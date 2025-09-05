Bitcoin News: Why Treasuries May Be One Shock Away From Trouble

The post Bitcoin News: Why Treasuries May Be One Shock Away From Trouble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, Bitcoin news saw many companies adding to their Bitcoin treasuries every month. Some of them buy it as a core strategy. Others use it as a reserve or as part of their long-term plan to attract investors. But their stocks, the shares of these companies that trade on the stock market, tell a different story. In the past 10 weeks, many of these stocks have fallen between 50% and 80%. And that might not be coincidental. Bitcoin Treasuries Keep Buying, but Stocks Keep Dropping The Bitcoin held by treasury companies has expanded month after month in 2025. This steady growth shows confidence from institutions that want to back Bitcoin in the long run. But their stock prices have not matched this optimism. Bitcoin Treasuries Have Been Adding BTC | Source: X Take MetaPlanet, for example. It is one of the largest public companies that holds Bitcoin. In just 18 months, its stock went through 12 separate downturns. A downturn means a period where the stock keeps losing value for days or weeks. On average, each of those drops was about 32%, and the longest one lasted almost four months, with the stock losing more than 78% of its value. Here is the surprising part. Out of those 12 downturns, only 5 happened at the same time that Bitcoin itself was falling. The other 7 had nothing to do with Bitcoin’s price. Instead, they were caused by decisions inside the company. These decisions include raising money, offering new shares, or seeing less demand for its stock compared to the value of its Bitcoin holdings. In simple terms, the company made moves that worried investors, and its stock suffered even though Bitcoin did not fall. MetaPlanet Stock Movement | Source: X This shows an important truth: buying shares of a…