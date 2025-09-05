MEXC Exchange
Oil drops on stockpile build while gold extends rally
Oil prices dropped again on Friday. That makes three days straight. And now, for the first time in three weeks, the market’s facing a clear weekly loss.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 17:28
Chainlink Sees Surge in Whale Addresses as WLFI Cross-Chain Demand Grows
Just a week into September, LINK has witnessed its all-time high for whale addresses, with the number of wallets now topping 600. The rise in wallets is closely linked to WLFI’s increasing reliance on Chainlink’s cross-chain interoperability protocol. On-chain analytics firm Alphractal posted on X that the number of large Chainlink holders keeps climbing. Wallets [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/05 17:26
Sora Ventures unveils Asia’s first $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund
Sora Ventures has unveiled Asia’s first dedicated Bitcoin treasury fund, aiming to acquire $1 billion worth of BTC over the next six months. Sora Ventures has introduced what it describes as Asia’s first Bitcoin (BTC) treasury fund, targeting the purchase…
Crypto.news
2025/09/05 17:24
Sora Ventures Launches Asia’s First $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund
The post Sora Ventures Launches Asia’s First $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News At Taipei Blockchain Week, Sora Ventures introduced Asia’s first $1 billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund. Starting with $200 million in commitments, the fund plans to purchase $1 billion in Bitcoin within six months. Its goal is to promote and grow corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies already used by companies like Metaplanet, Moon Inc., DV8, and BitPlanet. With …
CoinPedia
2025/09/05 17:21
Tristero Research Warns RWA Tokenization Could Trigger ‘On-Chain Subprime Crisis’
The tokenized real-world assets market has surged to $26.5 billion following 70% growth in 2025, yet new research warns that rapid expansion could trigger an "on-chain subprime crisis" through dangerous mismatches between illiquid physical assets and hyper-fast blockchain markets.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 17:21
German Exchange Boerse Stuttgart Launches Blockchain Settlement Platform for Tokenized Assets
Boerse Stuttgart Group, the sixth-largest exchange operator in Europe, has launched a blockchain-powered settlement platform.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 17:20
Nvidia Backs Quantinuum in $600M Round, Valuing Quantum Firm at $10B
TLDRs; Nvidia’s venture capital arm joined a $600M round in Quantinuum, valuing the quantum firm at $10B. Honeywell remains majority owner and is preparing the company for a possible IPO by 2027. Nvidia’s move reflects a strategy to hedge against disruption and align AI chips with quantum systems. Quantum investment and job growth have surged, [...] The post Nvidia Backs Quantinuum in $600M Round, Valuing Quantum Firm at $10B appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/05 17:19
Strategy Inc. Poised for S&P 500 After Bitcoin Surge
The post Strategy Inc. Poised for S&P 500 After Bitcoin Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Key Point 1 Key Point 2 Key Point 3 Strategy Inc., led by Michael Saylor, is poised to join the S&P 500 following substantial Bitcoin-related gains, marking a significant milestone in corporate digital asset adoption. This potential inclusion underscores growing institutional Bitcoin interest, potentially increasing its legitimacy and influencing market dynamics through enhanced investor exposure. Strategy Inc. Joins S&P 500 Race with Bitcoin Boost Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. reported $14 billion in unrealized Bitcoin gains, propelling the company toward potential S&P 500 inclusion. Since 2020, Saylor has steered the company towards Bitcoin, holding 636,505 BTC, the largest corporate stash. The company’s focus on Bitcoin has enhanced its profitability, meeting S&P requirements under new U.S. accounting standards. Potential S&P 500 inclusion marks a significant milestone, likely increasing institutional Bitcoin investments as passive index funds could acquire $16 billion in shares. This development suggests Bitcoin’s growing acceptance in traditional finance. Strategy Inc.’s market capitalization is now $22.7 billion, up from earlier reports. “Bitcoin is the solution. Everything else is a distraction.” — Michael Saylor Despite lacking official statements from Saylor or Strategy Inc. on this event, the crypto community closely watches. Market analysts speculate on institutional responses, noting that similar past events boosted both liquidity and asset demand. As of yet, no direct quotes from Saylor are verified regarding the S&P 500. Bitcoin’s Price Surge Fuels Institutional Interest Did you know? Strategy Inc. could set a precedent as the first company primarily leveraging Bitcoin for S&P 500 qualification, highlighting the cryptocurrency’s evolving role in corporate finance. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $112,495.18 with a market cap of $2.24 trillion, dominating 58.02% of the market. Trading volume reached $67.52 billion, a 16.49% shift. In the past 90 days, Bitcoin rose 7.18%. The circulating supply stands at 19.91 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 17:19
Bitcoin News: Why Treasuries May Be One Shock Away From Trouble
The post Bitcoin News: Why Treasuries May Be One Shock Away From Trouble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, Bitcoin news saw many companies adding to their Bitcoin treasuries every month. Some of them buy it as a core strategy. Others use it as a reserve or as part of their long-term plan to attract investors. But their stocks, the shares of these companies that trade on the stock market, tell a different story. In the past 10 weeks, many of these stocks have fallen between 50% and 80%. And that might not be coincidental. Bitcoin Treasuries Keep Buying, but Stocks Keep Dropping The Bitcoin held by treasury companies has expanded month after month in 2025. This steady growth shows confidence from institutions that want to back Bitcoin in the long run. But their stock prices have not matched this optimism. Bitcoin Treasuries Have Been Adding BTC | Source: X Take MetaPlanet, for example. It is one of the largest public companies that holds Bitcoin. In just 18 months, its stock went through 12 separate downturns. A downturn means a period where the stock keeps losing value for days or weeks. On average, each of those drops was about 32%, and the longest one lasted almost four months, with the stock losing more than 78% of its value. Here is the surprising part. Out of those 12 downturns, only 5 happened at the same time that Bitcoin itself was falling. The other 7 had nothing to do with Bitcoin’s price. Instead, they were caused by decisions inside the company. These decisions include raising money, offering new shares, or seeing less demand for its stock compared to the value of its Bitcoin holdings. In simple terms, the company made moves that worried investors, and its stock suffered even though Bitcoin did not fall. MetaPlanet Stock Movement | Source: X This shows an important truth: buying shares of a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 17:17
Glassnode: Bitcoin moet boven $114.000 breken, dan kan feest beginnen
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Bitcoin koers beweegt volgens crypto analysebureau Glassnode in een fragiele fase. De markt wordt momenteel gekenmerkt door onzekerheid en een dalende winstgevendheid van korte termijn houders, beleggers die hun munten minder dan 155 dagen vasthouden. Bitcoin moet naar $114.000 tot $116.000 stijgen Volgens Glassnode kan de markt pas weer overtuigend de weg omhoog vinden wanneer Bitcoin zich herstelt boven een zone tussen 114.000 en 116.000 dollar. In dat gebied zouden meer dan 75 procent van de korte termijn houders opnieuw winst maken. Dat zou volgens de analisten voldoende vertrouwen scheppen om nieuwe vraag naar de munt aan te trekken. “Alleen een duurzaam herstel boven 114.000 tot 116.000 dollar kan de psychologische basis leggen voor de volgende fase van de stijging,” aldus Glassnode. Psychologie van korte termijn houders Glassnode benadrukt dat de niet-gerealiseerde winsten en verliezen van korte termijn houders vaak de belangrijkste psychologische drijfveren zijn voor lokale toppen en bodems. Wanneer dit segment massaal weer in de plus staat, neemt de kans toe dat de koers verder oploopt. Valt Bitcoin echter terug onder 104.100 dollar, dan ligt volgens de analisten een scenario open waarin de markt vergelijkbare uitputtingsfases meemaakt als eerder dit jaar. In dat geval kan de koers terugvallen naar niveaus van 93.000 tot 95.000 dollar, die voor het laatst in mei zijn gezien. Geschiedenis en opkomst van Bitcoin De discussie over koersniveaus en marktsentiment onderstreept hoe groot Bitcoin inmiddels is geworden. De digitale munt werd in 2009 geïntroduceerd door de anonieme ontwikkelaar of groep ontwikkelaars onder het pseudoniem Satoshi Nakamoto. Het idee was een decentraal betaalmiddel te creëren, zonder tussenkomst van banken of overheden. In de beginjaren was Bitcoin vooral een experiment in kleine online gemeenschappen. De bekendste vroege transactie vond plaats in 2010, toen een programmeur 10.000 Bitcoin betaalde voor twee pizza’s. Tegen de huidige koers zou dat bedrag miljarden waard zijn. Vanaf 2013 begon Bitcoin meer aandacht te krijgen van investeerders en media, met forse pieken en diepe dalen. Grote koersstijgingen in 2017 en opnieuw in 2021 vestigden de reputatie van Bitcoin als een volatiele maar invloedrijke beleggingscategorie. Vandaag de dag zien steeds meer bedrijven, institutionele beleggers en zelfs landen Bitcoin als een mogelijke waardeopslag of alternatief financieel systeem. Toch blijft de munt gevoelig voor sentiment, regelgeving en macro-economische omstandigheden. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Glassnode: Bitcoin moet boven $114.000 breken, dan kan feest beginnen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Vooruitblik De komende weken zullen volgens Glassnode bepalend zijn voor de richting van de markt. Een overtuigend herstel boven 116.000 dollar kan de deur openen naar nieuwe hoogtepunten, terwijl een terugval onder 104.000 dollar juist het risico vergroot op een langdurigere correctie. Voor beleggers blijft de situatie daarmee spannend. De geschiedenis van Bitcoin leert dat grote bewegingen vaak ontstaan wanneer de markt het minst zeker is van de richting. Daarvan is op dit moment in ieder geval sprake. Ook omdat er wat onzekerheid bestaat over het macro-economische plaatje in de Verenigde Staten. Sommige analisten stellen dat de economie gezond is, terwijl anderen wijzen op scheurtjes in de arbeidsmarkt en het oplopen van de inflatie. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht Glassnode: Bitcoin moet boven $114.000 breken, dan kan feest beginnen is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 17:16
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual
Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director
U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report