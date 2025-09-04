MEXC Exchange
/
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
/
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Congressman Has Bought Ethereum Four Times In 2025 Before All-Time Highs: Here's The Potential Profits
Multiple members of Congress have been buying cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency-related ETFs as they look to diversify their portfolios and bet on a sector supported by the White House administration.read more
WHITE
$0.0004525
+0.51%
MORE
$0.09481
-3.48%
HERE
$0.000248
-7.46%
शेयर करें
Coinstats
2025/09/04 02:22
शेयर करें
Mexico Consumer Confidence increased to 46.5 in August from previous 45.8
The post Mexico Consumer Confidence increased to 46.5 in August from previous 45.8 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.016214
-5.29%
WELL
$0.0002581
-6.99%
FORWARD
$0.0002554
-1.57%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 02:22
शेयर करें
BREAKING: FED Releases the Much-Anticipated Beige Book – Here’s Everything You Need to Know
The FED has published the Beige Book document, which investors have been eagerly awaiting, containing details about the US economy. Continue Reading: BREAKING: FED Releases the Much-Anticipated Beige Book – Here’s Everything You Need to Know
HERE
$0.000248
-7.46%
शेयर करें
Coinstats
2025/09/04 02:21
शेयर करें
SICAK GELİŞME: FED, Merakla Beklenen Beige Book Belgesini Yayınladı! İşte Tüm Bilinmesi Gerekenler
FED yayımladığı Beige Book raporu, ülke genelinde ekonomik görünüme dair önemli işaretler verdi. Rapora göre fiyatlar çoğu bölgede ılımlı artış gösterirken, istihdam seviyeleri genel olarak sabit kaldı. İş dünyasının güveninde ise bölgeler arasında farklılıklar gözlemlendi. FED’in 12 bölgesinden 10’u fiyat artışlarını “ılımlı” ya da “orta düzeyde” olarak tanımlarken, iki bölge girdi maliyetlerinin satış fiyatlarındaki artışı […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
COM
$0.016214
-5.29%
शेयर करें
Coinstats
2025/09/04 02:20
शेयर करें
Winklevoss-Backed Dutch Treasury Firm Buys 1,000 BTC
Backed by Winklevoss Capital and Nakamoto Holdings, Treasury B.V. has aims to become the EU’s largest bitcoin balance sheet.
B
$0.60223
-2.83%
BTC
$110,919.01
+0.87%
शेयर करें
Coinstats
2025/09/04 02:19
शेयर करें
Wall Street Loves Bitcoin ETFs, But the Network Is Struggling to Keep Up
Bitcoin blockspace demand remains subdued, leaving miners without incentives critical for sustaining long-term network health.
शेयर करें
CryptoPotato
2025/09/04 02:19
शेयर करें
The Old Store of Value Still Wins
The post The Old Store of Value Still Wins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Gold has quietly stolen the spotlight from Bitcoin this year. While BTC has managed a 16% gain since January, the yellow metal has doubled that return with a 32% rally, cementing its position as the stronger performer despite Bitcoin’s reputation as “digital gold.” Gold’s current price near $3,500 per ounce marks a historic milestone — exactly 100 times higher than the $35 level set when the U.S. abandoned the gold standard in 1971. For comparison, Bitcoin has lagged behind not only in 2025 but also in the longer view: since their respective highs in November 2021, gold has climbed 85% while BTC is up just 61%. Trump’s Second Term Brings Softer BTC Returns The performance gap has been particularly striking under President Donald Trump’s current term. Back in 2017, during his first months in office, Bitcoin surged more than 400% in under a year. By contrast, during the first 225 days of 2025, BTC has risen only 9%, moving from $102,000 at inauguration to $111,000 today. Digital Gold Narrative Under Pressure Bitcoin’s advocates once framed it as a hedge against the same inflationary forces that have propelled gold for centuries. But as 2025 unfolds, the data shows gold outperforming both in short-term rallies and over longer cycles. For now, the oldest store of value still appears to be outshining the newest. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto…
NEAR
$2.406
+0.25%
TRUMP
$8.332
+0.36%
LOOKS
$0.014471
+2.16%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 02:19
शेयर करें
Crypto Markets Gain on Regulatory Clarity and Fed Optimism
The post Crypto Markets Gain on Regulatory Clarity and Fed Optimism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins rise following the SEC and CFTC sharing a statement on spot crypto trading. Major digital assets ticked up for a second day on Wednesday, Sept. 3, boosted by macro optimism and regulatory tailwinds after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said that regulated exchanges are not prohibited from facilitating certain spot crypto trades. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 1.2% over the past 24 hours to $112,000. Ethereum (ETH) is up 3.8% on the day to $4,459. XRP increased 2.8% to $2.87, while Solana (SOL) ticked up 5% to $210. BTC Chart “The whale rotation from Bitcoin to Ethereum that took BTC below $110,000 has taken a pause and most likely is almost complete now,” Paul Howard from Wincent said in comments shared with The Defiant. “What I expect we see is a gradual grind higher with institutional flows coming back into BTC.” He explained that while September is historically a poorly-performing month from a price perspective, he believes it could “surprise by month-end given institutional interest and the consistent volumes we are seeing from OTC buyers this week.” In the altcoin space, Maple Finance’s SYRUP surged 12% on Wednesday amid news that the asset manager is expanding syrupUSDC to Arbitrum. ONDO is also up 7% after announcing it would launch tokenized U.S. Stocks on Ethereum. The broader total cryptocurrency market capitalization climbed nearly 2% over the past 24 hours to $3.96 trillion, with Bitcoin dominance at 56.3% and Ethereum at 13.6%, according to CoinGecko. Liquidations and ETFs Over the past 24 hours, around $171 million in crypto positions were liquidated, including $52 million of long positions and $119 million of shorts, per CoinGlass. Ethereum led with over $53 million in liquidations, followed by Bitcoin at $35 million. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds…
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 02:18
शेयर करें
Chainlink Data Streams Enable Secure AAPL, NVDA, TSLA & MSTR Trading on Flex Exchange
The Chainlink Data Streams has been integrated on the Flex perpetual platform to power the trading of tokenized US equities market. Data Streams was recently unveiled to provide real-time streams for major US stocks and ETFs. Next-generation decentralized perpetual protocol with cross margins, Flex Perpetual, has become the latest to integrate Chainlink’s Data Streams for [...]]]>
REAL
$0.06034
+1.44%
CROSS
$0.21117
+0.65%
MAJOR
$0.15854
+1.42%
शेयर करें
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/04 02:17
शेयर करें
Trump's American Bitcoin trading debut halted 5 times amid volatility
Trading of ABTC was halted five times on Wednesday amid heightened price volatility, with the share pricing surging by 85% intraday. The Nasdaq stock exchange halted trading of American Bitcoin (ABTC) shares five times Wednesday as volatility spiked on the stock’s relisting debut. Shares of ABTC, a Bitcoin (BTC) mining company co-founded by Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., climbed by nearly 85%, hitting a high of $14 per share during intraday trading, following American Bitcoin’s stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, another crypto mining company.ABTC trading was first halted at 3:09:35 UTC for 10 minutes and again at 3:20:11 UTC, with two additional halts at 3:30:54 and 3:40:12.Read more
TRUMP
$8.332
+0.36%
BTC
$110,919.01
+0.87%
MORE
$0.09481
-3.48%
शेयर करें
Coinstats
2025/09/04 02:17
शेयर करें
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़
अधिक
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director
U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report