क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
2025-09-05 Friday
क्रिप्टो न्यूज़
सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Crypto.com towards IPO: revenues of $1.5 billion
The post Crypto.com towards IPO: revenues of $1.5 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com reignites the possibility of a listing: the group estimates revenues around $1.5 billion by 2025 (with an expected gross margin close to $1 billion, approximately 66% of revenues) and recently announced a strategic partnership with Trump Media for a new treasury structure dedicated to the Cronos token Crypto.com. The agreement, reported in international publications and dated August 26, 2025, has been described as a plan for significant allocations in CRO for treasury purposes Reuters. Meanwhile, markets are closely watching the possibility of a monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve in the September 2025 meetings, an event that could influence liquidity and risk appetite Fed. It should be noted that the macro context remains central in determining risk appetite. According to the data collected from analytical desks and on-chain providers monitored by our team, the announcement has generated measurable movements in CRO flows on exchanges and in market-making activities, phenomena that historically can precede phases of volatility. Industry analysts also note that the combination of consolidated revenues and a high-profile partnership increases the likelihood that the group may consider a public offering window if market conditions remain favorable. Key Data (context and numbers) 2025 Revenue: approximately $1.5 billion; gross margin expected around $1 billion (equivalent to ~66% of revenue, according to company statements and market presentations). Operating profit indicated: approximately $300 million after reinvestments, preliminary indication provided by management in the communications. New Cronos Treasury with Trump Media: a fundraising exceeding $6.4 billion is speculated, as reported by Reuters on August 26, 2025. Fed Timing: the rate decision is expected at the meetings in September 2025, with scenarios anticipating increased liquidity in case of monetary easing. Why IPO rumors return on Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek emphasized that a more accommodative monetary policy environment could support a sector recovery in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 04:45
Trump Says He Might Send National Guard To New Orleans—Not Chicago
The post Trump Says He Might Send National Guard To New Orleans—Not Chicago appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Wednesday walked back his promise to send the National Guard to Chicago for a crime crackdown and said he could instead deploy troops to New Orleans, where the state’s Republican governor is unlikely to challenge him. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office at the White House on September 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said his administration is “making a determination now do we go to Chicago or do we go to a place like New Orleans where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come in and straighten out a very nice section of this country that’s become quite tough.” Trump made the comments after warning Tuesday afternoon he would send troops to Chicago with or without permission from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, who has pushed back against Trump’s threats. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/03/trump-suggests-sending-national-guard-to-new-orleans-instead-of-chicago-potentially-avoiding-legal-hurdle/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 04:43
Bitcoin Price Set To Dip Below $100K And Ethereum $4,000, But This Altcoin Could 10x In September
The cryptocurrency world is a rollercoaster, and right now, the tracks for Bitcoin and Ethereum appear unstable. Industry whispers suggest the Bitcoin price could plunge below $100,000, with Ethereum eyeing a dip under $4,000. It’s enough to make even seasoned traders clutch their pearls. However, amidst this potential downturn, a new contender, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 04:42
Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health
Healthtech founder Mary on her passion for accessible healthcare, overcoming bias as a woman in tech, and why the industry needs more diverse voices.
Hackernoon
2025/09/04 04:41
Doubts grow on how fast rates can be cut
The post Doubts grow on how fast rates can be cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Speaking before the Treasury Select Committee, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey warned that while the direction for interest rates remains downward, there is “considerably more doubt” over how quickly cuts can be delivered. He added that risks to inflation have risen, even as he voiced more concern than his colleagues about the potential hit to jobs. Key Quotes Risk on inflation has gone up.But I’m more concerned about downside job risks than MPC who voted to keep rates on hold.Causes of UK inflation hump aren’t due to fundamentals in UK economy.I think path for rates will continue to be downwards.There is considerably more doubt on how fast we can cut rates.Market pricing suggests my message has been understood.Upward risks to UK inflation come from supply side. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/boes-bailey-doubts-grow-on-how-fast-rates-can-be-cut-202509031352
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 04:40
Google NotebookLM Unlocks Revolutionary Customizable AI Podcasts
The post Google NotebookLM Unlocks Revolutionary Customizable AI Podcasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google NotebookLM Unlocks Revolutionary Customizable AI Podcasts Skip to content Home AI News Google NotebookLM Unlocks Revolutionary Customizable AI Podcasts Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/google-notebooklm-ai-podcasts/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 04:39
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts
In today’s volatile cryptocurrency market, achieving stable and substantial returns is crucial. While Dogecoin (DOGE) price predictions suggest it could fall below $0.10, this doesn’t mean investors lack other profitable opportunities. ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining contracts offer a way to earn a stable income in the cryptocurrency industry. Daily returns of up to $8,000 have [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/04 04:36
600 US Economists Make a Big Debut! “Rest Trump, Support the Fed!”
The post 600 US Economists Make a Big Debut! “Rest Trump, Support the Fed!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As is known, US President Donald Trump recently announced that he dismissed FED member Lisa Cook for making false statements in mortgage agreements. Lisa Cook filed a lawsuit today challenging President Donald Trump’s decision to remove her from office. Cook argued that the White House lacked the authority to do so and insisted she wanted to keep her position. As tensions between the two continue, nearly 600 US economists signed a letter supporting Lisa Cook against Donald Trump’s impeachment attempt. According to CNBC, 600 US economists said they support Lisa Cook’s independence and the Fed’s institutional independence. “Sound economic policy requires a credible monetary policy institution, and a credible monetary policy institution requires the independence of the Fed. In this context, we support Lisa Cook and the institutional independence of the Fed. Trump’s claim is based on unproven allegations. We believe this is an attempt to undermine the Fed’s independence. Central bank independence has been a cornerstone of the U.S. economy’s vitality for decades. We stand with Lisa Cook and the institutional safeguards that have long been the foundation of American economic strength.” The letter of support for Lisa Cook included the names of scientists such as Nobel Prize winners in Economics Joseph Stiglitz, Claudia Goldin, Alvin Roth, Paul Milgrom and Paul Romer, as well as former Fed economists and former chairs of the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), Christina Romer and Jared Bernstein. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/600-us-economists-make-a-big-debut-rest-trump-support-the-fed/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 04:32
The Candidates Who Could Run Disneyland Abu Dhabi
The post The Candidates Who Could Run Disneyland Abu Dhabi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disneyland is coming to Abu Dhabi, but the identity of its eventual chief executive is still a mystery Disney Jobs in the themed entertainment industry don’t come much more magical than running a Disney park. Known as the happiest places on earth, their bosses have a say in everything from the location of trash bins to new restaurants and rides. One lucky executive will soon take charge of the grandest park of them all when Disneyland swings open its doors on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Several candidates seem better suited than the rest to this dream ticket. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be unlike any of the Mouse’s other parks. As Disney’s chief executive Bob Iger said when it was announced in May, “our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio.” That’s not all. Not only will it be Disney’s first park in the Middle East, it will also be its first waterfront resort. Even its centerpiece castle will be right on the beach. In May this author revealed that the designer in charge of it is Zach Riddley, famous for his work on his work on Disney’s futuristic Epcot park in Orlando, Florida. Disney confirmed his involvement on Monday when Riddley appeared in a video saying that “Abu Dhabi is a city on the water and so we are really excited about being able to incorporate water in the design of one of our castles”. Of course, Disney also has a team of highly skilled managers who are up to the task of running the Abu Dhabi park. Two who instantly spring to mind thanks to their international experience are Michael Moriarty and Andrew Bolstein, the general managers of Disney’s resorts in Hong Kong…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 04:31
Former Treasury Secretary warns investors may be underestimating risks to Federal Reserve’s independence
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned that investors may be underestimating risks to the Federal Reserve’s independence, saying calm conditions could change fast. “We’re on the foothills of a credibility crisis” for the central bank, he said on Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week with David Westin, adding, “We are in completely unprecedented territory.” Summers pointed […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 04:30
