XRP Ledger Shows Minimal Environmental Impact, Study Reveals
TLDR The XRP Ledger’s entire carbon footprint is equivalent to just one transatlantic flight. Each XRP Ledger transaction consumes electricity comparable to powering an LED light for only one millisecond. The network recorded annual emissions of just 63 tCO₂e, with each transaction producing 8.1 mgCO₂e. XRP Ledger consumes 493,677 kWh of electricity annually, with each [...] The post XRP Ledger Shows Minimal Environmental Impact, Study Reveals appeared first on CoinCentral.
SUI Group Holdings Limited (SUIG) Stock: Dips 5% Despite Surpassing 100M SUI Milestone
TLDR SUIG Surpasses 100M SUI, But Stock Slides 5.18% Despite Treasury Growth $332M in SUI Holdings Can’t Stop SUIG Stock From Dropping to $6.22 SUIG Reaches 1.14 SUI/Share, Yet Market Discounts Asset Value Upside Rebranded SUIG Eyes Growth, But Stock Trails Token-Driven NAV Expansion Sui Ecosystem Booms as SUIG Bets Big, But Investors Remain Cautious [...] The post SUI Group Holdings Limited (SUIG) Stock: Dips 5% Despite Surpassing 100M SUI Milestone appeared first on CoinCentral.
Pump.fun’s New Fee Model Hands Out $2M to Creators in First 24 Hours
The post Pump.fun’s New Fee Model Hands Out $2M to Creators in First 24 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Pump.fun has introduced a dynamic fee model that looks to reward token creators on the platform. One Pump.fun livestreamer told Decrypt the move empowers small creators to make more money than on traditional platforms like Twitch. Over the past 24 hours following the update, $1.9 million was distributed to creators on the platform. Popular Solana token launchpad Pump.fun has revamped its fee model, which it claims will increase the earnings of creators on the platform tenfold. Streamers on the platform believe it is a major step towards the platform rivalling established platforms like Twitch, as Pump.fun’s earnings for small creators look to outsize non-crypto livestreaming platforms. Over the past 24 hours following the update, $2 million was distributed to creators on the platform, according to Dune data. To put this into perspective, on Monday, just $198,000 was handed out to creators under the previous fee structure. Rasmr, one of the top streamers on Pump.fun, earned $2,290 via creator fees on Tuesday—up from $5.12 the day before. Project Ascend The boost in earnings comes as a result of Pump.fun’s new dynamic fee model, a part of a broader series of updates in what the platform brands as Project Ascend. Upon every trade of a token, the creator of that token earns a percentage of the total fees. The new dynamic model shifts this creator fee percentage based on the total market cap of the creator’s token. Creators of tokens between a market cap of $88,000 and $300,000 will earn the largest percentage fee of 0.95% per trade, slowly scaling down to 0.05% at a $20 million market cap. However, it’s worth noting that once at such a market cap, the token is likely to have much higher trading volume than a smaller token. “Creator earnings over the last 24…
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Could This Altcoin at $0.035 Overtake SHIB as it Tanks Further?
Since Shiba Inu (SHIB) is struggling to maintain its positions against increasing selling pressure, a new coin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is now in the limelight with its bright outlook. Mutuum Finance is in Phase 6 of its presale, and the price of a token is already at $0.035. Phase 7 will increase the price by […]
Waller, in the running for chair, says Fed should cut in September
The post Waller, in the running for chair, says Fed should cut in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller speaks during The Clearing House Annual Conference in New York City on Nov. 12, 2024. Brendan McDermid | Reuters Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, a candidate to take over from Jerome Powell as chair in 2026, on Wednesday voiced his support for starting a rate-cutting cycle in two weeks and said the central bank has the flexibility to adjust that pace in the future. “When the labor market turns bad, it turns bad fast. … So for me, I think we need to start cutting rates at the next meeting,” Waller said in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “We don’t have to go into a lock sequence of steps. We can kind of see where things are going, because people are still worried about tariff inflation. I’m not, but everybody else is.” Considered to be on President Donald Trump’s short list of potential successors for Fed chair, Waller was one of two Fed governors to dissent from the July Federal Open Market Committee decision to hold the central bank’s benchmark interest rate steady in a range between 4.25%-4.5%. It was the first time two governors had opposed a committee rate decision in more than 30 years. Waller believes there should be multiple cuts over the next few months, saying interest rates today are perhaps 1.0 to 1.5 percentage points above their “neutral” level. “I would say over the next three or six months, we could see multiple cuts coming in. Whether it’s like every other meeting, every meeting, we’ll have to wait and see [what] the data says,” Waller said. Waller acknowledged that tariffs are a tax on the consumer that will slow growth, but he doesn’t see a recession in his economic forecast. The Fed’s next policy meeting is scheduled for Sept. 16- 17. Waller declined to comment on…
Billionaire Warns: Trump’s Fed Interference Will Trigger Dollar Crash
The post Billionaire Warns: Trump’s Fed Interference Will Trigger Dollar Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has warned that the United States is heading toward a “1930s-style autocracy.” He suggested that this political shift could lead to a surge in US long-term bond yields, a weaker dollar, and a rise in gold prices. Indeed, US long-term bond yields soared today. Market participants are now watching to see if this shift could trigger a rally in Bitcoin. Trump’s Fed Takeover a ‘Serious Risk’ Sponsored Sponsored Dalio made his claims in an interview with the Financial Times. He defines “1930s-style autocracy” as an increase in the Trump administration’s intervention in the market economy. The US government recently sparked controversy with its decision to acquire a 10% stake in Intel, a company struggling financially. In the interview, Dalio also focused on the growing wealth gap in the US, arguing that the widening divide is causing a breakdown in social trust and a significant divergence in values among ordinary Americans. He warned that this erosion of trust is leading to more extreme policies. President Trump’s recent attempts to control the Federal Reserve, including the recent dismissal of board member Lisa Cook, are a prime example. Dalio stated that if the central bank succumbs to political pressure and keeps interest rates low, it would “undermine confidence in the Fed’s ability to defend the value of money and diminish the attractiveness of holding dollar-denominated debt assets.” Dalio is not the first to raise these concerns. On Monday, ECB President Christine Lagarde voiced her worries about the US economy. She cautioned that if Trump were to influence the Fed’s interest rate decisions, it would pose a “very serious risk” to both the US and global economies. Gold Soars as Long-Term Yields Surge Dalio predicts that if the Trump administration’s unilateral actions continue, US long-term bond yields will spike, the…
Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops
The post Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has become Spotify’s most pre-saved album ever, surpassing her own The Tortured Poets Department. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift hasn’t released a note from The Life of a Showgirl yet, but the anticipation alone is already helping the full-length shatter records. The singer’s twelfth studio album, which is due out October 3, has become the most pre-saved project in the history of Spotify’s countdown page feature, according to the streaming platform. That record was confirmed in early September 1, when Spotify’s official Instagram and X accounts shared the news. The Life of a Showgirl surpassed the previous titleholder, and the singer-songwriter beat her own best showing. Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department set the benchmark just a year ago. The countdown page for The Life of a Showgirl went live on August 14 and included an exclusive 22-track playlist titled And, baby, that’s show business for you. Every cut on the playlist was produced by Max Martin and Shellback, which was a not-so-subtle hint to fans that her latest project was helmed by the two super producers, and likely that it’s a top 40 pop set. Swift officially unveiled the highly-anticipated project on August 12 during a guest appearance on the New Heights podcast, which just happens to be hosted by brothers Jason and Travis Kelce – the latter being her new fiancee. On the program, she revealed the title, release date, and spoke openly like she hasn’t in a long time in an interview. The Life of…
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Makes Bold $44M Bet on Ethereum to Power Web3 Push
Key Takeaways: Yunfeng Financial Group has purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44 million as part of its strategic reserves. The move signals a major step into Web3, tokenized finance, and real-world The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Makes Bold $44M Bet on Ethereum to Power Web3 Push appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
volumes at 3,000 billion and market cap at 284.6 billion
The post volumes at 3,000 billion and market cap at 284.6 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Artemis, in August the on-chain volumes of stablecoins approached ~3 trillion dollars (approximately +92% month over month), while the aggregated market capitalization reached 284.6 billion dollars, as reported by DeFiLlama. This acceleration indicates increasing liquidity, broader adoption, and a rapidly maturing ecosystem. It should be noted that the dynamic is not uniform across all networks, but the overall signal remains clear. A significant portion of the growth reflects both cross-chain arbitrage flows and an increase in operations related to payment services and derivatives markets. Industry analysts note that the market concentration on USDT (about 59% of the capitalization) has amplified the impact of supply and demand movements. Data and percentages refer to August; for real-time values, it is recommended to consult the mentioned dashboards. Trend of the total market cap of the stablecoin market. Source: DefiLlama In brief Market cap stablecoin: $284.6 billion, with an increase of approximately $17.5 billion over the month. On-chain volumes: ~$3,000 billion, +92% m/m. Number of transactions: ~1.2 billion, +16.9% m/m. Unique addresses: 41.7 million, approximately +25% m/m. Dominant networks: Ethereum and Tron remain the main liquidity hubs. Market Size and Dynamics of August The stablecoin market closed August at 284.6 billion dollars, an increase of about 17.5 billion compared to the beginning of the month. In parallel, on-chain volumes surged to ~3,000 billion, indicating intense usage across multiple use cases and networks. Consequently, the demand for on-chain dollars remained high despite the volatility of the broader crypto market. This trend is consistent with an expansion of supply and more widespread adoption in DeFi protocols and payments. In this context, operational use ranges from remittances and rapid settlement to liquidity strategies on AMM and derivatives markets. Ethereum offers the greatest market depth, while Tron captures significant cross-border flows at low costs; at the…
The Ether Machine Raises $654 Million For ETH Accumulation Ahead of Nasdaq Listing ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post The Ether Machine Raises $654 Million For ETH Accumulation Ahead of Nasdaq Listing ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     The Ether Machine, an Ethereum acquisition-focused company, announced the purchase of an additional 150,000 ETH worth approximately $654 million. This adds to the company’s increased crypto treasury amid institutional accumulation from global players. On a larger scale, institutional investors have turned their attention to altcoins as Strategy and other firms lead the Bitcoin (BTC) front. Ether Machine Now Third Largest Holder of The Asset In a new press release, the company stated that it secured private financing from Jeffrey Berns, a prominent Ethereum enthusiast. The Ether Machine plans a Nasdaq listing later this year and would go public with over 495,000 ETH on its balance sheet. According to the release, the assets will be transferred to the firm this week with Berns joining the Board of Directors. This underscores the company’s effort to grow its stash as publicly listed firms raise stakes. The Ether Machine’s effort to go public with approximately $2.16 billion in assets places it as the third largest holder above the Ethereum Foundation. The company previously disclosed an $800 million financing from investors with a $741 million anchor contribution from its Chairman, Andrew Keys. “Securing this amount of capital from a single investor – particularly from someone with Jeff’s understanding and leadership in Ethereum – is a transformative milestone as we prepare for our public debut,” said Andrew Keys, Co-Founder and Chairman of The Ether Machine. “We are grateful for Jeff’s confidence in our strategy, and I look forward to partnering with him to build the best-in-class ether-producing machine.” Advertisement   Meanwhile, Bern cited Ethereum’s utility and their desire to create a public vehicle for ETH acquisitions. The asset has caught the eye of major investors leading in ETP products for several weeks. These inflows have bolstered the ETH price over the…
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़
अधिक
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director
U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report