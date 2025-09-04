2025-09-05 Friday

Pi Network Expands Ecosystem with PiOnline DeFi Game Launch

TLDR Pi Network has launched PiOnline, a new DeFi game with farming and staking rewards. The game introduces a dual-token system with PIOL for governance and SEED for in-game currency. PiOnline features a DAO-driven governance model to maintain a community-focused ecosystem. Early adopters receive free land and seeds as part of the game’s onboarding incentives. [...] The post Pi Network Expands Ecosystem with PiOnline DeFi Game Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04
XRP Price Prediction For September: Could We See Sub $2.50 Prices? Here’s How Traders Are Hedging

The crypto world is a rollercoaster, and many investors are asking about the XRP price prediction for September. With its historically turbulent path, the prospect of XRP dipping below $2.50 this month has some traders on edge, prompting them to seek fresh opportunities amidst the uncertainty. It’s a tale as old as time: established coins […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04
$3 billion-Anchorage Digital announces its support for STRK staking on Starknet

$3 billion-Anchorage Digital, the first crypto firm to secure a US national bank in 2021, has announced its support for STRK staking on Starknet. Now, STRK staking is officially live on the Anchorage Digital platform. The support allows institutions to securely custody and stake STRK. According to Starknet, “A massive milestone opening the door to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04
A near-term correction in the offing?

The post A near-term correction in the offing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver prices trade close to the $41.00 mark per ounce on Wednesday. A technical correction appears likely, with the RSI well in the overbought zone. Prospects for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve underpin the metal. Prices of Silver advance for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, trading at shouting distance from the key barrier at $41.00 per ounce. Fed rate cut bets and a weak Dollar support the rally The industrial metal manages to maintain its upside trend well in place for yet another day on Wednesday, navigating the area of 14-year tops near $41.00 on the back of modest losses in the US Dollar. The intense move higher in Silver prices and around precious metals in general is propped up by investors’ persistent bets on extra rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the second half of the year, starting as soon as later this month. Still around the Fed, President Trump’s attempts to undermine the Fed’s independence via repeated calls for (much) lower interest rates and his recent intentions to fire FOMC Governor Lisa Cook have also given extra wings to Silver in the past few weeks, all against the backdrop of a more politicised Fed lying ahead. In addition, the resurgence of trade uncertainty, geopolitical effervescence, and increasing inflows into Gold and Silver ETFs have also been bolstering the solid performance of those metals. Moving forward, investors’ attention is expected to be on the upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls data for August on Friday, which should shed further details on the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decisions. What about techs? Next on the upside for Silver comes its 2025 high at $40.97 (September 3). On the other hand, there are minor supports at the weekly troughs of $38.09 (August 27) and $36.97 (August 20), all preceding…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04
Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk

The post Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun has launched a dynamic fee system that ties creator rewards to token market cap, marking its latest strategic shift as it regains ground in Solana’s memecoin sector. Under the new “Project Ascend” framework, unveiled yesterday, fees scale from 0.95% for tokens under $300,000 in market capitalization down to 0.05% as projects grow beyond $20 million. The approach replaces a flat 0.05% model introduced in May, which critics said did little to reward small creators. The update comes as Pump.fun’s broader performance shows decisive recovery from early setbacks. When its PUMP token first launched, the platform quickly lost share to rival Bonk, raising doubts about its long-term prospects. Blockworks Research analysts argued Pump.fun had untapped levers, and subsequent data bears this out: Pump has now generated more than $834 million in total revenue with an annualized run rate of $492 million. Buybacks — central to its token alignment strategy — have exceeded $68.9 million, with some days directing more than 100% of daily revenues to purchasing PUMP tokens. Ecosystem activity remains active, with 200,000 to 300,000 daily traders, more than 12.7 million tokens launched to date, and 20,000 to 30,000 new tokens created each day. Although only a fraction advances beyond its initial bonding curves, Pump.fun consistently accounts for 10% to 25% of Solana token volume. By contrast, Bonk’s once-promising challenge has faded, with activity collapsing after a brief lead in volumes earlier this year. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/pumpdotfun-fee-model
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04
DOGE to Rally to $1.20, But the Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025 Might Be this ETH Token

The post DOGE to Rally to $1.20, But the Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025 Might Be this ETH Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) remains one of the most recognizable names in crypto. As the 2025 bull market intensifies, analysts believe DOGE could be gearing up for a serious rally, with price projections as high as $1.20. But while DOGE may finally deliver fresh gains for its community, new investors looking for massive multiples are already turning their attention to a much smaller, Ethereum based project, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), that may be the true meme coin star of this cycle. Dogecoin price prediction: A climb to $1.20 is on the horizon Through several market cycles, Dogecoin (DOGE) has demonstrated its ability to remain relevant. Though its branding is whimsical, DOGE has considerable liquidity, a market capitalization in the tens of billions, and support from Elon Musk, who often refers to it as the “people’s crypto.” Currently, DOGE trades around $0.2; a rally to $1.20 would represent a 6x move from these levels. With its long history of defying expectations and cultural resonance, many investors see this target as achievable and realistic within the 2025 bull market. Yet while a move to $1.20 would be monumental for a coin of Dogecoin’s size, the percentage gains are limited compared to the potential of smaller projects. This is where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) enters the picture. Little Pepe is building on Ethereum with a unique meme-focused Layer 2 Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is not just another meme coin; it is attempting to build an entire ecosystem. The project is creating a Layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum dedicated to meme tokens. It offers fast, cheap transactions, sniper bot protections, and a Meme Launchpad, enabling new projects to grow safely within its environment. This gives LILPEPE a fundamental distinction: while DOGE and SHIB are cultural tokens with little infrastructure behind them, LILPEPE merges meme energy with technical innovation. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04
Turtle bets liquidity not vanity will rule crypto with new leaderboard system

The post Turtle bets liquidity not vanity will rule crypto with new leaderboard system appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Turtle has introduced a new framework designed to measure and reward one of the scarcest assets in digital finance, onchain liquidity. The company announced the launch of the Turtle Liquidity Leaderboard, which ranks participants by verified deposits, user distribution, and engagement multipliers, creating a standardized scoreboard for protocols and liquidity providers. The launch comes at a time when market depth has weakened across digital assets. Kaiko reported that liquidity for the top 50 altcoins by market depth fell about 30% in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting both declining market-making incentives and concentration in fewer assets. With protocols competing for durable liquidity, Turtle’s system reframes how capital allocation is tracked and rewarded. The leaderboard applies three categories to participants. A Liquidity Score measures time-weighted deposits into supported partners, a Distribution Score tracks liquidity brought by user referrals, and Boosts apply multipliers for verifiable identity and activity. Unlike points programs or engagement leaderboards, which often rely on impressions or social metrics, the framework is based on capital that cannot be easily falsified. Turtle’s chief executive, Essi, said in the release that liquidity has been overlooked in favor of vanity metrics and the company aims to center it as the signal that matters most. The announcement builds on momentum Turtle has generated through earlier campaigns. Its distribution protocol has coordinated liquidity for ecosystem launches since 2024, mobilizing over $4 billion in deposits across more than 300,000 wallets, according to company materials. During Arbitrum’s TAC “Summoning” event earlier this year, Turtle vaults attracted more than $100 million in the first week, $150 million by the second, and ultimately around $790 to $800 million in liquidity by the time of the mainnet launch, with Curve founder Michael Egorov among those participating. The firm’s network scale was cited again in May when it secured a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04
Ondo Launches Global Markets: 100+ Tokenized U.S. Stocks on Ethereum

Key Takeaways: Ondo’s tokenized equities are designed to mimic stablecoin functions, allowing use across DeFi, not just for passive holding. Trading volume and liquidity mechanisms for these tokens are likely to vary by region and jurisdiction. Ondo is among the first to offer tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum at scale, with expansion plans across other chains. Ondo Finance and the Ondo Foundation have launched a platform offering tokenized access to over 100 U.S. stocks and ETFs, according to a press release issued on September 3. The new service, Ondo Global Markets, is available to eligible non-U.S. investors in regions including Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. Ondo Global Markets for Non-U.S. Investors The platform is currently live on Ethereum and will expand to BNB Chain, Solana, and Ondo Chain. It allows 24/5 minting and redemption of tokenized securities, backed one-to-one by underlying assets held at U.S.-registered broker-dealers and by cash in transit. “Global investors can now access the largest selection of transferable tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs on chain,” said Nathan Allman, founder and CEO of Ondo Finance. The product integrates with leading DeFi and wallet infrastructure providers, including Chainlink, Trust Wallet, BitGo, and Ledger Live. Supported tokenized assets are transferable between users and can be incorporated into decentralized applications. Ondo stated that users will gain exposure to the total economic return of the securities. Price data is provided by Chainlink, and token transfers are supported around the clock, subject to jurisdictional restrictions. Tokenized Products to Track Popular Stocks According to the company, tokenized equities can be traded peer-to-peer or used within protocols in a manner similar to stablecoins, with the added backing of exchange-traded financial instruments. Ondo Global Markets lists products that track the real-time performance of underlying assets. For instance, NVDAon tracks NVDA with a current price of $171, and GOOGLon tracks GOOGL with a current price of $230. The latter has seen a 10% increase over the past 24 hours due to the favorable result of Google’s antitrust case. The company plans to expand its listed offerings to several hundred assets by year-end and said the rollout is designed to reduce access barriers to U.S. markets for international investors. Ondo (ONDO) is trading at $0.96, up by 4% as the community sees the announcement as the beginning of the next stage of the financial market. While regulatory limitations apply, infrastructure for tokenized securities is developing alongside growing interest from exchanges and financial institutions
CryptoNews2025/09/04
Polymarket CEO confirms readiness to launch in US after CFTC event contract ruling

The post Polymarket CEO confirms readiness to launch in US after CFTC event contract ruling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Polymarket is set to launch US operations after the CFTC issued a no-action letter regarding event contracts. The company’s $112 million acquisition of QCEX’s holding company establishes Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing for regulated prediction contract trading. Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan said the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) recent no-action letter on event contracts provides the regulatory clarity needed for the platform to go live in the US. In a statement praising the regulator, he described the process as completed in record time and called it a breakthrough in bringing Polymarket’s markets to American users. Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the USA by the @CFTC. Credit to the Commission and Staff for their impressive work. This process has been accomplished in record timing. Stay tuned https://t.co/NVziTixpqO — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) September 3, 2025 On Wednesday, the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk said they would not recommend enforcement action against QCX LLC, a designated contract market, and QC Clearing LLC, a derivatives clearing organization, over certain swap-related compliance issues. The federal commodity regulator noted that the relief is conditional and limited in scope, applies only in specified circumstances, and is consistent with past CFTC no-action positions for other exchanges and clearinghouses. Polymarket acquired these two CFTC-licensed entities for $112 million in July. Now rebranded as Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, they provide the regulated exchange and clearing framework for Polymarket’s US platform. The acquisition followed the US Justice Department and Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s closure of their investigations into the company’s compliance issues. Coplan called the move a path “home,” allowing Americans to legally trade prediction contracts. Polymarket is backed by Donald Trump Jr., President Trump’s son. Trump Jr.’s venture capital fund 1789 Capital made an…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04
Amsterdam-Based Treasury Secures Funding, Buys 1,000 BTC for Public Listing

The private round was led by Winklevoss Capital and Nakamoto Holdings. Path to Euronext Listing Treasury plans to become the […] The post Amsterdam-Based Treasury Secures Funding, Buys 1,000 BTC for Public Listing appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/04
