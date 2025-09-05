2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

Dogecoin Price Shows Weak Action While Meme Traders Claim One Ethereum Coin Could Surge 40x In 2025

The market is hyping again, but not every token is sharing the spotlight. Dogecoin, once the leader of the meme coin world, is showing weak action, leaving traders restless. This makes DOGE a questionable investment in 2025. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, a new Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, is in presale at just $0.0053 and is being [...] The post Dogecoin Price Shows Weak Action While Meme Traders Claim One Ethereum Coin Could Surge 40x In 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/05
Bitcoin Surges as it Targets the Critical $113,000 Threshold!

Bitcoin’s price aims for the critical $113,000 level to maintain its upward trend. Analysts agree that surpassing this level could bring new targets within reach. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges as it Targets the Critical $113,000 Threshold! The post Bitcoin Surges as it Targets the Critical $113,000 Threshold! appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/09/05
Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Highlights: Corporate Bitcoin holdings surpass 1 million BTC, totaling over $111 billion in value. Only 5.2% of BTC remains outside major holders, with firms targeting massive future accumulations. Ethereum gains attention from corporate treasuries, while BTC market cap remains above $2 trillion. Public companies have now accumulated over 1 million Bitcoin, highlighting the growing focus on BTC to reinforce financial stability. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported on Thursday that the total holdings have reached 1,000,698 BTC, with a combined value exceeding $111 billion. Since August 2020, more public companies have steadily added Bitcoin to their treasuries. Michael Saylor’s company led the way by adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy, inspiring 184 other public firms to hold BTC. While miners like MARA Holdings were early accumulators, Saylor’s firm remains the largest holder with 636,505 BTC. MARA Holdings follows in second place with 52,477 BTC, having mined 705 BTC in August. BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC. Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025 Supply Distribution and Future Targets Only 5.2% of Bitcoin remains outside major holders. More company purchases could lower the available supply. Metaplanet aims to secure 210,000 BTC by 2027, and Semler Scientific plans 105,000 BTC, over ten and twenty times their present amounts. Despite ongoing purchases by public companies, crypto exchanges and ETF issuers continue to hold the biggest Bitcoin share at 1.62 million BTC. Governments possess 526,363 BTC, private companies 295,015 BTC, and crypto protocols control 242,866 BTC, leaving 16.2 million BTC under individual ownership. Market Comparison and Institutional Trends Recently, several companies revealed plans to include Ethereum in their corporate treasury. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a fixed supply of 21 million, but its multiple uses and Proof-of-Stake system help lower the amount of ETH actively circulating. BTC’s total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, compared with Ethereum’s $518 billion.  Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, referred to Ethereum as the “Wall Street token,” highlighting its role in stablecoin transactions and its potential to challenge Bitcoin. Institutional interest in Ethereum is also visible through ETF activity, with ETH-focused ETFs receiving nearly $4 billion in inflows during the last month. Analysts suggest that while BTC remains dominant, Ethereum continues gaining attention as an alternative digital asset for institutional investors. “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Bitcoin Profit Levels Show Slight Pullback Bitcoin currently trades at $112,623, showing a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. Data from Glassnode shows that the mid-August rally brought all Bitcoin supply into profit. Maintaining such levels needs continuous capital inflows to counter ongoing profit-taking, a condition that usually does not last long. Glassnode explained in its latest The Week Onchain Report that this trend is often measured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, which marks the point where 95% of Bitcoin supply is in profit. The recent strong run lasted about three and a half months, with most of Bitcoin’s supply, over 95%, in profit. On August 19, Bitcoin fell below that level as the market showed “demand finally showed signs of exhaustion,” the intelligence firm said. Right now, roughly 90% of Bitcoin supply is profitable, sitting between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or about $104,100 to $114,300. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
2025/09/05
World Mobile Chain Taps Raydium to Thrive in Solana’s DePIN Ecosystem

World Mobile Chain integrates Raydium to expand decentralized mobile networks by seamlessly integrating into Solana’s growing DePIN ecosystem for scalability.
2025/09/05
Trump’s Thumzup Media Details Crypto Treasury Strategy, Plans More Buys For XRP, DOGE

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/05
3 Coins to Buy as Cardano Founder Hints at XRP Partnership After Midnight Airdrop

The post 3 Coins to Buy as Cardano Founder Hints at XRP Partnership After Midnight Airdrop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cryptocurrency lives off speculation, and recent XRP partnership developments that Cardano founder teased out after the Midnight airdrop have sparked a resurgence in investor interest in alternative assets. Among the projects that can be considered beneficiaries of this new interest in the market, one can note Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Tron (TRX), and Toncoin (TON). Both have different value propositions, but initial indicators show that one recent entry may live in the memory of meme investors and blockchain enthusiasts. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Layer 2 Evolution Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself as more than just another meme coin. Currently in Stage 12 of its presale at $0.0021, the project has already raised $23.5 million of a $25.47 million target, selling over 14.8 billion tokens. With a planned listing price of $0.003, analysts suggest that early backers could benefit from strong presale momentum. Little Pepe is, in its essence, a next-generation Layer 2 blockchain specialized in memes. In contrast to conventional meme coins, whose growth relies on the sentiment of the community, LILPEPE combines meme culture with high-performance capabilities, delivering ultra-low transaction and finality fees, high speed, and excellent security through this unique combination. Its roadmap, separated as Pregnancy, Birth, and Growth, entails a community approach toward exchange listings, ecosystem growth, and eventual market awareness. The tokenomics are structured to reinforce stability and reward holders: 10% Liquidity to secure exchange trading, 26.5% Presale allocation for early believers, 30% Chain Reserves for ecosystem strength, 13.5% Staking & Rewards for community incentives, 10% Marketing, 10% DEX allocation, and 0% tax on transactions. What makes LILPEPE unique is its world’s only meme-focused Layer 2 chain, equipped with a Memes Launchpad and sniper-bot resistance to protect fair trading. Backed by anonymous experts with a proven track record of supporting top meme coins,…
2025/09/05
South Africa’s tax agency doubles down on ‘crypto’ tax evaders

The post South Africa’s tax agency doubles down on ‘crypto’ tax evaders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > South Africa’s tax agency doubles down on ‘crypto’ tax evaders South Africa’s taxman is bracing for a crackdown on digital asset tax evaders, doubling the number of staff members in the ‘crypto’ department. The South African Revenue Service (SARS) says digital asset owners owe billions of rand in taxes, capitalizing on vague ‘crypto’ taxation frameworks. However, the agency has been ramping up its technology to better target this group. SARS is also hiring dozens of new agents in its ‘crypto’ department, the agency told local outlet Business Day. In the 2025/26 fiscal year, South Africa’s budget deficit is expected to hit 4.7% of its $400 billion gross domestic product (GDP). To cover the shortfall, the government has been pushing SARS to expand the tax base, and the agency believes it could raise an extra $2.8 billion this year. The ‘crypto’ sector is one of the industries SARS believes could generate billions. According to a report by the country’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), there are nearly 6 million digital asset owners in South Africa, accounting for nearly 10% of the population. Another report by ConsenSys claimed that 68% of respondents from South Africa have owned digital assets at some point, the second-highest adoption rate after Nigeria. However, of the 6 million owners, only 17,000 (0.28%) declared their digital assets in their tax returns, reveals Carel de Jager, the CEO of Silver Sixpence, a Pretoria-based blockchain software company. This disparity is partly rooted in the crypto industry’s misguided perception that it operates beyond the limits of the law, says Carel. “That is a big misconception and SARS definitely has its eyes on [crypto]. There are a lot of people that might receive letters very soon,” he stated. In South Africa, digital assets have been declared…
2025/09/05
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 5th September 2025 — US Bancorp & DOGE

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/09/05
SEC Blunder Wipes Former Chair Gensler’s Texts from Key Crypto Period

The SEC revealed Gensler’s texts were lost after IT wrongly wiped his phone, erasing records tied to major crypto enforcement actions.
2025/09/05
Bitcoin Hyper Almost to $14M: Next Crypto to 1000x?

The post Bitcoin Hyper Almost to $14M: Next Crypto to 1000x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Hyper Almost to $14M: Next Crypto to 1000x? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-presale-nears-14m-next-crypto-to-1000x/
2025/09/05
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report