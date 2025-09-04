2025-09-05 Friday

क्रिप्टो न्यूज़

सबसे ताज़ा क्रिप्टो न्यूज़ और मार्केट अपडेट का आनंद लें
The Best Crypto to Buy Now, A 2025 Shortlist Featuring, XRP, Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Pepeto

The Best Crypto to Buy Now, A 2025 Shortlist Featuring, XRP, Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Pepeto

If you are hunting for the best crypto to buy now, focus on projects with real use and proven demand. XRP looks stronger after the recent legal resolution and continues to target payments at scale. Shiba Inu still mobilizes a massive community and runs a live Layer 2 that people use today. Cardano advances on […]
Tronweekly2025/09/04 05:15
Pineapple Financial Leads $100M Injective Treasury Strategy

Pineapple Financial Leads $100M Injective Treasury Strategy

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/pineapple-financial-injective-treasury/
Coinstats2025/09/04 05:13
REX-Osprey Teases Launch of Dogecoin ETF, DOGE Price Climbs

REX-Osprey Teases Launch of Dogecoin ETF, DOGE Price Climbs

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/04 05:13
Declining Bitcoin Dominance Signals Explosive Growth

Declining Bitcoin Dominance Signals Explosive Growth

The post Declining Bitcoin Dominance Signals Explosive Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Unleashed: Declining Bitcoin Dominance Signals Explosive Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season Unleashed: Declining Bitcoin Dominance Signals Explosive Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-btc-dominance/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 05:12
Fed Hosts Payments Innovation Conference Featuring AI and Stablecoins

Fed Hosts Payments Innovation Conference Featuring AI and Stablecoins

TLDR Fed conference explores AI, stablecoins, and tokenized finance in payments. Fed convenes policymakers and innovators to shape next-gen payment systems. AI, stablecoins, and DeFi lead Fed talks on the future of U.S. payments. Payments Innovation Conference aims to future-proof financial networks. Fed seeks collaboration to balance safety and speed in digital payments. The Federal [...] The post Fed Hosts Payments Innovation Conference Featuring AI and Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/04 05:11
Apple avoided Trump's tariffs through a $100 billion U.S. investment and direct talks with the White House

Apple avoided Trump's tariffs through a $100 billion U.S. investment and direct talks with the White House

Apple managed to keep Trump’s tariffs off its back, but the cost is still coming, and this time it’s landing directly on customers. According to the briefing document obtained, CEO Tim Cook offered President Donald Trump a $100 billion sweetener to protect Apple’s supply chain. In return, Trump gave Apple a pass on semiconductor tariffs […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 05:10
Ethereum’s largest L2 Arbitrum launches $40M program to promote DeFi growth

Ethereum's largest L2 Arbitrum launches $40M program to promote DeFi growth

The post Ethereum’s largest L2 Arbitrum launches $40M program to promote DeFi growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Arbitrum Foundation has launched the DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program (DRIP), and it is being touted as a significant initiative aimed at boosting decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on Arbitrum, Ethereum’s largest Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution by total value locked (TVL).  The program aims to reward users for engaging in specific DeFi actions, and the first season, which started on September 3, will last until January 20, 2026. The first season will focus on leveraging looping strategies on leading markets, particularly for yield-bearing ETH and stablecoins. What’s Arbitrum’s DRIP program? The ArbitrumDAO approved the creation of DRIP in June, earmarking 80 million ARB tokens, over $40 million, to be distributed over four seasons. Each season will target a specific DeFi use case, encouraging high-impact experimentation while amplifying liquidity, capital efficiency, and protocol growth across the ecosystem. Season One will be supported across select lending and borrowing protocols, including Aave, Morpho, Fluid, Euler, Dolomite, and Silo. Those who participate can earn ARB rewards for borrowing against a curated range of collateral types, such as: ETH-type collateral and stablecoin collateral. The targeted rollout will ensure protocols that are contributing meaningful innovation to DeFi receive incentive support, while users benefit from new opportunities to optimize strategies on Arbitrum. Prior to the official Season One launch, DRIP had already started attracting deployments from some prominent protocols in the space. Morpho, Euler, and Maple Finance are among those that have recently expanded operations onto the Arbitrum network, citing the program as a strong catalyst for growth. “DRIP isn’t about spraying incentives across the ecosystem and hoping something sticks,” said Matthew Fiebach, Co-Founder of Entropy Advisors. “It’s about directing resources where they create real, tangible outcomes.” Arbitrum is already one of the largest L2s by liquidity, but the launch of DRIP further amplifies its position as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 05:10
Curve Finance Debuts New Pool for Foreign Exchange Trading

Curve Finance Debuts New Pool for Foreign Exchange Trading

Curve Finance has launched FXSwap, a new type of cryptopool specifically designed for foreign exchange and low-volatility trading pairs onchain. Curve’s New AMM Design Aims to Bring Forex Markets Onchain The implementation introduces a “refuel” mechanism where a stream of external funds maintains high liquidity density around the market exchange rate. This design ensures traders […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/09/04 05:10
U.S. Job Openings Miss Expectations, Potential Crypto Impact

U.S. Job Openings Miss Expectations, Potential Crypto Impact

The post U.S. Job Openings Miss Expectations, Potential Crypto Impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. July job openings fell short of market expectations, marginally changing from previous figures. Potential influence on crypto as labor softness may lead to rate cuts. Market sees minor changes, no direct crypto protocol effects yet. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on September 3, 2025, that July job openings were 7.2 million, slightly lower than anticipated. This marginal decline may influence Federal Reserve decisions, potentially affecting major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum through macroeconomic sentiment. Bitcoin Remains Resilient Amid Weakening Economic Indicators The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that job openings in July 2025 were at 7.2 million, marginally below market predictions. This release occurred on September 3, 2025, by the BLS, a pivotal agency in U.S. labor analysis. This figure represents a subtle decline from a revised prior count. Anticipated shifts include interpreting labor market softness as a cue for potential Federal Reserve rate adjustments. Such policy changes may influence investor interest in risk assets like cryptocurrencies. However, immediate effects on digital token prices remain largely hypothesized. “The number of job openings was little changed at 7.2 million in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.” Market Data and Trends Did you know? When the U.S. last reported job market weaknesses in 2023, Bitcoin experienced a noticeable uptick, highlighting the potential impact of macroeconomic indicators on crypto. Bitcoin (BTC) remains a significant player, with current values at $112,406.53 and a market cap of $2.24 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the last 90 days, BTC prices increased by 8.67%, reflecting ongoing market resilience despite fluctuating economic data. Trading volumes have decreased, with a 24-hour change of -17.13%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:39 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests potential subtle regulatory adaptive measures could…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 05:09
Historic Bitcoin-S&P decoupling fuels altseason hopes – All the details!

Historic Bitcoin-S&P decoupling fuels altseason hopes – All the details!

The post Historic Bitcoin-S&P decoupling fuels altseason hopes – All the details! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin decoupled from the S&P 500 as inflows lifted BTC and altcoins. Analysts warned ETH’s edge might fade as BTC retests resistance, with Cowen projecting renewed BTC dominance by October. Bitcoin [BTC] and the S&P 500 continued to decouple as of press time. Historically, both assets tended to move in parallel, but the latest 1-day chart showed a clear divergence. Bitcoin, shown in purple, has rallied upward, while the S&P 500 trended lower. Naturally, this hinted that capital rotation into the cryptocurrency was underway. This renewed strength comes after Bitcoin’s weak performance in recent weeks. The asset had dropped from its all-time high of $124,000 to as low as $108,000 before attempting a breakout above the $110,000 resistance zone. Source: TradingView A familiar decoupling pattern This was not the first time Bitcoin and the S&P 500 decoupled. Over the years, Bitcoin often outperformed equities. According to Curvo, between 2020 and 2024, the S&P 500 outperformed Bitcoin only three times, notably during the 2022 decoupling. In that period, Bitcoin fell 62% compared to the S&P 500’s 13% decline. On top of that, liquidity favored Bitcoin more recently. The asset gained 135% in 2024, versus the S&P’s 33%. If capital inflows continued, Bitcoin could break above its current resistance. Having said that, analysts noted that altcoins may also benefit from this rotation. BTC.D drops! Who really gains from it? Altcoins appeared to be gaining from Bitcoin’s reduced dominance. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin Dominance [BTC.D], which measures Bitcoin’s market share against other cryptocurrencies, dropped 3.43% in the past day. Ethereum [ETH] captured the largest share of that liquidity, rising 2.17%. Source: CoinMarketCap In case of a continued decline in BTC.D, suggest that altcoins could extend their gains in the coming sessions. However, analyst Ben Cowen offers a contrarian outlook. He believes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 05:08
