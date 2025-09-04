2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Orchard Robotics Unlocks $22M For Transformative Farm Vision AI

Orchard Robotics Unlocks $22M For Transformative Farm Vision AI

The post Orchard Robotics Unlocks $22M For Transformative Farm Vision AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AgTech Innovation: Orchard Robotics Unlocks $22M For Transformative Farm Vision AI Skip to content Home AI News AgTech Innovation: Orchard Robotics Unlocks $22M for Transformative Farm Vision AI Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/orchard-robotics-funding-agtech/
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.82+0.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01622-5.26%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1209+1.85%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 04:06
शेयर करें
Fed Sets Stablecoin Showdown for Oct. 21 – Business Models Face Scrutiny

Fed Sets Stablecoin Showdown for Oct. 21 – Business Models Face Scrutiny

The Fed has set Oct 21 for a payments conference with Stablecoin at the center, including sessions on tokenization, DeFi and AI. It has ended its Novel Activities program and scaled back oversight as Congress has passed the first federal stablecoin law and advanced additional bills.
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08586+1.72%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001601+1.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1209+1.85%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 04:05
शेयर करें
AlphaTON Capital Launches $100M TON Treasury Strategy

AlphaTON Capital Launches $100M TON Treasury Strategy

The post AlphaTON Capital Launches $100M TON Treasury Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed company AlphaTON has become the second public firm to launch a TON treasury company. The company also revealed its rebrand from Portage Biotech as part of the move to adopt Toncoin as its primary reserve asset. AlphaTON Capital Adopts TON Treasury Strategy AlphaTON Capital Corp. has unveiled a $100 million treasury strategy centered on Toncoin (TON) while rebranding under the ticker ATON on Nasdaq. The move, effective September 4, 2025, follows its transition from Portage Biotech and signals a deeper institutional entry into Telegram’s blockchain ecosystem. The firm raised about $38.2 million through a private placement of 6.7 million shares at $5.73 each and secured a $35 million loan facility with BitGo Prime to launch the TON treasury. According to the company, the strategy will combine yield generation through validation and staking with ecosystem development inside Telegram’s billion-user network. “By bridging traditional markets with this emerging ecosystem, we are positioning our shareholders to participate in the next major phase of digital asset adoption,” said Enzo Villani, incoming Executive Chairman and CIO. AlphaTON’s $100 million TON acquisition comes as Toncoin garners increasing institutional interest. Earlier this month, Verb Technology disclosed a $713 million Toncoin purchase, with the goal of holding more than 5% of the token’s circulating supply. Brittany Kaiser Takes Helm as CEO AlphaTON named Brittany Kaiser as its new Chief Executive Officer and board member. Kaiser, known globally for her data rights advocacy and blockchain leadership, will guide ATON’s mission of building a specialized TON treasury company. “We are at an inflection point where digital communication, financial sovereignty, and user empowerment converge. With Telegram’s billion-user ecosystem and TON’s robust blockchain, we are investing in a future where users own their data and digital assets,” Kaiser said in the company release. The leadership bench is bolstered by strategic advisors,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09496-3.27%
Movement
MOVE$0.1154-0.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263+3.77%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 04:05
शेयर करें
Gold has gained 37% year-to-date, nearly four times the S&P 500’s return despite a strong rally

Gold has gained 37% year-to-date, nearly four times the S&P 500’s return despite a strong rally

Gold is running laps around Wall Street’s finest. The S&P 500 has surged 1,650 points in under five months, one of the strongest runs in decades. But according to fresh numbers from Apollo, gold is up +37% year-to-date, nearly four times the return of the stock market. And this isn’t some weird outlier. Since the start of 2023, gold has climbed almost 100%, while the S&P 500 gained about 67% in the same window. That’s happening while the world screams about AI and calls it the biggest tech leap since the internet. But even that hype hasn’t lifted stocks beyond gold. The question isn’t why the metal’s up, it’s why everything else is still trailing it. Historically, gold only pops when things go south. It’s the panic button. When investors get scared, they leave stocks and grab gold, just like they used to do with bonds. But something broke that relationship. Gold moves with stocks as inflation and debt climb together Since 2020, the old patterns have flipped. Gold and the S&P 500 are now moving together. In 2024, the correlation between the two hit 0.91, an all-time high. That means both are climbing at the same time. Normally, that doesn’t happen. The change is tied to how markets are reading inflation and debt. Long-term inflation is being baked into asset prices, and the government’s spending binge is pumping the Treasury market full of new debt. As the U.S. deficit approaches $2 trillion, Washington is issuing more bonds to keep the lights on. That bond flood is dragging prices down. Bonds, once a trusted safe zone, are now shaky. So investors are ditching them and choosing gold instead. The demand has pushed central banks into overdrive. They now hold more gold than U.S. Treasuries for the first time since 1996. That shift isn’t random. It’s a signal that even the most conservative institutions are moving out of debt and into metals. That debt overhang also explains why term premiums are climbing. The term premium, the extra payment investors want for holding long-term debt, has jumped to 0.75%, the highest level since 2013. And as those risks climb, the demand for gold keeps growing. The metal saw a buying surge in late April and early May, right as the term premium began spiking. Central banks pile into gold as inflation breaks Fed targets Meanwhile, inflation expectations for the next 5 to 10 years are climbing. Markets no longer believe the Fed can deliver its 2% inflation target. That has turned gold from a hedge into a core position. And as interest rates get cut around the world to fight job losses and weak economies, inflation keeps rising. Central banks are trying to spend their way out of the hole. The result? More deficit, more bonds, and more demand for gold. On the tech front, equities did get a small lift. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6% after a U.S. court handed Alphabet a mixed decision in its antitrust fight. Judge Amit Mehta ruled that while Google can keep running its Chrome browser, it must stop making exclusive search deals and has to open up access to its search data. That helped Alphabet dodge a full-blown crackdown. Shares of Google’s parent company jumped 8% after the ruling. The decision was seen as a win for the company, mostly because it avoided being forced to split up or shut down parts of its business. Mehta leaned on the argument that AI has created more options for users, making Google’s dominance less clear-cut. But even with that legal break, and even with AI headlines on full blast, stocks can’t keep up with gold. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16503+6.23%
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.76%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196555-0.37%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 04:01
शेयर करें
Is Macy’s Turnaround Gaining Traction or More of a Dead Cat Bounce?

Is Macy’s Turnaround Gaining Traction or More of a Dead Cat Bounce?

The post Is Macy’s Turnaround Gaining Traction or More of a Dead Cat Bounce? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Macy’s store in Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg © 2023 Bloomberg Finance LP This morning Macy’s beat quarterly earnings expectations and raised its guidance, sending its shares up dramatically in early trading. Now, some 18 months into the department store’s “Bold New Chapter,” it’s worth asking the question: Is this clear evidence that the new strategy is starting to work? Based upon what we learned today, my more charitable answer is somewhere between “maybe” and “it’s too soon to tell.” But my more skeptical side says “not really.” Here’s why. Green Shoots To be sure, there was some good news. Both Macy’s Inc and the Macy’s nameplate stores experienced the best same-store sales growth in 12 quarters. In particular, Bloomingdales’s delivered another strong quarterly performance–though it probably got a nice bump from the on-going struggles at Saks Global. Macy’s “Net Promoter Scores” for the second quarter were the best on record. Delivery speed meaningfully improved and the company’s inventories look to be in good shape going into the end of the year. Anecdotally, my own experience visiting some of the “Reimagine 125” locations (those stores that are getting enhanced investment and priority in new initiatives) reveals noticeable improvements in sales help, visual merchandising, housekeeping, and the like. That Don’t Impress Me Much Having said that, even in the “Reimagine 125” stores, sales growth of 1.4% is not remotely close to the numbers being delivered by the competitors–TJX, Ulta, et al–that Macy’s has hemorrhaged market share to for well over a decade, nor the retail industry more broadly. Given that these focus stores were presumably selected based upon their top quartile underlying characteristics (strong market dynamics and above average locations and physical plants) and are getting far more attention and investment than the…
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09496-3.27%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.00000704+2.62%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 04:01
शेयर करें
Ethereum on edge: How a $32M whale dump shook ETH prices

Ethereum on edge: How a $32M whale dump shook ETH prices

Whales are cashing profits and opening heavy ETH shorts......could $4,415 spark a sharp recovery?
Edge
EDGE$0.40158+2.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,325.08-0.58%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.019712+16.63%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 04:00
शेयर करें
Arbitrum launches $40 million ARB incentives to enhance its DeFi ecosystem

Arbitrum launches $40 million ARB incentives to enhance its DeFi ecosystem

The Arbitrum Foundation has launched the DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program (DRIP), and it is being touted as a significant initiative aimed at boosting decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on Arbitrum, Ethereum’s largest Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution by total value locked (TVL).  The program aims to reward users for engaging in specific DeFi actions, and the first season, which started on September 3, will last until January 20, 2026. The first season will focus on leveraging looping strategies on leading markets, particularly for yield-bearing ETH and stablecoins. What’s Arbitrum’s DRIP program? The ArbitrumDAO approved the creation of DRIP in June, earmarking 80 million ARB tokens, over $40 million, to be distributed over four seasons. Each season will target a specific DeFi use case, encouraging high-impact experimentation while amplifying liquidity, capital efficiency, and protocol growth across the ecosystem. Season One will be supported across select lending and borrowing protocols, including Aave, Morpho, Fluid, Euler, Dolomite, and Silo. Those who participate can earn ARB rewards for borrowing against a curated range of collateral types, such as: ETH-type collateral and stablecoin collateral. The targeted rollout will ensure protocols that are contributing meaningful innovation to DeFi receive incentive support, while users benefit from new opportunities to optimize strategies on Arbitrum. Prior to the official Season One launch, DRIP had already started attracting deployments from some prominent protocols in the space. Morpho, Euler, and Maple Finance are among those that have recently expanded operations onto the Arbitrum network, citing the program as a strong catalyst for growth. “DRIP isn’t about spraying incentives across the ecosystem and hoping something sticks,” said Matthew Fiebach, Co-Founder of Entropy Advisors. “It’s about directing resources where they create real, tangible outcomes.” Arbitrum is already one of the largest L2s by liquidity, but the launch of DRIP further amplifies its position as number one by introducing a flexible, seasonal incentive model that can dynamically evolve alongside the market. DRIP program follows $14 million audit program The ArbitrumDAO has been busy this year, working to set its network apart from other Ethereum L2s. Aside from the launch of the DRIP program, the DAO also approved the launch of a security initiative called the Arbitrum Audit program. As Cryptopolitan reported, the initiative has allocated $14 million worth of ARB tokens to subsidize smart contract audits for blockchain projects on its network. The initiative’s aims include enhancing the security of the Arbitrum ecosystem, which has excelled as a suite of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions, and making security audits easier financially. The tokens will reportedly be allocated over a period of 12 months to early-stage projects with demonstrated product-market fit or established teams planning notable upgrades or new deployments. Its main purpose is to ease the financial toll of security audits on all concerned parties, as the costs are sometimes too steep for smaller projects to handle, which often forces them to miss out on access to proper security assurances. The administrators of the initiative will be an oversight committee that consists of representatives from the Arbitrum Foundation, core developer Offchain Labs, as well as one DAO-elected technical professional. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.06041+1.68%
Instadapp
FLUID$6.5+1.16%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 04:00
शेयर करें
Ripple (XRP) Braces for Deep Correction in September as Analysts Predict 7000% Gains for This Crypto

Ripple (XRP) Braces for Deep Correction in September as Analysts Predict 7000% Gains for This Crypto

September is proving to be a turbulent month in the crypto market, with Ripple (XRP) in question as analysts fear it could see a deep correction in the future. In all this commotion, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is shaping up as a major player that investors are starting to look at, as projections are pointing at […]
XRP
XRP$2.8289-0.08%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.131396+1.83%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02667-0.67%
शेयर करें
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 04:00
शेयर करें
Some signs that disinflationary process is slowing

Some signs that disinflationary process is slowing

The post Some signs that disinflationary process is slowing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Megan Greene said on Wednesday that she voted to keep the bank rate on hold at the last policy meeting, citing higher risk of inflation persistence and lower risk of weak demand. Key takeaways “Household and business inflation expectations have been elevated for some time.” “Recent inflation news has been in food prices, which are highly salient for expectations.” “BoE Decision Maker panel shows firms are more sensitive to higher inflation.” “Some signs that disinflationary process is slowing.” “Not expecting a labour market shake out.” Market reaction These comments received a hawkish score of 7 from FXStreet BoE Speech Tracker. GBP/USD preserves its daily recovery momentum following these remarks and was last seen rising 0.27% on the day at 1.3430. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/boes-greene-some-signs-that-disinflationary-process-is-slowing-202509031337
Moonveil
MORE$0.09496-3.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01622-5.26%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06346+1.97%
शेयर करें
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 03:58
शेयर करें
CoreWeave Unleashes Strategic Advantage with OpenPipe Acquisition, Boosting AI Agent Training

CoreWeave Unleashes Strategic Advantage with OpenPipe Acquisition, Boosting AI Agent Training

BitcoinWorld CoreWeave Unleashes Strategic Advantage with OpenPipe Acquisition, Boosting AI Agent Training In a rapidly evolving digital landscape where the demand for sophisticated artificial intelligence capabilities is skyrocketing, companies are constantly seeking an edge. For those deeply invested in the transformative power of technology, including the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors that rely on cutting-edge infrastructure, the latest strategic move by CoreWeave is highly significant. The specialized cloud provider, renowned for its high-performance servers tailored for large-scale AI model training, has announced a pivotal agreement to acquire OpenPipe. This acquisition marks a crucial step in enhancing the infrastructure that powers the next generation of intelligent systems, promising to deliver unparalleled advantages for developers and enterprises alike. CoreWeave’s Strategic Leap into Advanced AI Agent Training CoreWeave, a key player in providing robust cloud infrastructure for demanding AI workloads, has officially announced its acquisition of OpenPipe. This two-year-old startup, backed by the prestigious Y Combinator, has carved a niche for itself by empowering enterprises to develop highly customized AI agents. Their innovative approach leverages the power of reinforcement learning, a method that is rapidly gaining traction for its effectiveness in enhancing model performance on complex, reasoning-based tasks. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed, a common practice in such strategic acquisitions. However, the intent is clear: CoreWeave aims to integrate OpenPipe’s specialized expertise to broaden its service offerings and solidify its position as a go-to provider for advanced AI development. This move is not just about expanding services; it’s about providing a more comprehensive ecosystem for AI innovation, from foundational model training to the intricate development of intelligent agents. Understanding Reinforcement Learning: The Core of OpenPipe’s Innovation At the heart of OpenPipe’s value proposition is its proficiency in reinforcement learning (RL). But what exactly is RL, and why is it considered a “pivotal force” in AI development? Unlike traditional supervised learning, where models are trained on labeled datasets, reinforcement learning involves an AI agent learning to make decisions by performing actions in an environment and receiving rewards or penalties based on its outcomes. This trial-and-error process allows the AI to learn optimal behaviors over time, much like how humans learn from experience. Brian Venturo, Co-founder of CoreWeave, articulated the significance of this technology in a statement to Bitcoin World, noting, “Reinforcement learning is emerging as a pivotal force to strengthen model performance on agentic and reasoning tasks.” This highlights RL’s critical role in building AI systems that can not only process information but also understand context, make decisions, and interact intelligently with their environment. OpenPipe’s popular open-source toolkit, ART (Agent Reinforcement Trainer), exemplifies this approach, providing developers with robust tools for creating sophisticated AI agents. Empowering the Next Generation of AI Agents with CoreWeave’s AI Cloud The synergy between OpenPipe’s agent-training capabilities and CoreWeave’s high-performance AI cloud is a powerful combination. Developing and deploying effective AI agents, especially those trained for specific enterprise needs, demands immense computing resources. Reinforcement learning, by its very nature, is computationally intensive, requiring significant processing power to simulate environments, train agents, and iterate on learning algorithms. By bringing OpenPipe under its wing, CoreWeave is not just acquiring technology; it’s integrating a specialized skillset and a proven methodology directly into its cloud ecosystem. Venturo further elaborated on this synergy: “By combining OpenPipe’s advanced self-learning tools with CoreWeave’s high-performance AI cloud, we’re expanding our platform to give developers at AI labs and beyond an important advantage in building scalable intelligent systems.” This means that developers will have direct access to the specialized tools and the underlying compute power needed to push the boundaries of AI agent development, all within a unified platform. This strategic integration offers several key advantages: Accelerated Development: Developers can rapidly train and iterate on AI agents without worrying about infrastructure bottlenecks. Optimized Performance: Leveraging CoreWeave’s GPU-accelerated cloud ensures that reinforcement learning algorithms run efficiently, leading to faster and more effective agent training. Scalability: The combined platform provides the flexibility to scale agent training from small proof-of-concept projects to large-scale enterprise deployments. Customization: Enterprises can develop highly specialized AI agents tailored precisely to their unique operational requirements, driving efficiency and innovation. CoreWeave’s Expanding Horizon: From Foundational Models to Enterprise Solutions The acquisition of OpenPipe is the latest in a series of strategic moves by CoreWeave to expand its offerings “down the stack,” meaning it’s moving beyond simply providing raw compute power to offering more specialized platforms and tools. This strategy was evident earlier in March when CoreWeave acquired Weights & Biases, a prominent AI developer platform known for its experiment tracking and model management tools. These acquisitions collectively position CoreWeave as a comprehensive ecosystem for AI development, rather than just a hardware provider. While CoreWeave counts leading AI labs like OpenAI among its biggest customers, the company is also actively trying to appeal to smaller enterprises. The demand for customized AI agents is not limited to tech giants; a growing number of businesses across various sectors are recognizing the potential of AI to automate tasks, improve customer service, and enhance decision-making. These smaller enterprises often lack the internal resources or specialized infrastructure to build and train sophisticated AI agents from scratch. CoreWeave, by acquiring OpenPipe, aims to bridge this gap, offering accessible yet powerful solutions. The idea is to train AI agents specifically for a company’s needs, whether it’s for customer support, data analysis, or process automation. This kind of customer-specific training, as noted, requires substantial computing resources. By acquiring OpenPipe, CoreWeave not only hopes to power these services with its robust AI cloud but also to directly offer the expertise and tools required to develop them. This creates a powerful value proposition for a wide range of customers. OpenPipe’s Journey: A Testament to Innovation in AI Despite being a relatively young company, OpenPipe has quickly made a name for itself in the AI community. In March 2024, the Seattle-based startup successfully raised a $6.7 million seed round, attracting a stellar lineup of backers. These included prominent venture capital firms like Costanoa Ventures and Y Combinator, along with influential individual investors such as Google DeepMind’s Logan Kilpatrick, GitHub co-founder Tom Preston-Werner, and co-creator of GitHub Copilot Alex Graveley. This significant investment underscored the industry’s recognition of OpenPipe’s innovative approach to reinforcement learning and its potential to revolutionize AI agent development. The talent behind OpenPipe will now seamlessly integrate into CoreWeave. This means that OpenPipe’s team of experts, who have been at the forefront of developing tools like ART, will join CoreWeave, bringing their specialized knowledge and experience. Furthermore, existing customers of OpenPipe will transition to become CoreWeave customers, ensuring continuity and expanded access to CoreWeave’s extensive cloud infrastructure and support. The Future Landscape: CoreWeave’s Impact on the AI Cloud Market This acquisition has significant implications for the broader AI cloud market. As the demand for specialized AI solutions intensifies, providers capable of offering more than just generic compute power will gain a competitive edge. CoreWeave’s strategy of acquiring companies that enhance its AI development stack positions it as a leader in providing end-to-end solutions for AI innovation. The increasing interest from AI labs and startups in building enterprise products around reinforcement learning signals a maturing market where general-purpose AI models are being refined for specific, high-value applications. CoreWeave’s move to integrate OpenPipe’s capabilities means it is directly addressing this growing need, enabling businesses to deploy more intelligent, adaptive, and task-specific AI systems. This will likely drive further innovation in how AI is developed, deployed, and utilized across industries, making sophisticated AI more accessible and powerful for a wider array of users. A Unified Vision for Advanced AI The acquisition of OpenPipe by CoreWeave is a testament to the accelerating pace of innovation in artificial intelligence. By combining CoreWeave’s robust, high-performance AI cloud with OpenPipe’s cutting-edge expertise in training sophisticated AI agents through reinforcement learning, the combined entity is set to deliver an unparalleled platform for AI development. This strategic alignment promises to empower developers and enterprises alike, providing them with the tools and infrastructure necessary to build the next generation of intelligent systems that can learn, reason, and adapt. As AI continues to permeate every aspect of technology, CoreWeave’s proactive expansion ensures it remains at the forefront, driving the future of AI innovation. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post CoreWeave Unleashes Strategic Advantage with OpenPipe Acquisition, Boosting AI Agent Training first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00536+27.31%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01683+1.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09496-3.27%
शेयर करें
Coinstats2025/09/04 03:55
शेयर करें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report