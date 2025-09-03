MEXC Exchange
/
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
/
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Cardano Secures The Crown: Now The Most Decentralized Blockchain On Earth – Here’s How
Since it was introduced in 2017, Cardano has maintained its position among the leading blockchains in the ever-dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Despite being a top blockchain for day-to-day activities, the team continues to make efforts in revolutionizing the network in order to become the ultimate choice for crypto operations. Blockchain Revolution By Cardano During its […]
CROWN
$0.0363
--%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
HERE
$0.00024
-9.43%
शेयर करें
Bitcoinist
2025/09/04 00:00
शेयर करें
TDA Analysis: The COVID-19 Impact on Banking and Pharma
Explore a Topological Data Analysis (TDA) study on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the Indian stock market.
शेयर करें
Hackernoon
2025/09/04 00:00
शेयर करें
XRP Price to Reach $10–$16 by December If…
Imagine checking your portfolio in December and seeing XRP trading at double digits for the first time in years. Sounds bold, right? At the moment, XRP trades around $2.8, yet some analysts argue a run toward the $10–$16 range is not impossible. According to TheCryptoBasic on X, the big “if” centers on one major decision:
XRP
$2.8195
-0.50%
MAJOR
$0.15872
+1.60%
IMAGINE
$0.0001786
-0.88%
शेयर करें
Coinstats
2025/09/04 00:00
शेयर करें
Ethereum (ETH) Stabilizes Under $4500 as Analysts Identify the Next 20x Altcoin
Ethereum (ETH) is trading under the $4,500 level, indicating a phase of consolidation of the second-largest cryptocurrency in the market as traders reposition themselves. Within this market cycle, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is generating momentum around its novel DeFi protocols, and it has positioned itself as a platform to monitor for strategic investors looking at the […]
ALTCOIN
$0.0005627
+0.14%
DEFI
$0.001599
+1.33%
SECOND
$0.0000073
-14.11%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 00:00
शेयर करें
Coinbase to List Awe (AWE) on the Base Network
PANews reported on September 3rd that Coinbase will support AWE ( Awe ) on the Base network. Users can only transfer AWE assets through the Base network; transfers through other networks will result in loss of funds. The AWE-USD trading pair will be available in phases once liquidity conditions are met, and restrictions may apply in some regions.
MAY
$0.0422
-2.49%
MET
$0.2371
-1.41%
AWE
$0.05098
+2.94%
शेयर करें
PANews
2025/09/03 23:59
शेयर करें
Ex-Ripple Engineer Breaks Silence on ‘Huge Deal’ in Ethereum’s Arbitrum
The post Ex-Ripple Engineer Breaks Silence on ‘Huge Deal’ in Ethereum’s Arbitrum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Arbitrum, one of Ethereum’s busiest scaling layers and probably a perfect example of what a Layer-2 solution should be, has rolled out a big change that Matt Hamilton, who previously worked on engineering at both Ripple and Arbitrum, described as a “huge deal.” Until now, Arbitrum has been defined by optimistic rollups — efficient and relatively cheap, but with the trade-off of slow withdrawals that can stretch to a week. The new upgrade introduces modular zero-knowledge (ZK) proving, letting applications call on cryptographic proofs when faster finality is required. You Might Also Like That means users who just want low-cost transactions can stick to optimism, while those moving assets across chains or pulling funds out can opt into ZK for confirmation in minutes. Ricardo Gordon, community admin at the Arbitrum Foundation, explained that this hybrid setup unlocks faster exits, smoother bridging and more flexibility for developers who no longer need to choose a single rollup model. Hamilton is not new to these debates. At Ripple, he was known for translating XRP Ledger into something developers could actually work with — running grant programs, building tutorials and acting as the bridge between engineers and enterprise clients. This is a huge deal for Arbitrum, the ability to have optimistic (aka cheap) transactions for general use and then optionally use Zk Proofs when you want faster finality for things like bridging and withdrawal. https://t.co/9n2oM4osOJ — Matt Hamilton (@HammerToe) September 3, 2025 Later, inside Arbitrum’s own team, he moved into scaling Ethereum directly, experimenting with tools like Stylus and Orbit that are now part of the network’s developer offering. That dual track record explains why his words carry weight here. Arbitrum is new Ethereum? Instead of betting the platform’s future on one architecture, Arbitrum can adjust to different use cases: Optimistic rollups for throughput, ZK rollups for…
T
$0.01583
+0.18%
CHANGE
$0.00195689
-0.81%
MORE
$0.09498
-3.30%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:59
शेयर करें
Ozzy Osbourne’s Famed Single Rocks Higher Than Ever
The post Ozzy Osbourne’s Famed Single Rocks Higher Than Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozzy Osbourne’s “Hellraiser” reenters the Official Physical Singles chart at No. 97, marking a new peak for the decades-old track. NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 11: Ozzy Osbourne visits the SiriusXM Studios on December 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) Getty Images More than a month after Ozzy Osbourne’s death, the early surge in sales and streams of his music has largely eased. In the days immediately following the news, many of his best-known cuts and projects — both solo and with Black Sabbath — debuted or shot up rankings across the United Kingdom, his home country. That kind of support always cools after a spell, and most Osbourne titles have slipped off of the U.K. lists. One track, however, finds its way back — and it climbs higher than ever before, as fans are still mourning the legend. “Hellraiser” Returns to the a Chart “Hellraiser” reenters the Official Physical Singles chart this frame at No. 97. It barely makes the cut — just a few spaces from the bottom — but a reappearance is still a win on a ranking that’s become a weekly home for legacy smashes and collectible pressings. A Second Week, A New Personal Best This frame marks only the second week “Hellraiser” has ever spent on the Official Physical Singles chart, and it arrives at a new peak. The tune enjoys its second stint on the tally and improves on its previous showing at the same time. “Hellraiser” first reached the Official Physical Singles list in August, in the immediate aftermath of Osbourne’s passing. It opened at No. 100, then stepped away for a few frames. Osbourne, Lemmy, and a Song with Multiple Lives Osbourne wrote “Hellraiser” with Zakk Wylde and Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister. Both Osbourne and Motörhead recorded…
K
$0.1483
-8.17%
CITY
$1.0217
-1.23%
PHOTO
$1.3752
-4.09%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:58
शेयर करें
Stellar (XLM) Rockets 288% in Yearly Surge, $1 Next?
Stellar (XLM) surpasses BTC, ETH with 288% surge
BTC
$110,923.59
+0.87%
XLM
$0.3591
+0.44%
ETH
$4,305.32
-1.05%
शेयर करें
Coinstats
2025/09/03 23:58
शेयर करें
Buying SEI Right Now “is Like Buying SUI” Before its 620% Rally Says Analyst
Sei (SEI) traded near $0.29 after weeks of muted action, leaving traders searching for a breakout trigger. Analysts argued that buying SEI at current levels looked similar to buying Sui (SUI) before its explosive rally earlier this year. The SEI price mirroring SUI’s rally could theoretically see the token reach a price tag near $2. […] The post Buying SEI Right Now “is Like Buying SUI” Before its 620% Rally Says Analyst appeared first on CoinChapter.
NEAR
$2.4
-0.16%
SEI
$0.2899
+2.04%
SUI
$3.3471
+1.89%
शेयर करें
Coinstats
2025/09/03 23:57
शेयर करें
World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Burns 47M Tokens as Price Plummets
The post World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Burns 47M Tokens as Price Plummets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial burned 47 million WLFI tokens to combat the price decline. Token burn represents 0.19% of the circulating supply as the project struggles with a 31% drop since the Monday launch. World Liberty Financial conducted an emergency token burn this week, destroying 47 million WLFI tokens as the company experiences falling market performance. The Trump family-supported cryptocurrency project went live in public trading on Monday, but has not been able to sustain momentum. The token started trading at $0.331 and dropped more than 31% of its value in a few days. The sudden drop in price caused the project developers to take immediate steps to stabilize the market. Token Burn Strategy Fails to Halt Market Slide According to blockchain records, World Liberty Financial has permanently taken 47 million tokens out of circulation on Wednesday by burning them. The lost tokens are about 0.19% of the existing circulating supply, and there are 24.66 billion existing circulating tokens. The initial issue of the project was 100 billion tokens, of which only 25% of the tokens were available to trade at the time of launch. The cryptocurrency was heavily targeted by short sellers, which helped to maintain a continuous decrease in the price of tokens during the week. The development team suggested that systematic buyback programs with protocol fees be applied to drive up token scarcity and value. The response of the community seems to be positive, as 133 proposal respondents have already indicated their approval of the burn initiative in the initial discussions. Formal voting processes are still underway with developers trying to get more of the stakeholders to agree on the future strategies of token economics. Experts in the industry are not optimistic about the use of celebrity-supported cryptocurrencies and their sustainability in full-fledged financial markets. Kevin Rush of…
TRUMP
$8.319
+0.19%
WLFI
$0.1825
+9.28%
GET
$0.008575
--%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 23:57
शेयर करें
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़
अधिक
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director