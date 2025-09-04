Kendrick Lamar’s Albums Soar Together As A Classic Returns

The post Kendrick Lamar’s Albums Soar Together As A Classic Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Four Kendrick Lamar albums appear on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Albums chart, including DAMN., which reenters at No. 33, as he fills 10% of the list. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch) Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch Promotion around Kendrick Lamar’s GNX has slowed. The rapper isn’t pushing new singles from the project, though the set has already produced plenty of wins on charts all over the world. One cut from GNX is still hanging on in the United Kingdom, but it’s on the albums side where Lamar really shines this frame. Multiple titles climb, one returns, and the Grammy winner manages to fill an impressive share of one spaces of the country’s most competitive tallies. Four Kendrick Lamar Albums Chart Together Lamar claims four spaces on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Albums chart this frame. Three of his full-lengths rise from where they sat last week, while one classic returns to the ranking. That kind of dominance gives him control over 10% of the 40-position list. GNX Lives Inside the Top Five His most recent effort, GNX, is the rapper’s loftiest win this frame. The album moves up one spot to No. 4, securing another stint in the top five on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Albums tally. The set, which arrived in late 2024, has now spent 31 weeks on the roster, and it is the only Lamar title currently inside the top 10. Two Classics Rise Together Two other Lamar staples climb nearly side-by-side. To Pimp a Butterfly edges forward one place…