Emotional Lionel Messi Scores Twice In Final Home World Cup Qualifier

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – SEPTEMBER 4: Lionel Messi of Argentina waves the fans before the warm up as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American Qualifier between Argentina and Venezuela at the Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 4, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by German Adrasti/Getty Images) Getty Images On an emotional night in front of 80,000 fans in Buenos Aires, Lionel Messi scored twice in his final World Cup qualifier on home soil as Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 on Thursday. Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi opened the scoring in the 39th minute and added another in the 80th, while Lautaro Martinez also got on the scoresheet in the 76th minute. Joined by his three sons before kickoff, the 38-year-old was overwhelmed by the support of Argentinian fans at Estadio Monumental, who gathered to bid him farewell. Messi's father, Jorge, was also in attendance to mark the occasion. "Being able to finish this way here is what I've always dreamed of," said captain Messi, who guided Argentina to the FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar. "I've experienced a lot of things on this pitch, both good and not so good, but it's always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans." BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – SEPTEMBER 4: Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses his son Ciro as he hugs his sons Thiago (R) and Mateo before the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American Qualifier between Argentina and Venezuela at the Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 4, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by German Adrasti/Getty Images) Getty Images Messi said that for many years, he had the affection of Barcelona fans and his dream was to experience the same in his home nation. The iconic forward made more…