Ethereum Staking Queue Hits Two-Year High, Exit Queue Drops

Ethereum Staking Queue Hits Two-Year High, Exit Queue Drops

The post Ethereum Staking Queue Hits Two-Year High, Exit Queue Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The amount of Ether (ETH) in the queue to be staked has surged to its highest level since 2023 as institutional traders and crypto treasury firms aim to scoop rewards for their holdings. On Tuesday, the Ethereum staking entry queue reached its highest level since September 2023, with onchain data showing 860,369 ETH, worth around $3.7 billion, waiting to be staked. “Honestly, this is pretty striking, because we haven’t seen queues of this size since 2023 when the Shanghai upgrade enabled withdrawals,” staking protocol Everstake said. The firm added that the growth in the validator queue comes down to a mix of factors, including an increase in network confidence. “More people trust Ethereum’s long-term value and want to participate in securing it.” There are also great market conditions, as rising Ether prices and historically low gas fees make staking more attractive and accessible for users, Everstake said.  Finally, institutional interest has surged, as “more companies and funds are entering Ethereum staking, bringing larger amounts into the chain.”  Ethereum staking entry queue surges to two-year high. Source: Everstake Exit queue retreats from high  The increase in staking allays some of the recent fears that a surge in the staking exit queue would spark a major sell-off following the asset’s all-time high on Aug. 24. The staking entry and exit queues almost reached parity for the first time since July after the exit queue hit an all-time high of just over 1 million ETH on Aug. 29, since dropping 20% to indicate a slowdown in unstaking Ether.  Related: 5 signs that Ethereum’s bull market isn’t over below $5K The blockchain has 35.7 million ETH staked, worth approximately $162 billion, and equating to 31% of the total supply, according to Ultrasound.Money.  ETH treasuries buy and stake amid price drop Ether corporate treasury funds…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 01:08
Polymarket can go live in the US following CFTC ruling, CEO says

Polymarket can go live in the US following CFTC ruling, CEO says

"Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the USA by the @CFTC," CEO Shane Coplan said Wednesday on X.
Coinstats 2025/09/04 01:07
Venus Protocol Recovers $13.5M, Restores Operations

Venus Protocol Recovers $13.5M, Restores Operations

The post Venus Protocol Recovers $13.5M, Restores Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Venus Protocol halts, then restores operations after $13.5M theft scare Stolen funds secured; no user assets or frontend were compromised XVS token showed only slight gains despite recovery confirmation Venus Protocol Restores Operations After $13.5M Theft Scare Venus Protocol, a decentralized lending platform on BNB Chain, has resumed normal operations after halting services due to a phishing-related theft. Recovery and Security Measures On September 2, Venus announced that withdrawals and liquidations were restored at 9:58 PM UTC. The stolen funds were secured under the platform’s control, while all user assets and the frontend remained unaffected. The team defended its decision to pause activity, explaining that it was “necessary both to recover the stolen funds and to conduct a comprehensive security audit.” The issue stemmed from a phishing attack on a major trader, who unknowingly signed a malicious contract using the updateDelegate() function. According to blockchain security firm PeckShield, this enabled the attacker to siphon around $13.5 million. Initial reports put the potential loss at $27 million, but this was later revised. Source: X/PeckShieldAlert Market Reaction and Next Steps Despite the platform’s recovery and reassurance, the market response was subdued. XVS, Venus Protocol’s native token, ticked up just 4.6% and traded at $6.29 at press time. Venus XVS Price. Source: CoinGecko Venus stressed that the outage gave security experts the chance to verify there was no deeper breach. The developers also expressed gratitude to users: “We’re thankful for the community’s support during this critical moment.” The project has promised to release a full incident report detailing the recovery process and security findings in the near future. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10868/venus-protocol-resumes-after-13-5-m-crypto-theft-scare
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 01:06
Merck, Tata Electronics Sign Deal to Boost India's Semiconductor Supply Chain

Merck, Tata Electronics Sign Deal to Boost India’s Semiconductor Supply Chain

TLDRs; Merck and Tata Electronics sign MoU to strengthen India’s semiconductor supply chain with a new Gujarat fab. Tata’s Dholera fab will include Merck’s material and infrastructure solutions to support advanced chip manufacturing. Merck assessing Indian suppliers for fluorine-based chemicals and solvents but notes gaps in operational readiness. Deal aligns with India’s $10B semiconductor incentives [...] The post Merck, Tata Electronics Sign Deal to Boost India’s Semiconductor Supply Chain appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/04 01:05
Memecoin Searches Rise Again, Still Well Below January Peak

Memecoin Searches Rise Again, Still Well Below January Peak

After the January explosion, interest in memecoins sees a more measured return. Google searches indicate persistent curiosity, but less euphoric, reflecting a new caution among investors. Without the usual noise from social networks and Crypto Twitter, this crypto dynamic could mark an evolution towards a more mature market approach. L’article Memecoin Searches Rise Again, Still Well Below January Peak est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats 2025/09/04 01:05
NBC touts record NFL season ad revenue, sells out of Super Bowl LX spots

NBC touts record NFL season ad revenue, sells out of Super Bowl LX spots

The post NBC touts record NFL season ad revenue, sells out of Super Bowl LX spots appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts with the NBC Sunday Night Football Player of the Game football following the win against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images The NFL season officially starts on Thursday, and Comcast’s NBCUniversal is already taking a victory lap. NBCUniversal said the upcoming NFL season marks its highest grossing to-date when it comes to overall advertising and partnerships revenue. The company also said it’s already sold out of ad spots for Super Bowl LX in February. Live sports — especially professional football — rake in the biggest audiences and therefore the most ad dollars for traditional TV and streaming platforms. Sports were once again a main component of media companies’ Upfront presentations to advertisers earlier this year. NBCUniversal in particular began touting its upcoming sports slate earlier this year, noting the NFL and Super Bowl and the return of the NBA to NBC, as well as other major events like the Olympics. “Coming off of the strongest sports Upfront in our company’s history, Super Bowl LX has generated extraordinary interest from brands and allowed us to sell out of our ad inventory earlier than ever,” said Peter Lazarus, executive vice president for NBC Sports & Olympics, advertising and partnerships, in a release. The company’s broadcast network NBC and streaming platform Peacock air “Sunday Night Football,” and will each also carry Super Bowl LX. This year marks the 20th season of “Sunday Night Football” on NBC. NBC said it’s already sold 90% of its ad inventory for “Sunday Night Football.” This season’s kickoff matchup between reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will air Thursday on NBC. NBC Sunday Night Football host Jac Collinsworth…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 01:04
Federal Reserve to host October conference on crypto, AI, and payments innovation

Federal Reserve to host October conference on crypto, AI, and payments innovation

The Federal Reserve has announced its plans to host a conference on October 21 to discuss improving the payments system to attract new businesses tied to crypto and artificial intelligence. The conference seeks to address the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance, new use cases and business models for stablecoins, and the tokenization of financial products and services. The conference will also look into the intersection of payments and AI.  BREAKING: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve to host a conference on "payments innovation" on Tuesday, Oct 21. pic.twitter.com/bJIsLDG7Ve — Cryptopolitan (@CPOfficialtx) September 3, 2025 In the announcement, Governor Christopher Waller said, “Innovation has been a constant in payments to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses [..] I look forward to examining the opportunities and challenges of new technologies, bringing together ideas on how to improve the safety and efficiency of payments, and hearing from those helping to shape the future of payments.” Fed’s stake in the payments system This payment system conversation was initiated by Waller late last month. According to him, buying crypto with stablecoins through smart contracts follows the same fundamental process as using debit cards at grocery stores. He also said that there is nothing to be afraid of when thinking about using smart contracts, tokenization, or distributed ledgers in everyday transactions. The Federal Reserve is extremely involved in the payments business. According to a FedNow information sheet from last month, since July 2023, it has been running the FedNow real-time payments program. The program has around 1,400 participating banks and $2.7 billion in daily transactions. It also manages the Fedwire Funds Service, and its regional bank system acts as an operator, along with The Clearing House, for ACH payments. Recently, Governor Christopher Waller said, “It is my belief that the Federal Reserve could benefit from further engagement with innovators in industry, particularly as there is increased convergence between the traditional financial sector and the digital asset ecosystem.”  According to him, the Fed must understand whether emerging technologies could provide opportunities to improve our existing platforms and services. Waller also advocates for private sector-led innovation as the primary driver of payment system advancement. He calls stablecoins the latest example of market-driven solutions. Waller repeats call for rate cuts in September Other than being a pro-crypto, like Trump, Waller also supports rate cuts. Today, the Fed governor repeated his support for September rate cuts. According to him, the job market is getting weaker. He added that how quickly the central bank cuts rates after that will depend on what happens next in the economy. In an interview on CNBC, Waller said, “I think we need to start cutting rates at the next meeting, and then we don’t have to go in a locked sequence of steps […] We can kind of see where things are going, because people are still worried about tariff inflation … I would say over the next three to six months, we could see multiple cuts coming in.” He thinks that tariffs might raise inflation in the next few months, but he thinks it will only be for a short time and that inflation will start to fall toward the Fed’s 2% goal in six or seven months. He indicated that because there is less demand for workers, the Fed should start lowering the policy rate from its current 4.25%-4.50% range toward an estimated neutral rate of 3%. The speed of these changes should depend on economic data. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Coinstats 2025/09/04 01:02
TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900

TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900

TOKEN6900 has been listed on DEXs with a $5.7M market cap and more than 2,000 holders. Trading volume has exceeded $250k, while liquidity of $310k in the TOKEN6900/WETH pair has been locked for 11 months. Staking at 105% APY and correlation with SPX6900 have added to market interest.
Coinstats 2025/09/04 01:02
Oasis Charts A Brand New Top 10 Album Years After Splitting Up

Oasis Charts A Brand New Top 10 Album Years After Splitting Up

The post Oasis Charts A Brand New Top 10 Album Years After Splitting Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oasis’s The Complete Studio Album Collection box set debuts at No. 8 on the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. Group portrait of British rock band Oasis at Nomad Studios in Manchester, United Kingdom, 29th November 1993. L-R Noel Gallagher, Paul Arthurs (aka Bonehead), Paul McGuigan, Tony McCarroll,Liam Gallagher. (Photo by James Fry/Getty Images) Getty Images Oasis recently wrapped the U.K. stretch of its Oasis Live 25 reunion tour, one of the most anticipated treks in British rock history. The run helped the group surge on the charts both when it was announced, and once the shows began. The band has moved on to the United States, and is preparing for performances Mexico and the rest of the world. Amidst all the trans-Atlantic excitement, Oasis manages another chart feat at home, as the group lands a new top seller in the form of a career-spanning collection. Oasis Drops a Complete Box Set The band recently released The Complete Studio Album Collection, a box set that compiles all seven of its studio full-lengths. That means fans can now pick up Definitely Maybe, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, Be Here Now, Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, Heathen Chemistry, Don’t Believe the Truth, and Dig Out Your Soul in one package. The set also features The Masterplan, the B-sides collection that itself became a bestseller more than 25 years ago. Top 10 Starts on Sales-Focused Tallies The Complete Studio Album Collection is an immediate hit in the U.K., as is everything connected to Oasis. The box opens at No. 8 on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums charts, giving the band another pair of top 10 wins. The group has now managed nine top 10s on the sales-only tally and 14 on the physical list. A Vinyl…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 01:02
Riot Adds 22 BTC to Treasury, Sells $51.8M Worth in August

Riot Adds 22 BTC to Treasury, Sells $51.8M Worth in August

That figure is up 48% from the same month in 2024 but slightly below July’s 484 BTC. Daily production averaged […] The post Riot Adds 22 BTC to Treasury, Sells $51.8M Worth in August appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/04 01:01
