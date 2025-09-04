2025-09-05 Friday

Pi Coin Price Can't Escape The Gravity Of Its All-Time Low

Pi Coin Price Can't Escape The Gravity Of Its All-Time Low

The post Pi Coin Price Can’t Escape The Gravity Of Its All-Time Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin’s recent price action shows persistent weakness, with the token struggling to recover from repeated failed breakouts. Despite attempts to establish momentum, the cryptocurrency remains vulnerable to further correction.  Over the past few days, Pi Coin’s decline has highlighted the difficulty it faces in distancing itself from historic lows. Pi Coin Is Losing Its Strength The Squeeze Momentum Indicator shows a squeeze forming on Pi Coin’s chart. Typically, a squeeze signals upcoming volatility, and with the indicator leaning bearish, the likelihood of downward pressure increases. When the squeeze resolves, the token may face a sharper drop if sellers dominate trading conditions. Sponsored Sponsored This signals risk for Pi Coin holders. With bearish cues prevailing, a squeeze release could push prices closer to critical supports. Without meaningful buying activity, the cryptocurrency risks extended declines, leaving investors exposed to losses. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin Squeeze Momentum Indicator. Source: TradingView Pi Coin’s broader outlook is also dampened by a weakening correlation with Bitcoin. Currently, the correlation stands at 0.48, reflecting a divergence from BTC’s movement. Normally, Pi Coin follows Bitcoin’s trend more closely, but the recent break highlights its inability to capitalize on BTC’s upward trajectory this month. Historically, Pi Coin’s correlation with Bitcoin strengthens during bearish cycles and weakens when BTC rises. This pattern is proving detrimental as Bitcoin gains while Pi Coin remains stagnant. Pi Coin Correlation To Bitcoin. Source: TradingView PI Price Is Struggling At the time of writing, Pi Coin trades at $0.343, down 12.4% in the past three days. The token is holding above $0.344 support, a level that has repeatedly prevented further decline. However, this floor remains fragile as selling pressure continues to mount across the market. If bearish factors dominate, Pi Coin could lose $0.344…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 03:42
Utila Triples Valuation in Six Months as Stablecoin Infrastructure Demand Triggers $22M Extension Round

Utila Triples Valuation in Six Months as Stablecoin Infrastructure Demand Triggers $22M Extension Round

The post Utila Triples Valuation in Six Months as Stablecoin Infrastructure Demand Triggers $22M Extension Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK CITY, United States, September 3rd, 2025, FinanceWire Utila emerges as the go-to operating system for stablecoins as institutional demand for digital asset infrastructure explodes Utila has closed a $22 million Series A extension round just six months after announcing its Series A, bringing its total A round to $40 million and nearly tripling the company’s valuation. The extension, led by Red Dot Capital Partners with participation from Nyca, Wing VC, DCG, Cerca Partners, FunFair Ventures and SilverCircle, brings the total funding to more than $51 million and reflects the explosive demand for Utila’s digital asset operations platform as organizations worldwide adopt stablecoins for payments, treasury management and operational workflows. The rapid-fire extension round materialized without Utila actively seeking capital, as the company received multiple inbound investment offers driven by hypergrowth across all key metrics. With almost all of its original Series A funding still in the bank, the company chose to extend the round to accelerate market capture in the exploding digital asset infrastructure sector. Since its Series A announcement in March, Utila has seen unprecedented growth driven by mainstream adoption of stablecoins across financial services and more than doubled its customer base. The company now processes over $15 billion in monthly volume and has secured more than $90 billion in total transactions. With hundreds of global institutional customers, Utila has rapidly established itself as the operating system for stablecoins, providing the secure, scalable infrastructure that enterprises need to build, manage and scale digital asset operations. The Stablecoin Infrastructure Imperative “We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how organizations handle value transfer, with stablecoins at the center of this transformation,” said Bentzi Rabi, co-founder and CEO of Utila. “Six months ago, we positioned ourselves for the next wave of digital asset adoption. Today, that wave has arrived, and Utila…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 03:40
Telex on WordPress unveils the AI that creates Gutenberg blocks

Telex on WordPress unveils the AI that creates Gutenberg blocks

The post Telex on WordPress unveils the AI that creates Gutenberg blocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At WordCamp US 2025, during the keynote on September 2, 2025, Matt Mullenweg introduced Telex, a prototype by Automattic that generates Gutenberg blocks from a textual description and exports them as installable plugins. During the keynote, as reported by TechCrunch, the system created an animated block and produced a ready-to-use .zip package in just a few moments; the prototype is available as a preview on telex.automattic.ai. An interesting aspect is that the immediate result signals a significant breakthrough in the evolution of the WordPress ecosystem. According to the data collected during the keynote viewing and from the analysis of public materials, the demonstration showed the generation and export of the block as operations completed in “a few moments” (keynote of September 2, 2025). Industry analysts consulted note that a flow producing .zip plugins directly from the browser can accelerate prototyping but requires targeted manual reviews on security and accessibility. In the preliminary technical comparison, the need emerged to perform mandatory checks on PHP/WordPress compatibility, performance testing, and scans for known vulnerabilities before deployment in production, as already detailed on cryptonomist.ch. Telex in Brief Telex is an experimental development environment that translates a prompt into an operational block for the editor. The project is available as a preview on telex.automattic.ai and is explicitly labeled as experimental. It should be noted that the public demonstration, led by Mullenweg, was covered by international outlets such as TechCrunch. How it works (in practice) The user describes the desired block with a textual request; Telex processes the instruction and returns a .zip package containing the structure of the plugin, the block files, and the minimum configurations for use in Gutenberg. In this context, the package can be installed on a WordPress site or immediately tested on WordPress Playground, the browser environment designed for quick tests,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 03:39
Aptos Joins 20 Blockchains With Near Intents; Cross-Chain Volume Approaches $1 Billion

Aptos Joins 20 Blockchains With Near Intents; Cross-Chain Volume Approaches $1 Billion

Aptos network has been integrated into Near Intents, a cross-chain protocol that now supports 20 interconnected blockchains and has processed nearly $1 billion in volume. The post Aptos Joins 20 Blockchains With Near Intents; Cross-Chain Volume Approaches $1 Billion appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/09/04 03:38
Bitcoin, Solana And MAGACOIN FINANCE Named September Standouts

Bitcoin, Solana And MAGACOIN FINANCE Named September Standouts

The post Bitcoin, Solana And MAGACOIN FINANCE Named September Standouts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September has opened with analysts reshuffling their watchlists as crypto markets transition into a new phase. Three names — Bitcoin, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE — are consistently highlighted as defining this moment.  Each carries a distinct narrative: Bitcoin as the anchor asset in a volatile market, Solana as the fast-scaling challenger attracting institutional capital, and MAGACOIN FINANCE as the speculative presale drawing the boldest upside forecasts. Bitcoin — Accumulation Zone and Market Anchor Bitcoin continues to act as the market’s anchor, holding near historic highs despite a modest 2% dip at the start of September.  For many analysts, this pullback represents a classic accumulation window rather than a sign of deeper retracement. Institutional inflows remain consistent, with spot ETF allocations and corporate treasuries providing a reliable base of demand. The asset’s resilience in the face of short-term volatility reinforces its role as the ultimate store of value. While newer tokens may promise higher multiples, Bitcoin is viewed as the safest bet for long-term positioning.  Analysts suggest September’s corrective moves may prove attractive for investors seeking exposure before year-end momentum builds again. Solana — Scalability, Upgrades, and Institutional Momentum Solana remains at the center of analyst discussions, supported by strong fundamentals and growing institutional presence.  The recent Alpenglow upgrade has enhanced speed and efficiency, and developers continue to expand Solana’s DeFi and gaming ecosystems. The chain has already generated more than $1.3 billion in revenue, further cementing its position as a top-performing Layer-1. Price forecasts for Solana range widely, with targets between $250 and $420 by Q4 depending on how ETF applications progress and institutional demand scales.  With its ability to process millions of daily transactions at low cost, Solana is being positioned as the premier alternative to Ethereum. September’s analyst reports highlight it as a core allocation for those seeking…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 03:38
XRP, BNB Whale Wallets Expand 20% — UNI and CRO Named Undervalued Picks by Analysts

XRP, BNB Whale Wallets Expand 20% — UNI and CRO Named Undervalued Picks by Analysts

Whale wallets holding XRP and BNB have expanded by close to 20% in recent weeks, suggesting growing confidence from large […] The post XRP, BNB Whale Wallets Expand 20% — UNI and CRO Named Undervalued Picks by Analysts appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/04 03:30
What It Means For Decentralized Betting

What It Means For Decentralized Betting

The post What It Means For Decentralized Betting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket’s Landmark US Approval: What It Means For Decentralized Betting Skip to content Home Crypto News Polymarket’s Landmark US Approval: What It Means for Decentralized Betting Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/polymarket-us-approval-cftc/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 03:30
Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game

Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game

Hello! My name is Sergey Kachan, and I’m a client developer on the War Robots project. War Robots has been around for many years, and during this time the game has accumulated a huge variety of content: robots, weapons, drones, titans, pilots, and so on. And for all of this to work, we need to store a large amount of different types of information. This information is stored in “balances.” Today I’m going to talk about how balances are structured in our project, what’s happened to them over the past 11 years, and how we’ve dealt with it. Balances in the Project Like any other project, War Robots can be divided into two parts: meta and core gameplay. Meta gameplay (metagaming) is any activity that goes beyond the core game loop but still affects the gameplay. This includes purchasing and upgrading game content, participating in social or event activities. Core gameplay (core gameplay loop) is the main repeating cycle of actions that the player performs in the game to achieve their goals. In our case, it’s robot battles on specific maps. Each part of the project needs its own balance, so we also split balances into two categories — meta and core. War Robots also has so-called Skirmish modes, which require their own separate balances. A Skirmish mode is a modification of existing modes or maps with different characteristics or rules. Skirmish modes are often event-based, available to players during various holidays, mainly for fun. For example, players might be able to kill each other with a single shot or move around in zero gravity. So in total, we have 4 balances: 2 for the default mode and 2 for the Skirmish mode. \ \ Over 11 years, War Robots has accumulated a ton of awesome content: 95 robots 21 titans 175 different weapons 40 drones 16 motherships a huge number of skins, remodels, modules, pilots, turrets, ultimate versions of content, and maps And as you can imagine, to make all of this work we need to store information about behavior, stats, availability, prices, and much, much more. As a result, our balances have grown to an indecent size: | \ | Default mode | Skirmish mode | |----|----|----| | Meta balance | 9.2 MB | 9.2 MB | | Core balance | 13.1 MB | 13.1 MB | After some quick calculations, we found that a player would need to download 44.6 MB. That’s quite a lot! We really didn’t want to force players to download such large amounts of data every time a balance changed. And distributing that much data via CDN isn’t exactly cheap either. Just to remind you: War Robots has reached 300 million registered users. In 2024, our monthly active audience was 4.7 million people, and 690 thousand players logged in every day. Now imagine the amount of data. A lot, right? We thought so too. So, we decided to do everything we could to cut down the size of our balances! Hunting Down the Problem The first step was to analyze the balances and try to figure out: “What’s taking up so much space?” Manually going through everything was the last thing we wanted to do — it would’ve taken ages. So, we wrote a set of tools that collected and aggregated all the information we needed about the balances. The tool would take a balance file as input and, using reflection, iterate through all the structures, gathering data on what types of information we stored and how much space each one occupied. The results were discouraging: Meta Balance | \ | % in balance | Usage count | |----|----|----| | String | 28.478 % | 164 553 | | Int32 | 27.917 % | 161 312 | | Boolean | 6.329 % | 36 568 | | Double | 5.845 % | 33 772 | | Int64 | 4.682 % | 27 054 | | Custom structures | 26.749 % | — | \ Core Balance | \ | % in balance | Usage count | |----|----|----| | String | 34.259 % | 232 229 | | Double | 23.370 % | 158 418 | | Int32 | 20.955 % | 142 050 | | Boolean | 5.306 % | 34 323 | | Custom structures | 16.11 % | — | \ After analyzing the situation, we realized that strings were taking up far too much space, and something had to be done about it. So, we built another tool. This one scanned the balance file and generated a map of all the strings along with the number of times each one was duplicated. The results weren’t encouraging either. Some strings were repeated tens of thousands of times! We had found the problem. Now the question was: how do we fix it? Optimizing the Balances For obvious reasons, we couldn’t just get rid of strings altogether. Strings are used for things like localization keys and various IDs. But what we could do was eliminate the duplication of strings. The idea was as simple as it gets: Create a list of unique strings for each balance (essentially, a dedicated storage). Send this list along with the data. \ public class BalanceMessage { &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public BalanceMessageData Data; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public StringStorage Storage; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public string Version; } \ StringStorage is essentially a wrapper around a list of strings. When we build the string storage, each balance structure remembers the index of the string it needs. Later, when retrieving data, we just pass the index and quickly get the value. \ public class StringStorage { &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public List&lt;string&gt; Values; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public string GetValue(StringIdx id) =&gt; Values[id]; } \ Instead of passing the strings themselves inside the balance structures, we began passing the index of where the string is stored in the string storage. Before: \ public class SomeBalanceMessage { &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public string Id; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public string Name; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public int Amount; } \ After: \ public class SomeBalanceMessageV2 { &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public StringIdx Id; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public StringIdx Name; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public int Amount; } \ StringIdx is basically just a wrapper around an int. This way, we completely eliminated direct string transfers inside the balance structures. \ public readonly struct StringIdx : IEquatable&lt;StringIdx&gt; { &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;private readonly int _id; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;internal StringIdx(int value) {_id = value; } &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public static implicit operator int(StringIdx value) =&gt; value._id; &amp;nbsp;public bool Equals(StringIdx other) =&gt; _id == other._id; } \ This approach reduced the number of strings by tens of times. \ | \ | String usage count | String usage count | |----|----|----| | | Before | After | | Meta balance | 164 553 | 10 082 | | Core balance | 232 229 | 14 228 | Not bad, right? But that was just the beginning — we didn’t stop there. Reworking the Data Protocol For transmitting and processing balance structures, we had been using MessagePack. MessagePack is a binary data serialization format designed as a more compact and faster alternative to JSON. It’s meant for efficient data exchange between applications or services, allowing a significant reduction in data size — especially useful where performance and bandwidth matter. Initially, MessagePack came in a JSON-like format, where the data used string keys. That’s certainly convenient, but also quite space-consuming. So we decided to sacrifice some flexibility and switch to a binary byte array. Before: \ public class SomeBalanceMessage { &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;[Key("id")] &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public string Id; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;[Key("name")] &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public string Name; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;[Key("amount")] &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public int Amount; } \ After: \ public class SomeBalanceMessageV2 { &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;[Key(0)] &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public StringIdx Id; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;[Key(1)] &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public StringIdx Name; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp; &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;[Key(2)] &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;public int Amount; } \ We also removed all empty collections — instead of sending them, we now transmit null values. This reduced both the overall data size and the time required for serialization and deserialization. Testing the Changes A golden rule of good development (and one that will save you a lot of nerves) is to always implement new features in a way that lets you quickly roll them back if something goes wrong. For that reason, we add all new features behind “toggles.” To make this work, we had to support two versions of balances at the same time: the old one and the optimized one. During development, we needed to make sure that all data was transferred correctly. Old and new balances — regardless of format or structure — had to produce the exact same values. And remember, the optimized balances had changed their structure drastically, but that wasn’t supposed to affect anything except their size. To achieve this, we wrote a large number of unit tests for each balance. At first, we compared all fields “head-on” — checking every single one explicitly. This worked, but it was time-consuming, and even the smallest change in the balances would break the tests, forcing us to rewrite them constantly. This slowed us down and was quite distracting. Eventually, we had enough of that and came up with a more convenient testing approach for comparing balances. Reflection came to the rescue again. We took two versions of the balance structures, e.g. SomeBalanceMessage and SomeBalanceMessageV2, and iterated over them — comparing field counts, names, and values. If anything didn’t match, we tracked down the problem. This solution saved us a huge amount of time later on. Optimization Results Thanks to these optimizations, we managed to reduce both the size of the files transmitted over the network and the time it takes to deserialize them on the client. We also decreased the amount of memory required on the client side after balance deserialization. File Size | \ | Old balances | Optimized balances | Profit | |----|----|----|----| | Meta balance | 9.2 MB | 1.28 MB | - 86 % | | Core balance | 13.1 MB | 2.22 MB | - 83 % | Deserialization Time | \ | Old balances | Optimized balances | Profit | |----|----|----|----| | Meta balance | 967 ms | 199 ms | - 79 % | | Core balance | 1165 ms | 265 ms | - 77 % | Data in Memory | \ | Old balances | Optimized balances | Profit | |----|----|----|----| | Meta + Core | ~ 45.3 MB | ~ 33.5 MB | - 26 % | Conclusions The results of the optimization fully satisfied us. The balance files were reduced by more than 80%. Traffic went down, and the players were happy. To sum it up: be careful with the data you transmit, and don’t send anything unnecessary. Strings are best stored in unique storages to avoid creating duplicates. And if your custom data (prices, stats, etc.) also contains a lot of repetition, try packing those into unique storages as well. This will save you many megabytes — and a lot of money on maintaining CDN servers
Hackernoon 2025/09/04 03:29
Will Bitcoin Prices Plummet This September?

Will Bitcoin Prices Plummet This September?

Recent findings presented by K33 suggest a potential downturn in the cryptocurrency arena, focusing distinctly on Bitcoin (BTC). While BTC’s current position is marginally above its critical $112,500 support level, there’s cause for concern among altcoins should this threshold be breached.Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Prices Plummet This September?
Coinstats 2025/09/04 03:28
There is risk tariffs could cause persistent inflation rise

There is risk tariffs could cause persistent inflation rise

The post There is risk tariffs could cause persistent inflation rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. St. Louis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Alberto Musalem said on Wednesday that he sees a risk that tariffs could cause a persistent increase in inflation, per Reuters. Key takeaways “Fed needs to balance inflation, job goals going forward.” “Below-trend growth, stable expectations should temper inflation.” “Expecting inflation to ebb back to 2% by second half of 2026.” “Tariffs will work through economy over two to three quarters.” “Expecting tariff inflation impact to fade eventually.” “Expecting job market cooling with downside risks to labor sector.” “Seeing job market holding near full employment.” “Seeing modest GDP growth this year before returning to trend in 2026.” “Uncertainty lifting for economy, fiscal policy may add stimulus.” “Job market break-even level between 30,000 and 80,000 jobs per month.” Market reaction These comments received a neutral/hawkish score of 6.0 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker. In turn, the FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index stays near 100, pointing to a neutral stance. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index remains stuck in a tight daily range and was last seen trading flat at 98.32. Fed FAQs Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback. The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 03:28
U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report