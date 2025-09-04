Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy with STIP–NAM Traceability, Entering a Global Acquisition Window.
The post Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy with STIP–NAM Traceability, Entering a Global Acquisition Window. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ORLANDO, Estados Unidos, September 3rd, 2025, FinanceWire OGRD Alliance announces PLPC-DB, a non-cellular oncology immunotherapy platform designed to overcome the barriers of cost, scalability, and infrastructure in cancer innovation. Unlike cell- or gene-based therapies, PLPC-DB is a lyophilized phospholipoproteic complex with validated stability for more than 18 months at room temperature, eliminating cold-chain dependency and reducing operational costs by over 60%. FOUNDATION IN REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE For more than a decade, the OncoVix program in Latin America has provided structured patient monitoring and data collection. This Real-World Evidence (RWE) backbone enabled the creation of the Structured Immunophenotypic Traceability Platform (STIP), now enhanced with a Network Access Module (NAM). STIP–NAM extends traceability to interoperable, auditable formats across jurisdictions, supporting regulators, investors, and partners without requiring sequential Phase I–III trials. SCIENTIFIC DIFFERENTIATION PLPC-DB coordinates innate and adaptive immune activation (NK, CD8⁺, CD4⁺ Th1), enhances antigen presentation, and reduces inhibitory cytokines such as IL-10 and TGF-β. Its platform is documented in five PubMed-indexed Q1 publications and eleven Tier-1 oncology congress presentations, under the scientific leadership of Dr. Ramón Gutiérrez-Sandoval M.D., oncopathologist and CSO of OGRD Alliance. “Our priority has been to structure PLPC-DB as a scalable and traceable immunotherapy asset, with a dossier that meets the expectations of global regulators and investors,” said Dr. Ramón Gutiérrez-Sandoval, Chief Scientific Officer of OGRD Alliance. “The STIP–NAM framework ensures that this platform is not only scientifically validated but also financially sound for strategic acquisition.” MARKET AND REGULATORY PROFILE The global oncology immunotherapy market exceeds USD 120B, expanding at ~10% CAGR. Current therapies often demand complex cold chains and costly infrastructure. PLPC-DB bypasses these limitations, offering a reproducible, scalable platform aligned with sustainability goals (UN Agenda 2030, Vision 2030). External validation letters from independent regulatory consultancies confirm dossier maturity, aligned with international regulatory standards (including FDA and EMA…
