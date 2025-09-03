MEXC Exchange
Invest Early in Ozak AI—Could Flip Small Capital Into Significant Gains
The post Invest Early in Ozak AI—Could Flip Small Capital Into Significant Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There’s a fresh buzz in the market around Ozak AI, and it is not without reason. Sitting neatly between blockchain and artificial intelligence, the project is positioning itself as a player worth watching. Investors, especially those willing to take chances early, are already eyeing the presale stages with growing curiosity. That said, Ozak AI is not just another token on the block. The team is combining a bold mission, a decentralized backbone, and a presale model that feels transparent enough to draw in a community from the ground up. Numbers don’t lie either—millions have already been raised, and that momentum suggests that people are paying attention. Why the Ozak AI Presale Matters for Blockchain and AI Investors The ongoing Ozak AI presale is already in its Phase 5, with tokens priced at $0.01, up 900% from its initial Phase 1 value of $0.001. More than 835 million tokens have been sold, raising over $2.55 million. For a project still in its early innings, that’s a telling figure. The fact that the expected reach is $0.05 in 2025 before the planned listing price of $1 shows a clear demand pipeline with a 200x surge. We believe this is partly because Ozak AI positions itself as more than a speculative asset—it’s a system designed to function. On top of that, the project introduced a jaw-dropping $1 million giveaway. Over 100 winners will be announced, with the top prizes pegged at $100,000 and $50,000. The entry barrier? Just $100 in $OZ tokens during presale. That blend of accessibility and ambition makes it appealing not just to whales but to retail investors too. Ozak AI’s Tech Foundation Could Be Its Real Edge Where Ozak AI starts to stand apart is in the structure itself. It’s built on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), combining…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:19
Bill Morgan Standardizes Response to XRP Role in Ripple Deals
The post Bill Morgan Standardizes Response to XRP Role in Ripple Deals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bill Morgan says he won’t answer repeated XRP usage questions in Ripple deals. Morgan clarified that he doesn’t work for the company, stating that Ripple has made it clear. XRP seen as superior bridge currency for instant, high-volume global payments. Legal expert Bill Morgan has announced a standardized approach to addressing recurring questions about XRP usage in Ripple partnerships. Morgan’s statement comes as the XRP community frequently seeks clarification on whether new Ripple collaborations involve the native token. Technical Analysis Favors XRP Over RLUSD The legal analyst expressed frustration with constantly fielding identical inquiries about whether specific Ripple partnerships involve XRP token usage. Morgan clarified that he does not work for either company, making it unfair to expect definitive confirmation or certainty from him on these matters. Morgan provided detailed technical reasoning for why XRP likely powers most Ripple payment partnerships rather than the company’s RLUSD stablecoin. He referenced statements from Ripple CTO Joel Katz confirming that the majority of Ripple payment operations utilize XRP as the primary bridge asset. The legal expert acknowledged that RLUSD might serve specific use cases in USD-equivalent markets with volatility concerns or jurisdictions requiring stablecoin transactions for regulatory compliance. However, for real-time instant payment scenarios that characterize much of Thunes’ business model, RLUSD would create unnecessary operational complexities. Morgan Highlights Limitations Affecting RLUS Morgan highlighted several technical limitations affecting RLUSD performance compared to XRP. Since most RLUSD tokens are minted on Ethereum rather than the XRP Ledger, transactions may experience slower processing times and higher fee structures that compromise efficiency in high-volume payment scenarios. The USD peg that defines RLUSD creates additional constraints for cross-border payment optimization. Morgan noted that this peg limitation requires additional liquidity pools or currency conversion steps in non-USD markets, creating operational inefficiencies that XRP’s independent pricing mechanism avoids. For…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:18
Crypto To Overtake The Dollar? Ray Dalio Flags End Of Debt Cycle
The post Crypto To Overtake The Dollar? Ray Dalio Flags End Of Debt Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:17
XRP Price: Market on Edge as Key Support Faces Pressure
Market analyst Ali Martinez has cautioned that the token’s outlook could turn sharply bearish if it fails to hold above […] The post XRP Price: Market on Edge as Key Support Faces Pressure appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/03 23:16
7 Presale Cryptocurrencies With Long-Term Growth Potential in 2025 and Beyond
BlockchainFX presale tops $6.4M at $0.022, offering 90% APY, Visa integration, and a $0.05 launch target, outshining 6 rivals as 2025’s best 1000x crypto pick.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/03 23:16
Whales Are Making Moves on Arctic Pablo Coin: Don’t Miss 10,001% ROI Potential in This Hot Presale With FLOKI and Dogwifhat
As the meme coin frenzy continues to captivate investors, the market is buzzing with some thrilling options for crypto whales seeking to strike it big. Among these exciting tokens, Arctic Pablo Coin is rapidly emerging as a standout. With its unique location-based presale model, regular updates, and compelling narrative, this coin is capturing attention across the […]
Coinstats
2025/09/03 23:15
From Shiba Inu to Pepeto: The Meme Coin Shift Investors Are Calling the Best Crypto Move of 2025
Which crypto meme coin has the chance to lead the 2025 bull run, Shiba Inu or Pepeto? Meme coins are once again at the center of attention as the new cycle begins. In the last bull run, Shiba Inu (SHIB) turned early buyers into millionaires and showed the power of meme-driven tokens. Now traders are asking […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/03 23:15
Federal Reserve’s Payments Innovation Conference Announced for October
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/fed-payments-innovation-conference/
Coinstats
2025/09/03 23:14
ETH Treasury Firms Pose Risks Chasing Yield: Sharplink CEO
The post ETH Treasury Firms Pose Risks Chasing Yield: Sharplink CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Companies that buy and hold Ether to try to squeeze the most yield out of their holdings will be significantly more at risk if the market declines, says Sharplink Gaming co-CEO Joseph Chalom. “There will be people just like in traditional finance who wanna get that last 100 basis points of yield, and think that it is riskless,” Chalom said in an interview with Bankless on Monday. He said that while there are ways to achieve double-digit yields on Ether (ETH), they come with significant risks. “It comes with credit risk, it comes with counterparty risk, it comes with duration risk, it comes with smart contract risk,” he said, adding that companies that try to make up lost ground also present a real risk. “I think the biggest risk is that people who are far behind are going to take risks that I don’t think are prudent.” Wider industry could be tainted by “imprudent” moves Chalom said the sector “could be tainted by people that do imprudent things,” such as how they go about raising capital or differentiating themselves in the yield that they derive from their ETH holdings. “If you overbuild and there is a downturn, how do you make sure your call structure is in such a way that you build to the highest price of Ethereum?” he said. Sharplink Gaming is the second-largest public holder of ETH, with $3.6 billion worth, trailing only behind BitMine Immersion Technologies, which holds $8.03 billion. The top 10 Ether treasury companies by holdings. Source: StrategicETHReserve ETH treasury companies hold approximately 3.6 million ETH, worth approximately $15.46 billion at the time of publication, according to StrategicETHReserve data. Some see model as having dire consequences Josip Rupena, the CEO of lending platform Milo and a former Goldman Sachs analyst, recently told Cointelegraph that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:14
Google ordered to share data with competitors
The post Google ordered to share data with competitors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has gained relief after a federal judge ruled that it may keep Chrome and Android but must share data with rival entities. The decision follows a five-year antitrust legal battle that targeted Big Tech’s market dominance. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said that Google’s control of online search is an illegal monopoly, but concluded that breaking up the company’s core business would be a poor fit for the case. He instead ordered Alphabet to give access to specific search data, except for exclusive contracts that secure Google’s default status on devices. Google to appeal Judge Mehta’s declaration of data sharing Judge Mehta’s ruling means that competitors such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity, which are currently developing AI search engines, may benefit from insights into Google’s market data. Some experts have warned that alternatives to Alphabet’s search engine may face capital-intensive investments to match Alphabet’s search engine status, with no guarantee of winning over consumers. Wow – court rules Google must share data with competitors. Looks like they’ll be forced to share: 1) Basic Search Index: URLs/first seen/last crawled/spam score/etc.2) “Glue”: uses click data to build SERPs3) RankEmbed: deep learning to understand semantic meaning Bing,… pic.twitter.com/6BtkyNSqPE — Cyrus SEO (@CyrusShepard) September 2, 2025 The U.S. district Judge noted that the emergence of GenAI has changed the course of the case, with millions of people already turning to generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude. He commented that consumers use GenAI to gather information once sought via traditional search. He added that AI companies pose a big challenge for Google, which has dominated the market for over two decades now. Google argued that the ruling risks undermining user privacy, with CEO Sundar Pichai warning that competitors may reverse engineer Google’s technology. The search engine firm acknowledged that the decision reflects that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:13
