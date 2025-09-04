MEXC Exchange
How to cut through the noise in crypto prop trading
The post How to cut through the noise in crypto prop trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. You’ve honed your strategy, you understand market dynamics, and you’re ready to trade with more significant capital. The world of proprietary trading offers a compelling path forward, but entering the crypto prop space often feels like stepping into a jungle without a map. There’s an explosion of firms, each promising opportunity, but the path to finding a reliable partner is rarely straightforward. How do you separate the genuine opportunities from the ones that will waste your time and money? The Maze of Modern Prop Firms If you’ve started your search, you know the drill. You’re bouncing between dozens of browser tabs, trying to cross-reference information from a firm’s slick marketing page with candid, and often conflicting, reviews on social media. One trader praises a firm’s payout system, while another calls it a scam. You dig into their rules only to find vague terms and conditions that seem designed to be confusing. It’s like trying to solve a puzzle using pieces from five different boxes. This fragmented research process isn’t just frustrating; it’s risky. The details that determine your success, like drawdown rules, scaling plans, and payout schedules, are often buried in fine print. Choosing the wrong firm isn’t just a minor setback. It could mean aligning yourself with a partner whose rules fundamentally clash with your trading style, setting you up for failure before you even place your first trade. This is where the real challenge lies: finding clarity and transparency in an industry that often lacks both. A Smarter Way to Find Your Trading Partner What if you could bypass the chaos? Imagine having a single, reliable resource that does the heavy lifting for you, a place that has already navigated the maze and laid out a clear path. A tool that doesn’t just list firms but actually vets…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 03:12
Ukraine’s parliament backs crypto legalization, taxation bill in first reading
The draft law passed its first reading with 246 votes and proposes an 18% income tax, 5% military tax, along with a temporary 5% rate on fiat conversions in its first year. The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, passed the first reading of a bill to legalize and tax cryptocurrency on Wednesday, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak. If signed into law, the bill would significantly shape the digital asset economy in the country, which ranks among the world's top in crypto adoption.According to Zhelezniak’s announcement on a Telegram channel, the bill passed the first reading with 246 lawmakers voting in support. The legislation's draft outlines an income tax of 18% and a military tax of 5% on digital asset profits. The bill also sets a preferential 5% tax rate on fiat conversions its first year, according to the announcement.The proposed taxation rate of 23% is in line with the April recommendation of Ukraine’s financial regulator. The initial recommendation exempted crypto-to-crypto and stablecoins transactions, bringing Ukraine’s crypto tax system closer to crypto-friendly countries.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/04 03:11
SUI Slumps But Holds Above $3.20
The post SUI Slumps But Holds Above $3.20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 03, 2025 at 17:35 // Price The price of Sui (SUI) has remained below the moving average lines. Sui price long-term prediction: bearish The altcoin has fallen from a high of $4.40 to a low of $3.11. The bearish momentum has broken the current support at $3.27, but the bulls have bought the dips. The price of the cryptocurrency is correcting higher as it retests the broken support, which has now become a resistance level. Moreover, the price indicator shows that the cryptocurrency will continue to fall. On August 3, as reported by Coinidol.com, a bearish candlestick body tested the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. The retracement predicts that the altcoin will fall to the 2.0 Fibonacci extension or $2.19. The altcoin is currently falling as it faces rejection at the $3.40 price level. SUI is currently at a value of $3.33. SUI price indicators analysis The moving average lines are sloping down, indicating a decline. The 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are between the moving average lines while the altcoin is correcting upwards. SUI will have to move within a certain range as it is confined between the moving average lines. Technical indicators Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40 Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60 SUI/USD price daily chart – September 3, 2025 What is the next move for Sui? SUI falls below the moving average lines but has stalled above the support level of $3.20. The altcoin is trading above the $3.20 support and below the $3.40 resistance level. The 50-day SMA barrier on the 4-hour chart has halted the uptrend. SUI will continue its…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 03:11
U.S. Bank Brings Back Bitcoin Custody Services Expanding to Bitcoin ETFs
TLDR U.S. Bank resumes crypto custody services, now offering Bitcoin ETFs via NYDIG partnership. U.S. Bank relaunches Bitcoin custody after regulatory clarity and growing demand. NYDIG partners with U.S. Bank to provide sub-custody services for Bitcoin ETFs. The resumption of custody services expands U.S. Bank’s digital asset offerings. U.S. Bank has resumed its cryptocurrency custody [...] The post U.S. Bank Brings Back Bitcoin Custody Services Expanding to Bitcoin ETFs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/04 03:08
Macy’s Inc. ($M) Stock: Jumps Over 17% as Q2 Sales Rebound and Store Closures Continue
TLDR Macy’s stock jumped 17.5% to $15.85 after Q2 results. Same-store sales rose 1.9%, first positive growth since 2022. Net income fell to $87M, or $0.31 per share, from $150M last year. Revenue slipped 1.9% to $4.999B while adjusted EPS came in at $0.41. 66 store closures planned this year, 150 total by 2027. Macy’s [...] The post Macy’s Inc. ($M) Stock: Jumps Over 17% as Q2 Sales Rebound and Store Closures Continue appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/04 03:07
XRP Price Forecast as $30M Treasury Push Fuels Growth — Is a 66% Rally Ahead?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 03:06
U.S. Regulators Open Door for Spot Crypto Trading on Regulated Exchanges
Regulated exchange platforms can conduct spot cryptocurrency trading activities, according to a joint statement by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on September 2, 2025. This policy clarification marks a key regulatory step that could help drive crypto trading and promote investor protection. L’article U.S. Regulators Open Door for Spot Crypto Trading on Regulated Exchanges est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 03:05
Ethereum Foundation prepares the sale of 10,000 ETH to fund its projects
Ethereum Foundation sells 10,000 ETH on centralized platforms. Pragmatic or heresy? The community cries out DeFi betrayal, the foundation pleads transparency… Schizophrenic atmosphere among cryptophiles. L’article Ethereum Foundation prepares the sale of 10,000 ETH to fund its projects est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/04 03:05
Bitcoin News: Gold Rallies 32% Threatening BTC’s ‘Digital Gold’ Status
The post Bitcoin News: Gold Rallies 32% Threatening BTC’s ‘Digital Gold’ Status appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Gold +32% YTD vs BTC +16% — 2× performance. Gold $3,500/oz — ~100× since 1971. Gold has outperformed BTC over multi-year spans. Puts pressure on the “digital gold” narrative. Bitcoin news —Gold has been the standout asset in 2025, rallying about +32% year-to-date while Bitcoin is up roughly +16%. One ounce of gold just hit all-time highs near $3,500 – a price level that represents a 100× increase since 1971, when the dollar left the gold standard. By contrast, Bitcoin has trended more modestly. It briefly topped $124,000 earlier in the year but is only about 16% higher than its January 2025 price. Bitcoin news —Gold’s Surge Doubles Bitcoin’s 2025 Gains Gold’s surge has multiple drivers. Mounting inflation concerns and geopolitical uncertainty have pushed investors into safe havens. Analysts note that expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts are now priced into markets, lifting gold demand. Economic Times reports that central banks have been aggressively adding bullion: on average purchasing over 1,000 metric tons per year recently. This trend reflects reserve managers diversifying away from the dollar. Spot gold briefly hit $3,508.50/oz on Sep. 2, 2025. Gold ETFs saw record inflows as well – for example, the SPDR Gold Trust’s holdings climbed to 977.68 tons, the highest since 2022. By many measures, gold remains low-volatility relative to equities. It trades with only 14% correlation to the S&P 500, compared to Bitcoin’s 60%. In other words, gold is acting more like a traditional hedge again threatening the digital gold narrative. Over multi-year spans, gold has outperformed Bitcoin too. Since the November 2021 highs, gold is up 85% versus Bitcoin’s 61%. An analysis by analyst Bob Elliott underscores this: gold has delivered similar returns to Bitcoin since early 2021 but with one-quarter the volatility and much smaller drawdowns. Bitcoin Underperforms Under…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 03:04
