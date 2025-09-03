2025-09-05 Friday

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$183 million, mainly due to the long position

PANews reported on September 3rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $183 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $118 million in long positions and $64.1524 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $38.5259 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $56.3868 million.
PANews2025/09/03 23:30
Chris Waller Urges Fed Rate Cut At September FOMC Meeting

The post Chris Waller Urges Fed Rate Cut At September FOMC Meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor is doubling down on his push for a September Fed rate cut ahead of the FOMC meeting later this month. The Fed Governor also indicated that a potential September cut might be the first of many over the next three to six months. Chris Waller Advocates For A September Fed Rate Cut In a CNBC interview, the Fed Governor opined that they need to start cutting rates at the next FOMC meeting, while noting that he is not worried about inflation. He further remarked that they don’t have to go in on a locked sequence of steps, as they can see where the economy is heading. He added that multiple Fed rate cuts could happen over the next three to six months. Notably, the Fed Governor last week explicitly said that he would vote in favor of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at the September 17 meeting. He also opened the door to a 50 bps cut if the August nonfarm payrolls data comes in weaker than expectations. Inflation has so far been the FOMC’s major concern this year, as Powell and the Committee have, up till now, chosen a wait-and-see approach before lowering rates. However, Waller expects inflation to remain steady and doesn’t see it rising anytime soon. He admitted that there might be a blip of inflation, but that it won’t be permanent. He also assured that the Trump tariffs won’t cause long-term inflation, as some Fed officials fear. The Fed Governor again made it clear that he supports a Fed rate cut at the next FOMC meeting. It is worth noting that Waller was one of two FOMC members who dissented at the July meeting, voting in favor of a 25-bps Fed rate cut while the majority voted in favor of holding…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 23:29
From 0.3 BTC to 12 BTC—Ozak AI Could Be the Most Profitable Presale of the Year

Crypto investors are constantly looking for high-potential possibilities, and Ozak AI has quickly emerged as one of the most promising presale initiatives of 2025.
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 23:27
SolMining: The Best Cloud Mining Platform

As the cryptocurrency market enters a new phase, more and more investors are seeking safe, compliant, and low-barrier-to-entry ways to participate in the blockchain ecosystem. Traditional mining with mining machines is becoming increasingly prohibitive for ordinary users due to high equipment costs, complex technical barriers, and high energy consumption. The emergence of cloud mining has [...] The post SolMining: The Best Cloud Mining Platform appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/03 23:27
August Unveils Impressive 657 BTC Haul

The post August Unveils Impressive 657 BTC Haul appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanSpark Bitcoin Mining: August Unveils Impressive 657 BTC Haul Skip to content Home Crypto News CleanSpark Bitcoin Mining: August Unveils Impressive 657 BTC Haul Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cleanspark-bitcoin-mining-august/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 23:27
Pi Network expands ecosystem with DeFi gaming

Pi Network launched its first DeFi game, PiOnline, on the Pi Browser.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 23:26
Earn Interest Or Borrow Cryptocurrencies

The post Earn Interest Or Borrow Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) project built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to provide users with the ability to borrow and lend various cryptocurrencies in a decentralized and permissionless manner. Users can supply cryptocurrencies to the Compound platform to earn interest (lenders) or borrow assets by collateralizing their holdings (borrowers). Interest rates on the Compound platform are algorithmically determined based on the supply and demand for specific assets. Rates can change in real-time, offering dynamic earning potential for lenders and varying borrowing costs for borrowers. Compound initially supported popular Ethereum-based assets like Ether (ETH) and stablecoins like USDC and DAI. Over time, it has expanded to support various other assets, including a wide range of ERC-20 tokens. COMP is the native governance token of the Compound protocol. COMP token holders have the ability to propose and vote on changes to the protocol, including adjustments to asset interest rates and other protocol parameters. Compound has employed liquidity mining programs in the past, where users who supply or borrow specific assets can earn COMP tokens as rewards. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/compound-comp-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 23:26
Grok’s Top 4 Picks for Massive Returns

The post Grok’s Top 4 Picks for Massive Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sure, these tokens could deliver massive returns in the upcoming altcoin season but, as with any investment, the best strategy is diversification. In this quick, no-nonsense guide, we’ll point you toward the best crypto presales to buy right now, helping you craft a well-rounded portfolio for the upcoming run. So what’s so special about presales? They’re low-cap, under-the-radar, and cheap tokens that may carry more spice than your usual Bitcoin or Ethereum. Yet they also offer far higher upside than most mainstream cryptos combined. Even better, given the current consolidation phase, presales make a lot of sense because they’re not yet listed, meaning they’re shielded from volatility. And by the time they launch in the next few months, the market could be alive and kicking, giving you the chance to ride the wave with minimal stress. The best part? We sought Grok’s expertise for this guide. One of the most powerful AI tools around, Grok – thanks to its direct integration with X – has access to real-time crypto updates, from big whale buys and policy announcements to price movements and analyst predictions. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Layer-2 Bitcoin Solution Offering Scalability and Web3 Compatibility Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is an innovative Layer-2 (L2) solution for Bitcoin, solving the blockchain’s long-standing issues of scalability and speed. Although Bitcoin is rightly called digital gold, it offers little utility beyond being a store of value, which is why networks like Ethereum and Solana dominate DeFi and Web3. $HYPER aims to change that through a decentralized, non-custodial canonical bridge. Simply put, this bridge locks your Layer-1 $BTC and mints an equivalent amount of Layer-2 Bitcoin, called wrapped $BTC. These L2-compatible tokens can then be used to engage with Hyper’s Web3 ecosystem, including DeFi trading, staking, lending, NFT marketplaces, gaming dApps, and more. Once…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 23:23
Bitcoin Price Correction Hits $108K: Here’s Why Ozak AI Could Be the Multiplication Machine for Investors Ready to Reallocate

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/03 23:21
AVAX Eyes Breakout as Avalanche C-Chain Hits Milestone

The post AVAX Eyes Breakout as Avalanche C-Chain Hits Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Avalanche C-Chain hit 35.8M transactions in August, marking its second-highest monthly total. Increased C-Chain activity is boosting demand for AVAX, supporting network fees and staking. AVAX price trades at $25.10 with potential upside to $33, aided by Grayscale AVAX ETF approval. Avalanche C-Chain reached a major milestone in August with 35.8 million transactions, the second-highest monthly total in its history. This achievement has coincided with a potential breakout in AVAX AVAX $25.36 24h volatility: 5.9% Market cap: $10.70 B Vol. 24h: $806.25 M price. Avalanche C-Chain Brings Traction to the Network The C-Chain is one of Avalanche’s smart contract chains, alongside the X-Chain, which handles asset transfers, and the P-Chain, which manages validators and staking. Collectively, these chains facilitate the efficient running of operations on Avalanche, from supporting a wide range of applications to maintaining network security. By attaining 35.8 million transactions, the Avalanche C-Chain has contributed to boosting the network. It is a reflection of the growing activity on the smart contract platform. The chain is specifically optimized for Ethereum-compatible ETH $4 467 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $539.19 B Vol. 24h: $32.08 B smart contracts. It focuses on facilitating fast, low-fee transactions for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, non-fungible token (NFT) projects, and other dApps. Fortunately, this has had a positive impact on the price of AVAX, the native cryptocurrency of the Avalanche blockchain. With more users interacting with smart contracts, DeFi platforms, and NFT projects, the demand for AVAX is expected to increase. This is because the token is required to pay network fees and participate in staking. At the time of writing, the AVAX price was pegged at $25.10, representing a 4.83% rally over the last 24 hours. Its 24-hour trading volume is at $877.01 million with a 26.73% increase, and its market capitalization has topped…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 23:21
