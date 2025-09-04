2025-09-05 Friday

Lady Gaga’s New ‘Wednesday’ Single Shoots Straight Into The Top 10

The post Lady Gaga’s New ‘Wednesday’ Single Shoots Straight Into The Top 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance,” featured in Netflix’s Wednesday, debuts at No. 10 on the U.S. iTunes Top Songs chart as a deluxe edition of Mayhem arrives. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella Lady Gaga’s latest acting role sees her join Netflix’s Wednesday, which recently wrapped unveiling season two. The streamer split the second installment into two parts, with the final round of episodes premiering on September 3. Gaga’s involvement stretched beyond her acting chops, as she also wrote and recorded a tune specifically for the program. The singer teased “The Dead Dance” and formally announced it just days before its release, and now the track has become a quick bestseller. Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” Debuts In the United States, as of the time of writing, “The Dead Dance” sits at No. 10 on the iTunes Top Songs chart. The track needed very little time to rocket into the highest tier on the list of the bestselling cuts on the most important digital sales platform in the U.S. Mayhem Deluxe Edition At the same time that “The Dead Dance” became available as a single, Gaga released an extended edition of her latest album Mayhem. The full-length now includes three additional tracks — “Can’t Stop the High,” “Kill for Love,” and “The Dead Dance.” Lady Gaga’s Latest No. 1 Album Gaga is only a few months removed from sharing Mayhem, which arrived in early March. The project brought her back to the dark dance-pop that turned her into a superstar in the first place and easily…
Cardano Targets $3 All-Time High as 400% Rally Predicted Following Symmetrical Triangle Breakout

Cardano (ADA) has also jumped on the crypto bandwagon thanks to its monthly surge of more than 120%.
Why Is Pepeto The Best Crypto to Buy, Over BlockDAG and Unilabs Finance

While searching for Blockdag today, you will find a wall of presale headlines and bold promises. Look closer. A different name keeps surfacing in investor chats, Pepeto. Here is why people who arrive for BlockDAG updates stay for Pepeto, a project on Ethereum mainnet with tools you can try, documents you can read, and a setup […]
Ehereum and Bitcoin Whale Activity Surges — SHIB Fuels Speculation of a 2025 Altcoin Boom

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/ethereum-bitcoin-whale-activity-surges-shib-sparks-2025-altcoin-boom-speculation/
BullZilla’s Top 100x Meme Coin Presale Attracts Whales While Pepe and Bitcoin Cash Rally

BullZilla presale surges while Pepe and Bitcoin Cash climb. Discover why it’s leading the top 100x meme coin presales today.
Shein Accidentally Casts Alleged CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione as Its AI Model

Fast fashion giant Shein scrambles after eagle-eyed shoppers spot Luigi Mangione's AI-generated face modeling a shirt.
Mixed Performance in U.S. Stocks; Crypto Stocks’ Modest Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/mixed-us-stocks-crypto-gains/
We’re getting closer to the soft landing

The post We’re getting closer to the soft landing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In his annual report to the Treasury Select Committee, Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Alan Taylor said the British economy was edging closer to a “soft landing.” He added that policy would have to be judged carefully over the coming months, since the outlook remained fragile. Key Quotes My main concern has been to get inflation sustainably back to the 2% target, maintaining monetary policy restrictiveness as long as necessary but no longer. The greater danger is that we get behind the curve, stay too tight in the short-term. We are getting closer to the soft landing for UK economy now, but we are also in a fragile moment. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/boes-taylor-were-getting-closer-to-the-soft-landing-202509031343
U.S. records lower-than-expected 7.18M job openings in July

U.S. jobs data released Wednesday showed a weakening U.S. labor market. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report showed 7.18 million job openings in July. The JOLTS report also came in lower than the expected 7.38 million and lower than the previous report of 7.36 million in June. The BLS jobs data reached the highest level since July 2021, roughly 3.8% higher since October 2021. 2025 sees a slower U.S. job market The US labor market is weakening: The number of Americans not in the labor force who currently want a job is up to 6.2 million, the highest since July 2021. These are people who are not officially part of the labor force, meaning they are not actively looking for work, but say… pic.twitter.com/aqEqaiksJ1 — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 3, 2025 The Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that healthcare and social assistance companies cut job openings by 181,000 and retailers by 110,000. Arts, entertainment, and recreation firms also cut jobs by 62,000, while the logging industry cut jobs by 13,000. The data also suggests that layoffs in the U.S. rose slightly. According to the report, the number of U.S. citizens quitting their jobs remained unchanged from June at 3.2 million. Job openings have remained healthy despite a lower report, having dropped from their highest level of 12.1 million in March 2022. Job openings were at their peak in the wake of the U.S. economy roaring back from COVID-19 lockdowns. The year 2025 has seen a slower U.S. job market amid the lingering effects of 11 interest rate hikes by the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve in 2022 and 2023. The job market has also lost momentum this year because of President Donald Trump’s heightened trade wars, which have caused uncertainty in the market and led to lower hiring rates by managers. Markets are waiting for Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls report for August, which will show the number of employed people during the previous month. July saw 73,000 employed people, with markets forecasting a slight increase to 75,000 for August. Data firm FactSet predicted businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits added 80,000 jobs last month. July’s job report also suggests that the U.S. has returned to demand-constrained conditions, with 55K fewer job openings than unemployed workers. Compared to June’s report, which suggested that the labor market was still supply-constrained due to 342K more openings than jobs in the U.S., Data also showed more job openings than unemployed workers for the first time since April 2021. Dan North, senior economist for North America at Allianz Trade, said he was looking for any revisions in the JOLTS data due to the previous revisions to the May and June jobs reports. He also argued that Friday’s job employment report will be crucial because the data for the last two months was shocking. He expects this month’s employment data to be light again, similar to last month’s. Allison Shrivastava, an economist at Indeed, argued that the JOLTS data is important because it could help increase wages, create more job opportunities, and support innovation. According to her, the opposite has largely held true for the past few months. Trump fires BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer The BLS report came after Trump fired Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the agency commissioner, for allegedly manipulating the monthly jobs reports for political purposes. Trump said that the previous month’s jobs data was a mistake and was rigged to make him and the Republicans look bad. The President also argued that McEntarfer had manipulated the jobs report in the first part of the year. He believes that the U.S. economy is booming under his administration. “Similar things happened in the first part of the year, always to the negative. The Economy is BOOMING under ‘TRUMP.’” –Donald Trump, President of the U.S. Trump also believes the previous BLS commissioner had faked the jobs numbers before the election. He argued that she aimed to boost Vice President Kamala Hariss’ chances in last year’s presidential election. The White House revealed that Deputy Commissioner William Wiatrowski stepped in as Acting Commissioner until the President finds a replacement for McEntarfer. Trump also said he wants people he can trust. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month that the economy had beat expectations for jobs in four straight BLS labor reports. KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage
Eric Trump’s American Bitcoin Pumps and Dumps on Nasdaq Launch

The post Eric Trump’s American Bitcoin Pumps and Dumps on Nasdaq Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trading of the stock was halted twice in the opening hour, and the share price is down almost 50% from its early morning high. Just days after the launch of World Liberty Financial, the Trumps are back for more, with American Bitcoin Corp (ticker: ABTC) going live on the Nasdaq today after its merger with mining company Gryphon Digital Mining. The stock immediately skyrocketed to $13 when markets opened, and after trading was halted twice this morning, the stock has retraced the entire rally, and now changes hands at under $7. ABTC Stock – Yahoo Finance Eric Trump, American Bitcoin’s CSO and co-founder, said, “Our Nasdaq debut marks a historic milestone in bringing Bitcoin into the core of U.S. capital markets and advancing our mission to make America the undisputed leader of the global Bitcoin economy.” Following the merger, American Bitcoin will focus on scaling “disciplined accumulation strategies” as well as continuing the mining operations established by Gryphon. The company says its primary objective is to maximize “Bitcoin per share” through its market movements and discounted mining. “American Bitcoin embodies the values that define American strength: freedom, transparency, and independence,” said Donald Trump Jr., the co-founder of World Liberty Financial and an ABTC stockholder. Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial is struggling post-launch and is down more than 25% from its launch price to $0.22, or a $22 billion fully diluted valuation. It is worth noting that pre-sale contributors for the WLFI token are still up multiples on their contribution prices of $0.015 and $0.05. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/eric-trump-s-american-bitcoin-pumps-and-dumps-on-nasdaq-launch
