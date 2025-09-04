2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

Is El Salvador Bitcoin’s Statue of Liberty?

Is El Salvador Bitcoin's Statue of Liberty?

The post Is El Salvador Bitcoin’s Statue of Liberty? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because while much of Europe teeters on the edge of crisis, a very different story presents in El Salvador. Max Keiser says the nation is fast becoming Bitcoin’s “Statue of Liberty,” offering stability, optimism, and a digital safe haven. Crypto News of the Day: El Salvador Is the Shining City on a Hill as Bitcoin Safe Haven, Max Keiser Says Sponsored El Salvador is emerging as a global hub for Bitcoin adoption, with Max Keiser saying the nation is the Shining City on a Hill. His remarks come as Europe stumbles deeper into financial and social turmoil. Speaking exclusively to BeInCrypto, Keiser pointed to concrete signs that El Salvador is ahead of the curve. “The most obvious sign that El Salvador is exiting the 4th turning is the 98% drop in homicide rate while President Bukele’s popularity keeps rising, now at 92%. Whereas France, Europe, and countries around the world have lost control over a rising tide of violence,” he said. According to Keiser, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Strategic Reserve is central to its resilience. The Bitcoin maxi said that this strategy ensures all Salvadorans have a bright future, free from crippling inflation and corrupt, fiat money bureaucrats. Keiser also highlighted the country’s cultural and financial revival, citing a spirit of optimism and a Renaissance in El Salvador. “The Bitcoin Office’s ‘Bitcoin Historico’ event at the Presidential Palace in November… is a signal to the world that El Salvador is the new Statue of Liberty. The new Shining City on a Hill,” he added. Sponsored As Europe edges toward revolt and bond markets unravel, Keiser believes capital flight into Bitcoin and El Salvador is inevitable. In his…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 01:51
Federal Reserve to Host October 21 Payment Conference, Stablecoins in Focus

Federal Reserve to Host October 21 Payment Conference, Stablecoins in Focus

The post Federal Reserve to Host October 21 Payment Conference, Stablecoins in Focus appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Federal Reserve Board announced on Wednesday that it will host a conference on payment innovation on October 21, 2025. According to the announcement, the Federal Reserve Board will discuss how best to innovate and improve the payment system with the use of modern technology including Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Fed Governor Christopher Waller …
CoinPedia2025/09/04 01:49
How Circana’s Cara Pratt Plans To Fix Retail Media’s $60BN Measurement Problem

How Circana's Cara Pratt Plans To Fix Retail Media's $60BN Measurement Problem

The post How Circana’s Cara Pratt Plans To Fix Retail Media’s $60BN Measurement Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While retailers rush to launch new ad formats and in-store screens, brands have a simpler request: prove that their advertising works. With Circana’s acquisition of Nielsen’s Marketing Mix Modeling business in August and NCSolutions in June, the company is positioning itself as the independent arbiter retail media desperately needs. Leading this charge is Cara Pratt, just 90 days into her role as President of Global Retail and Media, who brings the unique perspective of having built Kroger’s retail media network from the inside. The Measurement Crisis Measurement consistently ranks as the top pain point for media buyers across every industry survey, and Pratt doesn’t mince words about why. “There’s a lot of inconsistency in the go-to-market models across retailers with their media practices, which creates a degree of confusion,” she explains. This fragmentation cascades through the entire ecosystem—from planning and buying to data strategies and performance reporting. The stakes are high. Retail media has ballooned into a $60 billion business, on track to capture one in five advertising dollars. Yet the growth trajectory faces an undoing of its own making. As I’ve previously reported, retail media buyers cite lack of measurement standards as their top challenge. Pratt says that consumer brands who are investing in retail media need to have confidence in every dollar invested. “And you just don’t see it yet,” Pratt says. “You can’t hold on to that share of influence and dollars without being more transparent and more consistent.” Cara Pratt is President, Retail & Media at Circana. Circana Circana’s Strategic Position The recent acquisitions create what Pratt describes as comprehensive measurement capability across the full marketing funnel. NCSolutions brings campaign-level measurement expertise, Nielsen’s MMM adds sophisticated marketing mix modeling, and Circana’s existing point-of-sale and panel data provides the foundational consumer intelligence. Together, these assets span 26…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 01:49
TSMC (TSM) Stock: Holds Steady Despite U.S. Export Control Changes

TSMC (TSM) Stock: Holds Steady Despite U.S. Export Control Changes

TLDRs; TSMC stock rose 1.13% to $230.98 on Wednesday despite U.S. moves to end its China export waiver. The waiver’s expiration in 2025 means TSMC must seek licenses for restricted equipment shipped to its Nanjing plant. Analysts warn of administrative friction, longer lead times, and higher compliance costs for semiconductor firms in China. Despite headwinds, [...] The post TSMC (TSM) Stock: Holds Steady Despite U.S. Export Control Changes appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 01:47
Pump.fun Creators Earn $2.1M After Fee Model Update

Pump.fun Creators Earn $2.1M After Fee Model Update

The post Pump.fun Creators Earn $2.1M After Fee Model Update appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Pump.fun creators earned $2.1M in fees within just 24 hours New Dynamic Fees V1 lowers commissions as capitalization rises Small streamers say they now earn more than on Twitch or Kick Pump.fun Creators Earn $2.1M in a Day With Project Ascend Memecoin creators on pump.fun earned more than $2.1 million in fees within 24 hours, fueled by the launch of Project Ascend, a new incentive model aiming to make the platform’s token economy more sustainable. Fees Surge Under Dynamic Fees V1 According to Dune Analytics, total commissions distributed to creators reached $3.26 million — a significant increase compared to the day before. The jump coincided with the rollout of Dynamic Fees V1, which lowers commission rates as project value grows. Source: Dune Analytics For example, projects with a capitalization between 420–1,470 SOL ($87,740–$307,080) face a 0.95% fee, while those with 88,400–93,330 SOL ($18.4–$19.5M) see fees drop to just 0.1%. The pump.fun team unveiled Project Ascend on September 2, describing it as a system designed to boost developer royalties by up to tenfold. The new model now applies across all projects on the platform. Driving Growth for New Creators While fees for the protocol and liquidity providers remain the same, every memecoin transaction now incorporates the new structure. Beyond pricing shifts, pump.fun says Project Ascend is meant to attract creators outside the traditional crypto scene. “This system makes it far more lucrative to launch memecoins here than on other platforms,” the pump.fun team said in a statement. “We expect to see streamers, startups, and independent creators treating pump.fun as a serious launchpad.” Streamer Jytol, an early user of pump.fun, also praised the impact: “The new model changes everything for small creators. I can build with just a small community and still earn more than what Twitch or Kick would…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 01:45
Campbell’s (CPB) Stock: Pops 5% as Rao’s Nears $1B and In-Home Cooking Boosts Sales

Campbell's (CPB) Stock: Pops 5% as Rao's Nears $1B and In-Home Cooking Boosts Sales

TLDR Campbell’s surges as Rao’s nears $1B sales and Snacks shows signs of rebound. Strong Q4: Campbell’s beats forecasts with Rao’s growth and snack recovery. Rao’s fuels Campbell’s premium push as Q4 earnings top expectations. Campbell’s climbs 5% on Rao’s momentum and renewed Snacks investments. Rao’s drives Campbell’s Q4 gains, setting stage for FY26 premium [...] The post Campbell’s (CPB) Stock: Pops 5% as Rao’s Nears $1B and In-Home Cooking Boosts Sales appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 01:42
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Solana and Pi Network Coin Catch The Eye But One Altcoin Is Outperforming The Market

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Solana and Pi Network Coin Catch The Eye But One Altcoin Is Outperforming The Market

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: Solana and Pi Network Coin Catch The Eye But One Altcoin Is Outperforming The Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors are scanning the market for the latest Solana updates and closely watching Pi Network’s uncertain progress. Yet, a surprising contender, Layer Brett, is redefining what a meme coin can be. Unlike fleeting hype projects, it delivers real scalability and rewards through its Layer 2 blockchain, even while still in its crypto presale. For those wondering about the best crypto to buy now, early access to Layer Brett could be a rare opportunity. Why Solana and Pi Network’s weaknesses put Layer Brett in the spotlight Solana has often been praised for its speed, but its recent congestion and fee spikes tell a different story. When the network is busiest, performance drops, leaving users frustrated and raising doubts about whether it can truly scale. Developers continue building, but the stability problem hasn’t gone away. Pi Network sits on the opposite end. With millions of registered users, it thrives on hype, but questions remain. The closed ecosystem and lack of tradable value have many early adopters wondering if Pi will ever evolve into something usable beyond mining on mobile. That’s where Layer Brett stands out. Instead of battling technical issues or skepticism, it delivers a working solution built for high-speed transactions and ultra-low fees. Unlike Solana’s unstable network or Pi’s uncertain value, Layer Brett combines scalability with real utility. It’s not just about chasing attention; it’s about setting a new standard for what the next wave of blockchain projects should look like. How $LBRETT rewards early buyers Layer Brett’s design isn’t just about speed—it’s about rewarding its community from day one. Investors who buy during presale gain access to unprecedented staking rewards that dwarf most competitors. At launch, $LBRETT holders can stake for a jaw-dropping 1,070% APY, a figure virtually unheard of in the meme coin space. While Solana investors hope for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 01:40
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson discusses XRP collaboration

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson discusses XRP collaboration

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson talked about the potential to work together with XRP on DeFi growth. The future of DeFi is in collaboration, not competition, recent comments by Cardano’s (ADA) Charles Hoskinson suggest. On Tuesday, September 3, Hoskinson published an…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 01:37
Florida to end all vaccine mandates, first state in the U.S. to do so

Florida to end all vaccine mandates, first state in the U.S. to do so

The post Florida to end all vaccine mandates, first state in the U.S. to do so appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this photo illustration, Ruth Jones, Immunization Nurse, holds a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (brand name: Comirnaty) at Borinquen Health Care Center on May 29, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images Florida plans to end all state vaccine mandates, including for children to attend schools, state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, a prominent immunization critic, announced Wednesday. The move would make Florida the first-ever state in the U.S. to withdraw from the requirements that are credited with increasing vaccination rates in communities and preventing outbreaks of infectious diseases. The rollback could result in fewer school children getting immunized against deadly viruses such as polio and measles, and comes as Florida leads the Southeast in non-medical vaccine exemptions among kindergartners. “The Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida law, all of them. All of them. Every last one of them,” Ladapo said during a news conference, adding that the state has “maybe half a dozen” shots mandated in the state. All states currently have vaccine requirements to attend public schools, though exceptions vary by state. Florida is among the states that already allow parents to object to vaccines on religious grounds. Ladapo said vaccine mandates “drips with disdain and slavery,” even though they are intended to protect public health. Vaccines have saved the lives of more than 1.1 million children in the U.S. and saved Americans $540 billion in direct health-care costs over the last three decades, according to research the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released in August. Ladapo has long stoked fears about vaccines, and his stances on shots and other measures have drawn criticism from the public health community. Last year, he called for a halt to using mRNA Covid-19 shots, citing false claims that the jabs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 01:37
Global Gold Launches $GOLDN, a Memecoin Aimed at Building Web3’s Gold Community

Global Gold Launches $GOLDN, a Memecoin Aimed at Building Web3's Gold Community

The post Global Gold Launches $GOLDN, a Memecoin Aimed at Building Web3’s Gold Community appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 3, 2025 Global Gold, the decentralized infrastructure protocol bringing fully allocated, audited bullion on-chain as programmable assets with direct legal ownership, announces the launch of $GOLDN — a community-first meme-powered scenecoin. Designed to rally and reward the community building around the firm’s on-chain gold infrastructure, $GOLDN aims to expand awareness, rally the community, amplify the narrative of gold, and bring viral energy to the gold-backed future of finance. At a time when the world is rediscovering the value of gold, Global Gold is flipping the script, launching the first gold project that doesn’t just speak to institutions, but rallies the culture. “The gold industry doesn’t have a community. It has ETFs and industry associations,” said Cole Chapman, CEO of Global Gold. “$GOLDN changes that. It’s fun. It’s viral. It’s pure. And it’s here to make gold cool again.” Global Gold is developing the building blocks of decentralized monetary infrastructure for gold, transforming vaulted bullion into a programmable, 24/7-settled digital asset with on-chain proof of reserves, independent audits, and redeemability. The GOLDN token launch offers a lightweight way for the community to participate and support adoption as core products roll out. The $GOLDN launch comes alongside the firm’s expanding product ecosystem: Global Gold Bars: Jurisdiction-specific tokens backed 1:1 by legally owned, fully allocated bullion with on-chain transparency and redeemability. Global Gold Exchange: A purpose-built venue for price discovery and liquidity in tokenized gold. Global Gold Vaults: Self-custody experiences with guardian-powered protections designed for RWAs. The most secure multi-signature wallet on-chain. Global Gold’s primary U.S. vaulting partner is The Wyoming Reserve in Casper, Wyoming. The facility is independently audited by firms including Alfred H. Knight and FORVIS, with structures designed to preserve user ownership and prevent rehypothecation. “Gold has five millennia of trust. The blockchain now gives it reach,”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 01:35
