The Daily: Coinbase unveils index tied to Mag7, Ondo rolls out tokenized US stocks on Ethereum, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Coinstats2025/09/04 02:14
Fed’s Kashkari Signals Inflation Focus Amid Labor Market Shift

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/fed-kashkari-inflation-focus-labor/
Coinstats2025/09/04 02:13
IndyCar’s Colton Herta Named Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s Test Driver

The post IndyCar’s Colton Herta Named Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s Test Driver appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Colton Herta (26) of the United States celebrates winning the pole position with his pit crew at the Ontario Honda Area Dealers Indy on the Canadian National Exhibition Grounds in Toronto. July 19, 2025. Steve Russell/Toronto Star (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images) Toronto Star via Getty Images Colton Herta is returning to Europe as the 25-year-old IndyCar Series driver from California was named as test driver for Cadillac Formula 1 as it begins its maiden season in 2026. The nine-time NTT IndyCar Series race winner just concluded the 2025 IndyCar season seventh in points. “I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as a Test Driver. This is a dream opportunity, and one I’ve been working towards for a long time,” Herta said. “To be part of Cadillac F1’s entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn’t pass up. “My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal. For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team.” Herta Returns To Europe For Herta, 25, the 2026 season will mark a return to the European racing ranks, as the second-generation racer – the son of IndyCar and Champ Car driver Bryan Herta – made his European racing debut in 2015. Over a two-year period, he secured four victories, six podium finishes and five pole positions in the Euroformula Open Championship and went on to compete in six British F3 events, earning three podium finishes including a victory at Brands Hatch before returning to America in 2017. Coming off his seventh IndyCar season, Herta has recorded nine wins, 16 pole positions, and led over 1,000 laps in his 116 career starts. He also holds…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 02:13
What It Means For Crypto Stability

The post What It Means For Crypto Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive 250 Million USDC Minted: What It Means For Crypto Stability Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive 250 Million USDC Minted: What It Means for Crypto Stability Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/massive-usdc-minted-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 02:12
Novogratz Predicts AI-Driven Boom in Stablecoin Transactions Within Five Years

TLDRs; Novogratz predicts AI agents will drive stablecoin usage for payments within one to five years. Stablecoin market has surged from $4B in 2020 to nearly $200B by 2025. Visa and Mastercard now integrate stablecoin settlement, marking mainstream financial adoption. AI-driven payments could reshape finance, with autonomous agents handling transactions via stablecoins. Michael Novogratz, founder [...] The post Novogratz Predicts AI-Driven Boom in Stablecoin Transactions Within Five Years appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 02:11
SUI Holdings: Sui Group’s Bold $340 Million Boost Signals Unwavering Confidence

BitcoinWorld SUI Holdings: Sui Group’s Bold $340 Million Boost Signals Unwavering Confidence The cryptocurrency world is currently buzzing with significant news! Nasdaq-listed Sui Group Holdings recently announced a major expansion of its SUI holdings, increasing their total to over 100 million SUI tokens. This substantial investment, now valued at approximately $340 million, highlights a strong strategic move in the dynamic digital asset space. This development certainly catches the eye of investors and enthusiasts tracking institutional interest in emerging cryptocurrencies. What Does Sui Group’s Expanded SUI Holdings Mean for the Market? Sui Group Holdings confirmed a significant boost to its existing portfolio, adding approximately 20 million SUI tokens. This strategic acquisition brings their overall SUI holdings to an impressive figure exceeding 100 million SUI. At current market prices, this stake represents a formidable $340 million valuation. Such a move from a publicly traded company often signals strong confidence in the underlying asset and its long-term potential. For the broader market, this increase in SUI holdings by a major institutional player can have several important implications: Increased Legitimacy: It lends credibility to the SUI ecosystem, demonstrating that established entities see substantial value and future promise in the network. Potential Price Stability: Large institutional purchases can sometimes provide a foundational support for prices, potentially reducing extreme volatility and fostering a more stable environment. Investor Sentiment: This action may encourage other investors, both institutional and retail, to seriously consider SUI as a viable and attractive investment opportunity. This development clearly demonstrates Sui Group’s deep commitment to digital assets, particularly within the innovative SUI network. It reflects a strategic decision based on perceived long-term growth. How Is Sui Group Fueling Its Future SUI Holdings? Beyond the current increase, Sui Group Holdings has openly stated its clear intention to continue expanding its SUI holdings even further. The company is actively working to raise additional capital specifically for this purpose. Currently, they possess approximately $58 million in cash reserves that are explicitly earmarked for future SUI purchases. This proactive approach underscores a dedicated, long-term vision for their sustained involvement in the SUI ecosystem. Their strategy involves a continuous cycle of capital allocation towards digital assets. This unwavering commitment to growing their SUI holdings suggests that the company views SUI not merely as a short-term trade, but rather as a foundational and integral component of their long-term investment portfolio. It serves as a powerful statement about their belief in the asset’s future trajectory, its technological utility, and its potential for widespread adoption. Navigating the Crypto Landscape: Why Focus on SUI Holdings? The decision by a Nasdaq-listed entity like Sui Group to significantly increase its SUI holdings prompts important questions about the strategic value and inherent appeal of SUI itself. SUI is a relatively new, high-performance blockchain designed for exceptional speed, low transaction costs, and scalability. It aims to power a new generation of decentralized applications (dApps) and robust Web3 experiences. Its underlying technology, innovative architecture, and potential for broad mainstream adoption likely factor heavily into such large-scale institutional investments. Investors often look to institutional moves as key indicators of broader market trends and underlying confidence. Sui Group’s substantial and growing SUI holdings could be interpreted as a strong vote of confidence in the SUI blockchain’s technological advancements and its potential to capture a significant share of the decentralized economy. Monitoring such developments provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of digital asset adoption by mainstream finance and how traditional companies are integrating crypto into their strategies. In conclusion, Sui Group Holdings’ bold decision to dramatically increase its SUI holdings to over 100 million tokens, valued at $340 million, marks a pivotal moment. Their stated commitment to further capital raises for additional SUI purchases reinforces a strong, long-term investment strategy. This move by a Nasdaq-listed company sends a clear message about the growing institutional belief in the potential of digital assets, particularly SUI, and its crucial role in the future of decentralized finance. It’s a compelling narrative of confidence, strategic foresight, and the ongoing integration of crypto into the global financial landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is SUI? SUI is a high-performance, permissionless Layer 1 blockchain designed to enable creators and developers to build experiences for the next billion users in Web3. It is known for its scalability and low-latency processing. Q2: Who is Sui Group Holdings? Sui Group Holdings is a Nasdaq-listed company that has publicly announced its strategic investments in digital assets, including significant SUI holdings. Q3: Why is Sui Group increasing its SUI holdings? Sui Group is increasing its SUI holdings as part of a strategic investment to capitalize on the perceived long-term growth and potential of the SUI blockchain and the broader digital asset market. Q4: What is the current value of Sui Group’s SUI holdings? Sui Group’s total SUI holdings are valued at approximately $340 million at current market prices. Q5: Does Sui Group plan to buy more SUI? Yes, the company has stated its intention to continue raising capital to purchase additional SUI, with about $58 million currently available for this purpose. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and spark a conversation about the future of institutional crypto investments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets institutional adoption. This post SUI Holdings: Sui Group’s Bold $340 Million Boost Signals Unwavering Confidence first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/04 02:10
Mexico Consumer Confidence s.a up to 46.7 in August from previous 45.9

The post Mexico Consumer Confidence s.a up to 46.7 in August from previous 45.9 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 02:10
WLFI Token Faces Hacks, Burn, and Weak Trading Momentum

The WLFI token launch faced immediate challenges when users reported wallet breaches during the first hours of trading. A recent Ethereum network upgrade created a vulnerability that automated bots exploited, draining newly acquired WLFI tokens from some holders. The incident drew attention to the security infrastructure of World Liberty Financial, the entity behind the token, […] The post WLFI Token Faces Hacks, Burn, and Weak Trading Momentum appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/04 02:10
Analyst Lays Out Case for SOL & XRP ETFs, Eyes $30 Target

The post Analyst Lays Out Case for SOL & XRP ETFs, Eyes $30 Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyst Zach Rector says SOL and XRP are next for spot ETFs, having met the CME futures requirement He predicts they will follow the BTC/ETH pattern: a post-launch dip, then a rally to new all-time highs He forecasts $10-20B in XRP ETF inflows and a “base case” price target of $20-$30 for XRP in 2026 Analyst Zach Rector has revealed that the next big catalysts for the crypto market could be exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Solana (SOL) and XRP.  In an interview with Paul Barron, he said that these assets are set to replicate the same sequence as Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs; a “sell the news” dip followed by a massive, institutionally-driven rally to new all-time highs. Related: BTC, XRP, SUI, TON, KAS, FTM Price Analysis: Has the Bottom Been Found? The Historical Pattern: A Dip, Then a New All-Time High Rector’s thesis is based on the precedent set by the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches and the fact that SOL and XRP now meet the key requirements to be next in line. Why are Solana and XRP next in line for an ETF? Both Solana and XRP have had futures contracts trading on the CME Group exchange for over six months. This is a critical prerequisite for the SEC, as it establishes a regulated market for the underlying asset.  Rector said that despite this, Solana communities have shown little excitement about their pending ETFs, possibly because retail traders are more focused on meme coins and smaller projects. What happened when the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs launched? Rector points out that both launches followed a “sell the news” pattern. Bitcoin dipped roughly 30% and Ethereum fell 40% immediately after their ETFs went live. However, this dip was followed by fresh institutional capital infusion that pushed both assets to new all-time…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 02:06
Japan Proposes Merging Crypto Oversight with Securities Act

TLDR Japan’s government proposes moving cryptocurrency regulation under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. The Financial Services Agency aims to align crypto oversight with securities law for better investor protection. Cryptocurrencies would be classified alongside securities, subjecting issuers and exchanges to stricter compliance requirements. Some experts, including Naoyuki Iwashita, express concerns over applying securities law [...] The post Japan Proposes Merging Crypto Oversight with Securities Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 02:05
