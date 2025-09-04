2025-09-05 Friday

Debanked to Rebanked? Trumps’s EO to Help End to Unlawful Debanking Practices

Debanked to Rebanked? Trumps’s EO to Help End to Unlawful Debanking Practices

The post Debanked to Rebanked? Trumps’s EO to Help End to Unlawful Debanking Practices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Following Trump’s debanking EO, the SBA orders lenders to end unlawful “debanking” practices and reinstate wrongfully denied customers The action targets discriminatory banking under Obama and Biden-era practices (Operation Chokepoint 2.0) Custodia Bank’s Caitlin Long welcomes the news but warns, ‘it’s not over yet’. For anyone who’s been shunned by their bank because of their politics, religion, or business sector, a new day might be dawning. The Small Business Administration (SBA) has issued a landmark order that could shake up the core of American banking and prevent unlawful debanking practices for good. For years, stories of lawful businesses and individuals suddenly finding their bank accounts frozen, closed, or simply refused are all too common. Unlawful debanking was particularly prolific during the Operation Chokepoint 2.0 era, when the last administration actively sought to squash the crypto sector once and for all. You don’t need to be a crypto mogul, gun manufacturer, or outspoken activist to have caught wind of Operation Chokepoint or its aftermath. Under the surface, federal agencies (first Obama’s, then Biden’s) quietly pressured banks. The result? Gun manufacturers, Christian organizations, crypto exchanges, and even former President Trump found themselves locked out of financial services. “Reputational risk” became the going justification, but for many, it felt like a penalty for thinking or believing differently. Trump’s Debanking EO and the Weaponization of Banking Now, thanks to President Trump’s recent executive order, signed with personal skin in this game after his own banking woes, the SBA’s new directive is rewriting the rules. Administrator Kelly Loeffler didn’t pull any punches. She blasted the weaponization of banking, “against Americans who refused to bend the knee to a partisan ideology.” In a promise that for some sounds almost revolutionary, she declared: “Any bank that retaliates against otherwise eligible customers on the basis of…
9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets

The post 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: Massive LINEA Airdrop: 9.36 billion LINEA tokens will be distributed to 749,662 eligible wallets starting September 10, with no team or VC allocations. 85% to the Community: Echoing Ethereum’s genesis, 85% of the total supply is reserved for ecosystem growth including a 4% community drop for liquidity providers. Activity-Based Distribution: Eligibility is determined by on-chain participation (LXP), liquidity provision (LXP-L), and verified human interaction with boosts for early and sustained engagement. Ethereum just turned 10 and now, a new era begins. The long-anticipated LINEA token will officially launch next week, accompanied by one of the most community-focused airdrops in Ethereum history. Built by Consensys and stewarded by a consortium of Ethereum-native organizations, Linea isn’t just another Layer 2; it’s designed to strengthen Ethereum from the ground up. LINEA Token Airdrop: What You Need to Know Over 9.36 Billion Tokens, Zero Team or VC Cuts LINEA’s token distribution is making history for its scope, transparency, and Ethereum-aligned design. The total supply of 9,361,298,700 LINEA tokens will be 100% community and ecosystem-focused. Here’s how the allocation breaks down: 10%: Airdropped (fully unlocked) to early users and builders 75%: Sent to the Linea Ecosystem Fund – the largest such fund in crypto, managed over 10 years 4% of the fund: Goes to LPs from the Linea Surge campaign, also fully unlocked at TGE 15%: Retained by Consensys, with a 5-year lock-up, showing long-term commitment 0%: To investors, employees, or the founding team Claim Window: Opens September 10, closes December 9, 2025 (23:59 UTC). Tokens not claimed will return to the Ecosystem Fund. Read More: $291 Million Pulled from Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs as Inflation Spikes Under Trump Tariffs Eligibility: Are You Getting LINEA? The Checker is Live You can now check if your wallet is eligible at the official Linea Hub. The…
Top 3 Meme Coins to Buy as US Climbs in Global Crypto Adoption Rankings

Cracker Barrel’s Logo Debacle Proves It Can’t Ditch Its Nostalgic Appeal

The post Cracker Barrel’s Logo Debacle Proves It Can’t Ditch Its Nostalgic Appeal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. View of the entrance of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Mount Arlington, New Jersey on August 22, 2025. Cracker Barrel has a special place in the hearts of many Americans, offering country cuisine in a folksy “Old Country Store” setting complete with rocking chairs and occasional country music performances. But an attempt to rebrand the storied US chain has sparked a firestorm of opposition online and opened a new front in the culture wars around legacy brands seeking to update their corporate images (Photo by Gregory WALTON / AFP) (Photo by GREGORY WALTON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Cracker Barrel’s attempt to modernize its image backfired spectacularly, triggering a wave of public outrage, a $100 million stock loss and a shoutout from the White House. A week later, it was forced to reverse course and restore its old-fashioned and beloved logo. What started as a rebranding effort to update the restaurant chain’s identity quickly went off the rails. It exposed a deep disconnect between corporate leadership and the core brand values embraced by its loyal customer base and miscalculated the brand’s nostalgic appeal to next-generation customers. Primed For A Fall On Tuesday, Aug. 19, Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino took to Good Morning America to announce the changes being made at the restaurant chain, including a menu refresh and a streamlined, less cluttered interior design. She also attempted to counter public outcry that the changes signal a step away from the brand’s nostalgic authenticity. The 660-store restaurant chain has allocated between $600 million and $700 million to the rebranding effort over the next three years. In fiscal 2025, the first 25 to 30 locations will have been remodeled. Masino declared that the results of the modernization efforts have been “overwhelmingly positive.” Yet outside of her corporate…
Ethereum breaks four-year August lull with mega whale backing

The post Ethereum breaks four-year August lull with mega whale backing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum posted its strongest August performance in four years, with data showing large holders played a decisive role in the rally. According to CoinGlass data, ETH gained 18% last month, climbing to a new all-time high of $4,953. It marked the token’s first positive August since 2021, when it advanced more than 35%. Ethereum Monthly Price Performance Since 2021. (Source: CoinGlass) Since then, every August has closed in negative territory, highlighting how significant this year’s reversal was for the second-largest crypto. Glassnode data shows that so-called “mega whales,” entities holding 10,000 or more Ethereum, were the main drivers of last month’s rally. Their cumulative net inflows peaked at 2.2 million ETH over 30 days, before their buying momentum leveled off. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Ethereum Mega Whales Accumulation (Source: Glassnode) At the same time, mid-sized whales with balances between 1,000 and 10,000 ETH appear to have shifted back into accumulation. After several weeks of distribution earlier this year, these investors recorded a net inflow of 411,000 ETH over the past 30 days. Ethereum Large Whales Accumulation (Source: Glassnode) While the pause in mega whale accumulation could signal caution ahead, the return of large buyers points to continued institutional and high-net-worth interest in the digital asset. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/ethereum-breaks-four-year-august-lull-with-mega-whale-backing/
Ethereum’s Biggest Airdrop Since ETH: 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets

Key Takeaways: Massive LINEA Airdrop: 9.36 billion LINEA tokens will be distributed to 749,662 eligible wallets starting September 10, with no team or VC allocations. 85% to the Community: Echoing The post Ethereum’s Biggest Airdrop Since ETH: 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Linea start Ignition rewards-programma voor liquiditeit

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Het Ethereum Layer 2-netwerk Linea heeft een nieuwe stap gezet. Met de lancering van het Ignition programma wil Linea maar liefst $1 miljard aan Total Value Locked aantrekken. Het initiatief, dat op 2 september 2025 van start ging, verdeelt in totaal 1 miljard LINEA tokens en is bedoeld om de groei van DeFi toepassingen op het netwerk te versnellen. Wat is het Ignition-programma? Ignition is een door het Linea goedgekeurd beloningsprogramma dat is opgezet om actieve liquiditeit naar het netwerk te trekken. Het idee is om gebruikers en protocollen te belonen met LINEA tokens. Linea wilt zich positioneren als een van de meest kapitaal efficiënte Layer 2 oplossingen op Ethereum. Bekende protocollen zoals Aave en Etherex behoren tot de eerste deelnemers. Volgens Linea is het programma ontworpen om niet alleen kapitaal aan te trekken, maar ook om deelname te stimuleren. Het aansluiten bij de airdrop en tokenomics Het Ignition-programma volgt kort op de introductie van de eligibility checker voor de aankomende Linea airdrop. Tijdens deze airdrop wordt ruim 9,3 miljard LINEA verdeeld onder bijna 750.000 wallets die eerder deelnamen aan campagnes zoals Linea Voyage en Linea Surge. De tokenomics van LINEA spelen een belangrijke rol. Van het totale aanbod is 85% gereserveerd voor het ecosysteem, verdeeld over airdrops en een tienjarig Ecosystem Fund. Dit fonds wordt beheerd door het Linea Consortium.Teamleden en investeerders ontvangen geen directe allocatie, waardoor de focus volledig ligt op gebruikers en ontwikkelaars. Impact op Ethereum en DeFi De timing van Ignition is bijzonder, zeker gezien de recente prestaties van Ethereum. De koers van ETH is op moment van schrijven $4.475 en heeft in de afgelopen 30 dagen een stijging van 22,85% laten zien. Door juist nu een groot beloningsprogramma te lanceren, lift Linea mee op het positieve sentiment rondom Ethereum en de bredere DeFi-markt. Bron: CoinMarketCap Het succes van Linea zal afhangen van de mate waarin het gebruikers weet te holden na de incentives. In de DeFi-wereld is bekend dat liquiditeit vaak vluchtig is en snel verschuift naar platforms met de hoogste beloningen. Door een combinatie van airdrops en tokenomics lijkt Linea zich te positioneren voor duurzame groei. Linea ten opzichte van de concurrentie Met Ignition treedt Linea direct in de arena met andere Ethereum L2’s zoals Arbitrum, Optimism en zkSync, die allemaal concurreren om liquiditeit en ontwikkelaars. Het gebruik van zkEVM-technologie en de focus op deflatoire tokenomics geven Linea een uniek profiel. Waar veel netwerken afhankelijk zijn van korte termijn beloningen, probeert Linea de balans te vinden tussen directe incentives en een duurzame groei. De komende maanden zal duidelijk worden of het Ignition programma zijn doel van $1 miljard TVL weet te halen. Een ding is zeker, Linea begint hiermee de strijd om de toppositie onder Ethereum’s Layer 2-netwerken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Linea start Ignition rewards-programma voor liquiditeit is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Strategy’s Bitcoin Treasury Puts Fed’s Approach Under Spotlight

Rochard argues that MicroStrategy’s approach resembles “full reserve banking,” where corporate reserves are entirely backed by Bitcoin. With 636,505 BTC […] The post Strategy’s Bitcoin Treasury Puts Fed’s Approach Under Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Trimont Taps JPMorgan Blockchain to Accelerate Loan Payments

Highlights: Trimont partnered with JPMorgan to use blockchain payments and speed up real estate loan settlements. Kinexys reduces loan payment processing from two days to minutes and automates fund distribution. Trimont taps JPMorgan blockchain as more firms adopt digital payment systems in financial services. Trimont has entered a partnership with JPMorgan to adopt blockchain-based loan payments. The move aims to improve settlement speed in commercial real estate finance. The Atlanta-based loan servicer manages about $730 billion in assets. It used JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments network for the first time in August. CEO Bill Sexton said the company plans to expand its usage of the platform over the next year, underscoring the increasing role of blockchain in corporate financial services. Trimont, gestora inmobiliaria con sede en Atlanta que administra $730.000M, comenzó a usar la red blockchain Kinexys de JPMorgan para automatizar pagos de préstamos, reduciendo plazos de dos días a minutos. La firma planea ampliar su adopción en 2026.– CNC pic.twitter.com/3LItM08Nd4 — CNC (@cncripto) September 3, 2025 Trimont is a leading commercial real estate loan servicer. The industry remains slow because it still operates on legacy banking frameworks. Settlement delays can be measured in days and affect the ability of lenders and borrowers to effectively manage cash flow. The company’s integration with Kinexys for payment management is part of a broader modernization effort by real estate financial institutions. The goal is to keep pace with the scale and necessity of transactions going forward. Sexton emphasized the value of faster payment processing for Trimont’s clients. “There is significant financial benefit to our clients being able to receive the payments two days earlier,” he said. By turning to an automated platform, the firm aims to reduce inefficiencies and strengthen its ability to distribute funds quickly across its portfolio. How Trimont Taps JPMorgan Blockchain to Streamline Loan Processing Kinexys, a JPMorgan subsidiary, specializes in reducing loan payment processing time. It cuts the settlement from up to two days to just minutes. The system automates the identification of received cash, the matching of received cash as compared to checks received by the store, and directly making fund withdrawals to lenders. This eliminates manual processing, increases accuracy, and ensures faster clearing of transactions. According to Naveen Mallela, global co-head of Kinexys, the real value of the platform is the programmable payment capability it provides. These enable cash movement based on preset conditions, embedding software into financial flows. “It’s the ability to embed software in money and make money smart,” he explained. Although it is innovative, Kinexys currently processes only approximately $3 billion daily as opposed to JPMorgan’s $10 trillion total daily flow. Nevertheless, Trimont’s move remains a symbol of growing confidence in the feasibility of blockchain systems beyond the realm of cryptocurrency marketplaces. For years, financial institutions have experimented with blockchain applications but have made slow progress toward widespread adoption. The e-payments grid is now building its own wind and tides for organic adoption. Digital Payments Gain Momentum Across Financial Services Trimont’s move coincides with wider developments in the payments sector. In May, Mesh released Apple Pay support to enable merchants to accept crypto payments via its popular digital wallet. The integration was supposed to make digital assets easier to use for making purchases and business exchanges. MARKET SNIPER ALERT: Mesh Adds Apple Pay to Let Shoppers Spend Crypto, Settle in Stablecoins The feature aims to close the "last-mile" gap that has stalled mass crypto adoption in payments, co-founder and CEO Bam Azizi said. — MarketSniperPro (@marketsniperpro) August 21, 2025 In April, Stripe announced plans to introduce a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin for companies outside the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The announcement followed Stripe’s acquisition of Bridge, a payments network designed to compete with traditional banking rails such as SWIFT. The project signals a broader effort to support faster and more cost-effective cross-border transactions. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
GBP faces pressure ahead of UK budget – Rabobank

The post GBP faces pressure ahead of UK budget – Rabobank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK is clearly not the only country facing a difficult fiscal prognosis but, since it also runs a sizeable current account deficit, there is potential for the exchange rate to be particularly sensitive to bad fundamental news, Rabobank’s FX analyst Jane Foley reports. Rabobank sees EUR/GBP grinding higher “This week the Pound Sterling (GBP) has again demonstrated its reaction function to a jittery gilts market. Yesterday, cable plunged around 1.5% into its lows as the USD picked up a safe haven bid. Headed into what is expected to be a tough Autumn Budget for UK Chancellor Reeves on November 26, we expect GBP to remain on the back foot.” “We continue to expect EUR/GBP to grind higher in the months ahead and see scope for cable to dip to GBP/USD1.33 on a 1 to 3-month view.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-faces-pressure-ahead-of-uk-budget-rabobank-202509031139
