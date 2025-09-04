Paris Jackson Criticizes Upcoming Biopic On Her Father: ‘Full Blown Lies’

The post Paris Jackson Criticizes Upcoming Biopic On Her Father: ‘Full Blown Lies’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Paris Jackson slammed an upcoming biopic depicting the life of her father, Michael Jackson, as “filled with inaccuracies” and “full blown lies”—the first critical reaction from a Jackson family member about the movie, which stars the pop star’s nephew and is backed by his estate—alleging suggestions she made after reading a draft of the script were ignored. Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris criticized an upcoming biopic about the singer’s life as “filled with inaccuracies.” (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage) WireImage Key Facts Jackson, in a series of posts on her Instagram story posted Tuesday night, refuted actor Domingo’s claim from days earlier that she was “very helpful” to him as he portrayed Michael Jackson’s father in the film, alleging she had only briefly met Domingo twice. Jackson said she gave feedback to a first draft of the script, but alleged her notes were not considered for future drafts, stating she “spoke up” and “wasn’t heard,’ so she “butted out and I’ve left it alone because it’s not my project, so, they’re gonna make whatever they’re gonna make.” Jackson said the film is “filled with inaccuracies” and “full blown lies,” stating she wants nothing to do with it because she prefers “honesty over sales and monetary gain.” “It’s Hollywood. It’s fantasy land. It’s not real. But it’s sold to you as real,” Jackson said, alleging the “film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they’re gonna be happy with it.” Jackson did not specify what parts of the film she feels are lies. “Michael,” the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, is currently slated to release in April, though the film was delayed from its planned release in October after reshooting for more than three weeks over the summer, as well as reported legal…