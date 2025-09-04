2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
Solana’s Alpenglow Upgrade Passes with 98% Approval, Promising 100x Speed Boost

Solana has achieved a major milestone with its community voting overwhelmingly to approve the Alpenglow upgrade. The proposal passed with 98.27% approval from validators, marking the biggest technical change in the blockchain's history.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/04 05:07
Salvation With Style And Scares

The post Salvation With Style And Scares appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return one last time as the Warrens in ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites.’ Warner Bros. Pictures The Conjuring: Last Rites is a fitting title for this final supernatural adventure with Ed and Lorraine Warren. Audiences recoiled from the pair’s last outing in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It like demons faced with a crucifix. As a result, no one can be blamed for approaching this latest entry in the multibillion-dollar franchise with reticence. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as the couple who investigate paranormal activity. The Conjuring: Last Rites likely isn’t the last film in the Conjuring Universe, but it rounds out what has been called Phase One; however, it will be the last to feature the Warrens front and centre. The door is being left open for future films, new storylines that explore the broader spooky landscape. Similar to previous films, The Conjuring: Last Rites is inspired by the real-life experiences of the Smurl family in Pennsylvania, the Warrens’ final case. It’s not the first time the case has been adapted for the screen. In 1991, there was a made-for-television movie called The Haunted, which itself was based on Robert Curran’s book, The Haunted: One Family’s Nightmare. It was actually The Haunted that first introduced producer James Wan to the story of the Warrens, leading to him making The Conjuring in 2013. ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Is A More Personal Story The narratives of both films are rooted in the same place, as they are based on the same source material and case. Although Last Rites, in franchise fashion, ramps up the intensity, tweaks things, and carves its own intense, creative narrative niche. Here, things turn bad for the Smurl home, and family members start to experience threatening phenomena when the grandparents…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 05:07
JOLTS Job Openings decline to 7.18 million in July vs. 7.4 million anticipated

The post JOLTS Job Openings decline to 7.18 million in July vs. 7.4 million anticipated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The number of job openings on the last business day of July stood at 7.18 million, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Wednesday. This reading followed the 7.35 million (revised from 7.43 million) openings recorded in June and came in below the market expectation of 7.4 million. “Over the month, both hires and total separations were unchanged at 5.3 million. Within separations, both quits (3.2 million) and layoffs and discharges (1.8 million) were unchanged,” the BLS noted in its press release and continued: “The number of job openings decreased in health care and social assistance (-181,000); arts, entertainment, and recreation (-62,000); and mining and logging (-13,000).” Market reaction to JOLTS Job Openings data The US Dollar (USD) came under renewed selling pressure following this report. At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.2% on the day at 98.10. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.26% -0.34% -0.09% 0.07% -0.39% -0.17% -0.13% EUR 0.26% -0.07% 0.17% 0.33% -0.26% 0.08% 0.12% GBP 0.34% 0.07% 0.24% 0.41% -0.18% 0.16% 0.20% JPY 0.09% -0.17% -0.24% 0.16% -0.38% -0.16% -0.02% CAD -0.07% -0.33% -0.41% -0.16% -0.54% -0.25% -0.21% AUD 0.39% 0.26% 0.18% 0.38% 0.54% 0.17% 0.38% NZD 0.17% -0.08% -0.16% 0.16% 0.25% -0.17% 0.04% CHF 0.13% -0.12% -0.20% 0.02% 0.21% -0.38% -0.04% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 05:04
Nasdaq-Listed Company Reveals It Holds Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Assets in This Altcoin

A Nasdaq-listed company reported holdings of hundreds of millions of dollars in an altcoin. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Nasdaq-Listed Company Reveals It Holds Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Assets in This Altcoin
Coinstats2025/09/04 05:01
Cardano Founder Says Chainlink Quoted Them An ‘Absurd Price’, Here’s Why

Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, has clarified why the blockchain platform was excluded from a prominent US government initiative meant to publish official economic data on public blockchains. Blockchain networks like Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Optimism made the cut; Cardano didn’t. Hoskinson revealed during a YouTube AMA that the reason wasn’t technical or regulatory, but it was grounded in economics. Specifically, he said the integration fee quoted by Oracle specialist Chainlink was absurd, which made Cardano’s participation really unfeasible. Chainlink’s Absurd Fee As one of the biggest blockchain ecosystems, Cardano’s inability to participate in the US government’s recent blockchain initiative to bring macroeconomic data onto the blockchain took many crypto participants by surprise. However, while speaking at a recent surprise AMA on his YouTube channel, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson says the reason boils down to money.  Related Reading: Is XRP Coming To Cardano? Founder Sparks Speculation After Midnight Airdrop According to Hoskinson, the main reason was due to its pending partnership with Chainlink’s oracle integration, which is yet to be finalised because of the absurd fee charged by Chainlink. Hoskinson did not shy away from strong language: “They gave us an absurd number for integration. I said ‘f– it, we’ll handle it. We’ll figure it out,'” he said. Despite the frustration, he tempered his critique with respect. He described Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov as “extremely smart” and “a very good businessman”, someone who “sees the future” and, in Hoskinson’s words, is “sitting on a golden egg”.  Chainlink’s oracle solutions are very important for connecting smart contracts to real-world data. As such, Hoskinson’s metaphor acknowledges Chainlink’s powerful position in the blockchain ecosystem.  How It Stalls Cardano’s DeFi Growth Without a cost-effective oracle integration, Cardano’s decentralized finance landscape has struggled to keep pace with other blockchain ecosystems. To put this into perspective, Ethereum’s integration with Chainlink has allowed large inflows into its DeFi ecosystem, with about $13.4 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL) added from between August 2 ($78.222 billion) and August 31 ($91.595 billion), according to data from DeFiLlama. Related Reading: Cardano Price To Rise 300% To $4? Analyst Reveals When Meanwhile, Cardano’s TVL broke below $400 million in August, and daily active addresses have also fallen massively. At the time of writing, Cardano’s TVL is sitting at $367.91 million. The result is a disconnect between Cardano’s on-chain activity and ADA’s price action, which witnessed a steady increase in August alongside the rest of the crypto market. Nonetheless, Hoskinson is still optimistic. Talks with Chainlink are ongoing, and he’s determined to find common ground with Chainlink. He also revealed discussions with the team behind the USD1 stablecoin and hinted at potential collaboration with Aave, which he described as part of a bundle. If USD1 (already launched on Ethereum, BNB, and Tron) comes to Cardano, it could become the ecosystem’s largest stablecoin. Combine that with oracle access and lending support from Chainlink, and Cardano could strengthen its DeFi foundations significantly. At the time of writing, Cardano is trading at $0.8307, up by 1.1% in the past 24 hours. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/09/04 05:00
XRP and Dogecoin Set to Explode After Ethereum Hits $4,500 Resistance With MAGACOIN FINANCE Named

Market crashes often look terrifying at first glance, wiping billions in value within days. Yet seasoned investors see these drawdowns not as endings but as beginnings. Historically, crypto downturns have been followed by some of the strongest rallies in financial history, with patient participants reaping the benefits. Analysts note that these crashes reset valuations, shake [...] The post XRP and Dogecoin Set to Explode After Ethereum Hits $4,500 Resistance With MAGACOIN FINANCE Named appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/04 05:00
Nasdaq Listeli Şirket, Bu Altcoinden Yüzlerce Milyon Dolarlık Varlığa Sahip Olduğunu Açıkladı!

Nasdaq’ta listelenen SUI Group Holdings (eski adıyla Mill City Ventures), yaptığı açıklamada 20 milyon ek satın alım sonrası elindeki toplam 101.8 milyon SUI ile varlıklarının yaklaşık 344 milyon dolar seviyesine ulaştığını duyurdu. Şirketin token alımları, Sui Foundation ile yaptığı indirimli kilitli token satın alma anlaşması çerçevesinde gerçekleşiyor. Şirketin CIO’su Stephen Mackintosh, “İndirime tabi kilitli SUI […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/04 05:00
If You Had Invested in XRP 5 Years Ago, Here’s What You’d Have Today; Little Pepe (LILPEPE) to Outpace That in Months

In the cryptocurrency world, XRP used to get a lot of attention, especially when it was the native currency of the Ripple network, as it aimed at transforming cross-border payments. Back in August 2020, XRP was priced at $0.27. Compared to the market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, this was a modest price. An investment of
Coinstats2025/09/04 05:00
Best Altcoins to Buy: Dogecoin Holds $0.21 and BONK Eyes Breakout After Cooling Off

Dogecoin holds $0.21 as BONK retests support. Analysts weigh which meme coins rank among the best altcoins to buy right now.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/04 05:00
ONDO Price Climbs as Ondo Finance Launches Tokenized Stocks

The post ONDO Price Climbs as Ondo Finance Launches Tokenized Stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ONDO price has increased 2.45% today to $0.9716, along with an extension of its weekly returns to 3.14%. The token’s performance comes as Ondo Finance officially launched its Global Markets platform, a product designed to bring tokenized equities to Ethereum. New Launch Fuels Renewed Confidence In ONDO Price According to TradingView chart, the asset trades over $0.97, with $0.98 its short-term resistance level. The continuous demand would keep ONDO in recovery mode and could attract more investors to sustain this demand. The positive price action builds on ONDO’s 56.71% yearly gain. Despite a 27.61% decline year-to-date, the token remains up more than 223% from its all-time low. The token also displayed a similar move when 21Shares filed for an Ondo ETF. The launch of Ondo Global Markets has coincided with a renewed confidence in its native token. Meanwhile, the new platform introduces tokenized versions of U.S. stocks and ETFs for non-U.S. investors. At launch, more than 100 securities are available, with plans to expand to 1,000 by year-end, subject to jurisdictional restrictions. Ondo Global Markets uses a fully backed model. The actual underlying asset, whether registered as a U.S. broker-dealer and custodian, is the collateral of each tokenized stock. The design guarantees that tokens minted, redeemed and transferred can mirror the real-time value of that asset. This move builds on building on Ondo Finance’s acquisition of Oasis Pro to strengthen regulated tokenized securities infrastructure. Investors obtain transferability at any time of the day and redemption is available even after the U.S. market hours. Since liquidity is directly transferred to traditional exchanges, there is minimal slippage and tokenized shares are in close relation to underlying prices. This lessens distortions which have negatively impacted other tokenized equity products. Ondo’s Tokenized Assets Bring Equities into the DeFi Lending and Borrowing Ecosystem Beyond exposure…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 04:59
ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अधिक

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report