Dogecoin and Pepe Prices Continue To Fall, Is Layer Brett The Real Reason?
The post Dogecoin and Pepe Prices Continue To Fall, Is Layer Brett The Real Reason? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin have dominated the meme coin charts before—but that grip may be slipping. Both the Dogecoin and Pepe Prices are down, volume is drying up, and even the meme magic feels like it’s fading. Meanwhile, a new contender, Layer Brett, is gaining serious traction. Could this sub-cent Ethereum Layer 2 token be the reason meme investors are jumping ship? Dogecoin (DOGE): Slipping from meme royalty Dogecoin’s reputation as the original meme coin is still intact, but its market position is starting to wobble. The price has dropped steadily over the past few weeks, with minimal signs of a strong reversal. The Dogecoin community remains loyal, but even die-hard DOGE fans are finding fewer reasons to stay enthusiastic. The main issue? Nothing’s changed. There’s still no smart contract functionality, no DeFi tools, and no real upgrade path. Dogecoin exists in its original form—fun, iconic, and largely static. The long-rumored Dogecoin ETF hasn’t materialised, and aside from the occasional Elon Musk mention, DOGE’s ability to generate new attention has dropped off significantly. Meanwhile, wallets are quietly rotating out. Larger holders aren’t dumping completely, but they’re diversifying—often into meme coins that offer actual yield and new tech. It’s not the death of Dogecoin, but it’s clearly a step back from dominance. Pepe Coin (PEPE): Still wild, but Pepe price uninspiring Pepe Coin exploded onto the scene with meme energy that rivalled the best of them. But lately, the Pepe price has been stuck in decline. Trading volumes are shrinking, and social sentiment—while still playful—isn’t generating the same spark. Part of the problem is saturation. There’s only so long a pure meme can run before investors start looking for more. Pepe Coin never promised tech or utility, and while that worked at first, the shine has dulled. There are no staking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:04