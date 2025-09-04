‘Crypto going mainstream’ – Why SEC & CFTC’s statement sparked hype

Key Takeaways The joint guidance by the SEC and CFTC will expand spot crypto trading across traditional exchanges and brokerages. In a historic move, the U.S. regulators SEC and CFTC issued a joint statement noting that current laws don't prevent exchanges from listing certain spot crypto trading. Source: X Part of the guidance read, "The Divisions' coordination will promote trading venue choice and optionality for market participants within the United States." Regulators, referencing the President's Working Group on Digital Assets Markets (PWG) report, announced their readiness to assist securities exchanges in adding certain crypto assets to their trading platforms. "In line with these goals, the Divisions stand ready to support consideration by their respective agencies of exchange trading in certain spot crypto asset products." Is spot crypto trading going mainstream? For crypto leaders and analysts, the joint guidance will make crypto mainstream. According to ETF analyst Nate Geraci, the regulators' greenlight meant that crypto trading will soon be available in top global exchanges and traditional brokerages afterward. "Main takeaway? Crypto trading going mainstream. Will be on world's largest venues. Think NYSE, Nasdaq, etc. Next stop after that? Every major traditional brokerage." A similar stance was echoed by Matthew Sigel, Head of digital assets research at VanEck, noting that Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], and others will be traded in traditional exchanges. Source: X For Sei's [SEI] General Counsel, Gerald Gallagher, the update signaled an end to the 'turf wars' between the two regulators. "The turf wars are ending. The SEC & CFTC are rowing in the same direction. The U.S. just validated the importance of building high-performance crypto trading infrastructure." According to CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, the move will empower users to trade cryptocurrencies freely, wherever and however they choose, through secure, registered exchanges. In addition, as part of implementing…