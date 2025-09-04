2025-09-05 Friday

Ethereum Price Rebounds Above $4,477 as Odds of a Sep Rate Rut Spikes to ATH  of 85%

The post Ethereum Price Rebounds Above $4,477 as Odds of a Sep Rate Rut Spikes to ATH  of 85% appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum (ETH) price jumped over 4% on Wednesday to reach a range high of about $4,481. The large-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $540 billion, led the wider altcoin market in a mild rebound during the mid-North American session. As a result of today’s Ethereum price pump, the Altcoin Season Index from …
CoinPedia2025/09/04 00:47
Ledger’s Latest Offers: Secure Your Crypto at the Best Price and Earn Free BTC

From now until September 9th, Ledger is giving customers the chance to earn up to $90 in free Bitcoin (BTC) when purchasing select hardware wallets.
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/04 00:46
Galaxy Digital Becomes First Nasdaq Company to Issue Stock Directly on Blockchain

Superstate, founded last year, operates a platform called Opening Bell, designed to bridge the gap between regulated securities and blockchain […] The post Galaxy Digital Becomes First Nasdaq Company to Issue Stock Directly on Blockchain appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04 00:46
India M3 Money Supply increased to 9.8% in August 18 from previous 9.6%

The post India M3 Money Supply increased to 9.8% in August 18 from previous 9.6% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:46
Global Gold Launches $GOLDN, a Meme Coin Aimed at Building Web3’s Gold Community

Designed to rally and reward the community building around the firm’s on-chain gold infrastructure, $GOLDN aims to expand awareness, rally the community, amplify the narrative of gold, and bring viral energy to the gold-backed future of finance.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/04 00:45
Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Heats Up at $0.104 – Are Whales Securing Early Spots Before the Rally?

The project, built entirely with artificial intelligence, has positioned itself as one of the most advanced Layer 1 blockchains. With […] The post Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Heats Up at $0.104 – Are Whales Securing Early Spots Before the Rally? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04 00:45
Crypto needs more than launchpads for mass adoption

The post Crypto needs more than launchpads for mass adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Last week, I wrote about the three killer-est apps of the cycle: Polymarket, Hyperliquid, pump.fun. Notice that none of them is on Base. Base has now had two shots at facilitating a potential killer crypto app already this cycle: AI agent launchpad Virtuals Protocol, the “Wall Street for AI Agents,” and now social media platform Zora, with the latter seeing two decent runs in the past 18 months. Between December 2024 and January 2025 — peak Truth Terminal hype — Virtuals generated almost $11 million in net revenue, according to Blockworks Research data, during which time more than 13,000 different AI agents were tokenized.  Last month: $105,000 revenue; 151 agents launched, even after Virtuals expanded beyond Base to Solana earlier this year. Zora, which supports creator coins and turns every post into a tradable coin, has otherwise arrived at a key inflection point.  On one hand, August was a record month for Zora protocol revenue, reaching $1.3 million, and number of posts, with 1.1 million pieces of content tokenized. But on the weekly scale, revenue has fallen by more than half and stayed there for the past fortnight running, with only $20,000 per day a regular occurrence right now. The total number of posting accounts has also dropped to about 8,000 per day, down 60% from an August 14 peak of 21,000. Of course, it’s too early to call time on Zora, and maybe these ups and downs will become mere blips on the path to mass adoption by content creators and consumers. It’s more likely that both Zora and Virtuals have simply run headfirst into the same wall: There’s just not enough people in crypto who want to do more than trade on exchanges to consistently…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:45
LINEA Token Prepares for Airdrop as Ethereum’s L2 Solution Gains Momentum

The post LINEA Token Prepares for Airdrop as Ethereum’s L2 Solution Gains Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 03, 2025 09:06 LINEA, an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, announces the launch of its eligibility checker ahead of the September 10 airdrop, recognizing early contributors. LINEA, a promising Layer 2 (L2) solution on the Ethereum network, is setting the stage for its upcoming token airdrop. According to Linea Association, the eligibility checker for the LINEA token is now live, marking the countdown to a significant event scheduled for September 10. This airdrop is designed to reward early builders, users, and community members contributing to the network’s growth. LINEA’s Role in Ethereum’s Ecosystem As Ethereum continues to evolve, the need for efficient and scalable solutions becomes more pronounced. LINEA aims to address these challenges by providing a robust platform that enhances Ethereum’s capabilities. The LINEA token is expected to play a pivotal role in the network, facilitating transactions and governance within its ecosystem. Eligibility and Participation The Linea Association, responsible for the distribution of the airdrop, has made it easy for participants to check their eligibility. Interested individuals can visit the official Linea Hub to verify their status and gather more information about the upcoming distribution. This initiative underscores the importance of community involvement in the project’s success. Implications for Ethereum’s Future The introduction of LINEA as an L2 solution highlights the ongoing innovation within the Ethereum landscape. By enhancing transaction speeds and reducing costs, LINEA is poised to attract more users and developers to the Ethereum network. This development aligns with Ethereum’s broader vision of becoming a more scalable and efficient blockchain platform. As the crypto space continues to grow, solutions like LINEA are crucial for maintaining Ethereum’s competitive edge. The upcoming airdrop not only rewards early contributors but also signals LINEA’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and engaged…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:44
What September Could Mean for Crypto Markets

The post What September Could Mean for Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September Opens With Two Big Stories The crypto market is entering September under the influence of two major forces: geopolitical tensions easing as Russia signals readiness for peace talks with Ukraine, and monetary policy shifting as the US Federal Reserve prepares for multiple rate cuts. Both narratives carry huge implications for Bitcoin, altcoins, and global risk appetite. Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks: What It Means for Crypto Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, fueling hopes for a long-awaited peace deal. If peace is restored: Geopolitical risks that have haunted markets for years could ease. Energy prices may stabilize, reducing inflation pressures. Impact on crypto: In the short term, Bitcoin’s role as a “crisis hedge” may weaken, causing some capital to rotate back into equities and safer markets. But in the long run, global economic stability often supports broader adoption of digital assets, especially as cross-border trade expands. Fed Rate Cuts: Liquidity Wave for Risk Assets The bigger near-term driver for crypto may be monetary policy. Fresh US data showed unemployment surpassing job openings for the first time in 4.5 years, reinforcing the Fed’s dovish shift. Governor Christopher Waller confirmed he supports “multiple” cuts in the coming months. Markets now see a September cut as all but certain. Gold already at ATH: Hitting $3,560 shows how investors are hedging against a weaker dollar. Bitcoin reaction: With lower yields, capital is flowing into high-risk, high-reward assets. BTC has already started pumping as traders price in fresh liquidity. The Balance Between Peace and Liquidity Peace dividend: Less risk, lower inflation, stronger equities. Crypto may not be the main “hedge” play, but it benefits from healthier capital flows. Rate cuts: Fuel risk appetite and weaken the dollar, making Bitcoin attractive as both a speculative asset and an…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:39
Understanding the Essentials of an M&A SPA in Business Transactions

The post Understanding the Essentials of an M&A SPA in Business Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Navigating a business sale requires careful attention to the M&A SPA process. This process serves as a cornerstone for structuring and completing acquisitions. At its core, a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) defines the relationship between the buyer and seller, detailing the purchase price, payment terms, and closing conditions that guide the transaction.  For those exploring acquisitions, platforms like m&a spa provide valuable resources and insights into structuring agreements that balance risk and opportunity. Key Components of a Purchase Agreement SPA A well-prepared purchase agreement SPA addresses several critical areas. These include: Target company details: Accurate information about the target business ensures both parties understand the assets, liabilities, and obligations involved. Purchase price and deferred payments: Determining the final price and whether any deferred payments or additional payments apply can prevent disputes later. Regulatory approvals and third-party consents: Some transactions require external permissions, and conditions precedent must be clearly stated. Warranties and legal protections: Buyers and sellers agree on guarantees concerning assets, liabilities, and compliance with applicable governing law. Understanding these components helps you evaluate financial due diligence, assess tax liabilities, and plan for price adjustments based on completion accounts or future performance. Due Diligence and Risk Management Due diligence is vital in mitigating unexpected risks during an acquisition. Examining balance sheets, reviewing employee contracts, and verifying regulatory compliance provide a clear view of the target company’s condition. Financial due diligence ensures the purchase price reflects the business’s real value, while legal protections and restrictive covenants help avoid conflicts with competing businesses. The process also evaluates specific transactions, whether they involve share purchase agreements, selling shares, or consideration shares. Identifying one party’s exposure to potential disputes or liability helps both buyer and seller approach negotiations with confidence. Negotiating and Structuring the Deal SPA negotiations focus on aligning interests while protecting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:37
