US Crypto Adoption on the Rise Following ‘Regulatory Momentum’: Chainalysis

In brief The U.S. has jumped from fourth to second place in global crypto adoption as regulatory clarity drives institutional demand, according to the latest Chainalysis report. India has maintained a three-year winning streak despite heavy taxation and compliance requirements. The Asia-Pacific region led growth with a 69% surge in transaction volume, while stablecoin volumes exceed $4 trillion globally. The United States has climbed to second place in the Chainalysis 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, jumping from fourth position last year as regulatory clarity around Bitcoin ETFs and stablecoins drove institutional demand to new heights. Meanwhile, India retained its crown for the third consecutive year, maintaining dominance across all four metrics tracked by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. The top 10 countries by overall crypto adoption are India, the United States, Pakistan, Vietnam, Brazil, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ukraine, the Philippines, and Russia. Ashish Singhal, co-founder of CoinSwitch, told Decrypt he's "incredibly proud" to see India at the top of the Global Crypto Adoption Index, crediting "millions of young, curious, digitally savvy Indians" for "shaping the future of finance." The annual index, which tracks grassroots crypto adoption across 151 countries, reveals a global landscape where regulatory momentum in developed markets is colliding with utility-driven adoption in emerging economies. Chainalysis overhauled its methodology to better capture today's market structure by dropping a retail-DeFi sub-index and adding an institutional activity lens that counts transfers over $1 million. The report found that American institutions leverage regulatory clarity for Bitcoin ETFs while Asia-Pacific populations use crypto for remittances and financial access that traditional banks cannot provide, despite restrictive regulations. APAC's crypto adoption wave Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region with transaction volumes surging 69% year-over-year to $2.36 trillion, up from last year's 27% growth as India, Pakistan, and Vietnam drove adoption across centralized and decentralized platforms. Kim…