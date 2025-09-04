The Candidates Who Could Run Disneyland Abu Dhabi

Disneyland is coming to Abu Dhabi, but the identity of its eventual chief executive is still a mystery Disney Jobs in the themed entertainment industry don't come much more magical than running a Disney park. Known as the happiest places on earth, their bosses have a say in everything from the location of trash bins to new restaurants and rides. One lucky executive will soon take charge of the grandest park of them all when Disneyland swings open its doors on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Several candidates seem better suited than the rest to this dream ticket. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be unlike any of the Mouse's other parks. As Disney's chief executive Bob Iger said when it was announced in May, "our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio." That's not all. Not only will it be Disney's first park in the Middle East, it will also be its first waterfront resort. Even its centerpiece castle will be right on the beach. In May this author revealed that the designer in charge of it is Zach Riddley, famous for his work on his work on Disney's futuristic Epcot park in Orlando, Florida. Disney confirmed his involvement on Monday when Riddley appeared in a video saying that "Abu Dhabi is a city on the water and so we are really excited about being able to incorporate water in the design of one of our castles". Of course, Disney also has a team of highly skilled managers who are up to the task of running the Abu Dhabi park. Two who instantly spring to mind thanks to their international experience are Michael Moriarty and Andrew Bolstein, the general managers of Disney's resorts in Hong Kong…