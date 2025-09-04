MEXC Exchange
Beyond Tribalism and Transparency: The Case for a Collaborative Crypto Future
Public blockchains have seen two fundamental structural barriers to widespread adoption. First, ideological tribalism has fragmented the ecosystem, splintering developer talent, liquidity, and community focus across competing “winner-take-all” networks rather than fostering collaborative innovation. This fragmentation has created an engineering tax that slows progress, with 2024 seeing the first net decline in new developer participation […]
Coinstats
2025/09/04 00:03
Aria completes $15 million in financing, with a valuation of $50 million
PANews reported on September 3rd that Aria , a platform for the on-chainization of storytelling IP assets, has completed $ 15 million in seed and strategic funding rounds, co-led by Polychain Capital and Neoclassic Capital , at a valuation of $ 50 million. Aria specializes in the tokenization of music IP , and its first APL token has launched, allowing holders to earn income from music copyrights by staking them. The new funds will be used to expand into more IP categories, including art, film, and television. The platform's revenue comes from IP issuance, trading, and management fees. Currently prioritizing ecosystem expansion, some issuance fees have been temporarily waived.
PANews
2025/09/04 00:02
Strategy (MSTR) Raises STRC Dividend to 10% to Boost Demand for the Preferred Stock
The post Strategy (MSTR) Raises STRC Dividend to 10% to Boost Demand for the Preferred Stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (MSTR), the bitcoin BTC$112,278.94 treasury company that has sold tranches of preferred stock to raise money to buy more of the largest cryptocurrency, increased the dividend on its STRC offering to attract more investors and push the price toward its $100 target. The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company increased the payout by 1 percentage point to an annualized 10%, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said in a Tuesday post on X. Reflecting the increase, the monthly dividend for September will be $0.8333 per share. In addition, the company said it bought another 4,048 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 636,505 BTC. Since its July 30 debut, STRC has risen about 8% and is trading near $97, just below its $100 target price. Once STRC reaches that level, it achieves Strategy’s par value target, reinforcing the price stability central to its design as a high-yield, low-volatility investment. The effective yield — the dividend divided by STRC’s market price — is currently 10.3%. The payout is underpinned by a 5-to-1 bitcoin overcollateralization: For every $1 of dividend promised on an STRC share, there is roughly $5 worth of bitcoin held in reserve to back it. The $100 price target is crucial to Strategy’s at-the-money (ATM) issuance program. If STRC trades below that level, the company cannot issue more shares through the ATM to bulk up its bitcoin holdings. The company also declared quarterly cash dividends of $3.0556 per share for STRD, $2.50 per share for STRF, $2.00 per share for STRK. All dividends are payable on Sept. 30 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/03/strategy-raises-dividend-on-strc-offering-to-attract-yield-seeking-investors
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 00:02
The HackerNoon Newsletter: How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges Library of Babel (9/3/2025)
How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 3, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Treaty of Paris in 1783, eBay Founded, Revolutionizes Online Commerce in 1995, Qatar's Independence in 1971, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers to How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges Library of Babel , let’s dive right in. Studies Show AI Agents and Browsers Are a Hacker’s Perfect Playground By @viceasytiger [ 5 Min read ] Researchers reveal how AI agents and browsers are being exploited by hackers, exposing critical risks and calling for a security-first approach. Read More. Bitcoin, DeFi, and the Tax Puzzle No One Has Solved (Yet) By @tokenomy [ 7 Min read ] How governments are struggling to tax Bitcoin, DeFi, NFTs, and blockchain innovations—and why global crypto tax frameworks remain fragmented. Read More. Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More. VR Made Me Faster: A Sim Racer’s Case for Immersion By @wicked-racing [ 5 Min read ] Adding VR to a sim racing rig can improve your driving skills, increase immersion, and make sim racing more like a real-world experience. Read More. How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges Library of Babel By @mirrorspace [ 10 Min read ] Do transformer-based LLMs really show emergent understanding? Probably not! A higher-level look at model outputs vindicates the glorified autocomplete take. Read More. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon
2025/09/04 00:01
Macy’s (M) Q2 Earnings 2025
The post Macy’s (M) Q2 Earnings 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Macy’s posted fiscal second-quarter earnings Wednesday that easily topped Wall Street’s expectations, as it said revamped stores helped sales trends. The department store operator also raised its full-year earnings and sales guidance. It now expects adjusted earnings of between $1.70 and $2.05 per share, compared with $1.60 to $2 per share, and revenue between $21.15 billion and $21.45 billion, compared with $21 billion to $21.4 billion. The stock surged 20% in early trading on Wednesday. Macy’s had slashed its full-year guidance last quarter and reported uncertainty in sales due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs. “We’re just well positioned right now for the environment we’re in to take share, to deliver for our customers and to provide a better experience,” CEO Tony Spring told CNBC in an interview. Last quarter, the company said it was hiking prices of certain products to offset tariff costs. Spring said Wednesday that the company now has tariff impacts included in its outlook and remains cautiously optimistic about the future. “Tariffs are real. It’s a component of the business, but we have tail winds that we are trying to mitigate against those headwinds,” Spring said. “That’s a better customer experience, that’s a newer assortment, that’s less redundancy in our assortment, that’s now a business that’s growing across all three nameplates in our portfolio and a healthy inventory position going into the fall season.” Spring added that the consumer remains resilient and continues to spend on new items and fashion. Macy’s said it saw its best comparable sales growth in 12 quarters, and Spring said the retailer’s strategy is leaning into business segments that are working to keep its momentum going, including growth in denim, women’s contemporary apparel and watches. Here’s how the company performed during its fiscal second quarter, compared with what Wall Street was anticipating,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 00:01
USDC Treasury mints 250 million USDC on Solana
PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Whale Alert, USDC Treasury has just minted 250 million USDC on the Solana network, worth approximately US$249.96 million.
PANews
2025/09/04 00:01
Peace Talks vs Rate Cuts: What September Could Mean for Crypto Markets
From Putin–Zelensky peace talks to the Fed’s confirmed September rate cuts, global markets are shifting fast. Here’s what it means for Bitcoin and crypto.
Crypto Ticker
2025/09/04 00:01
ONDO eyes $1.10 as 2 key areas align: Is a 16% rally next?
ONDO eyes a 16% price uptick as the asset clears all hurdles.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 00:00
Story-based IP tokenization platform Aria raises $15 million at $50 million valuation
Aria has raised $15 million in combined seed and strategic funding rounds to bring intellectual property onchain.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 00:00
Wall Street Embraces Crypto: NYSE, Nasdaq, & CBOE to Offer Spot Bitcoin & Ethereum Trading
According to a recent joint staff statement, SEC and CFTC-regulated platforms are authorized to handle the trading of specific spot crypto assets. NYSE, Nasdaq, and CBOE will enable direct trading of tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana. For years, crypto companies and investors have been stuck in limbo, dealing with mixed signals out of [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/04 00:00
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director