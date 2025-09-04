2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Bitcoin dominance slides to 55%, opening the door for altcoin rotation

Bitcoin dominance slides to 55%, opening the door for altcoin rotation

Digital asset treasures (DATs) are headlining this push for SOL and ETH with multiple teams working to raise capital and buy up assets.
Solana
SOL$205.38-0.38%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005627+0.26%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03675+1.74%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 01:16
शेयर करें
PEPE Price Prediction Sees Modest Gains – But Pepeto Presale Targets Explosive Growth in 2025

PEPE Price Prediction Sees Modest Gains – But Pepeto Presale Targets Explosive Growth in 2025

Pepe, one of the biggest names in recent years, is being closely watched as investors debate its price prediction. Meanwhile, […] The post PEPE Price Prediction Sees Modest Gains – But Pepeto Presale Targets Explosive Growth in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02666-0.70%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000962+1.05%
शेयर करें
Coindoo2025/09/04 01:15
शेयर करें
US Crypto Adoption on the Rise Following ‘Regulatory Momentum’: Chainalysis

US Crypto Adoption on the Rise Following ‘Regulatory Momentum’: Chainalysis

The post US Crypto Adoption on the Rise Following ‘Regulatory Momentum’: Chainalysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The U.S. has jumped from fourth to second place in global crypto adoption as regulatory clarity drives institutional demand, according to the latest Chainalysis report. India has maintained a three-year winning streak despite heavy taxation and compliance requirements. The Asia-Pacific region led growth with a 69% surge in transaction volume, while stablecoin volumes exceed $4 trillion globally. The United States has climbed to second place in the Chainalysis 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, jumping from fourth position last year as regulatory clarity around Bitcoin ETFs and stablecoins drove institutional demand to new heights. Meanwhile, India retained its crown for the third consecutive year, maintaining dominance across all four metrics tracked by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. The top 10 countries by overall crypto adoption are India, the United States, Pakistan, Vietnam, Brazil, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ukraine, the Philippines, and Russia. Ashish Singhal, co-founder of CoinSwitch, told Decrypt he’s “incredibly proud” to see India at the top of the Global Crypto Adoption Index, crediting “millions of young, curious, digitally savvy Indians” for “shaping the future of finance.” The annual index, which tracks grassroots crypto adoption across 151 countries, reveals a global landscape where regulatory momentum in developed markets is colliding with utility-driven adoption in emerging economies. Chainalysis overhauled its methodology to better capture today’s market structure by dropping a retail-DeFi sub-index and adding an institutional activity lens that counts transfers over $1 million. The report found that American institutions leverage regulatory clarity for Bitcoin ETFs while Asia-Pacific populations use crypto for remittances and financial access that traditional banks cannot provide, despite restrictive regulations. APAC’s crypto adoption wave Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region with transaction volumes surging 69% year-over-year to $2.36 trillion, up from last year’s 27% growth as India, Pakistan, and Vietnam drove adoption across centralized and decentralized platforms. Kim…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.41%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0363--%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.21+2.10%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 01:15
शेयर करें
Dogecoin Price Prediction Shows Modest Gains While Pepeto Targets Explosive Growth

Dogecoin Price Prediction Shows Modest Gains While Pepeto Targets Explosive Growth

As the 2025 bull run gets underway, meme coins are once again drawing major attention. Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, is back in the headlines as traders look at its price prediction and future potential. At the same time, Pepeto (PEPETO) a new Ethereum-based presale, is quickly rising as one of the most discussed tokens […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02666-0.70%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002252-19.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.1587+1.52%
शेयर करें
Tronweekly2025/09/04 01:15
शेयर करें
Trump Proposes Tariffs to Replace U.S. Income Tax

Trump Proposes Tariffs to Replace U.S. Income Tax

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-tariffs-us-income-tax-policy/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.338+0.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016227-5.21%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 01:15
शेयर करें
Acurast Launches ‘Staked Compute’ to Challenge AWS, Azure and Google Cloud with Decentralized Smartphone Network

Acurast Launches ‘Staked Compute’ to Challenge AWS, Azure and Google Cloud with Decentralized Smartphone Network

The post Acurast Launches ‘Staked Compute’ to Challenge AWS, Azure and Google Cloud with Decentralized Smartphone Network appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Backed by 119,000+ devices and 360 million transactions, Acurast introduces Staked Compute, aligning smartphone ubiquity with enterprise-grade reliability for decentralized compute. Decentralized compute and decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) projects have long struggled with reliability and ‘proof-of-hardware’. In the absence of verifiable, device-level assurances, networks have been compromised by virtualized or misreported hardware, resulting in …
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08225-4.90%
शेयर करें
CoinPedia2025/09/04 01:15
शेयर करें
Uber Challenges Kakao’s Market Lead With Subscription Service in Korea

Uber Challenges Kakao’s Market Lead With Subscription Service in Korea

TLDRs; Kakao Mobility launches Kakao T Members, introducing two plans aimed at frequent riders and private car owners. Uber responds with Uber One, offering higher payback percentages and discounts to challenge Kakao’s dominance. Subscription services emerge as the latest battleground in Korea’s ride-hailing market, fueling intense rivalry. Global success of Uber One shows subscription models [...] The post Uber Challenges Kakao’s Market Lead With Subscription Service in Korea appeared first on CoinCentral.
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.63%
holoride
RIDE$0.000946-0.73%
CAR
CAR$0.009922+0.09%
शेयर करें
Coincentral2025/09/04 01:14
शेयर करें
US Bancorp to offer Bitcoin Custody Services Again as Regulatory Environment Shifts

US Bancorp to offer Bitcoin Custody Services Again as Regulatory Environment Shifts

US Bancorp has resumed cryptocurrency custody services after a four-year pause, initially focusing on Bitcoin storage for funds and ETFs through a partnership with NYDIG. The post US Bancorp to offer Bitcoin Custody Services Again as Regulatory Environment Shifts appeared first on Coinspeaker.
शेयर करें
Coinspeaker2025/09/04 01:12
शेयर करें
Analyst Watchlist: Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named September Standouts

Analyst Watchlist: Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named September Standouts

Top analysts highlight Bitcoin, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE as key September watchlist assets, each offering unique opportunities in the evolving crypto cycle.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
शेयर करें
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 01:10
शेयर करें
MemeCore Price Catches Fire And PepeNode Mining Utility Meme Coin is Next

MemeCore Price Catches Fire And PepeNode Mining Utility Meme Coin is Next

MemeCore has surged to a $1B valuation with its Proof-of-Meme blockchain, while PepeNode has raised $558K for its mine-to-earn system. Combining gamified virtual mining, tiered staking rewards, and deflationary tokenomics, PepeNode has been positioned within the utility meme coin trend.
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0819+1.76%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002474+2.48%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 01:09
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report