The post U.S. Bancorp relaunches institutional Bitcoin custody with ETF support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Bancorp has resumed its Bitcoin custody service after halting the program for more than 3 years. The initiative comes in the wake of the Trump administration’s pro-crypto stance, which has encouraged traditional financial institutions to delve deeper into digital assets. The U.S. bank revealed that its program is geared toward institutional investment managers with registered or private funds. Per the bank, the Bitcoin custody service will also include BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the first time. U.S. Bancorp plans to include crypto ETFs in its Bitcoin custody program Bank of the United States resumes cryptocurrency custody services for institutional customers. pic.twitter.com/Qbx4sdue0U — Inspired Analyst (@inspirdanalyst) September 3, 2025 U.S. Bancorp said it will serve as the client-facing intermediary, while the investment management firm, NYDIG, will serve as the sub-custodian of the underlying asset. The program involves an institution safeguarding Bitcoin on behalf of a client. For NYDIG’s CEO, Tejas Shah, the firm aims to bridge the gap between traditional and modern finance through its Bitcoin custody initiative. The Minnesota-based bank’s interest in revitalizing its cryptocurrency custody services also came under the leadership of President Gunjan Kedia. Kedia said at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in June that there’s a lucrative opportunity for banks in the crypto sector, which sees a staggering 90% of stablecoin transactions. “Having a bank-owned provider that has that strength and stability and continuity, I think, gives clients a lot of comfort in an evolving part of the market.” -Stephen Philipson, Head of Wealth, Corporate, Commercial, and Institutional Banking at U.S. Bank. Philipson added that the financial institution plans to scale the program as the crypto industry grows to include other cryptocurrencies that meet its internal risk and compliance standards. The bank is also exploring ways to include digital assets in other areas like wealth…