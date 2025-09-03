ETH Treasury Firms Pose Risks Chasing Yield: Sharplink CEO

The post ETH Treasury Firms Pose Risks Chasing Yield: Sharplink CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Companies that buy and hold Ether to try to squeeze the most yield out of their holdings will be significantly more at risk if the market declines, says Sharplink Gaming co-CEO Joseph Chalom. “There will be people just like in traditional finance who wanna get that last 100 basis points of yield, and think that it is riskless,” Chalom said in an interview with Bankless on Monday. He said that while there are ways to achieve double-digit yields on Ether (ETH), they come with significant risks. “It comes with credit risk, it comes with counterparty risk, it comes with duration risk, it comes with smart contract risk,” he said, adding that companies that try to make up lost ground also present a real risk. “I think the biggest risk is that people who are far behind are going to take risks that I don’t think are prudent.” Wider industry could be tainted by “imprudent” moves Chalom said the sector “could be tainted by people that do imprudent things,” such as how they go about raising capital or differentiating themselves in the yield that they derive from their ETH holdings. “If you overbuild and there is a downturn, how do you make sure your call structure is in such a way that you build to the highest price of Ethereum?” he said. Sharplink Gaming is the second-largest public holder of ETH, with $3.6 billion worth, trailing only behind BitMine Immersion Technologies, which holds $8.03 billion. The top 10 Ether treasury companies by holdings. Source: StrategicETHReserve ETH treasury companies hold approximately 3.6 million ETH, worth approximately $15.46 billion at the time of publication, according to StrategicETHReserve data. Some see model as having dire consequences Josip Rupena, the CEO of lending platform Milo and a former Goldman Sachs analyst, recently told Cointelegraph that…