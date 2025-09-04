2025-09-05 Friday

Michael Saylor's Strategy May Enter the S&P 500 as Early as Friday

Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is one of the few high-performing equities shortlisted for inclusion in what many consider to be the top stock index. Saylor’s Bitcoin Bet Could Land Strategy in the S&P 500 by Friday The S&P 500, which tracks the performance of America’s top 500 companies, will be announcing new additions to its index […]
Bitcoin.com News 2025/09/04
Polymarket CEO Announces CFTC 'Green Light' for US Operations Launch

Polymarket has received CFTC clearance to operate in the United States through a no-action letter covering event contracts. The regulatory relief caps a remarkable year of strategic moves that positioned the $2.6 billion platform for rapid U.S. expansion, including a $112 million acquisition, high-profile board appointments, and massive institutional backing. “Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the USA by the @CFTC,” CEO Shayne Coplan wrote on X, crediting the Commission for “impressive work” completed in “record timing.” The breakthrough allows the prediction market platform to offer compliant contracts to U.S. users for the first time since 2022, when it was forced to block American access following regulatory enforcement. CFTC Provides Narrow but Key Relief The CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk issued the no-action position specifically for QCX LLC, a designated contract market, and QC Clearing LLC, a derivatives clearing organization that Polymarket acquired earlier this year. Under the relief, neither entity nor its participants will face enforcement action for failing to comply with certain swap-related recordkeeping requirements or for not reporting binary options and variable-payout contract transactions to swap data repositories. While the no-action letter applies only in narrow circumstances and mirrors similar relief granted to other designated contract markets, it provides Polymarket with the regulatory framework needed to offer compliant prediction contracts to U.S. users. The breakthrough shields participants from enforcement related to reporting and recordkeeping requirements specifically tied to event contracts and binary options, giving Polymarket the regulatory cover needed to scale in the U.S. market. Strategic Year of Positioning Pays Off The regulatory clearance caps a considerable series of strategic moves that positioned Polymarket to capitalize quickly once regulators indicated an opening. In July, Polymarket’s strategic $112 million acquisition of Florida-based derivatives exchange QCEX secured the regulated infrastructure necessary for U.S. operations. That same month, the Department of Justice and CFTC closed their investigations into Polymarket without pursuing further action, clearing the platform’s earlier compliance case and paving the way for a relaunch. Earlier in June, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund led a $200 million funding round that valued the company at $1 billion, confirming institutional confidence in the platform’s prospects. Most recently, Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board in August, as his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, invested tens of millions of dollars, further expanding the platform’s U.S. political reach. The platform has maintained explosive growth despite being officially closed to U.S. users since a 2022 CFTC settlement, processing over $6 billion in bets during the first half of 2025 alone. Beyond the U.S. market, Polymarket has secured high-profile partnerships, including a collaboration with Elon Musk’s X platform to integrate prediction markets with AI-powered analysis from the xAI chatbot Grok. Rival platform Kalshi recently won a court victory against the CFTC over political betting contracts. This win suggests that regulatory appetite for prediction markets is improving. However, the no-action letter represents case-by-case relief rather than blanket approval for prediction market operations. There are still some questions about the durability of this regulatory opening. Polymarket still faces restrictions in several international markets, including France, Belgium, Thailand, and Singapore, where authorities have cited gambling law violations. The platform has also confronted allegations of market manipulation, though none have resulted in formal charges, and continues to operate under scrutiny from multiple regulatory bodies worldwide. For now, the CFTC’s decision provides Polymarket with a key foothold in the world’s largest financial market, which could potentially influence other countries’ decisions on crypto-based prediction platforms
CryptoNews 2025/09/04
CryptoAppsy Empowers Users with Innovative Tools

In the constantly fluctuating world of cryptocurrency trading, accessing timely and comprehensive information is essential for success. CryptoAppsy, a sophisticated yet user-friendly application for iOS and Android, offers solutions specifically tailored to meet these needs.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
MicroStrategy Stock Eyes 40% Upside on S&P Hopes, but Analyst Warns of Risk

Key Insights: MicroStrategy stock traded near $341, up 2.16%, with six-month gains at 36%. S&P 500 inclusion decision could spark new demand, while Bitcoin strength remains key. Charts show upside to $480 (+40%), but risks include a drop toward $300 if support fails. The MicroStrategy stock has started September with some momentum. The price gained 2.16% during last 24 hours, trading near $341. The past week was mostly flat, but six-month gains are still 36.15%. Year to date, the stock has climbed 14%. Investors are now watching two drivers: Bitcoin's recovery and a possible S&P 500 inclusion. Both could push MSTR stock higher. But analysts also warn of risks that could drag it down instead. Charts show a breakout could take the stock to $480. That would be a 40% gain from today. At the same time, failure at support could open the way down to $300. S&P Hopes Give MicroStrategy a Boost The key news is that MicroStrategy may soon join the S&P 500 index. Reports say the S&P committee could announce its decision on Friday. The company now meets all entry requirements, making it a strong candidate. MicroStrategy Stock Could Get the S&P 500 Boost | Source: X Joining the S&P 500 matters because index funds would be forced to buy shares. That could mean billions of dollars of new demand. It would also make MicroStrategy more visible to traditional investors. This expectation has already lifted MSTR stock. Traders see inclusion as validation of Michael Saylor's Bitcoin-focused strategy. The company has positioned itself not only as a software firm, but also as a Bitcoin proxy. At the same time, critics point out the risks. Some argue the company is over-reliant on Bitcoin and that S&P may hesitate. Still, the possibility of inclusion adds a major short-term catalyst.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
ETH's Institutional Inflow—But SYC's Presale Could Be the Real Whale Magnet

Ethereum continues to capture attention as it battles the $4,500 resistance, while new players like Smart Yield Coin (SYC) quietly gain momentum. With over $115,000 already raised in its viral presale, SYC is attracting early adopters looking for real-world utility. Meanwhile, traders are closely watching Ethereum price prediction models, many of which see $5,000 on
Crypto News Flash 2025/09/04
Stephen Miran, Trump's Fed governor nominee, pledges central bank independence

Stephen Miran, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, sits on the day he testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 27, 2025. Annabelle Gordon | Reuters Stephen Miran, President Donald Trump's nominee for the open Federal Reserve Governor role, vowed to uphold the central bank's independence as well as its dual mandate — price stability and maximum employment. "In my view, the most important job of the central bank is to prevent Depressions and hyperinflations. Independence of monetary policy is a critical element for its success," Miran said in his opening remarks submitted to the Senate Banking Committee ahead of time. The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on Miran's confirmation Thursday morning. The chair of the Council of Economic Advisors and a close adviser to Trump is set to fill the last few months of a term unexpectedly vacated by Fed Governor Adriana Kugler. The nominee will serve out Kugler's term, which expires Jan. 31, 2026. The Fed next decides on rates on Sept. 17. Miran's appointment comes amid speculation that Trump would seek to nominate a "shadow chair" whose job it would be mainly to act as a gadfly on the board. Trump said the nominee for the Kugler seat would be temporary rather than a permanent replacement for Powell. The president has been pushing for sharply lower borrowing costs. Miran has been critical of the Fed in the past, specifically taking issues with its aggressive stimulus during the Covid crisis. "If confirmed, I plan to dutifully carry out my role pursuant to the mandates assigned by Congress. My opinions and decisions will be based on my analysis of the macroeconomy and what's best for its long-term stewardship," Miran said.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
Federal Court Upholds Ruling on Finder Earn, Dismissing ASIC's Appeal

TLDR The Federal Court rules Finder Earn is not a debenture, exempting Finder from needing an Australian Financial Services License. ASIC's appeal against Finder Earn's classification is dismissed, affecting future stablecoin regulations. The court found that TrueAUD is property, not money, and the Finder Earn product doesn't involve a "money debt." The ruling brings clarity
Coincentral 2025/09/04
Bitcoin Flashes Warning Signs as Whale Supply Hits 2018 Lows

Bitcoin faces repeated resistance rejections, raising risks of a pullback near $107,200 Whale supply per holder drops to 2018 levels, signaling redistribution and reduced control Correction depth stays within norms, with 12% decline aligning to past bull market patterns Bitcoin continues to test critical levels while showing signs of exhaustion at resistance. The world's largest cryptocurrency traded at $111,018 as of press time, up 0.63% in the past 24 hours. Its market capitalization now stands above $2.21 trillion, with trading volumes surpassing $47 billion. Yet beneath the surface, technical signals and on-chain metrics highlight growing challenges that could determine the next major move. Rejection Signals from Key Resistance Analyst Ali Martinez observed that Bitcoin recently touched the upper boundary of a descending channel near $110,700. This level has emerged as firm resistance, with multiple wicks forming at the boundary. The repeated rejections suggest that buyers are struggling to gain momentum. Consequently, a pullback toward $107,200 appears likely. A deeper decline could even send the price closer to $103,000, making the current range crucial for near-term direction. Bitcoin $BTC recently touched the channel's upper boundary around $110,700, which now acts as resistance. Multiple wicks at this level signal rejection, raising the risk of a move back toward $107,200 or even $103,000. pic.twitter.com/U7ajA1O4Z1 — Ali (@ali_charts) September 3, 2025 Related: Three Reasons Bitcoin Could Reach $200K by Late 2025 Whale Supply Decline Mirrors 2018 Levels Besides technical rejection, supply distribution trends raise additional concerns. Glassnode data shows that the average Bitcoin supply per whale, representing holders with 100–10,000 BTC, has steadily dropped since November 2024. The average now sits at just 488 BTC per whale, a level last seen in December 2018. Significantly, this decline contrasts with Bitcoin's resilient price action above $60,000 in recent months. This signals redistribution, where whales appear
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
BullZilla Presale Launch Gains Attention As Shiba Inu And Bitcoin Sharply Move

The cryptocurrency market is built on decisive moments. Sometimes, those who act early capture exponential upside. Other times, hesitation leaves investors watching from the sidelines. As September unfolds, three tokens sit at the center of this narrative: Bull Zilla, Shiba Inu, and Bitcoin. Each coin represents a different pillar of the digital economy. Bitcoin serves as the macro anchor. Shiba Inu reflects meme culture maturing into infrastructure. BullZilla emerges as a cinematic presale project, positioning itself as the best crypto to buy today. BullZilla: A Presale Beast Designed for Growth BullZilla ($BZIL) is not simply another meme coin. It is built on Ethereum with a presale structure engineered for urgency. Its Mutation Mechanism drives price increases every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours. This progressive engine ensures momentum while rewarding conviction. It prevents stagnation and pushes new investors to move before windows close. The presale is currently in its first stage, titled The Project Trinity Boom, now in Phase 3, at a price of $0.00001908. More than $120,000 has already been raised, attracting over 400 token holders. From the earliest entry point at Stage 1C, ROI potential climbs to 27,527% by the listing price of $0.00527. Even investors who joined at Stage 1C are already positioned with 231% gains. To illustrate: at today's presale price, a $1,000 investment secures 52.41 million tokens. If BullZilla reaches its listing price of $0.00527141, this stake could grow into $276,279.35. That is an ROI of 27,527%, a rare multiple even in crypto's explosive history. This type of growth projection is what draws many investors to call BullZilla the best crypto to buy today. Beyond numbers, BullZilla integrates token burns and staking. Its Roar Burn system destroys supply live with each chapter milestone, while the HODL Furnace staking pool offers up to 70% APY rewards.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
Hit Horror Thriller 'Weapons' Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

Partial poster for "Weapons." Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema Weapons — the horror hit starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin — is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. Find out when and where you can watch the movie at home. Written and directed by Zach Cregger (Barbarians), Weapons opened in theaters on Aug. 8. The official logline for the Weapons reads, "When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance." Forbes'Wednesday' Co-Creator On How Lady Gaga's Season 2 Role MaterializedBy Tim Lammers Rated R, Weapons also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan. Weapons is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 9, according to When to Stream. While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that Weapons' studio, Warner Bros./New Line, has not announced or confirmed the PVOD release date and it is subject to change. ForbesWhat Time Is 'South Park' Season 27, Episode 4 And What Is It About?By Tim Lammers When Weapons arrives on PVOD, it will be available to purchase or rent on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has Weapons available for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the film's purchase price. Since digital rentals are typically $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent Weapons on PVOD for 48 hours for $19.99. How Was 'Weapons' Received By Audiences And Critics? Weapons is still playing in theaters. To date, the film has earned $136.3 million domestically and $102.7 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $239 million.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04
