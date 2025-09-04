2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Ray Dalio Warns Dollar Crisis, Urges 15% in Crypto and Gold

Ray Dalio Warns Dollar Crisis, Urges 15% in Crypto and Gold

According to recent interviews, Ray Dalio crypto has become a talking point as he warns about America’s rising debt and the weakening dollar. Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, compares the U.S. economy to “a patient on the brink of a heart attack” due to growing deficits and political interference with monetary policy. He believes both gold and cryptocurrencies can serve as hedges when trust in traditional currencies fades. U.S. Debt Spiral and Dollar Weakness Dalio has raised the alarm over the unsustainable U.S. debt path, warning that the cost of interest payments and political divisions could erode confidence in the dollar. He argues that fiscal policies have left the system fragile, putting the global reserve currency status of the dollar under pressure. For readers in crypto, this concern translates into renewed interest in hedging strategies that balance risk. Also read: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: Soaring US Debt May Hand Global Power to Bitcoin Ray Dalio Crypto and Gold Hedge In a shift from earlier cautious advice, Dalio now recommends putting about 15 percent of a portfolio in gold or Bitcoin to safeguard against debt and inflation shocks. He had previously suggested just 1 to 2 percent in Bitcoin. This rise signals how the debt “doom loop” has altered his thinking. Gold remains his favorite asset, yet he acknowledges that Ray Dalio crypto allocation can play a role when markets question fiat credibility. He sees Bitcoin as a possible hedge, but with caution. Ray Dalio’s Hedge Play: 15% in Gold and Crypto, 85% Elsewhere Caution on Bitcoin’s Risks While recognizing crypto’s hedge value, Dalio points to risks. He notes that Bitcoin’s transparency can attract government surveillance, and its code could face unforeseen vulnerabilities. Despite these warnings, he admits that demand for alternatives grows as debt levels soar. For investors, this means balancing enthusiasm for Ray Dalio crypto strategies with sober awareness of the downsides. Portfolio Impact and Investor Insight For everyday investors, Dalio’s view provides a roadmap. A 15 percent allocation split between gold and Bitcoin allows for risk-adjusted exposure to safe-haven assets. It is not a call to abandon equities or bonds but rather a reminder to diversify when trust in traditional finance wanes. The phrase Ray Dalio crypto now signals more than a passing comment; it reflects a shift in mainstream portfolio theory. Conclusion Based on the latest research, Ray Dalio crypto may serve as a strategic hedge against mounting debt and a weakening dollar. Holding around 15 percent of a portfolio in gold or Bitcoin can improve return-to-risk balance in uncertain times. The focus stays on gold, with Ray Dalio crypto positioned as a credible alternative. Investors should consider this balanced approach to protect against currency devaluation while maintaining flexibility. Also read: Bitcoin ETF Inflows Hit $33.6B in Q2: Harvard, Hedge Funds, and Wall Street Pile Into Crypto Summary Ray Dalio warns that rising debt and political risks could weaken the dollar, urging investors to hedge wisely. He now suggests putting 15% of portfolios into gold or Bitcoin. While gold remains his top choice, a crypto strategy is gaining traction as an alternative. His advice offers a clear path for protecting wealth in uncertain times. Glossary of Key Terms Hedge: An investment used to reduce exposure to risk. Fiat currency: Government-issued money not backed by a physical asset. Safe-haven asset: Investment that holds value during market stress. Debt spiral: Situation where borrowing costs rise as debt grows. FAQs for Ray Dalio Crypto Q1. What percentage of Bitcoin or gold does Ray Dalio recommend? He suggests allocating about 15 percent of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin. Q2. Does Dalio prefer crypto over gold? No, he still prefers gold but accepts crypto as a hedge against debt risks. Q3. Why is Dalio worried about the dollar? He warns that high U.S. debt and political interference threaten the dollar’s global role. Q4. Is Bitcoin safe, according to Dalio? He sees value but highlights risks like surveillance and technical flaws. Read More: Ray Dalio Warns Dollar Crisis, Urges 15% in Crypto and Gold">Ray Dalio Warns Dollar Crisis, Urges 15% in Crypto and Gold
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.41%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004855-2.52%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04002+11.44%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 01:00
शेयर करें
Becoming The Top BTC Holder In The US

Becoming The Top BTC Holder In The US

The post Becoming The Top BTC Holder In The US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin’s Ambitious Quest: Becoming The Top BTC Holder In The US Skip to content Home Crypto News American Bitcoin’s Ambitious Quest: Becoming the Top BTC Holder in the US Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/american-bitcoin-btc-holder/
Bitcoin
BTC$110,970.73+0.91%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.21%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 01:00
शेयर करें
ETH/BTC down 8% – A rotation signal traders shouldn’t ignore?

ETH/BTC down 8% – A rotation signal traders shouldn’t ignore?

Here's why ETH/BTC hitting 0.04 resistance is a major market signal.
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,970.73+0.91%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-9.43%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 01:00
शेयर करें
BlockchainFX Presale Surges Ahead: Why It Outshines Rivals Like Nexchain

BlockchainFX Presale Surges Ahead: Why It Outshines Rivals Like Nexchain

Every trader knows the feeling: you spot the perfect opportunity , Bitcoin climbing, stocks swinging, or commodities breaking trend , but by the time you jump across three different platforms, the chance is gone. Fragmented tools, high fees, and endless delays mean profits slip away to those with faster systems. In an interconnected world, this
Wink
LIKE$0.011163+2.14%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.03179-37.09%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0012165+2.06%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 01:00
शेयर करें
Trump Family Backed American Bitcoin To Start Trading On Nasdaq Today

Trump Family Backed American Bitcoin To Start Trading On Nasdaq Today

The post Trump Family Backed American Bitcoin To Start Trading On Nasdaq Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC) is set to make its debut on the Nasdaq today, marking another significant milestone in the growing intersection of traditional finance and Bitcoin. The company, backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., represents a unique Bitcoin accumulation platform that combines mining operations with strategic market purchases. The company’s public listing comes through a stock-for-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc., establishing what aims to be one of America’s premier Bitcoin infrastructure platforms. The venture is majority-owned by Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT), which contributed the majority of its Bitcoin mining ASICs in exchange for an 80% stake in the new entity. “Today, American Bitcoin becomes a premier public vehicle for investors seeking scalable, singular exposure to the defining asset class of our time,” said Eric Trump, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin.  “Our Nasdaq debut marks a historic milestone in bringing Bitcoin into the core of U.S. capital markets and advancing our mission to make America the undisputed leader of the global Bitcoin economy.” The company’s business model employs a dual accumulation strategy, integrating self-mining operations with opportunistic Bitcoin purchases. This approach provides flexibility to respond to market conditions while maintaining a structural cost advantage over pure accumulation vehicles through mining operations that acquire Bitcoin below market prices. The Trump family’s entry into the Bitcoin mining sector comes amid a broader trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption. The launch follows several major corporate treasury announcements, including Strategy Inc.’s recent $449.3 million Bitcoin purchase. Donald Trump Jr., a stockholder in American Bitcoin, emphasized the company’s alignment with American values: “American Bitcoin embodies the values that define American strength: freedom, transparency, and independence. With our Nasdaq listing, we are elevating this mission onto the global stage, giving investors a vehicle we believe will strengthen the U.S. financial system…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.327+0.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.21%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000003886-0.38%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:59
शेयर करें
Dogecoin Forms a Cup and Handle Pattern, Targeting $0.47

Dogecoin Forms a Cup and Handle Pattern, Targeting $0.47

The post Dogecoin Forms a Cup and Handle Pattern, Targeting $0.47 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Dogecoin’s cup and handle pattern signals a potential $0.47 rally. Analysts project DOGE could reach $1.40 in a new uptrend. Whale activity remains low, indicating market consolidation for DOGE. Dogecoin Forms a Cup and Handle Pattern, Targeting $0.47 and Higher Dogecoin (DOGE) is showing technical patterns that analysts say could push the price higher in the coming weeks. Recent projections have placed potential targets ranging from $0.47 to above $1.00, depending on market momentum and trend continuation. Cup and Handle Formation Points to $0.47 Crypto analyst Andrew Griffiths has identified a cup and handle formation on the Dogecoin weekly chart. He explained that the pattern suggests a possible rally toward $0.47. Griffiths noted that the structure aligns with the AB=CD harmonic pattern. He said DOGE had already completed a 733.06% rise from $0.05666 to $0.41546. A secondary rally of equal size may follow, with the $0.41546 resistance zone seen as a key barrier. If momentum holds, the continuation could push the price toward $0.88036. Resistance level | Source: X As of press time, Dogecoin trades at $0.216339, with a daily volume of $2.1 billion. The token has gained 1.46% in the past 24 hours. Market participants are watching the identified resistance levels and whale activity closely for signs of the next move. Logarithmic Uptrend Suggests Rally Toward $1.40 However, according to Bitcoinsensus, a longer-term uptrend is visible on the weekly chart. He noted that Dogecoin has been moving in impulsive waves, each stronger than the last. Based on previous upward waves, Bitcoin gained about +290% and +440%, reaching $0.23 and $0.50. Potential Surge | Source: X Bitcoinsensus projected the next rally could yield gains of up to +740%, with potential targets between $1.00 and $1.40. If this historical pattern continues, Dogecoin is getting ready to rip to the…
Waves
WAVES$1.1043-0.31%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1154-0.17%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:57
शेयर करें
Trump’s Statements Drive Bitcoin Rally

Trump’s Statements Drive Bitcoin Rally

The post Trump’s Statements Drive Bitcoin Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin experienced a significant surge, climbing above $112,000 to stabilize at $112,253, as former President Donald Trump made influential remarks. This rise occurred alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to expand natural gas dealings with China, which appears to contest Trump’s secondary sanctions. Continue Reading:Trump’s Statements Drive Bitcoin Rally Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/trumps-statements-drive-bitcoin-rally
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.327+0.28%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016219-5.21%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:56
शेयर करें
Here’s How High XRP Could Soar if Ethereum Reaches $62,000, as Predicted by Tom Lee

Here’s How High XRP Could Soar if Ethereum Reaches $62,000, as Predicted by Tom Lee

Widely followed crypto analyst Cryptoinsightuk has shared how high he believes XRP could go if Ethereum reaches $62,000 as predicted by Tom Lee. In recent months, there have been growing discussions about ETH prices reaching unprecedented levels. One of the boldest forecasts for Ethereum that has gained traction is the $62,000 target popularized by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee. Meanwhile, some are now considering the broader implications of such a price level for the altcoin market. For instance, Cryptoinsightuk suggested that XRP could soar to $50 if ETH were to surpass $62,000 this cycle, as Lee predicted. Tom Lee's Path to $62,000 for Ethereum In a recent analysis shared by Altcoin Daily, Tom Lee explained the foundation of his bold case for Ethereum reaching $62,000, citing the Wyckoff methodology. According to Lee, Ethereum’s current market structure resembles a massive “base,” similar to the one that preceded its 54x rally from $90 in 2020 to the all-time high of $4,866 a year later. With the new base forming from the $1,385 level, Lee argues that Ethereum is building potential energy for another outsized breakout. Ethereum-to-Bitcoin Ratio Analysis Another key factor in Lee’s projection is the Ethereum-to-Bitcoin ratio. The long-term eight-year average sits at 0.0479, while the current ratio lingers below that at 0.0403. Meanwhile, the 2021 peak crossed 0.0807. Lee believes Ethereum not only has room to return to its historical average but could also surpass prior highs—especially as it becomes the preferred chain for Wall Street to build payment rails and financial infrastructure. Fundstrat models Ethereum’s potential price levels using different Bitcoin targets and ETH/BTC ratios. If Bitcoin climbs to $250,000 and Ethereum returns to its average ratio, ETH could range between $12,000 and $22,000. However, factoring in Ethereum’s role in replacing traditional banking payment rails, Lee suggests its implied value could climb as high as $62,000, corresponding to an ETH/BTC ratio of 0.25. What a $62,000 ETH Means for XRP and the Altcoin Market For context, Ethereum is trading at $4,315 today, after dipping 13% from its all-time high of $4,953. The journey from here to $62,000 requires a growth of 1,337%. Notably, this aggressive target could give Ethereum a market cap of approximately $7.48 trillion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin would need to be trading somewhere near $500,000 to maintain a significant lead ahead of Ethereum. Together, both would command a market cap of over $17 trillion in these ambitious scenarios.  Given their historical 72.4% dominance, the global crypto market could be close to $24 trillion. This would leave the broader altcoin market with around $7 trillion. Cryptoinsightuk believes XRP could command the next biggest share of the market, with a $50 unit price equating to about $3 trillion. Indeed, XRP currently trails only Bitcoin and Ethereum in the crypto rankings. Notably, the road to $50 demands a growth of 1,685% for XRP. However, he also stated that he does not expect these ambitious price scenarios to play out in this cycle or anytime soon. He instead stressed that while Tom Lee’s aggressive $62,000 ETH prediction is receiving applause, a similar outlook for XRP is often met with widespread criticism and skepticism, with many calling such projections unrealistic. https://twitter.com/Cryptoinsightuk/status/1962966542141865989
NEAR
NEAR$2.407+0.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,970.73+0.91%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04002+11.44%
शेयर करें
The Crypto Basic2025/09/04 00:54
शेयर करें
Netflix will let users customize and share clips on mobile

Netflix will let users customize and share clips on mobile

The post Netflix will let users customize and share clips on mobile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Netflix on Wednesday announced a new update to its “Moments” feature, allowing viewers to choose a start and end point on clips to save and share. The feature, which is only available on mobile devices, was first rolled out last year, for viewers to save scenes that they love and share them. The new update coincides with the release of the second part of season 2 of the popular show “Wednesday.” Netflix’s new update to the “Moments” feature is looking to capitalize on viral moments in shows such as “Wednesday.” The update includes a “clip” option on the screen to adjust the length of a segment. After it’s clipped, the video will save to viewers’ “My Netflix” tab for rewatching or sharing. During the first season of the series — a spin on the classic TV show “The Addams Family” — a scene of the title character, Wednesday, dancing went viral and became one of the series’ most popular moments. “Wednesday” is the most popular Netflix show to date, with more than 252 million views, according to the company’s website. The first part of the series debuted in August and has raked in tens of millions of views so far. The new update comes as Netflix is revamping its brand, with a redesigned homepage and a vertical video feed on mobile that looks similar to TikTok. The streaming giant has implemented a variety of strategic moves since its brief period of stagnation in 2022, from updating its features to business initiatives such as a cheaper ad-supported subscription plan and a password-sharing crackdown. Netflix no longer releases subscription data, but the streamer reported it had more than 300 million paid memberships in January. Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/03/netflix-clips-moments-viral-share-mobile.html
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.44%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014452+1.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09496-3.32%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:52
शेयर करें
Will Taylor Swift Be The Super Bowl LX Performer? Goodell Says Maybe.

Will Taylor Swift Be The Super Bowl LX Performer? Goodell Says Maybe.

The post Will Taylor Swift Be The Super Bowl LX Performer? Goodell Says Maybe. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wouldn’t rule out a Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime performance during an appearance on “Today” Wednesday morning, fueling the hopes of fans already convinced she used her recent appearance on the “New Heights” podcast to drop clues she’ll perform at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara this year. Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during the Eras Tour on May 9, 2024. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Goodell said the NFL would “always love to have Taylor play,” but said he couldn’t reveal any details about the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, which is being produced by Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation. “I can’t tell you anything about it,” Goodell told “Today” host Savannah Guthrie after she asked if a Swift peformance was in the works, adding, “She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time.” Swift, who announced the track list and release date for her new album in a two-hour podcast appearance last month, made several comments that convinced fans she’d be the star of the Super Bowl LX halftime show. Swift shared details on her “granny” hobbies like sewing purses and baby blankets, painting and her “very deep” sourdough obsession, and fans quickly noticed that this year’s NFL championship game is set to be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where Sourdough Sam is the mascot of the home team (the San Francisco 49ers). Swift also said she’s “really talking about bread 60% of the time now,” and fans connected that the 2026 Super Bowl will be the 60th rendition of the event. At the start of the podcast, co-host Jason Kelce introduced Swift using an impassioned intro listing her accolades and she responded, “thank you for screaming for 47 seconds for me.”Levi Stadium…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03142+0.89%
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.44%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04002+11.44%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 00:49
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report