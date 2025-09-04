Crypto needs more than launchpads for mass adoption
The post Crypto needs more than launchpads for mass adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Last week, I wrote about the three killer-est apps of the cycle: Polymarket, Hyperliquid, pump.fun. Notice that none of them is on Base. Base has now had two shots at facilitating a potential killer crypto app already this cycle: AI agent launchpad Virtuals Protocol, the “Wall Street for AI Agents,” and now social media platform Zora, with the latter seeing two decent runs in the past 18 months. Between December 2024 and January 2025 — peak Truth Terminal hype — Virtuals generated almost $11 million in net revenue, according to Blockworks Research data, during which time more than 13,000 different AI agents were tokenized. Last month: $105,000 revenue; 151 agents launched, even after Virtuals expanded beyond Base to Solana earlier this year. Zora, which supports creator coins and turns every post into a tradable coin, has otherwise arrived at a key inflection point. On one hand, August was a record month for Zora protocol revenue, reaching $1.3 million, and number of posts, with 1.1 million pieces of content tokenized. But on the weekly scale, revenue has fallen by more than half and stayed there for the past fortnight running, with only $20,000 per day a regular occurrence right now. The total number of posting accounts has also dropped to about 8,000 per day, down 60% from an August 14 peak of 21,000. Of course, it’s too early to call time on Zora, and maybe these ups and downs will become mere blips on the path to mass adoption by content creators and consumers. It’s more likely that both Zora and Virtuals have simply run headfirst into the same wall: There’s just not enough people in crypto who want to do more than trade on exchanges to consistently…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:45