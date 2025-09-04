2025-09-05 Friday

Trollface Meme Creator Grants Exclusive IP Rights to Solana Token in Six-Figure Deal

The TROLL meme coin team has secured a license to the Trollface IP, along with a merch deal with the original creator.
Coinstats2025/09/04 03:27
Trump-Linked American Bitcoin Triggers Notable Market Suspensions

The post Trump-Linked American Bitcoin Triggers Notable Market Suspensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Trump family’s link to American Bitcoin sparks market volatility. Repeated trading suspensions follow a 91% and 59% surge. Lack of official statements leaves market uncertainty high. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin begins interviews with 11 candidates for the Federal Reserve Chair, including Federal Reserve Governors Waller and Bowman, starting Friday. The selection process impacts fiscal policy’s direction, influencing market confidence, and economic strategies amid ongoing global uncertainties. Trading Surges and Suspensions Trigger Market Concerns The crypto asset, associated with the Trump family, saw surges of 91% and 59%, leading to repeated trading suspensions. “American Bitcoin has hit the limit up for the third time, with an increase of 91%,” as noted by ChainCatcher. American Bitcoin is drawing intense market scrutiny as the notable price activity unfolds. The Trump family’s connection, while noted by ChainCatcher, remains without verifiable confirmation from primary sources. Market players report the lack of official statements may fuel further uncertainty, impacting trading confidence. The lack of statements from financial regulators, such as the SEC or CFTC, leaves uncertainty regarding any potential responses or investigations. Without clear institutional comments, speculative volatility may persist within the cryptosphere, already a high-risk market. The Coincu research team indicates the absence of official communications may pose long-term market risks, affecting investor sentiment. With speculative trading at a high, the scenario underscores the critical need for information transparency in crypto markets. Expert Warnings and Market Volatility Persist Did you know? The instance with American Bitcoin is reminiscent of similar crypto events involving branded tokens and influential names causing market turbulence. Ethereum (ETH) reported a price of $4,474.60 with a market cap of $540.11 billion as of September 3, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite a 3.81% rise in 24 hours, ETH showed a 3.51% dip over the past week, amidst broader…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 03:27
1inch Taps Ondo Finance to Unlock Access to Tokenized RWAs

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/04 03:26
New Coin Listing To Watch – Token6900 Goes Live, Analyst Price Predictions

Today, September 3, 2025 TOKEN6900 (T6900), a meme coin inspired by SPX6900, launched on decentralized exchanges at 2pm UTC and quickly reached a $7 million market cap. Token claiming is now available through the official website and the Best Wallet app. Within minutes of going live, $T6900 jumped 25% above its listing price of $0.00715 […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/04 03:26
Coinbase taps former Cash App exec as new CMO

U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has hired Cathrine Ferdon, a former executive at digital payments platform Cash App, as its new chief marketing officer. Coinbase has announced that Cathrine Ferdon, who joins from Block Inc.-owned digital wallet platform Cash App, will…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 03:25
Bitcoin Faces Imminent Price Drop as September’s Crypto Trends Unfold

Bitcoin might drop below its $112,500 support, affecting altcoins profoundly. September historically brings a negative trend, with macro factors adding pressure. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Faces Imminent Price Drop as September’s Crypto Trends Unfold The post Bitcoin Faces Imminent Price Drop as September’s Crypto Trends Unfold appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/04 03:25
500,000 ETH in Just 1 Week: Is Ethereum’s Price Gearing up for Another Big Rally?

The amount of ETH stored on exchanges tumbled to a nine-year low.
CryptoPotato2025/09/04 03:23
‘Crypto going mainstream’ – Why SEC & CFTC’s statement sparked hype

The post ‘Crypto going mainstream’ – Why SEC & CFTC’s statement sparked hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The joint guidance by the SEC and CFTC will expand spot crypto trading across traditional exchanges and brokerages. In a historic move, the U.S. regulators SEC and CFTC issued a joint statement noting that current laws don’t prevent exchanges from listing certain spot crypto trading.  Source: X Part of the guidance read,  “The Divisions’ coordination will promote trading venue choice and optionality for market participants within the United States.” Regulators, referencing the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets Markets (PWG) report, announced their readiness to assist securities exchanges in adding certain crypto assets to their trading platforms. “In line with these goals, the Divisions stand ready to support consideration by their respective agencies of exchange trading in certain spot crypto asset products.” Is spot crypto trading going mainstream? For crypto leaders and analysts, the joint guidance will make crypto mainstream.  According to ETF analyst Nate Geraci, the regulators’ greenlight meant that crypto trading will soon be available in top global exchanges and traditional brokerages afterward.  “Main takeaway? Crypto trading going mainstream. Will be on world’s largest venues. Think NYSE, Nasdaq, etc. Next stop after that? Every major traditional brokerage.” A similar stance was echoed by Matthew Sigel, Head of digital assets research at VanEck, noting that Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], and others will be traded in traditional exchanges.  Source: X For Sei’s [SEI] General Counsel, Gerald Gallagher, the update signaled an end to the ‘turf wars’ between the two regulators. “The turf wars are ending. The SEC & CFTC are rowing in the same direction. The U.S. just validated the importance of building high-performance crypto trading infrastructure.” According to CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, the move will empower users to trade cryptocurrencies freely, wherever and however they choose, through secure, registered exchanges. In addition, as part of implementing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 03:23
Polymarket founder says CFTC no-action letter is the green light the platform needs to go live in the US

Blockchain-based predictions market Polymarket now has the green light to operate in the US. The platform CEO, Shayne Coplan, disclosed this on X after the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued its No-Action Letter on Event Contracts. In a statement by the CFTC, the regulator stated that the letter, which emanated from the CFTC Division […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 03:20
Dormant Bitcoin Supply Awakens: Swapping BTC For ETH On Hyperliquid

The post Dormant Bitcoin Supply Awakens: Swapping BTC For ETH On Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dormant Bitcoin Supply Awakens: Swapping BTC For ETH On Hyperliquid | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 03:20
