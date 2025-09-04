2025-09-05 Friday

Solana and XRP Investors Pile Into MAGACOIN FINANCE – Could It Outpace Early SHIB Growth?

Investors are rotating their money into newer opportunities with a potential high upside. More specifically, cash from the likes of Solana (SOL) and XRP is moving elsewhere. As SOL maintains transaction speeds and Dev. activity lead, XRP ramps up for cross-border payments adoption. Nonetheless, many investors search for that kind of rocket growth that large-caps […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 00:18
Solana-validators keuren Alpenglow-upgrade goed

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Solana blockchain heeft een belangrijke stap gezet richting een nieuwe fase in zijn ontwikkeling. Met steun van 98 procent hebben de validators ingestemd met de zogenoemde Alpenglow-upgrade. Deze vernieuwing belooft niet alleen een enorme versnelling van transacties, maar ook een hervorming van het consensus mechanisme waarop het netwerk draait. Voor gebruikers, ontwikkelaars en investeerders kan dit een gamechanger worden. The community governance process for SIMD-0326: Alpenglow is complete. The proposal has passed: 98.27% voted Yes 1.05% voted No 0.69% voted Abstain 52% of stake cast a vote — Solana Status (@SolanaStatus) September 2, 2025 Wat houdt de Alpenglow-upgrade in? Alpenglow is ontwikkeld door Anza. Anza is een onderzoeksteam dat zich richt op de technologische vooruitgang van Solana. De upgrade vervangt de huidige combinatie van Proof-of-History en TowerBFT door een nieuw protocol genaamd Votor. Hierbij stemmen validators direct en worden blokken off chain verwerkt, waarna het on-chain worden vastgelegd. Deze aanpak moet de prestaties van het netwerk vergroten. Het consensusmodel bevat een “20+20”-resiliencemodel, wat betekent dat het systeem operationeel blijft, zelfs als 40 procent van de validators uitvalt. Daarmee verhoogt Alpenglow de betrouwbaarheid van het netwerk enorm. Volgens de ontwikkelaars is dit de grootste herziening van Solana’s kern protocol sinds de lancering. Het doel is een moderne architectuur die eenvoud, veerkracht en topprestaties combineert. Transactiesnelheid van 150 milliseconden De grootste verandering voor gebruikers is de verbetering in transactiesnelheid. Momenteel duurt het gemiddeld een seconde om een transactie voorlopig te bevestigen, met een finaliteit venster van 12,80 seconden. Met Alpenglow daalt dit naar slechts 150 tot 200 milliseconden. Deze snelheidswinst maakt Solana vergelijkbaar met traditionele betalingsverwerkers zoals Visa en Mastercard, die tot nu toe de norm waren voor realtime betalingen. Voor toepassingen zoals gaming, tokenized securities, high-frequency trading en decentrale derivaten opent dit compleet nieuwe mogelijkheden. Zo zegt Anza-econoom Max Resnic: Apps gaan veel responsiever aanvoelen en beurzen kunnen stortingen veel sneller crediteren.Economische impact voor validators Ook de kostenstructuur van validators wordt aangepast. Waar de jaarlijkse kosten nu rond de 60.000 dollar liggen, zouden deze onder het nieuwe model terugvallen tot slechts 1.000 dollar. Dit verlaagt de drempel om validator te worden en bevordert decentralisatie. Our validator voted YES on Alpenglow (SIMD-0326) as soon as voting opened. Alpenglow is a major shift for @Solana, adding modern consensus for 100-150ms finality (vs. current 12.8s). While details evolve, it’s the right path to fix bottlenecks and match Web2 banking speeds. — QuickNode (@QuickNode) September 1, 2025 Daarnaast introduceert het protocol een vergoeding van 1,60 SOL per epoch. Een deel hiervan wordt geburnd, wat voor deflatoire druk op de SOL token zorgt. Validators die niet stemmen of tegenstrijdige stemmen indienen, riskeren straffen zoals uitsluiting. Dit vergroot de betrouwbaarheid van de besluitvorming. Mogelijke prijsimpact en marktreactie De markt reageerde positief op de goedkeuring van Alpenglow. De SOL prijs steeg met zo’n vijf procent tot ongeveer 207 dollar. Analisten zien de upgrade als een belangrijk element die Solana richting nieuwe hoogten kan duwen, met sommige voorspellingen die spreken van een mogelijke stijging richting 250 dollar. Op de langere termijn zou de combinatie van hogere transactiesnelheid, lagere validator kosten en deflatoire tokenomics een solide fundament kunnen vormen voor verdere prijsstijgingen. Ook positioneert Solana zich hiermee als alternatief voor toekomstige digitale centrale bankvaluta’s, doordat het de snelheid van traditionele betaalinfrastructuur koppelt aan de programmeerbaarheid van blockchain technologie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Solana-validators keuren Alpenglow-upgrade goed is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/04 00:16
CRE giant BGO uses AI to find undervalued assets in unlikely areas

CRE giant BGO uses AI to find undervalued assets in unlikely areas

The post CRE giant BGO uses AI to find undervalued assets in unlikely areas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors own more than 131,000 homes in the Las Vegas Valley now. Las Vegas Review-journal | Tribune News Service | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. John Carrafiell, co-CEO of BGO, a global real estate investment manager with $89 billion in assets under management, takes great pride in the fact that he sits right next to his chief data scientist.  Investment strategy, whatever the market, has always relied on research and data, but artificial intelligence has taken that to a whole new level, transforming investment research models developed just a few years ago and putting them on steroids.  Carrafiell, who has been in the real estate business for roughly 40 years, said he was increasingly frustrated by the sector’s research and data methodologies, which he said really hadn’t changed at all over those years. Everyone seemed to be looking at the same information and coming up with the same conclusions. The question he said he kept asking himself was, “How do we really outperform?”  The answer, he found, was to analyze all of his firm’s past deals going back 20 years, using just a computer model and taking the human element out of it. What the model found was that outperformance or underperformance was determined fully by the local market that was chosen for the investment.  That may sound trite — given that real estate’s mantra has always been “location, location, location” — but the results told his team to focus almost entirely on local market fundamentals when choosing its future investments,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:16
Next 100x Crypto? BullZilla’s Progressive Presale Model Sparks Frenzy as Ethereum Corrects and Pepe Gains Strength

Next 100x Crypto? BullZilla’s Progressive Presale Model Sparks Frenzy as Ethereum Corrects and Pepe Gains Strength

The current meme coin market thrives on volatility. Tokens rise and fall within hours, and fortunes shift with every candle. […] The post Next 100x Crypto? BullZilla’s Progressive Presale Model Sparks Frenzy as Ethereum Corrects and Pepe Gains Strength appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04 00:15
Unpacking The Astounding Rally Above $112,000

Unpacking The Astounding Rally Above $112,000

The post Unpacking The Astounding Rally Above $112,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Surge: Unpacking The Astounding Rally Above $112,000 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Surge: Unpacking the Astounding Rally Above $112,000 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-surge-rally-4/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:15
Is Dogecoin Still Worth Holding or Is Pepeto Presale the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Is Dogecoin Still Worth Holding or Is Pepeto Presale the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

The 2025 bull run is underway, and meme coins are once again at the heart of the conversation. Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, is seeing renewed interest as traders look at its price prediction. Meanwhile, Pepeto (PEPETO), a new Ethereum-based presale, is quickly gaining traction as one of the most promising new tokens. The […]
Tronweekly2025/09/04 00:15
BullZilla Presale Leads at $0.00001908 Amid Altcoin Market Volatility – Best Crypto to Buy Today as Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Strengthen

BullZilla Presale Leads at $0.00001908 Amid Altcoin Market Volatility – Best Crypto to Buy Today as Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Strengthen

BullZilla presale surges while Shiba Inu builds utility and Bitcoin tests $110K. Is this the best crypto to buy today?
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 00:15
Coinbase Enables Support for AWE on Base Network

Coinbase Enables Support for AWE on Base Network

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/coinbase-supports-awe-base-network/
Coinstats2025/09/04 00:14
SEC and Robinhood Discuss Crypto Asset Regulatory Future

SEC and Robinhood Discuss Crypto Asset Regulatory Future

The post SEC and Robinhood Discuss Crypto Asset Regulatory Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC and Robinhood discuss crypto regulations on tokenized securities. Focus on regulatory frameworks for crypto assets. Potential market shifts for BTC and ETH. The U.S. SEC’s cryptocurrency working group held discussions with Robinhood on September 2, 2025, to explore regulatory challenges surrounding tokenized and non-security crypto assets. This meeting highlights ongoing regulatory efforts that could impact future trading and compliance frameworks for tokenized assets on platforms like Robinhood. SEC and Robinhood Exchange Views on Crypto Standards Robinhood Markets Inc., known for expanding retail digital asset trading, engaged SEC senior officials in a meeting to discuss regulatory concerns over crypto products. The discussion considered new frameworks that may alter how traditional securities are tokenized and traded on platforms. SEC’s stance on crypto regulation highlighted in Robinhood meeting The meeting indicates potential immediate implications for crypto trading standards. Such adjustments could impact liquidity of major assets like BTC and ETH on trading platforms, affecting investor behaviors and compliance practices. Market responses to the meeting have remained muted, lacking direct statements from industry leaders. Notable figures, including Vitalik and Arthur Hayes, have withheld comments, indicating possible contention or strategic discretion among key players. Bitcoin Surges to $111,390: Market Dynamics Post-Meeting Did you know? The SEC’s evolving regulations often lead to pivotal shifts in crypto market dynamics, impacting key assets like BTC and ETH significantly each quarter. As of September 3, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) exhibits vibrant market activity, trading at $111,390.02 with a market cap of $2.22 trillion, reflecting a 1.12% price increase over 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. With a circulating supply of 19,915,362 BTC, its market dominance stands at 57.68%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:39 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap From insights by the Coincu research team, potential financial outcomes following SEC arrangements could lean…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:12
WLFI price prediction: Can $0.23 hold after volatile Trump token launch?

WLFI price prediction: Can $0.23 hold after volatile Trump token launch?

The Trump-backed WLFI token made a splash this week, launching at about $0.33 and rocketing up before quickly crashing back down to around $0.23. That’s nearly a 50% drop from the highs. A lot of hype, a lot of heat,…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 00:11
