Bitcoin: Institutional Rush Reaches Full Speed

Despite the recent bitcoin correction, the institutional rush on bitcoin continues to strengthen. L’article Bitcoin: Institutional Rush Reaches Full Speed est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Polymarket secures regulatory clearance to relaunch in the US

Polymarket wins CFTC no-action letter, clearing path to relaunch in US markets. DOJ and CFTC probes closed, removing key hurdles for Polymarket’s US return. Polymarket to rival Kalshi as a regulated US prediction market exchange. Polymarket, the crypto-based prediction market platform, has gained the necessary regulatory approvals to begin operations in the United States. The […] The post Polymarket secures regulatory clearance to relaunch in the US appeared first on CoinJournal.
World Liberty Burns 47M Tokens as WLFI Price Slides

The post World Liberty Burns 47M Tokens as WLFI Price Slides appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump family’s crypto project, World Liberty Financial, has begun burning its namesake token in a bid to boost its price, which has been in decline since launching to the public on Monday. Onchain data first reported by Lookonchain showed the platform burned 47 million World Liberty Financial (WLFI) tokens on Wednesday, permanently removing them from the supply. The token began trading on secondary markets for the first time on Monday, with its early investors allowed to sell their holdings to the public. The token briefly hit a peak of $0.331, but it has continued to decline, dropping 3.8% in the past day to just over 23 cents. Crypto projects undertake token burns in a bid to tighten supply and theoretically boost the value of the remaining tokens. Source: Lookonchain Burn a fraction of WLFI’s supply CoinMarketCap shows around 24.66 billion tokens, or just over 25% of WLFI’s original 100 billion supply, have so far been unlocked, with the burn representing 0.19% of the token’s circulating supply.  The transaction on Etherscan shows that the tokens were sent to a burn wallet on Sept. 2, with Etherscan now showing that the tokens’ total supply has been reduced to just over 99.95 billion. World Liberty put forward a proposal on Tuesday to implement a token buyback and burn program using protocol-owned liquidity fees in an effort to drive up the scarcity and price. The team claims in the proposal that a token burn would “increase the relative ownership percentage of committed long-term holders,” while removing from circulation tokens “held by participants not committed to WLFI’s long-term growth.”  The token is down over 31% from its opening high on its launch day, as short sellers offloaded the token, which the token burn aims to address. The majority of the 133 respondents in the…
Polymarket Gets Green Light to Operate Prediction Markets in US, CEO Says

The CFTC issued a no-action letter to QCX, a regulated derivatives exchange Polymarket acquired, exempting it from certain reporting requirements.
A Worthy Successor To ‘The Office’ That’s Surprisingly Funny And Charming

The post A Worthy Successor To ‘The Office’ That’s Surprisingly Funny And Charming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. I have a confession: After watching the first trailer for Peacock’s new spinoff of The Office, The Paper, I was not amused. I didn’t love the premise and the jokes didn’t land. Besides, how could you possibly follow in the footsteps of a giant like The Office? Domhnall Gleeson not only had Steve Carell’s massive shoes to fill, the entire new cast had to fill the shoes of John Krasinski’s Jim, Jenna Fischer’s Pam, Rainn Wilson’s Dwight and so many other beloved characters in one of the most popular sitcoms ever made. The only shoes I wasn’t worried about were Oscar’s, because Oscar Nuñez returns as Oscar Martinez from the original show, the only cast member to make the leap. I’m very please to report that I was wrong. While The Paper is not as good as The Office (yet anyways) it’s a fun, funny, endearing show that’s absolutely a worthy successor and an entertaining comedy. I think fans of the original will be pleased. It’s still a series about paper and the people working with paper, only this time it’s a newspaper owned by a company with the ironic name Enervate, which owns various paper-related businesses but is mostly a toilet paper company. It’s a pretty true-to-life scenario (The Washington Post is owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, after all). My initial concern over the premise was ill-founded. I was worried that the show was about a newspaper with an all volunteer staff, but that’s not quite right. Gleeson plays the brand-new editor-in-chief of the Toledo Truth Teller, a once-great newspaper that has fallen on hard times like so much of the news business, chewed up and spit out by the internet and the tech companies that have run amok with so many industries over the past few decades (someone…
ETH’s price isn’t the only metric trending up

The post ETH’s price isn’t the only metric trending up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Ethereum is having its moment in the spotlight, and while its performance has been attributed to flows from digital asset treasury companies (DATCOs) and ETFs, its price wasn’t the only metric that hit an all-time high. For the second consecutive month, ETH’s price action was accompanied by record levels of perp volume. August saw nearly $2 trillion in volume, 30% more than July’s $1.5 trillion. August also marked Ethereum’s highest DA usage ever, and its market share increased from ~53% in July to 63% in August. However, since the blob target of six still hasn’t been hit (average of 4.17 in August vs. 4.13 in July), the cost of blobs remains extremely low (near one wei). In the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, a “floor price” will be implemented to help address this issue. Thanks to a 50% increase in the gas limit YTD, monthly active addresses (MAAs) also hit an all-time high of 16.8 million (a 12.7% increase from July’s 14.9 million) while transaction count followed suit with ~51.7 million (an 11% increase MoM).  And just in case you were wondering why Ethereum has the stablecoin narrative — the stablecoin supply on Ethereum reached $163 billion, a new all-time high and the highest among any chain. Stablecoin transfer volume on Ethereum also hit an all-time high in August, rising 17% MoM to $1.43 trillion (vs. $1.23 trillion in July). This marked the second month on record with (filtered) transfer volumes over $1 trillion. Maybe flows alone aren’t telling the full story? Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/return-of-eth-onchain
Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now as Ethereum Prepares for Fusaka Upgrade

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Tesla, Luxury Carmakers Hit by India’s New EV Tax Proposal

TLDRs; India proposes raising GST on EVs above $46,000 from 5% to 28%, with a possible 40% category. Tesla, BMW, Mercedes, and BYD would face steep tax hikes, while Tata Motors and Mahindra may avoid major impact. Industry experts warn higher taxes could slow India’s EV adoption, which grew 93% year-on-year this April–July. The move [...] The post Tesla, Luxury Carmakers Hit by India’s New EV Tax Proposal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ozak AI’s $0.01 Presale Presents Massive Upside for Investors Brave Enough to Buy When Fear Dominates the Market

The post Ozak AI’s $0.01 Presale Presents Massive Upside for Investors Brave Enough to Buy When Fear Dominates the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI has attracted attention with its $0.01 presale. The Phase 5 offering of the project has already attracted over 2.6 million in contributions and sold over 840 million $OZ tokens. As the next price level approaches, the first movers are keeping a close eye on the momentum as the token approaches the reported price of $1. Presale Progress and Metrics The Ozak AI presale dashboard shows steady participation, supported by a live transaction feed confirming continuous wallet activity. Investors have been aggressive, and Phase 5 has already crossed the halfway mark. Investors have moved with rapid speed, and Phase 5 is past its halfway point. The existing price of the token, currently at $0.01, will be increased in Phase 6 to $0.012 and will provide buyers with a short-term incentive. Critical metrics point to the power of the offering. The project has already raised over 2.52 million dollars, which is an indicator of confidence in the project. Meanwhile, the moving bar and the visible interest of the buyer create a transparency that is not always present in the presale setting. While the target price of $1 implies a significant multiple, the pace of participation underscores the project’s traction. Technology and Real-World Use Cases The platform integrates AI with the blockchain infrastructure via its decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and its Ozak Stream Network (OSN). These systems provide potential value to enterprises, financial markets, and IoT applications because they are capable of aggregating information in a tamper-proof and predictive manner in real time. Predictive analytics becomes accessible to the user through the customizable Prediction Agents of the platform, enabling one to create models without knowledge of the code. This method would ground token utility in the real-world demand and distinguish Ozak AI from projects whose achievements are entirely based on…
New Pump.Fun Fee Structure Pays Creators More Than Twitch, Generates $2.1M in 24 Hours

The new Pump.fun fee structure has generated over $2.1 million in earnings for creators on the platform in just 24 hours, with streamers on the popular Solana token launchpad now outearning creators on established platforms like Twitch. In particular, Pump.fun also provides better compensation for small creators compared to non-crypto livestreaming platforms. Data from Dune Analytics confirms that on Monday, 4,084 unique creator wallets claimed a total of $198,000 under the previous fee structure. New Pump.fun Fee Structure Sees 10X Surge in Daily Earnings of Platform Creators Between September 2 and today, exactly $2,138,357 was earned by 5,640 creators, with the top 25 creators earning between 91.9 SOL ($19,483) and 370.2 SOL ($78,482).Source: Dune This is more than 10X the previous earnings range before the fee restructuring. The boost in earnings results from Pump.fun’s new fee model, which is part of a new update branded as Project Ascend. On every trade of a token, the creator of that token earns a percentage of the total fees. The new dynamic model shifts the creator fee percentage based on the total market cap of the creator’s token. According to Pump.fun’s new fee model, creators of tokens with market caps between 420 SOL ($88,000) and 1,470 SOL ($300,000) will earn the largest percentage fee of 0.95% per trade, slowly scaling down to 0.05% at a $20 million market cap.Source: Pump.fun Adam Tech, creator of the Pump.fun creator revenue dashboard, shared how important incentivizing creators on memecoin launchpads like Pump.fun is. He asserts that NFTs died when fees went to zero and creators lost all incentives. “Memecoins are seeing the opposite trend.” According to him, 95% of memecoin trading now occurs on bonding curves, where fees exceed 1%. For example, fees on Pump.fun average 1.25%, the same as the rival Solana-based launchpad, BonkFun. Recall that Pump.fun began as a simple token creation platform in January 2024 and later became the foundation of the memecoin boom on Solana. As of December 2023, the total Solana memecoin market capitalization was roughly $1.2 billion, according to CoinGecko data.Source: CoinGecko Following the launch of Pump.fun in January, the Solana memecoin market cap rose to over $22 billion by December 2024 and is currently at $11.2 billion. Pump.fun’s major growth surge came with the introduction of built-in livestreaming capabilities, which followed the viral success of memecoins that gained popularity through streaming activities on outside platforms like Kick. However, after the launch of President Trump’s official memecoin on Solana, which many saw as the maximum extraction of liquidity from the memecoin space, most memecoins lost almost all their value. Pump.fun Reclaims Crown with $144.5M Trading Volume According to a June 2025 Cryptonews report, over 81% of all tokens launched through Pump.fun dropped by 90% or more from its all-time high (ATH). The entire memecoin space lost more than $30 billion in market value.Source: Cryptonews Most top memecoins, such as BONK, WIF, FARTCOIN, and POPCAT, lost more than 50% of their value afterward. However, the recent July-August market rally saw many recover to break even. After nearly a month of trailing behind, Pump.fun recently reclaimed its spot at the top of the Solana ecosystem, overtaking rival letsBONK.fun in key performance metrics. As of August 6, Pump.fun recorded over $144.5 million in graduation volume, far ahead of letsBONK.fun’s $34.6 million. Tokens from Pump.fun also posted $525 million in post-graduation trading volume, while tokens from letsBONK.fun recorded $305 million. Now that Pump.fun is topping the memecoin leaderboard and incentivizing creators, many PUMP token holders will be looking forward to the recovery of the platform token that launched in July and has since lost over 68% of its value
