2025-09-05 Friday

U.S. Bank Resumes Bitcoin Custody Services For Institutional Investors, Adding Support For Bitcoin ETFs

U.S. Bank Resumes Bitcoin Custody Services For Institutional Investors, Adding Support For Bitcoin ETFs

The post U.S. Bank Resumes Bitcoin Custody Services For Institutional Investors, Adding Support For Bitcoin ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Bank announced today that it has officially resumed its cryptocurrency custody services for institutional investment managers, reopening a program first introduced in 2021. The service, which is being relaunched as an early access program for Global Fund Services clients, is designed to provide secure safekeeping solutions for bitcoin, with NYDIG serving as the sub-custodian. The decision comes after years of regulatory uncertainty, with U.S. Bank citing a clearer framework for digital assets as a key factor in relaunching the program. In addition to providing custody for bitcoin directly, the bank has expanded its offering to include custody services for bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Stephen Philipson, vice chair of U.S. Bank Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, highlighted the bank’s pioneering role in digital finance. “We’re proud that we were one of the first banks to offer cryptocurrency custody for fund and institutional custody clients back in 2021, and we’re excited to resume the service this year. Following greater regulatory clarity, we’ve expanded our offering to include bitcoin ETFs, which allows us to provide full-service solutions for managers seeking custody and administration services.” NYDIG, a vertically integrated bitcoin financial services and power infrastructure firm, will act as the primary bitcoin sub-custodian for the program. Tejas Shah, CEO of NYDIG, said the partnership underscores the convergence of traditional finance with the digital asset economy. “NYDIG is honored to partner with U.S. Bank as its primary provider for bitcoin custody services. Together, we can bridge the gap between traditional finance and the modern economy by facilitating access for Global Fund Services clients to bitcoin as sound money, delivered with the safety and security expected by regulated financial institutions.” The relaunch reflects U.S. Bank’s ongoing strategy to expand its digital capabilities for institutional clients. Dominic Venturo, senior executive vice president and chief digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 23:56
markets shift focus back to policy and Fed/ECB – Scotiabank

markets shift focus back to policy and Fed/ECB – Scotiabank

The post markets shift focus back to policy and Fed/ECB – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) is up a marginal 0.1% against the US Dollar (USD) and a mid-performer among the G10 as it consolidates in a tight range in the mid/lower-1.16s, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. EUR is up marginally on the day “Broader turbulence in global bond markets looks to have moderated and the overall tone appears to be stabilizing, offer the EUR some support as participants shift their focus back to fundamentals and the outlook for relative central bank policy. Comments from ECB GC member Muller have underscored a preference for holding rates at current levels, confirming market pricing for both the September and October meetings.” “December is still priced for about 8bpts of easing, and thus could provide support as the cut is priced out. In terms of data, the final PMI’s offered marginal surprises, with the euro area services figure printing just above 50 (expansion) as the France print came in just below the dividing line while Germany’s came in at 49.3.” “The RSI is at 50, congestion continues to center around the 50 day MA (1.1666), and the one month range is bound between support in the upper 1.15s and resistance in the mid/lower 1.17 area. We look to a near -term range bound between 1.1600 and 1.1700.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-markets-shift-focus-back-to-policy-and-fed-ecb-scotiabank-202509031119
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 23:55
Shiba Inu Reveals Shytoshi Kusama's Vision for the SHIB Ecosystem

Shiba Inu Reveals Shytoshi Kusama’s Vision for the SHIB Ecosystem

TLDR Shiba Inu has released the complete eight-episode podcast series hosted by Shytoshi Kusama. The podcast is now available on X following community requests for broader access to the content. Shytoshi Kusama discusses the Karma system, a reward mechanism that incentivizes actions like burning SHIB tokens. The Hoichi protocol, a decentralized bridge, enhances Shibarium’s cross-chain [...] The post Shiba Inu Reveals Shytoshi Kusama’s Vision for the SHIB Ecosystem appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/03 23:55
Galaxy Digital Debuts Solana GLXY Tokens Backed 1:1 by SEC-Registered Shares

Galaxy Digital Debuts Solana GLXY Tokens Backed 1:1 by SEC-Registered Shares

Galaxy Digital has launched “tokenized GLXY,” allowing holders of its SEC-registered Class A common stock to convert shares into tokens on Solana via Superstate, the firm’s digital transfer agent. In a blog post, Galaxy says this marks the first time a publicly listed U.S. equity is available in native form on a major public blockchain. The tokens are not wrappers: each on-chain GLXY represents an actual share with the same legal and economic rights as traditionally held stock. KYC is required through Superstate, and only allowlisted addresses can hold or receive the tokens—preserving shareholder records, allowing corporate actions, and meeting AML obligations. Galaxy explains that existing investors can “bridge” shares by moving them from a brokerage to Galaxy’s transfer agent and then into Superstate’s on-chain-eligible account, where one token is minted per share and delivered to the investor’s Solana wallet. The process also works in reverse to return tokens to the traditional format. Galaxy Explains Why Solana and Why Now Galaxy said it selected Solana for its speed, throughput, and growing role as a high-volume spot trading L1. The firm argues that tokenized equities belong on decentralized base layers where no single operator can control core functions like ordering or settlement. While Galaxy plans to support Ethereum L1 in the future (and will evaluate L2s), it emphasizes primary issuance on L1 to preserve unilateral exits and minimize centralized choke points. The launch comes during a friendlier U.S. policy backdrop: Galaxy and Superstate say they are working with the SEC as the commission solicits feedback on how to modernize broker-dealer, custody, secondary market, and lending rules for blockchain securities. Trading, AMMs, and the Compliance Perimeter At launch, tokenized GLXY can be sent bilaterally between KYC-approved, allowlisted addresses, but AMM/DEX trading is not yet available. Galaxy frames automated market makers as autonomous escrow mechanisms that settle deterministically and contends they should not be regulated as “exchanges” under the Exchange Act. Still, the firm acknowledges that the rules aren’t settled and will allow AMM connectivity once there is sufficient regulatory clarity. Until then, on-chain liquidity may be limited, and prices could diverge from GLXY on Nasdaq. The KYC allowlist design also mitigates typical MEV concerns by preventing unknown third parties from interacting with the token contract. According to the firm, there’s no broker tracking cost basis for on-chain holders today, and traditional intermediaries remain largely absent from tokenized securities due to regulatory uncertainty. Why It Matters—and What to Watch Tokenized GLXY is a bridge between book-entry Wall Street and permissionless rails, advancing a model where equity ownership, recordkeeping, and settlement can live on public blockchains without sacrificing investor protections. Galaxy argues that once real, compliant on-chain equities reach key mass, the market will experience an “Uniswap moment”—with faster, cheaper, fairer trading pulling volume on-chain. Key risks remain: regulatory determinations could force changes or unwinds; liquidity fragmentation could widen spreads; and operational frictions may persist until processes are standardized
CryptoNews 2025/09/03 23:54
Ukraine sets scene for crypto regulation through tax bill

Ukraine sets scene for crypto regulation through tax bill

The post Ukraine sets scene for crypto regulation through tax bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ukraine has begun formal steps to legalize the crypto industry, shifting from a largely unregulated market to one with a defined legal status. On Sept. 3, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak revealed that he and his colleagues approved a bill that legalizes and taxes the use of digital assets in the country. According to him, the draft bill introduces a tax framework that makes transactions subject to an 18% income levy and a 5% military contribution. To encourage compliance, the bill offers a one-year window during which withdrawals converted to fiat currency would be taxed at just 5%. He added that regulators for the space have yet to be named, with both the National Bank of Ukraine and the National Securities and Stock Market Commission being considered. Meanwhile, he pointed out that new revisions would be made to the bill before the second reading. Ukraine’s crypto industry The legislative move comes as Ukraine faces mounting pressure to bring its crypto sector under tighter oversight. A recent study by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) suggested the country could recover up to $10 billion by building a more robust regulatory system. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. According to the report, the country’s thriving over-the-counter markets have become a focal point for illicit financial flows, including purchasing restricted military components, using money-mule networks, and gaps in donor verification rules. The report linked these weaknesses to broader geopolitical risks, warning that they create opportunities for foreign actors to launder money into politics and undermine democratic systems. Experts at the institute also cautioned that Russian intelligence may be exploiting Ukraine’s wartime distractions to channel illicit funds through local intermediaries. Considering…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 23:54
Fed to host October conference on stablecoins, DeFi, AI, and tokenization

Fed to host October conference on stablecoins, DeFi, AI, and tokenization

The post Fed to host October conference on stablecoins, DeFi, AI, and tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Federal Reserve is hosting a conference in October to discuss stablecoins, DeFi, AI, and tokenization in payments. Panel discussions will focus on the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance, as well as emerging technologies impacting payment systems. The Federal Reserve Board will host a conference focused on payments innovation on Tuesday, October 21, exploring topics including stablecoins, decentralized finance, artificial intelligence, and tokenization, according to a Wednesday press release. “Innovation has been a constant in payments to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses. I look forward to examining the opportunities and challenges of new technologies,” said Governor Christopher Waller. According to Waller, the event will serve as a forum to evaluate emerging technologies, share ideas for improving payments infrastructure, and hear from those driving innovation in the sector. The announcement follows Waller’s remarks last month about the central bank’s interest in studying tokenization, smart contracts, and artificial intelligence to enhance payment systems. Speaking at the 2025 Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Waller said these technologies could streamline payment operations and strengthen private sector collaboration. He also pointed to the potential of stablecoins under the GENIUS Act and the use of AI for fraud detection and trend analysis. The upcoming conference will include panel discussions examining the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance, emerging stablecoin use cases and business models, AI applications in payments, and the tokenization of financial products and services. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/payments-innovation-conference-fed/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 23:51
Czech Republic to host Toyota's first European EV plant

Czech Republic to host Toyota’s first European EV plant

The world’s largest automaker by sales, Toyota, is expected to begin the development of its first European base for fully electric cars at its Kolin plant in the Czech Republic.  The proposed Czech-based Toyota plant is expected to signal Toyota going full throttle into expanding its fully electric vehicle lineup. Czech Republic to host Toyota’s […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/03 23:50
Finding 2025's Next 1000x Crypto: 4 Tokens With Explosive Potential

Finding 2025’s Next 1000x Crypto: 4 Tokens With Explosive Potential

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/03 23:50
Best Crypto To Buy Now, Pepeto vs BlockDAG vs Unilabs Finance

Best Crypto To Buy Now, Pepeto vs BlockDAG vs Unilabs Finance

Searching for the best crypto to buy now. See why Pepeto is winning 2025 presale attention with real products, audits, staking, and a simple path to liquidity, compared with BlockDAG and Unilabs Finance.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/03 23:49
Pi Network's first DeFi game goes live

Pi Network’s first DeFi game goes live

The post Pi Network’s first DeFi game goes live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network has hit a new milestone with the launch of its first decentralized finance (DeFi) game, PiOnline, on the Pi Browser. This release marks a significant push by Pi to blend gaming with financial technology. PiOnline reflects Pi’s growing emphasis on interactive applications, aiming to give its digital currency real-world utility in everyday transactions. The game starts with Genesis Farm, where players can cultivate land, grow crops, and harvest returns on their floating farm. Unlike traditional games, PiOnline is fully DeFi-native, integrating financial features directly into the gameplay. It introduces a dual-token system. PIOL is the governance token. SEED is the in-game currency. This system enables players to stake tokens and receive rewards, up to 12.8% per year. PiOnline also operates under a DAO governance system, which cracks it open to community influence on the rules. The developers say this guarantees long-term sustainability and fairness. Early adopters benefit the most. They are given free land and seeds to jump-start their farms. The developers say they aim to model an economy as close to real-world finance as possible. A battle royale mode is set to follow by late September. This assures a good competitive spin, which may attract more players to gaming. Pi Network expands into gaming This isn’t Pi Network’s first foray into gaming. In May, it launched a puzzle game, FruityPi, that integrated with Pi Wallet, Pi Ads, and other crypto features. FruityPi demonstrated how gaming can underpin the Pi ecosystem. The Pi Core team says time and time again that gaming will be a huge avenue of engagement. In previous updates, Pi Network Ventures has emphasized that interactive mechanics, rewards, and social play can retain millions of users, as in other games. In previous updates, Pi Network Ventures has emphasized that interactive mechanics, rewards, and social play…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/03 23:49
