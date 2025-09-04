2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Is It Too Late to “Buy the Bitcoin Dip?”

For more than a decade, the motto of many Bitcoin investors has been “buy the dip”. Every past correction provided an opportunity to buy the dip before the next move up. But five years from now, that reprise comes under new scrutiny. Bitcoin is trading under $115,000, and institutional inflows are continuing through ETFs, so […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 04:30
Sprinklr (CXM) beats Q2 earnings and revenue estimates

The post Sprinklr (CXM) beats Q2 earnings and revenue estimates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sprinklr (CXM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.1 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of +30.00%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this customer experience software developer would post earnings of $0.1 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.12, delivering a surprise of +20%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. Sprinklr, which belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry, posted revenues of $212.04 million for the quarter ended July 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.16%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $197.21 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters. The sustainability of the stock’s immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call. Sprinklr shares have added about 1.8% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500’s gain of 9.1%. What’s next for Sprinklr? While Sprinklr has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors’ minds is: what’s next for the stock? There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company’s earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 04:28
SUI Group’s treasury climbs to $344m after fresh 20m token addition

SUI Group Holdings has cemented its status as a titan within the Sui ecosystem. Its recent acquisition of 20 million tokens brings its total stash to over $344 million, making it a dominant force in the token’s economy. According to…
Crypto.news2025/09/04 04:28
Lido debuts simplified Earn vaults with Veda and Mellow

The post Lido debuts simplified Earn vaults with Veda and Mellow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lido has launched Earn, a new tab on stake.lido.fi that surfaces curated strategy vaults aimed at making it easier, and comparatively safer, to put staked ether to work. The first listing, GG Vault (GGV) by Veda Labs, offers one-click access to “blue-chip” DeFi strategies using ETH, WETH, stETH, or wstETH. A second listing, the Decentralised Validator Vault (DVV) implemented by Mellow, is slated to go live in mid-September. Lido says vaults must clear the same security bar as its core protocol, according to Jakov Buratović at the Lido Ecosystem Foundation. “To appear in Lido Earn…all production contracts must be audited by reputable firms before listing, with any material findings addressed,” Buratović told Blockworks.  Live vaults maintain automated alerts to spot any issues, and “if necessary, onchain pause or kill mechanisms can be triggered to halt the vault operation,” he said. While the foundation works to minimize risk for depositors, Buratović notes, they disclaim any liability for potential losses. Fees are straightforward at launch. “Specifically for GGV, there is a 1% platform fee split between Veda and the Lido DAO, consistent with rates seen in other DeFi vaults,” Buratović said. On the UX side, users receive an ERC-20 deposit token which accrues value, similar to wstETH — the non-rebasing form of stETH which is widely used in DeFi. Withdrawals are made in wstETH and, for now, Lido is not optimizing for secondary markets of the vault tokens. The liquid staking provider currently has about $38 billion in ETH deposits, representing nearly 61% of staked ether, according to Blockworks Research’s latest data. Source: Blockworks Research The Mellow alternative The second strategy listed in Earn, DVV, is built on Mellow’s modular vault architecture and introduces a different approach — this time centered on validator decentralization. Each strategy is boxed into an isolated “Subvault,”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 04:27
Tokenizing Ethereum Burns with BETH

BETH makes Ethereum’s burned ETH composable. Here’s how it works and why it matters.
Coinstats2025/09/04 04:26
EUR/USD Forecast: Why a Stunning Dollar Reversal is Imminent, According to BofA

BitcoinWorld EUR/USD Forecast: Why a Stunning Dollar Reversal is Imminent, According to BofA In the fast-paced world of finance, where every market move can impact investment portfolios, the EUR/USD forecast is a constant point of discussion. For those immersed in cryptocurrencies, understanding macro-economic shifts, especially in major currency pairs, is crucial. These traditional market dynamics often influence capital flows into digital assets. A recent analysis from Bank of America (BofA) suggests a significant shift is on the horizon, predicting that the current weakness in the EUR/USD pair is unlikely to persist as dollar bears are set to return. This insight offers a compelling perspective for anyone tracking global financial health and its ripple effects. What Does the Latest EUR/USD Forecast Reveal? Bank of America’s latest pronouncements indicate a strong belief that the recent period of EUR/USD weakness is temporary. Their analysts anticipate a fundamental shift, with the Euro poised for recovery against the US Dollar. This outlook is not merely speculative; it is grounded in a detailed assessment of economic indicators, central bank policies, and global capital flows. The current environment, characterized by higher-for-longer interest rate expectations in the US, has certainly bolstered the dollar. However, BofA suggests this narrative is reaching its peak, paving the way for a Euro resurgence. Temporary Weakness: BofA views the recent dip in EUR/USD as a transient phase, not a long-term trend. Anticipated Recovery: The Euro is expected to regain strength, pushing the EUR/USD pair higher. Fundamental Drivers: The forecast is based on deep analysis of macro-economic factors influencing both currencies. Understanding these dynamics is vital for traders and investors, as a significant move in this major currency pair can influence broader market sentiment, including that for risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Why is a Shift in the US Dollar Outlook Expected? The core of BofA’s argument lies in an anticipated change in the US Dollar outlook. For an extended period, the dollar has benefited from aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, positioning it as an attractive carry trade and a safe haven amidst global uncertainty. However, BofA believes several factors will contribute to a reversal of this strength: Peak Fed Hawkishness: The market may have fully priced in the Fed’s tightening cycle. Future rate hikes, if any, are likely to be fewer and smaller, reducing the dollar’s yield advantage. Improving Global Growth: As other major economies, particularly in Europe, show signs of recovery, the appeal of the dollar as a sole growth engine diminishes. Fiscal Challenges: Concerns about US fiscal deficits and debt levels could begin to weigh on the dollar, especially if the economic narrative shifts away from exceptionalism. Portfolio Rebalancing: Global investors may start rebalancing their portfolios away from over-allocated dollar assets, seeking opportunities in other currencies and regions. This expected shift in the US Dollar outlook suggests a broader recalibration of global economic power, which could have far-reaching implications across all financial markets. What Key Forex Market Trends Are Supporting This View? BofA’s prediction is not isolated; it aligns with several emerging Forex market trends that suggest a weakening dollar and a stronger Euro. These trends are critical for understanding the broader currency landscape: Diverging Inflation Paths: While US inflation has shown stickiness, there are signs that European inflation, though still elevated, may be on a path that allows the European Central Bank (ECB) more flexibility. This could lead to a narrowing of interest rate differentials. Energy Price Stabilization: Europe, heavily reliant on energy imports, has suffered from volatile energy prices. Stabilization or a decline in these prices would significantly boost European economic prospects, strengthening the Euro. China’s Reopening Impact: The gradual recovery of the Chinese economy is expected to provide a tailwind for global growth, particularly benefiting export-oriented economies like Germany within the Eurozone. This indirect effect can strengthen the Euro’s position in Forex market trends. Technical Indicators: Beyond fundamentals, some technical indicators on the EUR/USD chart might be signaling an oversold condition for the Euro, suggesting a bounce is due. These intertwined trends paint a picture of an evolving global economic environment that may no longer favor the dollar as strongly as it has in recent years. How Does Currency Market Analysis Factor In? A thorough currency market analysis involves looking beyond just interest rates. BofA’s perspective incorporates a holistic view, considering factors such as trade balances, capital flows, and geopolitical developments. For instance, while the US has enjoyed a period of relative political stability compared to some other regions, shifting geopolitical alliances and economic policies can influence currency valuations. Here’s how BofA’s currency market analysis likely breaks down key areas: Factor US Dollar Impact Euro Impact Interest Rate Differentials Decreasing advantage as Fed nears peak. Potential for ECB to maintain tighter policy longer. Economic Growth Projections Moderating growth post-tightening. Improving outlook as energy costs stabilize and global trade recovers. Trade Balances Persistent deficits can weigh on currency. Potential for improvement with stronger exports. Geopolitical Stability Historically a safe haven, but fiscal concerns may emerge. Reduced energy crisis fears and stronger unity. This comprehensive approach to currency market analysis helps BofA formulate its strong conviction regarding the future trajectory of the EUR/USD pair. What is the Core of Bank of America FX Strategy? The Bank of America FX strategy, as outlined in their recent reports, hinges on the belief that market participants are currently underestimating the resilience of the Eurozone economy and overestimating the sustained exceptionalism of the US economy. Their strategists point to several specific elements: ECB’s Stance: The European Central Bank has demonstrated a commitment to combating inflation, and while its pace of tightening may differ from the Fed’s, its resolve supports the Euro. Eurozone Resilience: Despite challenges like the energy crisis, the Eurozone has shown surprising resilience. Industrial production and sentiment indicators are gradually improving, suggesting a stronger foundation than many initially feared. Valuation Arguments: From a purchasing power parity (PPP) perspective, the EUR/USD pair might be undervalued, indicating potential for mean reversion. Technical Reversal Signals: Bank of America FX analysts also consider technical chart patterns and indicators that suggest the dollar’s rally is exhausted and a reversal is imminent. This multi-faceted approach forms the bedrock of BofA’s confident prediction, guiding their clients on potential currency shifts. What are the Potential Challenges to This Prediction? While BofA presents a compelling case, no forecast is without its challenges. Several factors could disrupt the predicted dollar weakness and Euro strength: Persistent US Inflation: If US inflation proves more stubborn than expected, forcing the Fed to maintain higher rates for longer, the dollar’s appeal could endure. Eurozone Economic Setbacks: Unexpected economic shocks in the Eurozone, such as a resurgence of the energy crisis or political instability, could derail the Euro’s recovery. Global Risk Aversion: A significant increase in global risk aversion, perhaps due to geopolitical tensions or a financial crisis, could send investors flocking to the perceived safety of the US Dollar. Central Bank Divergence: A greater divergence in policy between the Fed and the ECB than currently anticipated could alter currency dynamics. Traders must remain vigilant and adapt their strategies as new data emerges, considering these potential headwinds to BofA’s forecast. Actionable Insights for Investors and Traders Given Bank of America’s strong EUR/USD forecast, what steps can investors and traders consider? Here are some actionable insights: Monitor Economic Data: Pay close attention to inflation reports, GDP figures, and employment data from both the US and the Eurozone. These will be key in confirming or contradicting BofA’s thesis. Observe Central Bank Communications: Statements and minutes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will provide crucial clues about future monetary policy direction. Consider Hedging Strategies: For those with significant exposure to US Dollar assets, or Euro-denominated liabilities, considering hedging strategies might be prudent if BofA’s prediction materializes. Diversify Portfolios: While not direct investment advice, the shifting currency landscape highlights the importance of diversified portfolios that are not overly reliant on the strength of a single currency. Evaluate Risk-Reward: Before making any trading decisions based on this outlook, thoroughly evaluate the potential risk and reward, aligning it with your personal financial goals and risk tolerance. Staying informed and agile will be key to navigating the anticipated shifts in the Forex market trends. Conclusion: The Dollar’s Reign Nears an End? Bank of America’s analysis presents a compelling narrative: the US Dollar’s period of dominance may be nearing its end, paving the way for a resurgence of the Euro. Their detailed EUR/USD forecast, supported by a comprehensive US Dollar outlook and deep currency market analysis, suggests that underlying economic fundamentals and evolving Forex market trends are aligning for a significant shift. While challenges and uncertainties always exist, the Bank of America FX strategy offers a robust framework for understanding why dollar bears are expected to return. This potential reversal holds significant implications not just for currency traders, but for anyone with a stake in global financial markets, including those in the cryptocurrency space who often look to traditional markets for macro signals. As always, informed decision-making, coupled with careful risk management, will be paramount in navigating these anticipated changes. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US Dollar and Euro’s future liquidity and institutional adoption. This post EUR/USD Forecast: Why a Stunning Dollar Reversal is Imminent, According to BofA first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/04 04:25
See Why Investors Buy Snorter Token

The post See Why Investors Buy Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Solana approves the Alpenglow upgrade, causing $SOL to jump to $209 and hyping up investors about the Snorter Token ($SNORT) presale. Solana has just approved its Alpenglow upgrade, causing $SOL to rise to $211 at the time of writing. The proposal passed with an overwhelming 98.27% majority and only 1.05% of NOs, according to the official X post. Alpenglow significantly enhances Solana’s performance by replacing TowerBFT and Proof-of-History with Votor and Rotor. These updates aim to cut transaction times from about 12.8 seconds to 100-150 milliseconds. The news immediately impacted $SOL’s price, with the token jumping 9.2%, from $194 to $212 within 24 hours. With the potential of a $215 breakout coming soon, Solana-related projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT) could experience a similar increase in investor interest. Is Solana in Bull Mode? Although it’s too soon to tell, Solana seems to have entered a bull phase, positioning itself to test the psychological level at $215. A successful breach could push $SOL to $250 by year-end. Some analysts even predict a $300 price target, citing increasing institutional support and Solana’s significant performance boost. According to an official report, Solana’s new SIMD-0286 aims for a 66% increase in computational power by the end of the year, compared to the previous model. Then we have companies like Sharps Technology, which announced a $400M private placement aimed at fueling the company’s Solana digital asset treasury. As Sharps Technology’s Chief Investment Officer, Alice Zhang, noted in the official press release: ‘Global adoption of Solana’s ecosystem is accelerating as it continues to receive institutional support for its vision of a single global market for every tradeable asset, making now the right time to establish a digital asset treasury strategy with SOL.’ Upexi is already ahead of the curve, with a Solana treasury of 2,000,518…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 04:25
Charles Hoskinson On Cardano & Bitcoin Rivalry, ‘We Win All The Time’

The post Charles Hoskinson On Cardano & Bitcoin Rivalry, ‘We Win All The Time’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Charles Hokinson claims Cardano as an altcoin, remains a top Bitcoin rival. ADA outperforms BTC in yearly price growth from the ICO era. The Cardano ecosystem has continued to expand via upgrades and collaborations. Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson recently shared his perspective on the ongoing rivalry between Bitcoin (BTC) and ADA. According to Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) will win at all times. The founder also described ADA as “the best-performing asset of all time” during a recent interview. Hoskinson consistently promoted ADA as a superior, research-driven blockchain platform, emphasizing its long-term value and outperformance. Comparing ADA Growth with Bitcoin In a recent X post, Hoskinson wrote, “We win all time as well.” The Cardano founder attached a screenshot to his post, highlighting ADA’s growth relative to Bitcoin since its inception. The screenshot provides an analysis of ADA’s market capitalization as of September 2, 2025. It draws a hypothetical comparison with the value of Bitcoin that ADA originally raised during its 2017 Initial Coin Offering (ICO). Notably, the market capitalization of ADA was standing at around $29.8 billion at press time, with a circulating supply of 35.73 billion ADA tokens. Cardano raised 108,000 BTC during its 2017 ICO. If initial ICO participants had kept these BTC coins rather than converting them into ADA. Today, the coins would be worth $11.78 billion (108,000×$109,162.70). Cardano as a More Profitable Asset to BTC | Source: Charles Hoskinson on X This means Cardano’s current market cap of $29.8 billion is about 2.5 times larger than the value of the Bitcoin they initially raised. The analysis also accounts for the historical growth of Bitcoin over the last decade and estimates ADA’s ICO value in today’s market. It suggests it would have been worth approximately $25.9 billion if all ICO-raised BTC had been held until September…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 04:19
BTC Climbs Above $112K as Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Debuts on Nasdaq

The firm is one of the many digital asset treasury companies following in the footsteps of Michael Saylor’s wildly successful Strategy. BTC Tops $112K as Trump Family’s American Bitcoin Hits Nasdaq The Trump family has once again doubled down on bitcoin, backing the latest digital asset treasury (DAT) firm to list on the Nasdaq on […]
Coinstats2025/09/04 04:18
SOL Price Prediction: Solana Breaks $209 as Galaxy Digital Launches SEC-Registered GLXY Tokens – Is SOL Ready for New Highs?

SOL price prediction scenarios intensify as Solana broke through $209 resistance levels while Galaxy Digital made blockchain history by launching SEC-registered GLXY tokens directly on Solana network marking first time publicly listed U.S. equity has been issued natively on major public blockchain.
Coinstats2025/09/04 04:16
