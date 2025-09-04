2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
US Bancorp Expands Its Crypto Services

US Bancorp Expands Its Crypto Services

The financial world is witnessing a significant shift as US Bancorp, one of America's five largest banks, renews its interest in the cryptocurrency sector. This move is part of a broader trend among banks that are finding cryptocurrencies increasingly lucrative.
Coinstats 2025/09/04 04:58
Gotta Catch 'Em All? Tokenized Pokémon Cards Are Exploding Right Now

Gotta Catch ‘Em All? Tokenized Pokémon Cards Are Exploding Right Now

Tokenized Pokémon cards are seeing renewed interest lately, partly due to the recent debut of a token for a Solana-based project.
Coinstats 2025/09/04 04:57
Ozak AI's Presale Success Already Mirrors Early Bitcoin Momentum—Can It Deliver 100x Gains?

Ozak AI’s Presale Success Already Mirrors Early Bitcoin Momentum—Can It Deliver 100x Gains?

Ozak AI, currently in its 5th presale stage at $0.01, has raised over $2.6 million and sold more than 840 million tokens, signaling remarkable early interest from investors. Analysts are drawing parallels between Ozak AI's presale momentum and the early days of Bitcoin (BTC), when small allocations turned into life-changing returns. With a combination of predictive AI technology, strategic partnerships, and strong investor demand, Ozak AI is shaping up as one of 2025's most promising high-upside crypto projects. OZ Presale Momentum Reflects Early BTC Potential Bitcoin started as a niche project with minimal adoption, trading for just pennies before exploding in value over the years. Ozak AI is showing similar signs at an early stage. The 5th presale at $0.01 provides a low entry point for investors, creating the potential for exponential growth. With over $2.6 million raised and 840 million OZ tokens sold, early participants are already signaling confidence in the project's long-term vision and utility. The strong demand indicates that Ozak AI could replicate some of Bitcoin's early adoption dynamics in the AI and crypto sectors. Ozak AI: Advanced Predictive Technology Ozak AI's platform leverages machine learning models, inclusive of neural networks and ARIMA, to offer real-time market insights, risk evaluation, and actionable trading signals. Its decentralized infrastructure, powered by means of EigenLayer AVS and Arbitrum Orbit, ensures stable and scalable execution of clever contracts. Additionally, customizable Prediction Agents allow customers to tailor AI insights to personal portfolios, making the platform suitable for retail traders, institutional investors, and automatic trading bots alike. The combination of predictive analytics and decentralized structure gives Ozak AI a sensible edge over traditional cryptocurrencies, which on the whole rely upon speculation and adoption. By integrating AI-powered market intelligence without delay into the investment technique, the platform presents actionable value from day one.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 04:57
Ethereum Falls Further To A Low Of $4,094

Ethereum Falls Further To A Low Of $4,094

Sep 03, 2025 at 19:55 // Price The price of Ethereum has resumed its downtrend and has fallen below the 21-day SMA support. The cryptocurrency is now between the moving average lines. It is below the 21-day SMA barrier but above the 50-day SMA. Ethereum price long-term analysis: bearish  The largest altcoin is bearish after reaching a high of $4,955.90. The bearish momentum is expected to continue beyond the 50-day SMA support. If the 50-day SMA support holds, Ether would be forced to trade within a narrow range between the moving average lines. However, Ethereum (ETH) will resume its uptrend once buyers push the price above the 21-day SMA barrier. It will rise and return to the previous high. Should the bears breach the 50-day SMA support, Ether will drop to a low of $3,800. In the meantime, Ether will continue to trade between the moving average lines. ETH price indicators analysis Ether is now worth $4,324.90. The largest altcoin is expected to move in a range as it trades below the 21-day SMA barrier but above the 50-day SMA support. The moving average lines are trending upwards, indicating a past rally. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the horizontal moving average lines, indicating a sideways movement for the cryptocurrency. Technical Indicators: Key Resistance Levels – $4,500 and $5,000 Key Support Levels – $3.000 and $2,500 ETH/USD price daily chart – September 2, 2025 What is the next direction for Ethereum? Ether is currently trending sideways and bearish. Since the uptrend was halted at a high of $4,955.90, Ether has been bearish and continues to move sideways. The altcoin is currently trading below the barrier between $4,000 and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 04:56
'People Don't Respect Them Enough To Repeat'

‘People Don’t Respect Them Enough To Repeat’

Brian Westbrook says the Philadelphia Eagles still have a "chip on their shoulder" as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champs. Brian Westbrook likes that the Philadelphia Eagles still have a "chip on their shoulder." While they may be the defending Super Bowl champions coming off of one of the more dominant runs by any champion in NFL history, the Eagles are approaching the 2025 NFL season as if they're not the champs – and it's a trait that Westbrook appreciates. "When you think about it, there's a chip on their shoulder — people don't expect them, they don't respect them to be enough to be able to repeat," says Westbrook in a one-on-one interview. "That's the attitude that the players have adopted, and that's the attitude that Nick Sirianni has. He won't have players out there for the banner to be raised tomorrow, and guys are ready to go back to work. I'm excited to see them get out there to play tomorrow, just to see if those mindsets and attitudes that they're talking about actually match up with the things that we'll be seeing on the field." The Eagles great – Westbrook spent nine seasons in Philadelphia as one of the top running backs in the NFL during the 2000's – acknowledges that the organization has taken the right approach towards repeating as Super Bowl champions. "They certainly deserve everything that happened for them last year," says Westbrook. "They were truly the best team in football, they displayed that in the last game of the season. But the way that they approach the off season this year has been the thing that I've enjoyed the most. They haven't rested on their accolades and their achievements from…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 04:55
Bilionaire Ray Dalio reiterates warnings of dollar decline, suggests Bitcoin as a hedge

Bilionaire Ray Dalio reiterates warnings of dollar decline, suggests Bitcoin as a hedge

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio said the U.S. is nearing the late stages of a debt cycle that threatens the dollar's role as the world's reserve currency, a shift that he believes could boost demand for Bitcoin, gold, and other limited-supply assets. Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, released the comments after accusing the Financial Times of misrepresenting his views shared in an interview. He said he agreed to respond to the paper's questions in writing, but when the exchange was not published, he made the full Q&A public to "counter distortions." Fiat currencies destined to fall Dalio argued that the U.S. government's soaring debt service costs, now about $1 trillion annually, combined with fresh borrowing needs, are eroding confidence in Treasuries and the dollar. He added that this dynamic makes alternative assets more appealing. According to Dalio: "Crypto is now an alternative currency that has its supply limited, so, all things being equal, if the supply of dollar money rises and/or the demand for it falls, that would likely make crypto an attractive alternative currency." He also shared his belief that all fiat currencies are destined to fall in value against "hard currencies" like Bitcoin. Dalio said: "This is what happened in the 1930 to 1940 period and the 1970 to 1980 period." He made the statement in response to a question about whether crypto could viably replace the dollar. He also responded to questions regarding stablecoins and their exposure to treasuries. The FT questioned whether the dynamic could pose a systematic threat to stability. Dalio responded, "I don't think so." He added that declining treasury buying power is a bigger…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 04:54
United States JOLTS Job Openings registered at 7.181M, below expectations (7.4M) in July

United States JOLTS Job Openings registered at 7.181M, below expectations (7.4M) in July

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 04:52
Billionaire Ray Dalio Links Bitcoin's Rise to 'Debt-Fueled Heart Attack' in U.S.

Billionaire Ray Dalio Links Bitcoin’s Rise to ‘Debt-Fueled Heart Attack’ in U.S.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the Bridgewater Associates founder linked a rise in the price of digital assets and gold to America's overwhelming debt burden, which isn't improving. The U.S. government is spending more money than it's taking in, while servicing enormous amounts of debt. And as the government borrows more to cover budget shortfalls, while managing its existing burden, creditors could eventually cause trouble, Dalio said. Creditors will sell U.S. debt as they grow worried about its ability to function as a store of value, he said. That will likely put the Federal Reserve in a tough position, Dalio added, where it has to decide between rising interest rates and a debt default crisis or printing money to buy debt and "try to hold real interest rates down, which will lower the value of money." The billionaire, who foresaw the 2008 financial meltdown, described it as the "traumatic last phase" of a "big debt cycle," where over the course of history, excessive debt has culminated in an economic contraction and systematic crisis. To that point, Dalio said that deregulation isn't a threat to governments' use of fiat currencies in stabilizing economies or facilitating international trade. It is rather unhealthy debt levels, he said, that are eroding the status of currencies like the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 04:51
Trump's American Bitcoin Becomes Wall Street's Hottest Stock

Trump’s American Bitcoin Becomes Wall Street’s Hottest Stock

American Bitcoin, a mining firm supported by the Trump family, began publicly trading on the Nasdaq today. Its stock price briefly jumped 60% but retained very high gains. The firm plans to pursue a digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy, producing its own BTC to prevent shareholder dilution. American Bitcoin and the Trumps Trump's crypto empire has been heavily diversifying over recent months, backing American Bitcoin Corp, a new crypto mining operation in March. After the firm, which is based on a Hut 8 partnership, received a huge funding deal, the community has been hotly anticipating its Nasdaq listing. This stock is now live, and it's off to a hot start with a 60% price spike. This early peak quickly diminished somewhat, but it's still holding strong at gains over 40%: Both of President Trump's most crypto-connected sons, Eric and Don Junior, have heavily promoted the American Bitcoin listing. The firm has been incubating these plans, including a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, for several months, but the Trumps are clearly treating this as a major new era. Accordingly, some new public statements have given us additional information about the Trumps' plans for American Bitcoin. As today's press release describes, the firm doesn't plan to make all its income from Bitcoin mining. It's also planning to pursue the digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy, offering investors exposure to BTC: "With the backing of the public markets, we believe American Bitcoin is now positioned to set the standard in Bitcoin accumulation. By combining Bitcoin mining [and] opportunistic market purchases…we have created a vehicle designed to drive rapid, efficient Bitcoin-per-share growth," claimed Asher Genoot, Executive Chairman of American Bitcoin and CEO of Hut 8 Corp. In other words, the plan is very clear: Hut 8 and Gryphon's mining infrastructure and resources will power BTC…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 04:48
Hyperliquid Hits $400B Trading Volume and $100M Revenue as HYPE Price Eyes $55 Breakout

Hyperliquid Hits $400B Trading Volume and $100M Revenue as HYPE Price Eyes $55 Breakout

Hyperliquid Hits $400B Trading Volume and $100M Revenue as HYPE Price Eyes $55 Breakout Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/04 04:47
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report