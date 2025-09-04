2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy with STIP–NAM Traceability, Entering a Global Acquisition Window.

The post Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy with STIP–NAM Traceability, Entering a Global Acquisition Window. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ORLANDO, Estados Unidos, September 3rd, 2025, FinanceWire OGRD Alliance announces PLPC-DB, a non-cellular oncology immunotherapy platform designed to overcome the barriers of cost, scalability, and infrastructure in cancer innovation. Unlike cell- or gene-based therapies, PLPC-DB is a lyophilized phospholipoproteic complex with validated stability for more than 18 months at room temperature, eliminating cold-chain dependency and reducing operational costs by over 60%. FOUNDATION IN REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE For more than a decade, the OncoVix program in Latin America has provided structured patient monitoring and data collection. This Real-World Evidence (RWE) backbone enabled the creation of the Structured Immunophenotypic Traceability Platform (STIP), now enhanced with a Network Access Module (NAM). STIP–NAM extends traceability to interoperable, auditable formats across jurisdictions, supporting regulators, investors, and partners without requiring sequential Phase I–III trials. SCIENTIFIC DIFFERENTIATION PLPC-DB coordinates innate and adaptive immune activation (NK, CD8⁺, CD4⁺ Th1), enhances antigen presentation, and reduces inhibitory cytokines such as IL-10 and TGF-β. Its platform is documented in five PubMed-indexed Q1 publications and eleven Tier-1 oncology congress presentations, under the scientific leadership of Dr. Ramón Gutiérrez-Sandoval M.D., oncopathologist and CSO of OGRD Alliance. “Our priority has been to structure PLPC-DB as a scalable and traceable immunotherapy asset, with a dossier that meets the expectations of global regulators and investors,” said Dr. Ramón Gutiérrez-Sandoval, Chief Scientific Officer of OGRD Alliance. “The STIP–NAM framework ensures that this platform is not only scientifically validated but also financially sound for strategic acquisition.” MARKET AND REGULATORY PROFILE The global oncology immunotherapy market exceeds USD 120B, expanding at ~10% CAGR. Current therapies often demand complex cold chains and costly infrastructure. PLPC-DB bypasses these limitations, offering a reproducible, scalable platform aligned with sustainability goals (UN Agenda 2030, Vision 2030). External validation letters from independent regulatory consultancies confirm dossier maturity, aligned with international regulatory standards (including FDA and EMA…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 03:55
Polymarket Cleared for U.S. Return by CFTC

The leading prediction markets is ready for its stateside return.
Coinstats2025/09/04 03:54
Is zero-marginal-cost tech no more?

The post Is zero-marginal-cost tech no more? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Would you rather invest in the business model of a cinema or Netflix? A theater needs real estate, seats, projectors and staff. When it’s full, you top out at ~200 paying customers per show.  Netflix beams the same video to its first customer and its millionth customer with basically the same operational cost. That zero marginal cost is the intuition behind why investing in tech is attractive. Once you’ve built the product, each additional user generates a high gross margin, which produces sky-high multiples. Now, that mental model — of zero marginal cost + uncapped demand — is being stress-tested. In AI, for instance, serving the next user is not free. Your “software” rides on someone else’s model (OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, etc). Each user interaction burns inference tokens, which in turn costs real compute, power and data center capacity.  Even as unit prices per AI token trend down, token consumption per task rises, so the bill goes up. For a few years, Anthropic aggressively courted developers with enterprise-friendly pricing mechanics (e.g. prompt caching, batch discounts).  That strategy worked! In enterprise usage share, Anthropic has overtaken OpenAI — 32% vs. OpenAI’s 25% by usage. OpenAI lately responded by slashing prices. GPT-5’s API recently launched with $1.25/M input and $10/M output tokens, explicitly leaning into coding and agent use cases. That’s dramatically cheaper than Anthropic’s Claude Opus’ prices at $75/M output tokens ($15/M input)! With that, AI wrapper companies like Lovable, Cursor, Bolt and more have quickly moved to integrate GPT-5. “For the first time in SaaS history, the marginal cost of adding on a user is not close to zero,” said Amanda Huang of Bain Capital Ventures, per Pitchbook. Crypto often looks like software economics. Once a chain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 03:51
Perplexity markets AI-first browsing experience with PayPal and Venmo

PayPal and Venmo have struck a deal with Perplexity AI to offer their customers early access to the AI startup’s new browser, Comet. The agreement will give eligible users in the US and select international markets early access to the $200 premium tier 12-month trial of Perplexity Pro, directly through the PayPal and Venmo apps. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 03:50
Fed includes stablecoins and DeFi in October conference on payments innovation

The post Fed includes stablecoins and DeFi in October conference on payments innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve Board announced on Sept. 3 that it will host a payments innovation conference on Oct. 21, where it will discuss stablecoins, DeFi, and tokenization. The conference will feature panel discussions on the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance, emerging stablecoin use cases and business models, artificial intelligence applications in payments, and tokenization of financial products and services. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller emphasized the conference’s focus on technological advancement, stating that innovation has been a constant in payments to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses. Waller noted his anticipation for examining opportunities and challenges presented by new technologies while gathering ideas to improve payment system safety and efficiency. Building on recent stablecoin focus The conference follows extensive Federal Open Market Committee discussions on stablecoins during the July 29-30 meeting, where officials analyzed potential financial system impacts following passage of the GENIUS Act. The comprehensive federal stablecoin framework, signed into law on July 18, established regulatory clarity that FOMC members cited as a driver for projected growth in stablecoin usage. Fed minutes revealed officials’ recognition of stablecoins’ potential benefits, particularly for payment system efficiency and increased demand for Treasury securities used as collateral. However, participants expressed concerns about broader banking system implications and emphasized the need for close monitoring of stablecoin backing assets. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The central bank’s proactive approach reflects a growing acknowledgment of the relevance of digital payment systems to its monetary policy and financial stability responsibilities. Supportive stance Governor Waller has consistently supported blockchain-based payment innovation, recently declaring “there is nothing scary” about DeFi operations at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium. He compared DeFi transactions to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 03:48
Paris Jackson Criticizes Upcoming Biopic On Her Father: ‘Full Blown Lies’

The post Paris Jackson Criticizes Upcoming Biopic On Her Father: ‘Full Blown Lies’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Paris Jackson slammed an upcoming biopic depicting the life of her father, Michael Jackson, as “filled with inaccuracies” and “full blown lies”—the first critical reaction from a Jackson family member about the movie, which stars the pop star’s nephew and is backed by his estate—alleging suggestions she made after reading a draft of the script were ignored. Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris criticized an upcoming biopic about the singer’s life as “filled with inaccuracies.” (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage) WireImage Key Facts Jackson, in a series of posts on her Instagram story posted Tuesday night, refuted actor Domingo’s claim from days earlier that she was “very helpful” to him as he portrayed Michael Jackson’s father in the film, alleging she had only briefly met Domingo twice. Jackson said she gave feedback to a first draft of the script, but alleged her notes were not considered for future drafts, stating she “spoke up” and “wasn’t heard,’ so she “butted out and I’ve left it alone because it’s not my project, so, they’re gonna make whatever they’re gonna make.” Jackson said the film is “filled with inaccuracies” and “full blown lies,” stating she wants nothing to do with it because she prefers “honesty over sales and monetary gain.” “It’s Hollywood. It’s fantasy land. It’s not real. But it’s sold to you as real,” Jackson said, alleging the “film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they’re gonna be happy with it.” Jackson did not specify what parts of the film she feels are lies. “Michael,” the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, is currently slated to release in April, though the film was delayed from its planned release in October after reshooting for more than three weeks over the summer, as well as reported legal…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 03:46
Lombard raises $94.7m for Bard token, targets Bitcoin DeFi

Lombard has completed a 1,400% oversubscribed token sale, which it will use to build in the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem. Bitcoin’s (BTC) DeFi ecosystem is increasingly attracting interest. On Wednesday, September 3, Lombard Finance concluded its Bard token public sale, raising…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 03:46
The DAT Shift: What’s Pulling Biotech Firms Into the Crypto Treasury Game?

2025 has shaped up to be a defining year for the emerging digital asset treasury movement, widely referred to as DATs. Research indicates that more than 100 publicly traded firms have embraced the DAT strategy, with a significant portion of them in the biotech sector—a field grappling with financial headwinds this year. Biotech’s Crypto Play: […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/09/04 03:45
CFTC Softens Stance to Boost Crypto Operations

The post CFTC Softens Stance to Boost Crypto Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States is fostering an increasingly dynamic environment for cryptocurrency and associated businesses, highlighted by significant developments concerning event contracts, a crucial issue especially during election cycles. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has shifted its approach, marking a new chapter in its dealings with these digital assets. Continue Reading:CFTC Softens Stance to Boost Crypto Operations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cftc-softens-stance-to-boost-crypto-operations
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 03:44
All eyes on Nonfarm Payrolls after shocking revisions

The post All eyes on Nonfarm Payrolls after shocking revisions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first week of September promises to be crucial for the United States economy. In the space of a few days, a series of major publications will shed light on the state of the US labor market, culminating on Friday with the eagerly awaited Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.  These statistics are scrutinized not only by Wall Street but also by the Federal Reserve (Fed), whose future monetary policy decisions will largely depend on the robustness or fragility of the labor market. A climate of heightened uncertainty July’s employment report had already sown the seeds of uncertainty, with only 73,000 new jobs created compared with the 110,000 expected. Even more worrying, the figures for the previous months were revised downward, wiping out more than 250,000 jobs initially recorded. These brutal corrections fueled political criticism and led to the unprecedented sacking of the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by US President Donald Trump.  Against this tense backdrop, the August jobs report, published on Friday, takes on considerable political and economic significance. Kick-off with the JOLTS report Starting on Wednesday, investors will get their first glimpse with the release of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data. This survey measures the number of job vacancies, as well as resignations and dismissals. Job vacancies are forecast to fall slightly to around 7.4 million in July, compared with 7.44 million in June. Since peaking at 12 million in 2022, job openings have been contracting steadily, indicating a gradual cooling in demand for labor. For the Fed, these figures are essential. A less tense job market limits wage pressures, and hence inflation. Conversely, too sharp a fall in job vacancies would be interpreted as a signal of weakness likely to accelerate the economic slowdown. ADP Employment Report: The barometer for the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 03:43
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report