million. Crossing this mark is expected to trigger the next price jump, making it a time-sensitive opportunity for investors seeking the best cryptos to buy before a wider market launch. Currently priced at just $0.022, BlockchainFX offers significant upside for early buyers. Once it lists at $0.05 on exchanges, presale participants could be looking at more than double their initial investment. The presale’s tiered pricing structure rewards early adopters, meaning that those who buy later risk missing out on much larger returns. This progressive model ensures that the project incentivises its earliest supporters while building sustained demand as the presale advances. High-Yield Staking Rewards in USDT and BFX One of BlockchainFX’s standout features is its staking rewards model, designed to outpace many existing crypto offerings. Every time a trade occurs on the platform, 70% of trading fees are channelled directly back to the community through staking pools, buybacks, and token burns. The breakdown is designed to benefit long-term holders: 50% of all fees are distributed automatically to $BFX holders who stake their coins, with payouts available in both BFX and USDT. 20% of fees are used for daily buybacks of $BFX, half of which are permanently burned, steadily reducing the token’s supply and boosting long-term value. Rewards are calculated based on the size of an investor’s BFX holdings, with staking earnings capped at $25,000 USDT per day. This dual reward mechanism offers stability by providing payouts in USDT while maintaining exposure to potential BFX growth. It’s a powerful combination that sets BlockchainFX apart in the search for the best crypto presale. BlockchainFX: Crypto’s First Genuine Super App Unlike many presale projects, BlockchainFX is not limited to just one use case. It positions itself as crypto’s first genuine super app, combining multi-asset trading with user-focused financial tools. Within the BlockchainFX ecosystem, users can trade across multiple markets, including: Cryptocurrencies Stocks Forex ETFs Commodities This all-in-one design gives BlockchainFX a competitive edge, offering the convenience of a single platform for investors who currently rely on multiple exchanges and brokers. By expanding beyond crypto into traditional asset classes, BlockchainFX is widening its appeal to a global market of traders looking for diversification in one place. The Exclusive BFX Visa Card Another presale-exclusive feature is the BFX Visa Card, available only to participants before the official market launch. This card brings the practicality of crypto into everyday use, with options including a Metal or 18 Karat Gold design. Key benefits include: Top up with BFX or over 20 other cryptocurrencies Spend up to $100,000 per transaction Withdraw up to $10,000 monthly from ATMs Use staking rewards (BFX and USDT) directly for payments Worldwide acceptance, both online and in stores By combining luxury design with high functionality, the BFX Visa Card ensures BlockchainFX investors can easily convert rewards into real-world spending power. Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Presale to Buy Now While presales like Bitcoin Hyper and Maxi Doge have attracted attention, BlockchainFX’s blend of practical utility, presale-exclusive rewards, and community-focused tokenomics makes it a stronger contender for long-term growth. Its presale success – now racing past $6 million and approaching $7 million – reflects growing confidence from investors. With its presale price still at just $0.022, the window for maximising early gains is closing quickly before the token launches at $0.05. For those looking for the best crypto to buy today, BlockchainFX offers: A tiered presale pricing model rewarding early buyers High-yield staking rewards in USDT and BFX A multi-asset trading super app bridging crypto and traditional markets The exclusive BFX Visa Card for presale investors A clear roadmap to becoming a leading crypto with high ROI Final Thoughts On Crypto’s First Super App In a crowded market of presales and altcoins, BlockchainFX is emerging as the best crypto presale of 2025. With its presale surging past $6 million, on course for $7 million, and offering strong upside potential, it presents one of the best presales to buy now for investors seeking sustainable long-term rewards. As momentum builds, BlockchainFX is proving it has the fundamentals, community-first design, and innovative tools needed to outshine projects like Bitcoin Hyper and Maxi Doge – making it one of the best cryptos to buy in 2025. Website: https://blockchainfx.com/  X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom Telegram Chat:https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat
Ray Dalio Says US Faces ‘Heart-Attack’ In 3 Years As Soaring Debt Weakens Dollar, Calls Crypto An `Attractive Alternative Currency’

Ray Dalio warned that the US could face a debt-induced “heart-attack” within three years as soaring debt weakens the dollar, and called crypto an “attractive [...]
Cryptocurrency Markets React to Job Data Shifts

The post Cryptocurrency Markets React to Job Data Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency sector is closely monitoring the United States employment statistics, as these figures play a pivotal role in shaping market expectations. In a recent speech, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at possible rate cuts, influenced by easing employment numbers, during the Jackson Hole event. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Markets React to Job Data Shifts Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptocurrency-markets-react-to-job-data-shifts
VeChain Unveils Hayabusa Devnet to Power Future Tokenomics and Consensus Evolution

Hayabusa Devnet is now live with new ways to stake VET and earn rewards while keeping the VeChain network safe. VeChain plans to launch Hayabusa on mainnet in December 2025 and add features to connect with other blockchains in 2026. VeChain has started the Hayabusa Devnet, a new stage in its plan to improve its [...]]]>
WLFI price has crashed: will this Trump coin rebound soon?

The WLFI price continued its strong downtrend as investors stayed on the sidelines and memories of Trump’s original memecoin linger. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token plunged to $0.2230, down by 30% from its highest point since its recent launch. Its…
