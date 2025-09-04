2025-09-05 Friday

US Bancorp resumes bitcoin custody with ETF support

The post US Bancorp resumes bitcoin custody with ETF support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Bancorp has resumed bitcoin custody services for institutional clients, reopening a product it first launched in 2021 but suspended in late 2022 during heightened regulatory scrutiny. The move, originally reported by Bloomberg, follows new clarity from federal regulators on how banks can serve as qualified custodians for digital assets. The Minneapolis-based lender, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States, will now also provide custody for spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved last year after years of industry pressure. Data from Blockworks Research shows cumulative inflows into crypto ETFs remain dominated by bitcoin products, which account for nearly 70% of total flows. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) leads with $58.4 billion in assets and $72.9 million in recent net inflows, while Fidelity, Ark, and others also saw strong demand. Bancorp’s expansion to ETF custody reflects institutional demand for secure handling of bitcoin funds managed by firms like BlackRock and Fidelity, which have drawn billions of dollars in inflows since approval. The decision highlights a policy recalibration among regulators, including the SEC and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), after years of tension over crypto banking. With the SEC’s rescission of Staff Accounting Bulletin 121 (via SAB 122), banks are no longer required to carry custodial crypto assets on their balance sheets, easing capital burdens. Custody services allow banks to securely store cryptographic keys for clients, a critical function for asset managers who must comply with fiduciary standards. US Bancorp’s reentry brings it in line with peers such as BNY Mellon and State Street, both of which also offer regulated digital asset custody. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore…
DeFi Protocol Ondo Finance Puts 100 Tokenized Stocks on Ethereum

And the company says it wants to bring the tokenized stocks to Solana soon.
Global Crypto Boom: 2025 Adoption Index Shows Explosive Growth

Global Crypto Boom: 2025 Adoption Index Shows Explosive Growth

From institutional giants in the U.S. to grassroots adoption across Asia and Latin America, crypto usage has expanded across nearly […] The post Global Crypto Boom: 2025 Adoption Index Shows Explosive Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
Job Openings Declined In July. These Industries Added The Most.

The post Job Openings Declined In July. These Industries Added The Most. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The labor market appeared to remain active despite losing some momentum in July, as the hiring rate sped up despite fewer job openings, according to federal data released Wednesday. Earlier federal data indicated hiring dropped sharply in July as the job market appeared to lose momentum. Getty Images Key Facts The number of job openings declined to 7.2 million in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, below June’s 7.4 million job openings and consensus analyst estimates of 7.37 million, according to FactSet. Labor demand appeared to remain steady in July, however, as 5.3 million people were hired, nearly matching June’s total, while the number of layoffs and discharges remained unchanged at 1.8 million. Labor Department data released in August indicated the unemployment rate rose in line with economist forecasts of 4.2% in July, while 73,000 nonfarm jobs were added, falling well below projections and less than half the 147,000 added in June. What Industries Opened More Jobs In July? Construction firms added about 64,000 jobs from June to July, the most of any industry—though it also recorded the biggest uptick in layoffs and discharges with roughly 49,000 more than in June. The manufacturing industry added the second-most number of jobs (41,000) and cut 6,000 more workers month-to-month, while financial services firms added 47,000 jobs and dropped 1,000 fewer workers than the previous month. Transportation, warehousing and utilities industries added 47,000 jobs, information firms added 13,000 and accommodation and food services added 14,000. Private education and health services had the largest decline in job openings, with 181,000 fewer job openings from June to July, followed by retail (110,000) and mining and logging (13,000). The federal government reported 135,000 job openings, an uptick of 18,000 from June to July, after laying off or discharging 5,000 workers. What Industries Laid Off…
Final Weeks to Grab APC Presale Before 31x Surge—One of the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now as SHIB and PNUT Make Waves

What if the next great wealth story in crypto isn’t about Bitcoin or Ethereum but about a mythical adventurer carving tracks across frozen lands? Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) has captivated investors with its story-driven meme coin presale, and with Stage 39 (Shiver Me Bags) racing toward completion, the excitement is at a fever pitch. With a limited-time […]
PEPE Price Prediction Faces Limits, While Pepeto Presale Emerges as Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Pepe, one of the most popular coins in recent years, is back in the spotlight with investors debating its price […] The post PEPE Price Prediction Faces Limits, While Pepeto Presale Emerges as Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
CFTC grants Polymarket green light for US return through regulatory approval

The post CFTC grants Polymarket green light for US return through regulatory approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) granted regulatory approval for prediction market platform Polymarket to resume US operations through a no-action letter issued to QCX LLC on Sept. 3. The CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight and the Division of Clearing and Risk announced that they will not pursue enforcement action against QCX LLC or QC Clearing LLC regarding swap data reporting and record-keeping requirements for event contracts. Regulatory greenlight The letter applies only to narrow circumstances and mirrors similar regulatory relief granted to other designated contract markets. The approval enables Polymarket to operate event contracts while maintaining compliance with federal derivatives regulations through its QCX partnership structure. Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan celebrated the development on social media, crediting the Commission for “impressive work” and noting the process was completed in “record timing.” Coplan indicated US operations would launch soon, posting “stay tuned” to his announcement. The regulatory green light marks a return for Polymarket, which ceased US operations in 2022 following CFTC settlement over unregistered derivatives trading. The platform paid $1.4 million to resolve those charges and blocked American users from accessing its prediction markets. Polymarket accelerated its efforts for a US return in July, when the US Department of Justice and the CFTC concluded the probe into the prediction market. Less than a week later, Polymarket acquired QCX in a $112 million deal. On Aug. 26, Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board amid an undisclosed investment from its venture capital firm 1789 Capital. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Oracle validation concerns persist Despite regulatory approval, recent controversies sparked new debates over market resolution mechanisms. Most recently, a social media user with the moniker Easy…
Crypto Whale Activity Sparks Arctic Pablo’s Stage 39 Presale – Tokens Selling Out Fast as Pudgy Penguins and Snek Gain Momentum

Have you ever wondered which cryptocurrency could turn a small stake into a jaw-dropping return before it even hits major exchanges? Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) is creating waves as investors scramble to claim a piece of this frosty new meme coin. Meanwhile, Pudgy Penguins and Snek are making waves. The momentum in crypto markets is undeniable, but Arctic Pablo’s presale is where urgency meets opportunity. With the Blizzard Bay Phase nearly complete, hesitation could mean missing out on potential quadruple gains. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: Arctic Pablo Coin, Pudgy Penguins, and Snek. Referral Incentives: Spread the Word About Arctic Pablo and Earn Rewards Why just hold when you can earn while you share? Arctic Pablo Coin is transforming community engagement into real profits with its referral incentives. Imagine earning APC tokens or USD rewards simply by introducing friends or followers to the presale.  Could your social network be the key to multiplying your stake? This innovative feature doesn’t just reward participation—it fuels growth and builds an enthusiastic investor community. With every referral, the Arctic Multiplier amplifies potential gains, giving early adopters both recognition and tangible benefits. Is your network ready to earn? Arctic Pablo is one of the Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now, and its referral ecosystem ensures that spreading the word isn’t just fun—it’s profitable. Arctic Pablo Presale: The Shiver Me Bags Stage Awaits Step into Stage 39 of the meme coin presale – Shiver Me Bags, where the coldest week delivers the biggest bags. Investors now enjoy a 300% bonus, quadrupling their tokens and turning $100 into $400 worth of APC. The presale tally has soared past $3.77 million, with an astounding ROI of 708.08% from Stage 39 to the $0.008 listing price, and potential gains of 10,001.01% if analysts’ predicted $0.1 valuation is reached. If you invest $1,500 now, you could receive 6,060,600 APCs, set to grow to $48,484.80 at listing. Stage 39 secret revealed: BAGS300 = 4x tokens reward! With the week of big bags in full swing, the Arctic Multiplier is live, quadrupling every advantage. From ice to avalanche, this is your chance to shiver now and smile later. Hesitate, and the frozen riches could slip right through your fingers—are you ready to seize the coldest opportunity in crypto history? Crypto Whale Alert: Big Moves Are Happening Massive wallet movements signal the presence of crypto whales making strategic acquisitions. Arctic Pablo Coin has caught the attention of high-net investors, with transactions that are quietly influencing the presale’s rapid ascent. Such whale alerts hint at both confidence in long-term gains and imminent market impact, reinforcing the urgency for new participants to claim their share before stages close. Watching these large-scale investments can help guide strategies, but missing the Shiver Me Bags stage could mean watching exponential gains happen from the sidelines. When whales act, the market listens—and Arctic Pablo’s cold surge is impossible to ignore. Pudgy Penguins Soar as Trading Volume Rockets Past $427M The live price of Pudgy Penguins (PPG) stands at $0.030527, backed by an impressive 24-hour trading volume of $427,766,683. This explosive surge in activity highlights the growing demand and strong market confidence in one of the most talked-about meme-inspired crypto assets. Pudgy Penguins continues to gain traction not only as a community-driven digital collectible brand but also as a token showing remarkable resilience in the current market climate. Traders are keeping a close eye as the project strengthens its position among other meme and NFT-related coins, with its vibrant community fueling momentum. The combination of affordable entry price and massive trading volume is sparking speculation about potential short-term rallies and long-term growth. With excitement brewing, Pudgy Penguins is cementing itself as a key player in the meme coin space. Snek Slithers Higher With $282M Market Cap and Growing Momentum The live price of Snek (SNEK) is currently $0.00378, reflecting steady growth in the meme coin market. With a market cap of $281.99 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $10.74 million, Snek is proving that it has the liquidity and community strength to compete with some of the top emerging tokens. The coin’s increasing popularity is driven by its unique branding, strong grassroots support, and rising demand among crypto traders looking for the next breakout opportunity. Investors are watching closely as Snek’s consistent performance shows signs of long-term potential, especially as trading volume remains healthy. Its affordability makes it an attractive entry point for both newcomers and seasoned traders. With momentum building and market visibility expanding, Snek is slithering into position as one of the most promising meme coins to watch in the months ahead. Last Words: Arctic Pablo Leads the Charge The cryptocurrency world is abuzz, and while Pudgy Penguins and Snek show promising activity, Arctic Pablo Coin stands out with its unmatched presale excitement and referral incentives. Investors now have the opportunity to maximize gains through Stage 39 – Shiver Me Bags, with the Arctic Multiplier quadrupling the rewards. With over $3.77 million already raised and staggering ROI potential, hesitation could cost a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Crypto Whale Alerts confirm that high-net participants are already positioning themselves, intensifying the urgency for entry. Arctic Pablo is one of the Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now, offering frozen riches and strategic gains for those bold enough to act. The presale countdown is on—seize the moment before the cold wave passes. For More Information: Visit the Official APC Website  Join the APC Telegram Channel Follow APC on X (Formerly Twitter) Frequently Asked Questions What is the current stage of the Arctic Pablo Coin presale? Arctic Pablo Coin is currently in Stage 39 – Shiver Me Bags, with a 300% bonus activated and quadruple token rewards. How much can you earn through referral incentives? Referral incentives enable participants to earn additional APC tokens or USD rewards for every new investor they introduce to the presale. What is the ROI potential for Stage 39? Investors can expect 708.08% ROI to the listing price of $0.008 and up to 10,001.01% based on analyst predictions. What is the minimum investment for significant gains? Even a $100 investment can grow to $400 worth of APC during Stage 39, thanks to the 300% bonus. How do Crypto Whale Alerts affect Arctic Pablo Coin? Whale activity indicates strong confidence from high-net investors, suggesting potential market moves and the importance of early participation. This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
We should cut at next meeting

The post We should cut at next meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller reiterated that they should cut the interest rate at the next policy meeting. Key takeaways “Don’t need to go in lock-sequence of rate cuts.” “Could see multiple cuts, whether it’s every meeting or every other will need to see what data says.” “We know we’ll have a blip of inflation but it won’t be permanent, 6 months out will be closer to 2%.” “We can always adjust rate-cut pace.” “Fed’s independence is critical, believe we have independent Fed.” “Have not had interview for fed chair job.” “Don’t see recession, but slower growth.” Market reaction These comments received a dovish 3.2 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 98.30. Meanwhile, stays in neutral territory near 100.00. Fed FAQs Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback. The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members…
Fed’s Economic Risks Highlighted at Jackson Hole, Monetary Implications Loom

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-economic-risks-jackson-hole/
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report