Trump Says He’ll Press Supreme Court Today For Fast Decision On Tariffs
The post Trump Says He’ll Press Supreme Court Today For Fast Decision On Tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is expected to ask the Supreme Court on Wednesday to decide whether his sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs are legal, appealing last week’s court ruling against the tariffs and teeing up a resolution to a monthslong legal battle over whether he exceeded his authority—as multiple courts have ruled he did. President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods on April 2 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Trump said at a press conference Tuesday he intends to ask the Supreme Court on Wednesday to hear the tariff case on an expedited basis, which means the court would hear oral arguments and decide the case much more quickly than they normally do. Trump is appealing a ruling by the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled Friday to uphold a lower court ruling against the tariffs and concluded Trump did not have authority under federal law to impose them. The Trump administration has justified the sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a federal law that gives presidents authority to issue some economic sanctions during national emergencies. Small businesses and Democratic-led states suing Trump argue IEEPA does not allow Trump to impose tariffs, however—let alone the expansive ones he’s levied on nearly all foreign countries’ imports—and multiple courts have now agreed, with the Court of International Trade and then the Federal Circuit ruling IEEPA doesn’t authorize Trump to wield such broad power on tariffs. The tariffs are still in effect while the legal battle plays out, as the Federal Circuit put its ruling on pause until either Oct. 14, or until the Supreme Court issues a decision in the case. Crucial Quote Trump said Tuesday his administration needed an “early decision” from the Supreme Court on tariffs,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 01:34
Ethereum Price Prediction, Latest Cardano News & The Best Meme Coin To Buy In September
While investors scour the market for the latest Ethereum price prediction or anxiously await Cardano news, a new challenger, Layer Brett, is quietly redefining what a meme coin can be, offering a genuine Layer 2 solution for real scalability and rewards right now in its crypto presale. This isn’t just another fleeting trend; analysts predict […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 01:34
SoFi bets on AI with new Agentic AI ETF as sector faces valuation doubts
SoFi Technologies has unveiled an Agentic AI ETF, its first after nearly two years targeting AI companies' stock.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 01:31
Ripple Vs. SWIFT Battle Heating Up As Exec Lands Major Blow To XRP
Ripple and SWIFT’s battle for dominance is heating up, with an executive at the latter taking a dig at XRP, the bridge currency for the crypto firm’s payment service. The executive also explained why businesses are unlikely to trust Ripple despite the conclusion of the SEC lawsuit. SWIFT Executive Makes Criticism Against Ripple and XRP […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/04 01:30
Top Cryptos to Buy in September
As we enter September 2025, the crypto market is brimming with renewed energy, and everyone’s eyes are on the budding ecosystems that are paving the path towards the next iteration of decentralized finance. One of them, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), has been rapidly gaining attention for its innovative approach to dual lending and growing presence in […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 01:30
LG Partners with University to Advance HVAC for AI Centers
TLDRs; LG invests $35.9M in HVAC R&D hub with Changwon University to focus on AI data center cooling systems and technologies. The new facility will be Korea’s first dual extreme-temp testing site, allowing simultaneous high- and low-temperature HVAC evaluations. Relocation of LG’s HVAC Academy to the new site will expand training for domestic and international [...] The post LG Partners with University to Advance HVAC for AI Centers appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/04 01:26
U.S. Bancorp relaunches institutional Bitcoin custody with ETF support
The post U.S. Bancorp relaunches institutional Bitcoin custody with ETF support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Bancorp has resumed its Bitcoin custody service after halting the program for more than 3 years. The initiative comes in the wake of the Trump administration’s pro-crypto stance, which has encouraged traditional financial institutions to delve deeper into digital assets. The U.S. bank revealed that its program is geared toward institutional investment managers with registered or private funds. Per the bank, the Bitcoin custody service will also include BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the first time. U.S. Bancorp plans to include crypto ETFs in its Bitcoin custody program Bank of the United States resumes cryptocurrency custody services for institutional customers. pic.twitter.com/Qbx4sdue0U — Inspired Analyst (@inspirdanalyst) September 3, 2025 U.S. Bancorp said it will serve as the client-facing intermediary, while the investment management firm, NYDIG, will serve as the sub-custodian of the underlying asset. The program involves an institution safeguarding Bitcoin on behalf of a client. For NYDIG’s CEO, Tejas Shah, the firm aims to bridge the gap between traditional and modern finance through its Bitcoin custody initiative. The Minnesota-based bank’s interest in revitalizing its cryptocurrency custody services also came under the leadership of President Gunjan Kedia. Kedia said at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in June that there’s a lucrative opportunity for banks in the crypto sector, which sees a staggering 90% of stablecoin transactions. “Having a bank-owned provider that has that strength and stability and continuity, I think, gives clients a lot of comfort in an evolving part of the market.” -Stephen Philipson, Head of Wealth, Corporate, Commercial, and Institutional Banking at U.S. Bank. Philipson added that the financial institution plans to scale the program as the crypto industry grows to include other cryptocurrencies that meet its internal risk and compliance standards. The bank is also exploring ways to include digital assets in other areas like wealth…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 01:25
AlphaTON Capital anchors crypto treasury around Toncoin
AlphaTON Capital plans to anchor its treasury strategy in Toncoin, blending institutional-grade investment practices with blockchain validation and ecosystem expansion within Telegram. On September 3, AlphaTON Capital, formerly Portage Biotech Inc., announced its pivot from biotechnology to digital assets, securing…
Crypto.news
2025/09/04 01:23
ETF Flows Split: Bitcoin Funds Gain $333 Million Inflow as Ether ETFs Bleed $135 Million
The post ETF Flows Split: Bitcoin Funds Gain $333 Million Inflow as Ether ETFs Bleed $135 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) kicked off September with a strong $333 million inflow, while ether ETFs struggled, recording a $135 million outflow. BTC Gains Momentum While ETH Faces Fresh Outflows September opened with a clear split in sentiment between the two biggest crypto ETF markets. Investors poured money into bitcoin funds, while ether products suffered […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/etf-flows-split-bitcoin-funds-gain-333-million-inflow-as-ether-etfs-bleed-135-million/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 01:23
Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025
Discover the best crypto casinos of 2025. From Dexsport to Stake, explore no-KYC platforms, esports betting, and Web3 casinos dominating online gambling.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/04 01:22
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director
U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report