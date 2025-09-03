MEXC Exchange
/
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
/
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
CAD underperforms as spreads widen, crude softens – Scotiabank
The post CAD underperforms as spreads widen, crude softens – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is a mild underperformer on the session. Factors have shifted a little against the CAD so far this week, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. USD has nudged steadily higher “Crude prices are lower on concerns that OPEC+ might boost supply and short-term US/Canada spreads have widened somewhat from last week’s low, although the broader trend in narrowing remains intact. Stock market volatility could be another headwind for the CAD in the near-term though we generally feel that short-term USD gains are a fade while risks remain tilted towards near-term Fed policy easing.” “Our estimated fair value for USD/CAD has edged a little higher to 1.3622 today after ending last week just below the figure. The biggest risk for the CAD (and other currencies generally) this week is a stronger than expected NFP number Friday which diminishes the prospect of the FOMC cutting rates later this month.” “The USD has nudged steadily higher from last week’s push to the low 1.37 range but gains towards 1.38 and a little above are still attracting USD selling interest, the charts would suggest. Intraday resistance at 1.3815 still looks quite firm. A push through the low 1.38s could prompt additional gains to the upper 1.38 zone. Support is 1.3765/70 and 1.3725/30.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/cad-underperforms-as-spreads-widen-crude-softens-scotiabank-202509031117
NEAR
$2.402
--%
PROMPT
$0.1735
+9.94%
LOOKS
$0.014511
+2.34%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:40
शेयर करें
Best Meme Coins to Buy: Traders Eye Pepenode at $0.0010407 Over Dogecoin and Pepe Coin
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
PEPE
$0.00000958
+0.63%
MEME
$0.002473
+2.27%
शेयर करें
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/03 23:40
शेयर करें
Charles Hoskinson Highlights Cardano and XRP Collaboration Potential
TLDR Charles Hoskinson emphasizes collaboration between Cardano and XRP. Hoskinson promotes cross-chain interoperability for decentralized finance. Cardano and XRP to move past past disagreements for future cooperation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Hoskinson discuss potential partnership. Cardano aims to enable multiple ecosystems to thrive alongside XRP. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, has expressed interest in [...] The post Charles Hoskinson Highlights Cardano and XRP Collaboration Potential appeared first on CoinCentral.
MOVE
$0.1152
-0.43%
CROSS
$0.21003
+0.10%
XRP
$2.8227
-0.39%
शेयर करें
Coincentral
2025/09/03 23:39
शेयर करें
Ecosystem Upgrades and Mining Cuts Set the Stage for a Surge
The post Ecosystem Upgrades and Mining Cuts Set the Stage for a Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain Pi Network is turning to gaming as its latest frontier, unveiling a community-built project called PiOnline. Rather than positioning it as just another play-to-earn title, the developers describe it as an experimental economy where farming, governance, and DeFi blend into one experience. From Farms to Competitive Arenas At the center of PiOnline is its “Genesis Farm,” which allows players to cultivate virtual land while earning staking rewards. The system uses two tokens: SEED as the in-game currency and PIOL for decision-making within the project’s DAO. A battle royale mode is already in the pipeline, aiming to give the game a more competitive edge and broaden its appeal beyond farming enthusiasts. The team has leaned on incentives to attract early users, offering free plots and seeds to those who join quickly. Their stated ambition is to simulate an economy that ties virtual activity to financial mechanics, something Pi has been eager to showcase since experimenting with earlier titles like FruityPi. Building Engagement Around Utility For Pi, gaming is not a side project — it’s a strategy. The Core Team has long argued that user retention will come not only from payments but also from interactive apps that bring daily activity to the network. Gaming projects, coupled with reward systems and social mechanics, fit directly into that vision. Meanwhile, the ecosystem is expanding elsewhere. Pi recently signed on as a Gold Sponsor for Token2049 in Singapore, a major Web3 conference set for October. It also deepened accessibility with Onramp Money, opening up direct purchases of Pi across more than 60 countries via payment channels like Alipay and GCash. Price Still Lags Behind Despite these developments, Pi Coin’s market price has been slow to respond. The token is holding near $0.34 — only slightly above its lows — and has managed a…
NEAR
$2.402
--%
FARM
$27.82
+0.28%
MODE
$0.001834
+2.05%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:37
शेयर करें
Trust Wallet Leverages Ondo to Offer Tokenized Stocks and ETFs
The post Trust Wallet Leverages Ondo to Offer Tokenized Stocks and ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The non-custodial wallet provider is stepping into the real-world asset space with tokenized securities. Trust Wallet, a non-custodial crypto wallet, is launching tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), allowing users to hold and swap U.S. securities directly in their wallets. Tokenized stocks will initially launch on Ethereum, leveraging Ondo’s tokenized assets to provide direct access to some of the world’s most popular stocks and ETFs on Trust Wallet, eliminating the need to sign up with a traditional broker. “Global investors can now access the largest selection of tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs onchain. We saw stablecoins export the U.S. dollar by bringing it onchain. Now, Ondo Global Markets is doing the same thing for U.S. securities,” said Nathan Allman, the CEO and founder of Ondo Finance. Real-world assets (RWAs) have been a hot topic in 2025, with crypto exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms rushing to roll out tokenized stocks to their users. While previous iterations of tokenized securities, such as Mirror, struggled, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) recently announced “Project Crypto” has fueled renewed interest in the sector. The activation signals Trust’s intention to grow from a wallet provider to a DeFi hub and neobank. It could also drive some attention to Trust Wallet’s TWT token, which has struggled to gain momentum in 2025. TWT Chart – CoinGecko TWT is down 42% to $0.73 from its local high in January. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/trust-wallet-leverages-ondo-to-offer-tokenized-stocks-and-etfs
REAL
$0.06032
+1.46%
TRUST
$0.0004857
-2.45%
GROW
$0.018
+5.88%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:36
शेयर करें
Best Altcoins to Buy According to ChatGPT-5
The post Best Altcoins to Buy According to ChatGPT-5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum (ETH) maintains its level of performance within the crypto ecosystem, market sentiment is turning to how newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM) could transform the way people engage with DeFi. The presale of Mutuum Finance has reached its sixth round and sells tokens at the price of $0.035. Those who invest in the project at this early stage are expected to gain more than 500 percent when the token is introduced to the exchanges. The presale has so far drawn in 16000 buyers and collected well over 15.25 million in capital. MUTM has been in the limelight with the focus being placed on its progressive lending. With rising volumes of trade and community discussion, Mutuum Finance is rapidly emerging as a name to reckon with in the continued rebranding of alternative cryptocurrencies. Ethereum Holds Near $4,290 Ether is quoted at about 4285.81 with a slight 3.8% pullback of the recent highs, and intra-day ranges of 4273.97 to 4486.85. Although volatile in the short term, institutional interest is very strong, there was almost 500 million of spot ETFs, and total Q3 ETF flows reached 4 billion, so Ethereum has a good liquidity base. Analysts also note a number of optimistic possibilities: technical signals such as falling wedges and rising buying pressure may lead to a route to $5,000, and more optimistic projections point at stretch prices of $7,000 or even $7,175 by year-end, should ETF inflows persist. Mutuum Finance opens Bug Bounty of $50,000. Mutuum Finance has opened a Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK and encourages white-hat hackers, developers, and security researchers to become the participants. The program offers leveled rewards based on the gravity of the reported vulnerabilities, and the maximum level of the reward is 50,000 USDT. This will help to enhance the security of the platform,…
NEAR
$2.402
--%
WHITE
$0.0004518
+0.15%
MORE
$0.09478
-3.45%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:34
शेयर करें
Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 2,933 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 49,829 ETH.
PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,933 BTC (approximately $329 million) today, with Fidelity receiving 1,157 BTC and currently holding 200,655 BTC. Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 49,829 ETH (approximately $222 million), with Fidelity seeing a 23,365 ETH outflow and currently holding 762,232 ETH.
BTC
$111,006.12
+0.95%
ETH
$4,307.67
-1.01%
NET
$0.0000954
-0.52%
शेयर करें
PANews
2025/09/03 23:33
शेयर करें
Bazooka Joe Makes Comeback With NFL, NBA Stars In New Comic Series
The post Bazooka Joe Makes Comeback With NFL, NBA Stars In New Comic Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bazooka comics revolve around corny jokes and gags, invariably drawing groans. Courtesy of Bazooka Candy Brands Remember Bazooka Joe? The cheeky youngster with an eyepatch and baseball cap trailed by a motley crew? As an advertising front for one of the original bubblegum brands, the character first appeared around 1954. He was featured in tiny comic strips wrapped around pieces of Bazooka bubble gum. The strips revolved around corny jokes and gags, called “dad jokes” today. In its heyday, Bazooka Joe became one of the most recognizable candy mascots in the U.S. Despite the explosion of manga, graphic novels and webtoons, Bazooka Candy Brands decided that the time was ripe for an infusion of nostalgia. For the first time in nearly 30 years, the company has introduced a new limited-edition comic series wrapped inside pieces of Bazooka bubble gum. The strips depict standout athletes from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and NCAA. Among them: Dak Prescott, Jason Kelce and Freddie Freeman. The athletes depicted in the Bazooka comics are also investors. Courtesy of Bazooka Candy Brands The athletes are also investors in the company. Through the private equity firm Patricof, the athletes poured $10 million into Bazooka after the brand’s acquisition in a $700 million deal by Apax Partners in 2023. Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner had owned the brand for 15 years. The cash infusion was influenced by positive market projections: “The U.S. confectionery sector could hit sales of $61 billion by 2028, which is up from $48 billion in 2023,” reports Forbes. Childhood Rituals Are Revived And Reimagined The “Player Portrait” series includes cartoon depictions of the athletes. Courtesy of Bazooka Candy Brands “Authenticity is everything in marketing today,” says Tony Jacobs, president and CEO of Bazooka Candy Brands. “For decades, Bazooka built its business on a…
CAP
$0.1208
+75.42%
COM
$0.016215
-5.22%
BUBBLE
$0.000381
+0.26%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:31
शेयर करें
Venus Protocol Restores $13.5M Stolen in Phishing Attack Using Governance
TLDR Venus Protocol recovers $13.5M lost in a phishing attack via governance actions. Phishing attack compromised a whale wallet, draining $13.5M worth of assets. Venus halted the protocol and used a governance vote to liquidate the attacker’s positions. XVS token dropped 10% during the event but regained confidence after recovery. Venus Protocol has successfully recovered [...] The post Venus Protocol Restores $13.5M Stolen in Phishing Attack Using Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
XVS
$6.0403
-1.46%
TOKEN
$0.01261
+3.70%
VIA
$0.0144
+1.40%
शेयर करें
Coincentral
2025/09/03 23:31
शेयर करें
Tokenized gold market now worth more than $2.5 billion
The post Tokenized gold market now worth more than $2.5 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Tokenized gold market now worth more than $2.5 billion Summary: The tokenized gold market reached $2.5 billion, led by tokens XAUT and PAXG. Growth reflects the government and investors’ embrace of the tokenization of precious metals. Tokenized gold allows investors to gain exposure to the metal without the burden of purchasing the physical asset, and brings the benefits of digital assets (security, transferability, speed of transacting) to more traditional ones. A feverish run in the price of gold has pushed the tokenized gold market past the $2.5 billion mark, as the per-oz price of the precious metal brushes up against all-time highs. The price of gold hit a new all-time high this week, rising above $3,500 per ounce. Correspondingly, the market for tokenized gold—digital blockchain-based tokens that are supposed to be underpinned by some amount (often fractional) of real gold, effectively establishing digital ownership of a physical good—has also boomed. Currently, the tokenized gold market is largely dominated by XAUT, Tether’s tokenized gold offering, and PAXG, by Paxos. XAUT minted $437 million worth of new supply in August, while Paxos’ PAXG drew in $141.5 million in June. Tokenized gold offerings are—in theory—backed by physical gold held by or on behalf of the token issuer. PAXG’S total market cap is $985 million, ahead of the second-largest XAUT, which sits at $859 million. It’s a sign of the trend toward tokenization and an illustration of the stark new reality that any discussion of the market for gold—and potentially any other precious metal or asset—must increasingly be made alongside a consideration of its tokenized equivalent. The growth will also likely reflect the U.S.’s legislative efforts to bring stablecoins—and similarly-pegged digital assets—within the regulatory perimeter. The GENIUS Act, passed this year, provides a legal pathway for issuers of…
REAL
$0.06032
+1.46%
MORE
$0.09478
-3.45%
CAP
$0.1208
+75.42%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:30
शेयर करें
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़
अधिक
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director