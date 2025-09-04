2025-09-05 Friday

Bitcoin Faces Major Resistance: Will It Break or Crash Below $100K Soon?

Bitcoin Faces Major Resistance: Will It Break or Crash Below $100K Soon?

Bitcoin struggles at $110K resistance, will it crash below $100,000? Whale supply declines—could Bitcoin face a major pullback soon? Bitcoin’s next move: Breakthrough or fall under $100,000 support? Bitcoin is hitting crucial resistance levels, leaving investors wondering if the cryptocurrency will break through or fall back below $100,000. As of the latest update, Bitcoin is trading at $111,018, showing a modest 0.63% increase in the past 24 hours. With a market capitalization now exceeding $2.21 trillion and trading volumes surpassing $47 billion, Bitcoin’s price action remains under scrutiny. Also Read: John Deaton Credits XRP Army for Role in Ripple’s Legal Triumph Struggling to Break Resistance at $110,700 Bitcoin recently touched the upper boundary of a descending channel around $110,700, a level that has proven difficult to break. According to analyst Ali Martinez, the failure to get through at this stage several times now indicates that the buyers are struggling to pick up steam. Bitcoin $BTC recently touched the channel’s upper boundary around $110,700, which now acts as resistance. Multiple wicks at this level signal rejection, raising the risk of a move back toward $107,200 or even $103,000. pic.twitter.com/U7ajA1O4Z1 — Ali (@ali_charts) September 3, 2025 Consequently, Bitcoin can even experience a pullback to $107,200 in the short term. The pressure could even decrease further to reach $103,000. Thus, this is a crucial range that would dictate the direction of Bitcoin in the next few days, provided that the decline pressure eventually persists. Decline in Whale Supply Signals Potential Risks A key on-chain metric indicates that Bitcoin’s whale supply is steadily declining, which could signal a change in the market dynamics. According to Glassnode data, the average size of Bitcoin in the hands of each whale is down to only 488 BTC, the last point this indicator reached in December 2018. This may indicate that large holders are declining their exposure, which may lead to a greater risk of a pullback when smaller investors and institutions fail to soak up the supply. Although such redistribution of Bitcoin among small investors can help stabilize the market, it also creates a risk when the demand of retail or institutional investors decreases. The fact that the whale has not accumulated once could put greater pressure on the Bitcoin price in this situation. The support is about $58,000- $60,000, and the Resistance is about $72,000. Historical Patterns Suggest a Potential Pullback Despite the technical challenges and declining whale supply, Bitcoin’s correction remains within historical norms. According to CryptoQuant, Bitcoin has not fixed above 28 percent in the current bull market. The latest 12 percent decline from its all-time high of $123,000 falls within the standard percentage of 20 to 25 percent. This implies that the pullback at hand could be a normal market cycle rather than a more severe contraction. With Bitcoin still struggling to push resistance at $110,700, everyone is waiting to see whether it will break this or drop below the critical level of $100,000. Investors will be closely watching these key support and resistance levels to gauge the next significant move in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Also Read: Former Ripple Executive Predicts Arbitrum’s ZK Rollup Will Change Everything! The post Bitcoin Faces Major Resistance: Will It Break or Crash Below $100K Soon? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Crypto Expert Says Something Big Is Coming For XRP, Why The October 18th Date Is Important

Crypto Expert Says Something Big Is Coming For XRP, Why The October 18th Date Is Important

The XRP community is buzzing after a prominent crypto expert hinted that a development could soon shake the market. The timing is especially significant as attention builds toward October 18, the deadline for a key regulatory decision on XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). With speculation and anticipation running high, it now stands at the center of […]
Kamino Cuts Liquidation Penalties by 90% Following Jupiter Lend’s Success

Kamino Cuts Liquidation Penalties by 90% Following Jupiter Lend's Success

TLDR Kamino reduces liquidation penalties by 90% to stay competitive with Jupiter Lend. Jupiter Lend quickly gains 13.56% market share, pressuring Kamino’s position. Kamino’s new liquidation system benefits users by reducing penalties for borrowers. Jupiter Lend’s rise forces Kamino to adapt, promoting healthier DeFi market competition. Kamino Protocol has responded to growing competition from Jupiter [...] The post Kamino Cuts Liquidation Penalties by 90% Following Jupiter Lend’s Success appeared first on CoinCentral.
Presale Momentum: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $1M in Under 5 Days, Becoming Retail Favorite

Presale Momentum: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $1M in Under 5 Days, Becoming Retail Favorite

MAGACOIN FINANCE adds $1M in 5 days, pushing presale over $13.5M. Price under $0.002, 15X upside possible. Use code PATRIOT50X now for 50% bonus.
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Lead $332M Inflows as Ethereum Funds Bleed

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Lead $332M Inflows as Ethereum Funds Bleed

The post Spot Bitcoin ETFs Lead $332M Inflows as Ethereum Funds Bleed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $332.7 million in net inflows on Tuesday, outpacing their Ethereum counterparts, which saw $135.3 million in net outflows, according to data from SoSoValue. Fidelity’s FBTC led the surge, attracting $132.7 million, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT with $72.8 million. Additional inflows were reported across other major issuers, including Grayscale, Ark 21Shares, Bitwise, VanEck and Invesco. Ether (ETH) ETFs posted outflows. Fidelity’s FETH accounted for the bulk of the bleed, losing $99.2 million, while Bitwise’s ETHW shed $24.2 million. Ether ETFs also saw $164 million in outflows on Friday. The reversal came after a strong August for Ethereum funds, which saw $3.87 billion in inflows compared with Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs’ $751 million outflows. Ether funds see outflows. Source: SoSoValue Related: How high can Bitcoin price go as gold hits record high above $3.5K? Bitcoin’s “digital gold” narrative regains momentum The renewed surge in spot Bitcoin ETFs comes as Bitcoin’s “digital gold” narrative is making a comeback. “Bitcoin is once again attracting institutional flows as its digital gold narrative regains traction,” Vincent Liu, the chief investment officer at Kronos Research, told Cointelegraph. “With gold at all-time highs, appetite for hard assets is clearly strengthening. In this environment of macro uncertainty, BTC is standing out against ETH, which appears to be entering a period of profit-taking,” he added. Liu said this trend could continue as long as global markets remain shaky, with investors favoring Bitcoin for its perceived stability and safe-haven appeal. Related: Uptick in Bitcoin spot trading hints at possible breakout to $119K Crypto funds rebound with $2.48 billion in weekly inflows As reported, crypto investment products rebounded last week, pulling in $2.48 billion in net inflows after the previous week’s $1.4 billion outflow. August wrapped with $4.37 billion in inflows. Year-to-date inflows now stand at $35.5…
How to predict the next Forex swing

How to predict the next Forex swing

The post How to predict the next Forex swing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the foreign exchange market (Forex), prices don’t move by chance; they react to the real economy, and nothing tells the economic story faster than employment. Job creation, wages, labour force participation and, of course, the Unemployment Rate all influence expectations of economic growth and inflation, and hence central bank decisions… and thus currencies. In other words, keeping a close eye on employment data is not an analyst’s luxury, it’s a competitive advantage for any Forex trader, whether novice or experienced. Why employment is a currency driver Employment is the direct link between activity and purchasing power. When hiring picks up and wages rise, consumption holds up, inflation can pick up, and central banks have more reason to tighten policy (by raising or maintaining high interest rates). Higher rates attract capital and strengthen the currency. Conversely, a deteriorating labour market weighs on consumption, dampens inflation and paves the way for monetary easing, which tends to weaken the currency. This mechanism is not theoretical, but can be seen month after month in the reactions of currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD and so on. Which indicators to look at, beyond the single headline figure NonFarm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States: The monthly catalyst par excellence. Don’t stop at the number of jobs created, look at revisions from previous months (often market movers), sectoral dispersion (manufacturing vs. services), and average hourly earnings to take the pulse of inflationary pressures. Unemployment Rate: A falling rate supports the currency if the fall comes from net employment, not a drop in participation (discouragement of job seekers). A rising rate can be “good” if participation rises even faster, a sign of a dynamic labor supply. Income and hours worked: A rise in wages without an increase in employment may be enough to harden…
Layer 2 Starknet Recovers After Four-Hour Outage

Layer 2 Starknet Recovers After Four-Hour Outage

The post Layer 2 Starknet Recovers After Four-Hour Outage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent “Grinta” upgrade may be linked to the latest outages on Starknet, an Ethereum Layer 2 network that went offline for more than four hours. Starknet, an Ethereum Layer 2 network, recently experienced two outages, with one lasting over four hours. The project’s official X account noted in an X post on Tuesday evening that Starknet is back “fully operational again,” without elaborating on the cause of the incidents. “Block production has resumed normal operation. Transactions submitted between 10:21–10:45 am UTC were not processed, and the chain has been rolled back to block 1962681,” the X post reads. Starknet pledged to provide a “full retrospective with details on the incident, its cause, and preventive measures” soon. StarkWare, the company behind Starknet, did not respond to The Defiant’s request for comment by press time. At the time of writing, the price of (STRK), Starknet’s token, is down 6% for the week at $0.12, trading more than 90% below its early 2024 launch price. The exact cause of the outage remains unclear, as there were no indications that the network was overwhelmed by a surge in user demand. Data from Token Terminal shows that Starknet had fewer than 4,000 active users on Sept. 1, a 98% decline from its peak of over 230,000 daily active users in September 2023. Starknet Daily Active Users Grinta Upgrade Blockchain analytics firm Messari noted in an intel alert shared with The Defiant that the downtime followed the deployment of Starknet’s “Grinta” upgrade. “A series of ‘idle gateway’ alerts followed by multiple ‘slow block creation’ alerts have been issued since the upgrade occurred,” Messari wrote. The upgrade replaced the network’s single sequencer with a three-node Tendermint consensus system and introduced “pre-confirmations,” which provide users with near-instant feedback by giving transactions a temporary status within half a…
Crypto Startup Utila Raises $22M as Stablecoin Infrastructure Demand Surges

Crypto Startup Utila Raises $22M as Stablecoin Infrastructure Demand Surges

The post Crypto Startup Utila Raises $22M as Stablecoin Infrastructure Demand Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto infrastructure provider Utila raised $22 million in its latest fundraising round nearly tripling its valuation in the last six six months, the firm told CoinDesk. The round was led by Red Dot Capital Partners with Nyca, Wing VC, DCG and Cerca Partners among investors also participating, extending the March Series A funding round to $40 million. Founded in New York and Tel Aviv, Utila provides a digital asset operations platform tailored for enterprises working with stablecoins. The system handles payments, treasury and trading functions, while offering compliance and continuity features for businesses. The firm’s customers include payment providers, neobanks and asset managers, reflecting the growing use of dollar-pegged tokens in global finance. Stablecoins garnered attention this year from outside of crypto circles as the killer application of blockchain technology. The sector, currently a $270 billion market, have the potential to disrupt cross-border payments as a faster, cheaper alternative to traditional financial rails, proponents say. Major banks and global retailers like Walmart, Amazon are reportedly exploring using stablecoins. Payments firm Stripe acquiring stablecoin startup Bridge and USDC stablecoin issuer Circle’s IPO were the “bitcoin ETF moments” for stablecoin adoption, Bentzi Rabi, co-founder and CEO of Utila said in an interview with CoinDesk. Utila did not actively seek new funding, but received inbound offers as stablecoin demand spiked, Rabi said. Since March, the firm has doubled its customer base and now processes over $15 billion in monthly transactions. With most of its original Series A capital still unused, Utila opted to extend the round to accelerate its expansion into fast-growing markets such as Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific, where stablecoins are increasingly central to financial infrastructure. Read more: Asia Morning Briefing: Are Stablecoins an ‘Engine of Global Dollar Demand’ or a 2008-Style ‘Liquidity Crunch’? Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/03/utila-raises-usd22m-triples-in-valuation-as-stablecoin-infrastructure-demand-surges
Elizabeth Warren Calls Trump’s WLFI Crypto Venture ‘Corruption’

Elizabeth Warren Calls Trump's WLFI Crypto Venture 'Corruption'

TLDR Elizabeth Warren criticized the Trump family’s involvement in the WLFI crypto venture, calling it “corruption, plain and simple.” WLFI briefly pushed the Trump family’s stake to a paper value of over $5 billion, surpassing their real estate assets. The value of WLFI quickly declined from $0.46 to $0.22, highlighting the volatility of the cryptocurrency [...] The post Elizabeth Warren Calls Trump’s WLFI Crypto Venture ‘Corruption’ appeared first on CoinCentral.
Karen Hao Exposes OpenAI’s $90B Ascent

Karen Hao Exposes OpenAI's $90B Ascent

The post Karen Hao Exposes OpenAI’s $90B Ascent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Empire’s Unseen Cost: Karen Hao Exposes OpenAI’s $90B Ascent Skip to content Home AI News AI Empire’s Unseen Cost: Karen Hao Exposes OpenAI’s $90B Ascent Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-empire-openai-cost/
