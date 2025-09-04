Trump’s American Bitcoin Becomes Wall Street’s Hottest Stock
The post Trump’s American Bitcoin Becomes Wall Street’s Hottest Stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin, a mining firm supported by the Trump family, began publicly trading on the Nasdaq today. Its stock price briefly jumped 60% but retained very high gains. The firm plans to pursue a digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy, producing its own BTC to prevent shareholder dilution. American Bitcoin and the Trumps Trump’s crypto empire has been heavily diversifying over recent months, backing American Bitcoin Corp, a new crypto mining operation in March. Sponsored Sponsored After the firm, which is based on a Hut 8 partnership, received a huge funding deal, the community has been hotly anticipating its Nasdaq listing. This stock is now live, and it’s off to a hot start with a 60% price spike. This early peak quickly diminished somewhat, but it’s still holding strong at gains over 40%: American Bitcoin Price Performance. Source: Yahoo Finance Both of President Trump’s most crypto-connected sons, Eric and Don Junior, have heavily promoted the American Bitcoin listing. The firm has been incubating these plans, including a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, for several months, but the Trumps are clearly treating this as a major new era. Accordingly, some new public statements have given us additional information about the Trumps’ plans for American Bitcoin. As today’s press release describes, the firm doesn’t plan to make all its income from Bitcoin mining. It’s also planning to pursue the digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy, offering investors exposure to BTC: “With the backing of the public markets, we believe American Bitcoin is now positioned to set the standard in Bitcoin accumulation. By combining Bitcoin mining [and] opportunistic market purchases…we have created a vehicle designed to drive rapid, efficient Bitcoin-per-share growth,” claimed Asher Genoot, Executive Chairman of American Bitcoin and CEO of Hut 8 Corp. In other words, the plan is very clear: Hut 8 and Gryphon’s mining infrastructure and resources will power BTC…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 04:48