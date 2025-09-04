2025-09-05 Friday

Ethereum Spot ETFs Recorded Large Outflows While No Inflows! Here’s All the Data

The post Ethereum Spot ETFs Recorded Large Outflows While No Inflows! Here’s All the Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As volatility continues in crypto markets, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net outflow of $135 million on September 2. According to SoSoValue data, none of the nine Ethereum spot ETFs saw inflows, while investors largely turned to selling. Ethereum Spot ETFs Experience $135 Million Outflow The largest outflow occurred through Fidelity’s FETH ETF. The fund saw $99.23 million in outflows in just one day, yet its historical net inflow stands at $2.66 billion. This suggests continued long-term interest, but increased short-term profit-taking. Bitwise’s ETHW ETF came in second. The fund lost $24.22 million in a single day. ETHW’s cumulative net inflow to date is $411 million. In total, Ethereum spot ETFs have a net asset value of $27.98 billion, representing 5.38% of Ethereum’s total market capitalization. Furthermore, the ETFs have historically seen cumulative net inflows of $13.37 billion. Analysts attribute the recent surge to a market correction and investor aversion to risk. However, with institutional demand remaining strong, Ethereum ETFs are expected to continue to play a significant role in the market in the long term. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ethereum-spot-etfs-recorded-large-outflows-while-no-inflows-heres-all-the-data/
2025/09/04 05:26
2025 Adoption Index Shows Explosive Growth

The post 2025 Adoption Index Shows Explosive Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin Chainalysis’ latest Global Crypto Adoption Index reveals a world where digital assets are no longer confined to niche markets. From institutional giants in the U.S. to grassroots adoption across Asia and Latin America, crypto usage has expanded across nearly every income bracket, signaling a new phase of global integration. The index, which ranks 151 countries, combines data from centralized exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi), and institutional transfers. Scores are weighted against purchasing power, population size, and transaction types, creating a picture of how everyday users, retail investors, and large-scale institutions interact with crypto. India Leads, U.S. Climbs Higher India secured the top spot for the third consecutive year, with activity spanning retail, institutional, and DeFi channels. The U.S. advanced to second place, buoyed by regulatory clarity and surging inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, while Pakistan, Vietnam, and Brazil rounded out the top five. Asia Pacific stood out as the fastest-growing region, with transaction volumes soaring 69% year-over-year to $2.36 trillion. Latin America followed closely with 63% growth, fueled by a mix of remittance usage and institutional entry. Even Sub-Saharan Africa, where crypto often serves as a lifeline for payments, posted 52% growth. Methodology Evolves with the Market This year’s index underwent two major changes. Chainalysis dropped its retail DeFi metric, noting that activity there represents a much smaller share of total usage than previously assumed. At the same time, a new institutional activity sub-index was introduced to capture the rising role of hedge funds, custodians, and asset managers, with any transfer above $1 million falling into this category. According to Chainalysis, these adjustments better reflect the balance between grassroots adoption and top-down institutional flows, offering a more accurate snapshot of how crypto has matured. Eastern Europe Tops Population-Adjusted Rankings When measured against population, the leaderboard looks very different. Ukraine, Moldova,…
2025/09/04 05:25
Unlocking Astounding Gains: Crypto Treasury Strategies Soar Past Traditional VCs with $15B

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Astounding Gains: Crypto Treasury Strategies Soar Past Traditional VCs with $15B A groundbreaking shift is reshaping how digital assets secure funding. This year, crypto treasury strategies have emerged as an undeniable powerhouse, channeling over $15 billion into the decentralized ecosystem. This astounding figure, as reported by Unfolded, doesn’t just represent growth; it signifies a monumental leap, overshadowing the capital deployed by traditional venture capitalists in the same period. It’s clear that the landscape of crypto financing is evolving rapidly, offering new avenues for innovation and expansion. Why Are Crypto Treasury Strategies Thriving? The rise of crypto treasury strategies highlights a fundamental change in how projects are funded within the digital asset space. Unlike traditional venture capital, which often involves equity dilution and stringent control, digital asset treasuries offer a more decentralized and flexible approach. This model empowers projects and communities. Several factors contribute to their remarkable success: Speed and Efficiency: Funding can be deployed rapidly, bypassing lengthy traditional fundraising cycles. Community Alignment: Treasuries are often managed by decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), aligning incentives with the community’s long-term vision. Flexibility in Capital: Projects can hold a diverse portfolio of digital assets, not just fiat, offering resilience and growth potential within the crypto ecosystem. Direct Access: Projects gain direct access to capital without relying solely on external, centralized investors. Understanding the Mechanics: How Do Digital Asset Treasury Strategies Work? Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) strategies involve protocols or DAOs holding a significant reserve of digital assets. These assets are managed to fund development, operations, and ecosystem growth. This differs significantly from traditional venture capital, where VCs invest directly into companies in exchange for equity. With crypto treasury strategies, the treasury itself becomes a strategic asset, owned and often governed by the community. These treasuries can comprise various cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and even NFTs. The goal is to ensure sustainable funding for the project’s roadmap and to support its native token’s value. This approach allows projects to maintain greater autonomy and reduces reliance on external funding rounds that might dictate project direction. It represents a powerful form of self-sustaining capital generation within the decentralized world. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities for Crypto Treasury Strategies While the $15 billion raised through crypto treasury strategies is impressive, this funding model is not without its complexities. Projects utilizing DAT must navigate market volatility, governance challenges, and effective risk management. A sudden market downturn can significantly impact the value of treasury holdings, affecting a project’s runway. However, the opportunities are immense. These strategies foster: Sustainable Growth: A well-managed treasury can provide long-term funding, reducing the need for constant fundraising. Innovation Hubs: Stable funding allows projects to focus on research and development, pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology. Democratized Funding: By shifting power away from traditional gatekeepers, DATs enable a more inclusive and decentralized funding landscape. To succeed, projects must prioritize robust governance frameworks, transparent reporting, and diversified treasury management. These practices are essential for building trust and ensuring the longevity of their digital asset reserves. A New Era of Digital Asset Financing The sheer volume of capital raised through crypto treasury strategies this year—surpassing traditional VCs—marks a pivotal moment for the digital asset industry. It underscores a growing maturity and a clear preference for decentralized, community-driven funding models. This trend is likely to continue evolving, pushing innovation and empowering projects in ways traditional finance simply cannot match. We are witnessing a fundamental reshaping of how value is created and sustained in the crypto space, paving the way for a more resilient and autonomous future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are crypto treasury strategies? Crypto treasury strategies involve decentralized projects or DAOs holding and managing a reserve of digital assets (cryptocurrencies, stablecoins) to fund their ongoing development, operations, and ecosystem growth, often governed by the community. How much capital have these strategies raised this year? As of the end of August, funds raised through crypto treasury strategies surpassed $15 billion, significantly exceeding traditional venture capital investments over the same period. How do they differ from traditional Venture Capital (VC)? Unlike traditional VC, which typically involves external investors providing capital in exchange for equity and often control, crypto treasury strategies are managed internally by the project or its community, using digital assets to fund operations without equity dilution. What are the main benefits for crypto projects? Benefits include faster access to capital, greater community alignment, flexibility in holding diverse digital assets, and enhanced project autonomy compared to traditional funding methods. What are the primary challenges associated with crypto treasury strategies? Key challenges include managing market volatility, establishing robust governance frameworks for treasury management, and implementing effective risk mitigation strategies to protect asset values. Will the trend of crypto treasury strategies outperforming VCs continue? Given their inherent advantages in speed, flexibility, and community alignment, the trend of crypto treasury strategies playing a dominant role in digital asset financing is expected to continue, fostering a more decentralized and self-sustaining ecosystem. If you found this insight into crypto treasury strategies valuable, please share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about this transformative shift in digital asset financing! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain finance institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Astounding Gains: Crypto Treasury Strategies Soar Past Traditional VCs with $15B first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/04 05:25
US Fed to hold conference on digital assets amid challenges to leadership

While Fed Governor Lisa Cook attempts to argue against her dismissal in court, the central bank said it will hold an October event to address innovation in payments. The US Federal Reserve Board has scheduled a conference to discuss topics related to payments, including stablecoins and tokenization.In a Wednesday notice, the Fed said the Oct. 21 conference would address “emerging stablecoin use cases and business models” as well as “tokenization of financial products and services” as part of efforts to innovate US payments systems. Though the announcement came from the entire Fed board, Governor Christopher Waller, rather than Chair Jerome Powell, provided comments on the event.Read more
2025/09/04 05:24
Gold is crushing the S&P 500 even as stocks post one of the strongest rallies in decades

The post Gold is crushing the S&P 500 even as stocks post one of the strongest rallies in decades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is running laps around Wall Street’s finest. The S&P 500 has surged 1,650 points in under five months, one of the strongest runs in decades. But according to fresh numbers from Apollo, gold is up +37% year-to-date, nearly four times the return of the stock market. And this isn’t some weird outlier. Since the start of 2023, gold has climbed almost 100%, while the S&P 500 gained about 67% in the same window. That’s happening while the world screams about AI and calls it the biggest tech leap since the internet. But even that hype hasn’t lifted stocks beyond gold. The question isn’t why the metal’s up, it’s why everything else is still trailing it. Historically, gold only pops when things go south. It’s the panic button. When investors get scared, they leave stocks and grab gold, just like they used to do with bonds. But something broke that relationship. Gold moves with stocks as inflation and debt climb together Since 2020, the old patterns have flipped. Gold and the S&P 500 are now moving together. In 2024, the correlation between the two hit 0.91, an all-time high. That means both are climbing at the same time. Normally, that doesn’t happen. The change is tied to how markets are reading inflation and debt. Long-term inflation is being baked into asset prices, and the government’s spending binge is pumping the Treasury market full of new debt. As the U.S. deficit approaches $2 trillion, Washington is issuing more bonds to keep the lights on. That bond flood is dragging prices down. Bonds, once a trusted safe zone, are now shaky. So investors are ditching them and choosing gold instead. The demand has pushed central banks into overdrive. They now hold more gold than U.S. Treasuries for the first time since 1996.…
2025/09/04 05:22
Quid Miner 2.0 Green Cloud Mining Strengthens XRP’s Ecosystem and Investor Access

The post Quid Miner 2.0 Green Cloud Mining Strengthens XRP’s Ecosystem and Investor Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The recent roller-coaster ride in the cryptocurrency market has once again exposed the gap between speculative hype and long-term financial strategy. Bitcoin soared to $124,000 in July, only to fall below $110,000 in August, while Ethereum’s scaling upgrade and the ongoing review of an XRP ETF have added new uncertainties. For many retail traders, this volatility is part of the thrill. But for institutional investors, it highlights a harsh reality: speculation alone cannot build a sustainable portfolio. They are shifting their focus from short-term bets to passive income models that can provide stable returns regardless of market fluctuations. The Rise of Passive Income in Crypto In traditional finance, dividends, bonds, and real estate can generate steady cash flows. In contrast, cryptocurrencies have long relied on price speculation, exposing investors to the risk of volatility. Now, a yield-focused model is changing that dynamic—transforming blockchain infrastructure into a source of everyday income. Quid Miner is at the forefront of this shift, offering institutional investors a reliable path to passive income. Quid Miner: Turning Hash Power into Daily Rewards One company leading this shift is Quid Miner. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, Quid Miner follows international regulatory standards and has built a global cloud mining platform that enables investors to convert computing power into predictable cash flow. Instead of purchasing cryptocurrency directly, users lease hash power from Quid Miner’s network of data centers across North America, the Middle East, and Central Asia. The output of this hash power—in the form of Bitcoin and other supported assets—is distributed directly to user wallets daily, operating similarly to a digital dividend. What makes Quid Miner different? 1. Daily Predictability—Investors receive stable returns, ensuring a clear path to returns even amidst market volatility. 2. Convenience—Mining requires no hardware, electricity costs, or technical expertise;. participation…
2025/09/04 05:21
Mavericks’ Latest Move Closes The Door On Rampant Trade Rumor

The post Mavericks’ Latest Move Closes The Door On Rampant Trade Rumor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 10: Nico Harrison of the Dallas Mavericks watches warmups before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on April 10, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) Getty Images The Dallas Mavericks have reached a contract extension with forward P.J. Washington, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal is for four years and $90 million. Washington spent part of his youth growing up in Texas. That includes attending Dallas-based high school Prime Prep Academy. While a trade could shorten his homecoming, he’s now tied to the area through 2029-30. The 27-year-old’s extension extinguishes any remaining embers surrounding the possibility of the Mavericks trading him this offseason. Those rumors ran rampant earlier this summer. Speculation included the prospect of including Washington in three-team constructs to land a guard like Jrue Holiday to bolster their backcourt. If he didn’t already, Washington can now have peace of mind about his immediate NBA future. P.J. Washington’s impact with the Mavericks After spending the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Charlotte Hornets, the former 12th overall draft pick joined the Mavericks in a trade that sent Grant Williams to the Queen City in February of 2024. Washington quickly made an impact on his new team, helping Dallas reach the NBA Finals that year. Last season, the franchise had to navigate the turbulence that came from Luka Doncic missing extended time due to injury before headlining one of the most shocking and unexpected trades in sports history. Still, the six-year veteran performed well. The six-foot-six wing averaged 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds, both career highs.…
2025/09/04 05:19
Acurast Launches ‘Staked Compute’ to Challenge AWS and Google Cloud

The post Acurast Launches ‘Staked Compute’ to Challenge AWS and Google Cloud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Acurast, a decentralized compute network powered by smartphones, introduces Staked Compute, a major protocol update that turns crowdsourced device power into a dependable, enterprise-ready compute fabric. By pairing hardware-verified execution on iOS and Android with stake-backed availability commitments, Acurast aligns economic incentives with real uptime to deliver reliable and confidential compute without centralized gatekeepers. Decentralized compute and decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) projects have long struggled with reliability and ‘proof-of-hardware’. In the absence of verifiable, device-level assurances, networks have been compromised by virtualized or misreported hardware, resulting in broken deployments and unavailable capacity.  Acurast addresses this head-on by combining smartphone Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) with a global benchmarking protocol and new stake-based commitments that ensure workloads continue to run. The chart above shows how Acurast directs 70% of inflation to the Staked Compute Pool, aligning rewards with reliability “Smartphones are already shipping secure hardware that’s world-class, and they’re everywhere. Staked Compute turns that ubiquity into reliability so that providers make clear availability promises, back them with stake, and earn more when they consistently deliver. No more data centers or intermediaries, just a protocol that pays for performance”, said Alessandro De Carli, Founder of Acurast. Under the new design, each participating phone attests to integrity through the device’s TEE, is benchmarked to quantify real capabilities, and can then lock a portion of that capacity for one or more epochs. If a provider meets the commitment, rewards accrue; if they do not, the protocol applies proportional penalties. The result: a service-level mindset for decentralized compute enforced by economics, not a central operator. “Enterprises want two things above all else: cost efficiency and confidentiality. When your workload runs inside a sealed TEE on a consumer device, your sensitive data stays yours. Since comparable phone-class compute cost a fraction of service-class alternatives, Acurast can…
2025/09/04 05:18
Inflation is still the main concern

The post Inflation is still the main concern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) President Raphael Bostic said that high inflation remained the Fed’s main risk, but added that signs of labour market weakness still pointed to a single quarter-point rate cut this year. Key Quotes Price stability remains the primary concern, though a single quarter-point rate cut still looks appropriate this year.Risks to inflation and the job market are closer to balance, but inflation is still above target.The full implications of trade policy and other changes remain unclear.Tariffs’ effect on consumer prices won’t fade quickly and may take months to materialise.Firms can’t absorb higher tariffs for much longer.We will not be complacent about risks to inflation expectations.It’s not obvious that the labour market is materially weakening.With hiring and labour supply both slowing, the US remains near full employment.Businesses do not expect a big shift in the labour market, but if that happens I will be diligent in the policy response.It remains unclear how consumer spending will evolve.I do not have comment on Lisa Cook’s situation, the Fed needs to stay true to its mission.Businesses still expect a solid year, and other evidence suggests Fed policy is not overly restrictive.I’m not ruling out a September rate cut depending on the jobs report and other data. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-bostic-inflation-is-still-the-main-concern-202509031414
2025/09/04 05:16
Didn’t Jump on FLOKI? Grab MoonBull’s Whitelist Now Before The Door Slams – Your 100X Crypto Potential Awaits

Have recent market swings left you wondering if you missed the next big opportunity to multiply your investment? With coins […] The post Didn’t Jump on FLOKI? Grab MoonBull’s Whitelist Now Before The Door Slams – Your 100X Crypto Potential Awaits appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/04 05:15
