क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Disney to pay $10 million FTC settlement over children's data
The post Disney to pay $10 million FTC settlement over children’s data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A water tower stands at Walt Disney Studios on June 3, 2025 in Burbank, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images The Walt Disney Company will pay $10 million to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that it enabled the unlawful collection of children’s personal data on YouTube. The FTC claimed the company allowed data to be collected from kids who viewed videos directed at children on YouTube without notifying parents or obtaining their consent. The complaint alleged that Disney violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule by not labeling some YouTube videos as being made for children. The agency claimed the company was able to collect data from viewers of child-directed content who were under the age of 13 and use it for targeted advertising. In 2019, after a settlement with the FTC, YouTube began requiring content creators to list whether uploaded videos were “made for kids” or “not made for kids.” The designation ensures that personal information is not collected from the “made for kids” videos and personalized ads will not be served to viewers. Comments are also disabled on those videos. The proposed settlement would require Disney to pay a $10 million civil penalty, comply with the children’s data protection rule and implement a program to review whether videos posted to YouTube should be designated as “made for kids.” “Supporting the well-being and safety of kids and families is at the heart of what we do,” the company said in a statement obtained by CNBC. “This settlement does not involve Disney owned and operated digital platforms but rather is limited to the distribution of some of our content on YouTube’s platform. Disney has a long tradition of embracing the highest standards of compliance with children’s privacy laws, and we remain committed to investing in the tools needed to continue…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 00:34
Kendrick Lamar's Albums Soar Together As A Classic Returns
The post Kendrick Lamar’s Albums Soar Together As A Classic Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Four Kendrick Lamar albums appear on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Albums chart, including DAMN., which reenters at No. 33, as he fills 10% of the list. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch) Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch Promotion around Kendrick Lamar’s GNX has slowed. The rapper isn’t pushing new singles from the project, though the set has already produced plenty of wins on charts all over the world. One cut from GNX is still hanging on in the United Kingdom, but it’s on the albums side where Lamar really shines this frame. Multiple titles climb, one returns, and the Grammy winner manages to fill an impressive share of one spaces of the country’s most competitive tallies. Four Kendrick Lamar Albums Chart Together Lamar claims four spaces on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Albums chart this frame. Three of his full-lengths rise from where they sat last week, while one classic returns to the ranking. That kind of dominance gives him control over 10% of the 40-position list. GNX Lives Inside the Top Five His most recent effort, GNX, is the rapper’s loftiest win this frame. The album moves up one spot to No. 4, securing another stint in the top five on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Albums tally. The set, which arrived in late 2024, has now spent 31 weeks on the roster, and it is the only Lamar title currently inside the top 10. Two Classics Rise Together Two other Lamar staples climb nearly side-by-side. To Pimp a Butterfly edges forward one place…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 00:31
Bitcoin vs. Gold: The Old Store of Value Still Wins
Gold’s current price near $3,500 per ounce marks a historic milestone — exactly 100 times higher than the $35 level […] The post Bitcoin vs. Gold: The Old Store of Value Still Wins appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/04 00:31
The Math Behind Finance: A Guide to Relevant Research
Explore a curated list of academic references on extreme events in financial markets, the use of statistical mechanics in finance, and the application of Topological Data Analysis (TDA).
Hackernoon
2025/09/04 00:30
BitMine Nears 2 Million Ether Holdings After Latest Purchase, Now Owns About 1.6% Of Total ETH Supply ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post BitMine Nears 2 Million Ether Holdings After Latest Purchase, Now Owns About 1.6% Of Total ETH Supply ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     BitMine Immersion Technologies, the Nasdaq-listed Ether-stacking firm helmed by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, said it now holds nearly 2 million ETH tokens, cementing its position as the world’s largest corporate Ether holder. BitMine Continues Ether Buying Spree According to a Tuesday announcement, BitMine now holds 1,866,974 Ether (ETH). The Las Vegas-based firm, which launched its Ether-denominated treasury strategy in late June and has accelerated purchases in recent weeks, currently owns 1.55% of the 120.7 million Ethereum in existence. Strategic Ethereum Reserve data shows that BitMine is the world’s largest corporate holder of Ethereum, with its holdings valued at over $8.1 billion. For perspective, BitMine owns more Ethereum than the combined holdings of Ethereum treasury companies SharpLink Gaming and The Ether Machine, as well as the non-profit Ethereum Foundation. The company only trails the Bitcoin-focused Strategy’s $71 billion BTC holdings among all crypto treasury firms. BitMine’s portfolio as of Sept. 2 also included $635 million in unencumbered cash for further ETH acquisitions. The company has maintained its long-term objective is to acquire as much as 5% of the second largest crypto’s supply. Last month, Lee’s company laid out plans to bolster financing capacity by over $20 billion to support additional acquisitions. Advertisement   Ether Treasuries Continue Expanding BitMine’s push comes as corporate ether treasuries gain significant traction lately amid a friendlier U.S. policy backdrop for stablecoins and institutional crypto products. These crypto treasury vehicles, like BitMine, offer investors exposure to networks like Ethereum and Solana without having to hold the native tokens directly. As ZyCrypto reported on Tuesday, Yunfeng Financial Group, a Hong Kong-listed company with ties to Alibaba founder Jack Ma, snapped up 10,000 ETH worth roughly $44 million. Source: https://zycrypto.com/bitmine-nears-2-million-ether-holdings-after-latest-purchase-now-owns-about-1-6-of-total-eth-supply/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 00:29
Can Gaming Expansion Lift PI to $1?
The post Can Gaming Expansion Lift PI to $1? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi coin price has recently captured attention after reclaiming stability around $0.34, slightly above its local bottom at $0.27. Despite a long stretch of selling pressure, the market has carved out a breakout from the falling wedge structure that had shaped months of decline. The latest launch of the PiOnline DeFi game has brought some fresh energy to the ecosystem. Interest is slowly building again, following months of quiet market activity. Breakout Retest Gives Pi Coin Price A Chance To Reclaim Higher Ground Pi coin price recently broke above the falling wedge pattern that had kept it pinned down for months. After the breakout, price retested the upper boundary and confirmed the $0.34 level as solid support. This move also lines up with the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement, giving it added significance for short-term structure. The immediate upside hurdle now sits between $0.41 and $0.50, a region that has historically triggered heavy selling pressure. If price clears this barrier with strength, the next target zone could emerge near $0.56. At the same time, the Money Flow Index (MFI) is hovering close to 41, signaling that while inflows are not strong yet, there is space for demand to grow further. PI/USD 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView) The bigger picture outlines a roadmap of higher Fibonacci extension levels at $0.71, $0.86, and $0.93 if momentum keeps building. These levels represent major milestones that could reshape sentiment and push Pi back into broader discussions. However, a drop under $0.27 would flip the script and risk another fall toward $0.15, undoing much of the recovery effort. Until then, the wedge breakout suggests that bulls may have the upper hand if liquidity improves. A strong push above the $0.41–$0.50 range would likely validate this breakout and open the way for higher expansion. This unfolding structure ties closely…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 00:26
U.S. Bancorp joins Fidelity, BNY Mellon in crypto custody race
U.S. Bancorp has revived institutional Bitcoin custody services after a three-year pause.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 00:24
Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Stock: Falls After Q4 2025 Earnings Report
TLDRs; Zscaler Q4 2025 revenue rose 21% to $719.2 million, with ARR reaching $3 billion. The company posted a GAAP net loss of $17.6 million, though non-GAAP income improved year-over-year. Zscaler acquired Red Canary for $675 million, boosting its AI-powered security operations offerings. Stock fell 1.07% to $271.63 as investors weighed continued losses against strong [...] The post Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Stock: Falls After Q4 2025 Earnings Report appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/04 00:22
Eric Trump Honors American Bitcoin's Nasdaq Debut, Calls it a Victory
TLDR Eric Trump celebrates the Nasdaq debut of American Bitcoin, calling it a historic milestone for Bitcoin in the U.S. The American Bitcoin stock began trading under the ticker symbol ABTC following its merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Eric Trump highlights his personal role in developing American Bitcoin and expresses pride in the company’s public [...] The post Eric Trump Honors American Bitcoin’s Nasdaq Debut, Calls it a Victory appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/04 00:21
Australia's Cloud Mining Future: Simple and Profitable
The post Australia’s Cloud Mining Future: Simple and Profitable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the past decade, the Bitcoin mining industry has transformed dramatically. In the early days, the “money-making secret” was to purchase stacks of mining machines, build large data centers, and absorb massive electricity and maintenance costs. But as blockchain difficulty has soared and energy prices climbed higher, this hardware-heavy model has become increasingly unsustainable. Today, in a market like Australia—where energy and policy advantages converge—cloud mining is emerging as the new standard for investors. Platforms such as ETNCrypto are leading this change, showing how Simple Mining can unlock one of the most powerful money-making opportunities in 2025. Ethereum 2.0 and the Challenges of Other Cryptocurrency Mining With the rollout of Ethereum 2.0, the network dropped proof-of-work (PoW) for proof-of-stake (PoS), ending GPU mining and forcing miners to either stake ETH or switch to other coins. Many small operators were quickly pushed out. Altcoin mining is no safer: prices swing sharply, projects fade fast, and even multi-coin tools demand constant updates that most users cannot manage. These shifts show why hardware mining is fading and why a simpler, transparent model is needed. The Rise of Simple Mining: A Future Investment Trend In today’s environment, Simple Mining has become the natural evolution of the industry. Instead of buying costly hardware and paying electricity bills, users simply choose a contract online and receive daily crypto rewards. For everyday investors, this model removes technical and financial barriers while offering a safer, compliant, and transparent path—making Simple Mining widely seen as the future of crypto mining. ETNCrypto’s Money-Making Secret: Earning Through Contracts As one of Australia’s top cloud mining providers, ETNCrypto brings Simple Mining to life. Its global data centers run on renewable energy and rely on AI-driven optimization to maintain efficiency even in volatile markets. New users are welcomed with a $100 free trial…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 00:20
