2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

XRP Army Helped Sway SEC vs Ripple Case, Says Deaton

XRP Army Helped Sway SEC vs Ripple Case, Says Deaton

John Deaton says XRP holders helped sway the SEC case as Judge Torres cited their evidence in her decision.
CryptoPotato2025/09/03 23:49
Maple plants syrupUSDC on Arbitrum as onchain leverage gains traction

Maple plants syrupUSDC on Arbitrum as onchain leverage gains traction

Maple’s syrupUSDC now lives on Arbitrum, adding institutional-grade yield to the network’s lending stack. The launch layers native returns with ARB incentives, giving DeFi participants new ways to loop and optimize capital efficiency. According to a press release shared with…
Crypto.news2025/09/03 23:48
Post-Halving Cycles Point to Strong September Pullback Before Q4 Rally

Post-Halving Cycles Point to Strong September Pullback Before Q4 Rally

While Bitcoin is on a recovery path after several weeks of declining prices, some analysts believe the rally may not last. At press time, Bitcoin has notably rebounded, trading above $112,400. This comes after it dipped to $107,271 last week, one of its lowest levels since July. Amid the ongoing recovery, Benjamin Cowen, CEO of ITC Crypto, took to X to urge market participants to temper their expectations. Bitcoin’s Historical Pattern in September Specifically, Cowen highlighted Bitcoin’s historical tendency to revisit its 20-week simple moving average (SMA) during September of post-halving years, before bouncing into the final cycle rally in Q4. According to him, the recent pullbacks to around the 20W SMA are not unusual and align with the broader cyclical framework. He pointed to similar occurrences in September 2017 and September 2021, both of which were post-halving periods. Interestingly, market data confirms that Bitcoin ended September 2021 and 2017 with dips of 7.30% and 7.72%, respectively. Likewise, in September 2013, the coin ended the month with a 1.58% loss. Meanwhile, as of now, September 2025 is showing a 3.66% gain, but Cowen believes history will repeat itself. Cowen Bitcoin historical chart Analysts Question Cycle Consistency However, other analysts suggest that this September may play out differently. For instance, Vinicius Bazan, CEO of Underblock, pointed out that Bitcoin typically posts gains in August during post-halving years. However, this time, the market closed August in the red, despite a rate-cutting environment. Bazan suggested this divergence could signal a possible shift in the cycle’s usual rhythm, with macroeconomic factors weighing heavily on price action. For example, in August 2017, Bitcoin surged 63.8%, which naturally led to a correction the following month. Similarly, in 2021, there was a notable 14% gain in August before a September dip. In contrast, in 2025, Bitcoin finished August with a 6.43% loss, suggesting a potential relief rally could follow this month. Cowen: The Pattern Still Holds Still, Cowen pushed back, noting that Bitcoin set a new all-time high in August before its correction, a pattern observed in previous cycles. In his view, the retest of the 20-week SMA is a natural setup for a year-end push, rather than a sign of weakness. https://twitter.com/intocryptoverse/status/1963244308854710550 "Bitcoin Bottom Already In" Interestingly, another market watcher, Chetan Kaul, suggests Bitcoin’s September low may already be in. Notably, the leading cryptocurrency started the month at $108,228, reached a high of $109,890, and dipped to $107,271—a price last seen in July. Kaul's perspective indicates that Bitcoin may not set further new lows from here, hinting at more promising price action ahead. Regardless of Bitcoin’s short-term movements, analysts are nearly unanimous in their belief that BTC will be significantly higher in the years to come.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/03 23:47
Ethereum L2 Starknet Back Online After Brief Outage: What Happened?

Ethereum L2 Starknet Back Online After Brief Outage: What Happened?

The post Ethereum L2 Starknet Back Online After Brief Outage: What Happened? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Ethereum layer 2 Starknet went offline for over four hours after its Grinta upgrade. Developers rolled back blocks, requiring users to resubmit transactions. L2Beat data placed Starknet fifth among Ethereum Layer 2 networks. Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet went offline on September 2 for more than four hours after its Grinta upgrade. As a result of the outage, block production stopped and transactions failed on the mainnet. However, the network later came back online, with activity restored and users asked to resubmit unprocessed transactions. Starknet Halts for Over Four Hours Starknet, one of Ethereum’s main Layer 2 networks, stopped working on September 2 after a planned upgrade. The outage started at around 6:00 AM GMT when the Grinta upgrade, also known as version 0.14.0, went live. According to the update, soon after, block production stalled and transactions could not be processed. Developers first said the pause would last about 15 minutes. Instead, the network stayed offline for more than four hours. During that time, users saw blocks fail to confirm and gateways sit idle. Transactions sent during this period were not included on the chain. Starknet Outage Update | Source: Starknet At 2:23 AM UTC, Starknet blocks stopped recording activity. The disruption lasted until 4:36 AM UTC. To restore service, developers rolled back from block 1960612. Basically, this reorganization meant that every transaction during that one-hour window was dropped. As noted, users must now resubmit those transactions for them to be processed. Meanwhile, partial recovery began within 20 minutes, but full block production only returned later in the day. By midday, developers said the network was back online. Block creation was stable again, and most RPC providers had restarted. A few providers still needed to update, but were expected to catch up quickly. The Starknet team promised a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 23:46
The Best Crypto to Buy Now, A Shortlist For 2025, Including: XRP, SHIBA INU, CARDANO, And PEPETO

The Best Crypto to Buy Now, A Shortlist For 2025, Including: XRP, SHIBA INU, CARDANO, And PEPETO

Looking for the best crypto to buy now? Start with projects that mix real utility and clear demand.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 23:45
Nexchain AI Token Presale Nears $10M Raise—Will the Last 10% in Stage 27 Be the 100x Catalyst?

Nexchain AI Token Presale Nears $10M Raise—Will the Last 10% in Stage 27 Be the 100x Catalyst?

As the presale enters its final phase, the remaining 10% of tokens in Stage 27 could be the catalyst for […] The post Nexchain AI Token Presale Nears $10M Raise—Will the Last 10% in Stage 27 Be the 100x Catalyst? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/03 23:45
Bitcoin Adoption on Sui Accelerates as Threshold Network and Sui Launch Phase 2 of tBTC Integration

Bitcoin Adoption on Sui Accelerates as Threshold Network and Sui Launch Phase 2 of tBTC Integration

Wyoming, USA, 3rd September 2025, Chainwire
CryptoPotato2025/09/03 23:45
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Unveils New Celebrity Cast

'Dancing With The Stars' Unveils New Celebrity Cast

The post ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Unveils New Celebrity Cast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” returns for its 34th season on Tuesday, Sept. 16, ABC ABC’s veteran competition series Dancing with the Stars, which returns for its 34th season on Tuesday, Sept. 16 on ABC and Disney+, has unveiled the latest lineup of celebrity contestants ready to hit the ballroom floor. This fall’s roster includes actors, athletes, reality and social media personalities, singers, comedians, and even a wildlife conservationist — a mix that reflects the show’s trademark variety. The stars preparing to strut their stuff are: Jen Affleck (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) – with partner Jan Ravnik Hilaria Baldwin (author and wellness influencer and Alec Baldwin’s wife) – with Gleb Savchenko Jordan Chiles (Olympic gold medalist) — with Ezra Sosa Baron Davis (NBA All-Star) – with Britt Stewart Alix Earle (Social media personality) – with Val Chmerkovskiy Dylan Efron (influencer; Zac Efron’s brother) — with Daniella Karagach Corey Feldman (actor) — with Jenna Johnson Danielle Fishel (Boy Meets World) — with Pasha Pashkov Elaine Hendrix (The Parent Trap actress) — with Alan Bersten Scott Hoying (Pentatonix singer) — with Rylee Arnold Robert Irwin (Wildlife conservationalist) with Witney Carson Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony singer) — with Brandon Armstrong Whitney Leavitt (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) with Mark Ballas Andy Richter (comedian) — with Emma Slater Once a top 10-rated entry on ABC (and initially just a summer entry), Dancing with the Stars has shifted downward over the years but remains a staple of reality competition television. Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, returning to host are Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli once again take their places behind the judges’ table. Will original host Tom Bergeron, who is still sorely missed, make a rumored appearance in this upcoming season of Dancing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 23:43
Winklevoss-Backed Treasury BV Raises $147M for Bitcoin Acquisition

Winklevoss-Backed Treasury BV Raises $147M for Bitcoin Acquisition

The post Winklevoss-Backed Treasury BV Raises $147M for Bitcoin Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Treasury BV raises €126M led by Winklevoss Capital & Nakamoto Holdings Over 1,000 BTC acquired to secure Europe’s largest Bitcoin treasury plan Plans Euronext listing under ticker TRSR through merger with MKBN Treasury BV Raises €126M to Lead Europe’s Bitcoin Market Dutch crypto investment firm Treasury BV has completed a landmark €126 million ($147M) private funding round, led by Winklevoss Capital and Nakamoto Holdings. The company is now positioning itself to become Europe’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin company. Treasury BV’s Big Bet on Bitcoin The financing round, announced on September 3, enabled Treasury BV to acquire over 1,000 BTC, strengthening its balance sheet with one of the largest corporate Bitcoin purchases in Europe to date. CEO Hing Oei emphasized the company’s mission: “We see Bitcoin as the foundation of tomorrow’s financial markets. Treasury BV exists to put Europe at the forefront of this global shift,” Oei said. The company also secured the rights to host the Bitcoin Amsterdam conference, underlining its ambition to promote cryptocurrency adoption across the continent. Path to a Public Listing on Euronext Amsterdam To achieve its listing ambitions, Treasury BV has entered into a mandatory merger agreement with Dutch investment firm MKB Nedsense (MKBN). According to the deal: MKBN will transfer all assets to its largest shareholder, Value8 NV. New shares will then be issued to Treasury BV investors. Once finalized, the merged entity is expected to trade on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker TRSR. CEO Oei framed this move as part of a larger vision: “What we call ‘Bitcoin equitization’ will give investors true access to the first cryptocurrency—through regulated European markets,” he explained. A New Chapter in European Crypto Investment With Europe tightening regulations yet fostering innovation, Treasury BV’s listing is likely to be seen as a milestone for institutional Bitcoin adoption…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 23:42
Fosun Launches $328M Tokenized Shares on Solana & Ethereum in Hong Kong

Fosun Launches $328M Tokenized Shares on Solana & Ethereum in Hong Kong

TLDR Hong Kong leads as Sisram shares go on-chain via Solana and Ethereum. Fosun launches $328M tokenized shares with Solana, Ethereum, and Vaulta. Solana powers tokenized equity for Sisram in Hong Kong’s fintech leap. Tokenized Sisram shares debut on blockchain, boosting Asia’s digital finance. Vaulta, Solana, and Ethereum unite to launch tokenized equity in Hong [...] The post Fosun Launches $328M Tokenized Shares on Solana & Ethereum in Hong Kong appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/03 23:41
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director