2025-09-05 Friday

GBP steady and consolidating Tuesday’s losses – Scotiabank

The post GBP steady and consolidating Tuesday’s losses – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling (GBP) is also up a marginal 0.1% against the US Dollar (USD) as it attempts to consolidate Monday’s losses, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Markets eye Nov 26 budget “The UK’s bond market turbulence looks to have calmed somewhat, however the fiscal situation will remain a key driver for the GBP as markets look to the November 26 budget release. In terms of fundamentals, the final services PMI offered a modest upside surprise, printing 54.2 vs. the prior/expected 53.6. The mid-50 area is notable and relatively elevated, when compared to peers.” “The latest price action is suggestive of support, stabilization, and possible recovery as we note the extended lower shadows in Tuesday and Wednesday’s candles. The RSI is in bearish territory below 50, but only marginally so. We see the potential for gains back toward the 50 day MA (1.3488) and look to a near-term range bound between 1.3350 support and 1.3450 resistance.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-steady-and-consolidating-tuesdays-losses-scotiabank-202509031120
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:10
Trump Bros’ American Bitcoin Mining Stock Soars, Then Plunges During Public Debut

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump's American Bitcoin seeks to operate as both a publicly traded treasury firm and an active mining operation.
Coinstats2025/09/04 00:09
XRP Faces Crucial Test With ETF Approval Chances Now At 87%

The post XRP Faces Crucial Test With ETF Approval Chances Now At 87% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that's not just a metaphor, it's a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian's journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he's one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian's all work and no play? Not a chance! When he's not at his computer, you'll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:08
Crypto.com CEO Predicts Strong Q4 On Fed Rate Cut Hopes

The post Crypto.com CEO Predicts Strong Q4 On Fed Rate Cut Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek is confident that digital assets will be boosted in the fourth quarter of the year, primarily driven by the US central bank reducing interest rates. Marszalek said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday that Crypto.com’s revenue is likely to be better this year, “especially if we see a Fed rate cut and a strong Q4 following.” He added that he’s betting on the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates at its Sept. 17 meeting, which is usually good for crypto as borrowing becomes cheaper and more liquidity is available for riskier investments. The Fed’s last rate cuts were between September and December of last year, when it dropped rates from 5.5% to 4.5%, leading to crypto markets gaining 57% over those four months.  CME futures prediction markets show the probability of a rate cut has surged to 91.7% following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Aug. 22, when he hinted at easing monetary policy. Kris Marszalek speaking on Bloomberg TV. Source: Bloomberg No decision yet on IPO  Marszalek said his company “has the numbers” to do a public listing but enjoys being private and has yet to make a decision. Related: Rising Fed rate chatter may be a red flag for crypto: Santiment “I have to admit it’s quite tempting to consider these options,” he said on a potential initial public offering. Multiple crypto firms have raised billions of dollars this year amid their public debuts. He added that the firm had $1.5 billion in revenue last year, and about $1 billion in gross profit with $700 million reinvested, before predicting that this year will be better.  “We have been approached by all the top names in terms of investment banks. We want to be a very well-run company, so we’re preparing everything,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:05
SUI Builds Momentum Inside Falling Wedge Pattern as Traders Eye Breakout

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sui-builds-momentum-inside-falling-wedge-pattern-as-traders-eye-breakout/
Coinstats2025/09/04 00:04
Can XRP Price Hit $100? Analyst Zach Rector Breaks Down the Math

The post Can XRP Price Hit $100? Analyst Zach Rector Breaks Down the Math appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto analyst Zach Rector thinks XRP’s long-term price potential is much bigger than most people believe. In a recent interview with Paul Barron, he explained why XRP could eventually climb to $100 per coin if the right conditions fall into place. What Needs to Happen First? Rector says three things matter most for any crypto to see big growth: An ETF approval so institutions can invest easily. Companies adding the asset to their balance sheets. Widespread institutional adoption. Bitcoin and Ethereum already check all these boxes, but Rector says XRP is next in line. Why ETFs Could Change the Game For years, XRP has been held back without an ETF. Rector calls this a kind of “suppression.” Once ETFs are approved, he says XRP could see a “super cycle” as new money flows in from institutions and corporate treasuries. The Multiplier Effect The most surprising part of his analysis comes from market data he tracked last year. According to Rector, small inflows of just tens of millions of dollars were enough to push XRP’s market cap up by tens of billions. “XRP’s market cap grows much faster than the actual money going in,” he explained. “That’s why people underestimate what’s possible.” How Much Money Would $100 XRP Take? If XRP ever hit $100, with about 60 billion tokens in circulation, the market cap would be close to $6 trillion. That sounds impossible to many. But Rector argues it wouldn’t take $6 trillion in real money. He estimates that $100–$300 billion in net inflows could be enough to get XRP there over time. Not Overnight, but Possible Rector doesn’t expect $100 XRP to happen quickly. He says it won’t be in the first month or even the first year of ETFs. But with steady inflows, legal clarity, and institutional adoption, it’s not out of the question. For now, he sees $20–$30 XRP by 2026 as a realistic base case. Beyond that, if ETFs bring billions more into the asset, higher price targets could come into play.
Coinstats2025/09/04 00:04
Dogecoin and Pepe Prices Continue To Fall, Is Layer Brett The Real Reason?

The post Dogecoin and Pepe Prices Continue To Fall, Is Layer Brett The Real Reason? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin have dominated the meme coin charts before—but that grip may be slipping. Both the Dogecoin and Pepe Prices are down, volume is drying up, and even the meme magic feels like it’s fading. Meanwhile, a new contender, Layer Brett, is gaining serious traction. Could this sub-cent Ethereum Layer 2 token be the reason meme investors are jumping ship? Dogecoin (DOGE): Slipping from meme royalty Dogecoin’s reputation as the original meme coin is still intact, but its market position is starting to wobble. The price has dropped steadily over the past few weeks, with minimal signs of a strong reversal. The Dogecoin community remains loyal, but even die-hard DOGE fans are finding fewer reasons to stay enthusiastic. The main issue? Nothing’s changed. There’s still no smart contract functionality, no DeFi tools, and no real upgrade path. Dogecoin exists in its original form—fun, iconic, and largely static. The long-rumored Dogecoin ETF hasn’t materialised, and aside from the occasional Elon Musk mention, DOGE’s ability to generate new attention has dropped off significantly. Meanwhile, wallets are quietly rotating out. Larger holders aren’t dumping completely, but they’re diversifying—often into meme coins that offer actual yield and new tech. It’s not the death of Dogecoin, but it’s clearly a step back from dominance. Pepe Coin (PEPE): Still wild, but Pepe price uninspiring Pepe Coin exploded onto the scene with meme energy that rivalled the best of them. But lately, the Pepe price has been stuck in decline. Trading volumes are shrinking, and social sentiment—while still playful—isn’t generating the same spark. Part of the problem is saturation. There’s only so long a pure meme can run before investors start looking for more. Pepe Coin never promised tech or utility, and while that worked at first, the shine has dulled. There are no staking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:04
BREAKING NEWS: Coinbase Announces Surprise Altcoin Listing!

According to breaking news, Coinbase is listing Awe (AWE). Continue Reading: BREAKING NEWS: Coinbase Announces Surprise Altcoin Listing!
Coinstats2025/09/04 00:04
Kia Unveils EV5 SUV in South Korea, Eyes Europe and Canada Expansion

TLDRs; Kia launches EV5 SUV in South Korea, with export plans targeting Europe and Canada as next growth markets. The EV5 runs on an 81.4 kWh CATL battery, signaling reliance on Chinese suppliers for cost and stability. Kia’s EV journey spans a decade, from the 2014 Soul EV to five fully dedicated models today. Europe’s [...] The post Kia Unveils EV5 SUV in South Korea, Eyes Europe and Canada Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 00:03
SON DAKİKA: Coinbase, Sürpriz Altcoini Listeleyeceğini Açıkladı!

Son dakika bilgisine göre Coinbase Awe (AWE) listeliyor. Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/04 00:03
